The City of Frankfort’s Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley presented the final revisions to parking regulations in downtown at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, and detailed changes that the city hopes will streamline parking issues in the area.
These changes were developed over the course of the last several months in meetings of a parking advisory group, which consisted of city officials, downtown residents and business owners, and representatives of affiliated agencies such as Frankfort Tourism, Downtown Frankfort Inc. and the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This was used as a workshop to bounce ideas around as we move forward back into some kind of parking enforcement and active management of our downtown parking,” Cockley said.
The group also worked together to develop a new Downtown Parking Manual, which will serve as “the central policy document” for the city’s on-street parking program.
“The idea is to have this so that people don’t have to try and read through a lengthy municipal ordinance. They can see where regulated and unregulated parking is,” he explained. “It is designed to be much more user-friendly.”
Full-color maps are included in the manual to indicate each type of parking zone and their exact locations.
The proposed changes would see regulated on-street parking times set at two hours throughout the core of downtown, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations for shorter-term parking will be earmarked throughout the area for deliveries and resident access.
Unrestricted parking zones will be located on the outer edges of the downtown core, including along Wilkinson Boulevard inside the trestle bridge, around the areas near Liberty Hall and the Orlando Brown House, and the streets between Broadway and Clinton streets.
Downtown residents who can verify their mailing address as being located within the main core will be eligible to purchase a special residential pass that allows them to park along Washington Street and the block of Main between Washington and Wilkinson Boulevard. The passes are set to cost $180 plus tax per year.
Residents who live north to south between Washington and Ann streets and east to west between Broadway and Wapping are eligible.
The city plans to spend time this month and into March working on outreach regarding these changes, as well as working to streamline the parking signage throughout downtown to make information clearer.
“We’ve talked a lot about outreach and messaging, and making sure that we are actually telling people what the rules are,” Cockley continued. “I think over the years past, that wasn’t actively done. We didn’t have a parking web page on the city’s web page, or maps available so that the public or visitors could see where you can or can’t park, is it Monday through Friday, or Monday through Saturday?”
“The web page isn’t up yet, but Jordan [Miller] in my office has built a parking-specific web page where we can put all that information. Our partner agencies can link directly to that and then we have one, good clearinghouse so that everyone can understand the rules and know how to interact with LAZ Parking, our operator, and pay a ticket or hopefully purchase parking in our parking garage.”
That garage is the old Sullivan Square garage at the end of Ann Street, which will also be operated and maintained by the city’s new operating partner. Fees for parking will be set at $1 per hour, with a $5 daily maximum fee. These fees will be payable directly via the LAZgo platform on your phone or tablet. Monthly parking will also be available at $29 plus tax for an unreserved spot and $44 plus tax for a reserved spot.
LAZ Parking, as the third-party operator for the city, will not only operate and maintain the garage, but will also serve along with the Frankfort Police Department to conduct parking enforcement, a job that Cockley said “is not to generate revenue, but to actively manage parking”, with hopes that fees generated from the city garage “would make it financially-sustainable, if at all possible.”
Improvements to the garage have included cleaning up the garage, removing graffiti (two ongoing projects), repairing of the elevator, new LED lighting and cameras that will be installed, and new signage. The old security shack and gates have also been removed. The entrances will also be redesigned to ease access to the garage for larger vehicles.
Landscaping improvements have also been made to not only clean up the site of the garage, but also to prevent build up of litter and debris, and to discourage the reconstruction of encampments on the site.
There will be a social media campaign starting later this month detailing the changes, and when parking enforcement begins, there will be a brief grace period where drivers will receive “educational tickets” that explain why a ticket was given, and detail the new parking zones. Fees can be paid online directly, and drivers will also have the option to appeal an issued ticket.
Parking citations will cost $10 if paid in the first 30 days, $20 if paid between 31 and 60 days, and $40 if paid beyond 60. If a driver accumulates three outstanding tickets, the vehicle will be tagged with a device called a Barnacle, which attaches to the front windshield with large suction cups. These devices are GPS-enabled, so if a driver attempts to leave with one attached, it can be tracked by LAZ and local law enforcement. The devices disable remotely when a fine is paid.
“The purpose of this is not meant to be punitive,” Cockley explained. “I won’t be calling LAZ and asking them why they aren’t writing more tickets.”
City Manager Laura Hagg also commented.
“One important reason for this program is that maybe parking isn’t being used all the time, but there’s certain areas that are used too much and people aren’t moving. And to encourage economic development and people to come and visit our shops, that’s why we felt it was very important to revise this. It is important to our downtown businesses that people are coming and going and respecting the two-hour limit," she stated.
Commissioners raised concerns that the volume of parking downtown doesn’t necessitate these measures, and Cockley responded, saying “Does downtown, generally speaking, have a parking problem? And the answer right now is 'no.' But can we better manage how users choose to use that parking? I think that is what we are trying to right the ship on."
“Even when we met with the parking consultants, I expected to find that we didn’t have a huge volume right now. But the hope is that Parcel B and C, the old Marcus Building, the developments on Broadway, Main and Washington … all these things are going to be coming to fruition, and we hope this picture changes because we’ll have so much activity. We want to have a mechanism in place so that as these things change on the ground, we can deal with it.”
