The number of appointees to the joint Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission will officially drop from 11 to nine following a vote passed by members of the Board of Commissioners Wednesday.
Via Zoom, elected city leaders (with the exception of Kyle Thompson, who was not present) voted to cut down on the number of city appointees to the planning body and revise municipal ordinance to reflect this change. The Franklin County Fiscal Court adopted a similar ordinance change earlier in August.
The first reading of the ordinance revision for the city appointees came at the last City Commission meeting Monday night.
This was met with suggestions from some commissioners that there should be a reevaluation of the training requirements for city appointees.
“Where’s the rules and regulations for these members to be trained? How many hours of training, what’s expected of them, how many meetings they can miss … shouldn’t that also be included in this ordinance so that they can be held accountable?" asked Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge.
“We’re having a lot of issues here and I think that some of that verbiage needs to be in here. We are trying to be proactive in economic development, proactive in our planning and zoning — we just need our members to want to be more decisive, making sure they are trained better to make these decisions.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson then asked City Solicitor Laura Milam Ross about the regulations regarding training for planning and zoning board members, which she confirmed are dictated by state statutes. She also explained that in order for the city to add or change any of the current training guidelines, they would have to discuss those in advance with the planning commission’s own legal counsel, Ed Logan.
With this change, the planning commission will now consist of four members appointed by the city, four by the county’s approval and one appointed by the governor.
Leadership in the commission (a chair, vice-chair and secretary-treasurer) are voted upon annually during an organizational meeting, with those holding office eligible for re-election until the end of their appointment term.
I hope that as part of any training for planning appointees that the city and county also ensure there are no conflicts of interest with the appointees.
