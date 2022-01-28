S. Ryan Newcomb has been promoted to city president of the bourbon district at WesBanco.

The bourbon district includes Anderson and Franklin counties.

S. Ryan Newcomb

Newcomb will work to increase brand awareness and expand business development efforts, and continue to serve as regional counsel overseeing all legal matters for Kentucky and Indiana.
 
“I am delighted to announce the promotion of Ryan as city president of the bourbon district,” said Jeff Koonce, WesBanco Senior Vice President and President for the Central & Southern Kentucky Market. “He is a proven leader with exceptional experience and I look forward to his stewardship on dealing with key issues and priorities affecting our communities and customers.
 
“For more than 150 years, our commitment to serving our neighbors and their businesses has never wavered, as we have maintained our strong community roots and focused on building trusted relationships," he added. "Our customer-centric service culture has helped us to be regularly recognized as a top financial institution, including being named by Forbes magazine as a Best Bank in America, based on financial and credit quality metrics, one of the World’s Best Banks, based on customer satisfaction and consumer feedback, and one of America’s Best Banks by Newsweek magazine, based on best serving customers’ needs.” 

Newcomb joined WesBanco from Farmers Capital Bank Corp., where he was general counsel and chief compliance officer from 2015 to 2018.

A resident of the Frankfort area, he currently serves on the board of the YMCA of Franklin County and is a past participant of the Kentucky Bankers Association’s Emerging Leaders Program. In addition to graduating from the University of Kentucky College of Law and receiving his undergraduate degree from the University of Louisville, Newcomb is also a graduate of the National Compliance School of the American Bankers Association. 

Newcomb, who is located in WesBanco’s Main Banking Center in Frankfort, can be contacted either at his office line of 502-227-1694 or via email at ryan.newcomb@wesbanco.com.

