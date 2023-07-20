NextHome Custom Realty
NextHome Custom Realty of Frankfort recently partnered with Chick-Fil-A for a fundraiser to benefit Canine Companions for Independence. A total of $200 was donated toward the organization's "Make Every Day Independence Day" campaign. NextHome Corporation's goal for 2023 is to contribute $80,000 nationally toward this wonderful endeavor.
 

