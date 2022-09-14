This week Bluegrass Care Navigators launched enrollment for Kentucky’s first Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Franklin, Anderson, Fayette, Jessamine and Woodford counties.
PACE is an innovative healthcare program designed to help aging and frail adults stay independent, living at home for as long as safely possible, and supports caregivers by managing the many healthcare needs and access challenges for its enrollees.
PACE is available to Medicare or Medicaid recipients aged 55 or older who qualify for a nursing home level of care, who live in the service area of the PACE organization, and who can continue to live independently with the help of PACE services.
Bluegrass PACE Care, offered through Bluegrass Care Navigators, will provide the entire continuum of medical care, social care and long-term services, and support needed by frail and elderly adults. Upon enrollment in PACE, participants and their caregivers meet with an interdisciplinary team that includes doctors, nurses, therapists, social workers, dietitians, personal care aides, transportation drivers and others. An individualized care plan is developed to respond to all the participant’s needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Many services will take place at the Bluegrass PACE Center, with convenient locations in Lexington and Frankfort. Transportation is provided by the PACE program to and from the centers, as well as to and from any appointments arranged by the PACE team. At the PACE center, participants receive primary care, therapy, meals, recreation, socialization and personal care. Additional services are provided at home, including skilled care, personal care, and equipment management such as ramps, grab bars and other tools needed for safety.
“Our interdisciplinary team is directly involved in the participant’s care, interacting with them at the PACE Center and in their home frequently,” explained Liz Fowler, CEO of Bluegrass Care Navigators. “This allows us to quickly take notice of any changes to our enrollees’ physical, mental and physiological conditions, and quickly adjust their care plan to meet their changing needs.”
The PACE program serves as both the healthcare provider and the healthcare plan for its enrollees. This means that the PACE doctor works directly with patients to make decisions for a participant’s necessary care. Bluegrass PACE Care has created a high-quality network of providers to support PACE participants and is responsible for the quality and cost of all care provided, including specialist and hospital services. Participants who seek care outside of the PACE network may be personally liable for the cost of that care.
Individuals enrolled in PACE will have no copays or deductibles for services provided by the program. PACE covers the cost of all care and services normally covered by Medicare and Medicaid, as well as medically necessary care authorized by the participant’s care team that may not normally be covered by Medicare and Medicaid. Participants who are only covered by Medicare (and not Medicaid) will have a monthly premium that will be discussed upon enrollment in the PACE program.
Bluegrass PACE Care is now enrolling new participants. To schedule a consult, discuss eligibility, ask questions or tour the PACE center and meet the team, please call 855-492-0812 (TTY 800.648.6056).
