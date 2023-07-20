Franklin County saw a marginal uptick in new businesses in 2022.
Newly released U.S. Census data indicates 511 business applications were received — a 0.6% increase over the previous year.
Of Franklin’s neighboring counties, only Scott with 613 new business applications, a 15.4% jump from the previous year, and Shelby, which tallied 545 applicants for a 3.2% increase, had more.
Four counties in the area saw decreases in new business applications with Owen County faring the worst locally with 74 new applications — an 11.9% plunge. Henry also had a double-digit deficit percentage-wise at 10.5% with 128 applicants. Anderson County notched a 4% decrease with 239 new applications followed by Woodford with a 2.5% decline and 312 new businesses.
Kentucky’s urban and most heavily populated counties, Jefferson and Fayette, led in quantity of applications received with 12,082 and 4,412 respectively. Warren (1,658), Kenton (1,416) and Boone (1,258) rounded out the top five.
When controlled for population, Franklin County’s rate equates to 9.9 new applications per 1,000 residents. The county has a population of 51,607, according to U.S. Census statistics.
Cumberland County was third with 12.95 applications per 1,000 residents behind Jefferson (15.6) and Fayette (13.7). Christian County recorded 11.6 applications per 1,000 residents followed by Garrard with 10.8.
Statewide, the rate was 10.3 applications per 1,000 residents with 46,553 new business formations. Jefferson, Fayette, Cumberland, Madison, Warren, Christian, Jessamine, Woodford, Shelby, Oldham, Bourbon, Garrard, Hardin, Mercer, McCracken and Scott counties exceeded the state rate.
Woodford had a rate of 11.5 followed by Shelby with an 11.1 and Scott with 10.3. Anderson was just behind Franklin with 9.8. Henry’s rate was 8.1 and Owen’s equated to 6.5.
Seven Kentucky counties — Robertson, Harlan, Lewis, Martin, Bell, Elliott and Leslie — had new business application rates below 5 per 1,000 residents.
The 2022 national rate was 15.1 per 1,000 residents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.