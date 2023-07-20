open for business
Franklin County saw a marginal uptick in new businesses in 2022.

Newly released U.S. Census data indicates 511 business applications were received — a 0.6% increase over the previous year.

2022 New business applications

This graph shows the fluctuation of new business applications in Franklin County. (Courtesy of the U.S. Census Bureau)

