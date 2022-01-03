Nestled in a small strip mall between Hometown Pharmacy and Suit City sits one of Frankfort’s few dedicated live bait shops. Cain Pole is an extension of the original shop in Richmond, but maintains a flavor all its own.
The shop carries a vast selection of lures, reels, poles and anything else an angler could need. Steve Parker, the store’s manager and a retired Richmond police officer, said their diverse selection differentiates from other stores.
“We carry anything to cover the low-end, budget fisherman, that’s just an occasional fisherman, all the way up to the serious fisherman,” he said, including those who fish competitively and are looking for higher-end equipment.
Part of what sets the shop apart is its versatility. If a customer is looking for a specific reel or other piece of equipment, Parker gets hold of his supplier and makes sure the customer receives what they want. That is not usually the case with the big box stores that carry only some fishing supplies.
“If we don’t have it, we can get it, unlike at Dick’s (Sporting Goods) and Walmart, you’re kinda stuck with whatever is on the shelf at the time,” Parker said. “If somebody wants to go down to Florida, if they give me enough notice, and say, ‘Hey, I need this deep sea fishing reel,’ we’ll try to make it happen.”
While the main shop in Richmond focuses more on bass fishing, Parker has found that Frankfort anglers prefer catfish. Having been an avid bass and crappie fisher for most of his life, he said it has been interesting to learn about other kinds of fishing, as well as how popular some local catfish tournaments can be.
“They do a lot of tournaments at those little pay lakes. People can makes some decent money if they get lucky, because a lot of the times, from what I understand, you’re shoulder to shoulder. You can’t cast but anywhere but directly straight in front of you, and when they get crowded, they get crowded.”
As with many recreational industries, such as the powersports industry, the pandemic has brought new customers to Cain Pole, from those who are not quite sure where to start with fishing, to those trying to get back into it after stepping away for a while. Even with the new customers, Parker said the diehard anglers still stop in regularly.
“I had a guy yesterday that’s looking for his first actual high-end fishing combo, and we tried to accommodate him and give him some ideas,” he said. “Then, I’ve got the guy that comes in that fishes as much as he possibly can. So it’s really just a full-circle of different people.”
Because of this increased traffic, Parker said he has been running into customers around town and striking up conversations.
“It’s been great getting to know some of the people in the area because I’ll run into them now, like when I’m in Walmart or the grocery store.” Parker recited a common interaction he has, with customers going, “Hey Steve, how’s it going? I need to come over and see you.”
Growing up in Prestonsburg in eastern Kentucky, Parker was pleasantly surprised at how well people in Frankfort know each other.
“Frankfort’s a bigger city, but yet it still has that small town feel. You run into these people, they remember you, and it’s kinda cool to see that,” he told The State Journal.
With the main form of advertising as word-of-mouth, Frankfort’s small town feel should help Cain Pole stick around for quite a while.
Cain Pole is located at 1134 U.S. 127. Shop hours are Monday–Saturday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m., and it'sclosed on Sundays. Their phone number is 502-871-5018. While the Frankfort location does not have a website, the Richmond location’s website is https://www.cainpole.com/.
