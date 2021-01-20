After 21 years at 220 W. Main St., Nitro of Frankfort is closing its doors.
“We’ve had a great, great run in Frankfort,” said Nitro owner Sherrie Goebel. “Our customers have been fantastic.”
Goebel opened Nitro of Frankfort, a women’s apparel and accessories store, in January 2000.
The store begins new hours Thursday, when it will open be Thursday through Saturday every week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for what it's calling a weekend sales series.
Depending on how quickly the inventory sells out, Goebel predicts Feb. 27 will be the last Saturday it is open.
“We just felt like, with what’s going on with COVID, most of our customers are over 40ish, and our regulars are being safer, and we’ve seen sales decline,” Goebel said about closing the Frankfort store.
"Frankfort has been fantastic," she added. "I was in the building yesterday and there are so many memories and pictures, one of the ribbon cutting with Bill May."
Goebel is the owner of Nitro USA Inc., which specializes in the wholesale production of women’s clothing and accessories, and her son and business partner, Kyle, began Your Hat Guy, a division of Nitro USA Inc., which offers screen printing, rhinestones and embroidery.
A sign on the door at Nitro of Frankfort says the company is consolidating its operations in Versailles. Frankfort employees have been offered jobs with the Goebels’ other businesses.
“We have a fantastic staff,” Goebel said, “and we love everybody who works with us. Our goal is that when people work here, it makes their lives better.”
Nitro USA has a retail store, Bluegrass Traditions, in Versailles that remains open.
Merchandise at Nitro of Frankfort is being sold at 50%-80% off, and fixtures and furniture are also for sale.
Goebel and her husband, Tom, own the building at 220 W. Main, and it's for sale. It has 8,100 square feet, including the basement. The top two floors are 5,100 square feet.
Gift certificates for Nitro of Frankfort will be honored at the store until it closes, and they’ll be honored at Bluegrass Traditions after that.
“I think what’s happening in downtown Frankfort is awesome,” she said. “We have a beautiful mural on the side of our building, and Frankfort arts have quite a few things going on.
“What I’d like to see Frankfort becoming is a trendy town with restaurants, bars, a little boutique hotel.”
