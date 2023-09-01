The number of appointees to the joint Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission will officially drop from 11 to nine following a vote passed by members of the Board of Commissioners Wednesday.

Via Zoom, elected city leaders (with the exception of Kyle Thompson, who was not present) voted to cut down on the number of city appointees to the planning body and revise municipal ordinance to reflect this change. The Franklin County Fiscal Court adopted a similar ordinance change earlier in August.

