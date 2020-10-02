October is Industry Appreciation Month, and the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC) wants to take this opportunity to thank our local industry for all they bring to our community. Throughout the next year KCDC, the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI) will partner in the Frankfort, KY — It Grows On You Initiative, that promotes business growth, support and development throughout the community.
During the month of October, we will feature fun facts and articles about individual industry, their employees and their contributions to Frankfort/Franklin County, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the world. But today, as we kick off Industry Appreciation Month, I want to call your attention to some of the things the manufacturing industry collectively provides to our community.
Local manufacturers employ more than 4,200 people in Franklin County.
They provide a variety of family-sustaining jobs and lifelong careers with annual salaries ranging from $25,000-$200,000 plus.
Those jobs include: machine operators, material handlers, assemblers, fabricators, machinists, Tool & Die specialists, laboratory technicians, plant managers and supervisors, chemists, quality control specialists, industrial designers, nurses, human resources professionals, millwrights, machinists, metalworkers, industrial safety & health technicians, administrative assistants, finance professionals, marketing/public relations professionals, fabricators, programmers, engineers (robotic, bio-, chemical, electronic, metallurgical, mechanical, industrial, mechatronics, packaging), painters, industrial designers, warehouse associates, supply chain managers, mechanics, computer-aided design drafters and technicians, cost estimators, service technicians, maintenance workers, water and wastewater treatment specialists, sales staff, designers, welders and so many more.
These employees earn more than $157 million annually in salaries.
They pay approximately $1.6 million in occupational taxes annually, (with nearly $500,000 going to the city because city/county split occupational tax revenues on all new projects).
These same employees serve on numerous charitable boards, and through fundraisers, employee pledges and company matching gift programs they donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities such as the United Way, American Cancer Society, Bluegrass Care Navigators, CASA of the Bluegrass, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Franklin County Council on Aging, Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, Frankfort Arts Foundation, Josephine Sculpture Park, Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Kentucky Historical Society, The Kings Center, the ACCESS Men's Shelter and Soup Kitchen, the Emergency Food Pantry, Senior Activity Center, Shop With A Cop, Franklin County FFA, L.I.F.E. House for Animals, Preservation Kentucky, The Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM), The Salvation Army, Sunshine Center, YMCA, local school field trips and sports teams, local civic clubs, Thorn Hill Education Center, and the list goes on and on.
Nearly $3 million is collected by the county annually in property tax revenue on industrial properties.
The city/county, to date, have never provided any tax abatement incentive funds to a local industry.
These local manufacturers ship their products to hundreds of countries around the world and in the last ten years have brought more than 1 million visitors from around the world to Frankfort.
They have partnered in founding world-renowned workforce training programs such as FAME and the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits.
During time of crisis, they converted areas of their facilities to help fill the demand for hand sanitizer to some of the world’s largest organizations in health care, government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy and banking industries.
They have won international awards for best practices, best products, energy saving, environmental and sustainability projects and over the past decade have reduced their carbon footprint by over 20%, according to International Energy Agency data.
As the leading contributor to U.S. economic growth, manufacturing in the United States would be the ninth-largest economy in the world. And this month, we should take the opportunity to thank local manufacturers for all they provide to the Frankfort/Franklin County community. KCDC, DFI and the Chamber of Commerce will feature fun facts and articles about Frankfort manufacturers throughout the month, as part of the Frankfort, KY – It Grows On You initiative.
For more information visit KCDC on Facebook at Kentucky Capital Development Corporation, Twitter at KCDCFrankfort, LinkedIn at Terri Bradshaw or at https://kycapitaldevelopment.com/about-us/news/ .
