A regional healthcare provider is making plans to open a 30,000-square-foot facility to Limestone Centre at Franklin Square.

The $10 million healthcare facility will include adult primary care and specialty care, a Norton Immediate Care Center, pediatric services, and on-site X-ray and lab services.

