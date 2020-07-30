Frankfort’s newest brand name closeout store is planning its grand opening for Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, located in Limestone Center at 202 Limestone Drive in the former Elder-Beerman building on Frankfort's west side, will open at 9 a.m.
Known as the home of “good stuff cheap,” Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stocks food, cleaning supplies, personal care items, hardware, automotive, books, toys and more, according to a press release.
In order to keep customers safe during COVID-19, all associates are required to wear face masks and customers are highly encouraged to do so, store officials said. Staff are also required to undergo temperature checks prior to the beginning of their shifts.
Social distancing is promoted, with signage and markings throughout the store and at the registers. High-touch areas will be cleaned regularly per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.
“We are excited to open our 16th store in the great state of Kentucky where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
The will employ 50-60 people ranging from cashiers to assistant managers, according to the news release. The company employs more than 9,000 people across the company.
