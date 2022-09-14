This week Bluegrass Care Navigators launched enrollment for Kentucky’s first Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Franklin, Anderson, Fayette, Jessamine and Woodford counties.

PACE is an innovative healthcare program designed to help aging and frail adults stay independent, living at home for as long as safely possible, and supports caregivers by managing the many healthcare needs and access challenges for its enrollees. 

