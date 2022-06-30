It’s been weeks since the Frankfort area has seen rain, a necessity for farmers growing summer crops and for businesses like Canoe Kentucky, who depend on water in Elkhorn Creek to keep their business afloat through the season. While Canoe Kentucky owners, Nathan and Allison Depenbrock, are no strangers to the ups and downs of running a weather dependent business, the dry spell stress has arrived much earlier in the year than is typically expected.

Water in Elkhorn Creek usually starts to dwindle in the late summer months of August and September, as the canoe rental season becomes quieter. At 2.2 feet, the water level gauge at Knight’s Bridge in Peaks Mill is currently at the lowest level this early into the season that the Depenbrocks have seen since 2003. A standard summer pool level on this section of the creek hovers right around 3 feet on the gauge.

A lack of rain has forced Canoe Kentucky to make a change in plans. The business is offering paddlers the opportunity to explore the Kentucky River due to low water levels on Elkhorn Creek.

“Droughts are never fun. People often think of the plight of farmers during droughts, but our business is equally affected. We are similar to those farmers, who we sympathize with, in that no water means no profit,” Nathan Depenbrock explained. “And to add to the difficulties, we don’t have options like irrigation to keep crops growing; we have to be creative and imagine other experiences that are not as rain dependent, then cross our fingers that people are willing to support a different experience.”

As a seasonal business, Canoe Kentucky has approximately 12 weekends a year to make 90% of its rental income. With such a small window of time, any variation in weather patterns is deeply felt. Fourth of July weekend is traditionally the busiest weekend of the year for this small business, and with adjustments to their rental operation going into effect this week, the Depenbrocks are preparing for a major financial hit.

Fortunately, the National Weather Service in Louisville is predicting a chance of rain each day through Wednesday. However, it may just be a drop in the bucket as it doesn’t appear as though any drenching rain is in the forecast.

In the face of adversity, the team at Canoe Kentucky has created an alternate business plan, bringing rental customers to downtown Frankfort to enjoy a beautiful paddle trip on the Kentucky River. With reliably deep pools, the Kentucky River is a great backup option for those who still want to get outside and paddle with their friends and family.

While adaptability is a strong suit for the Canoe Kentucky team, they are still hoping for rain to bring the creek back to a reasonable water level. One overnight rain will not pull the Elkhorn Creek out of drought conditions, as the abundant foliage along the creek banks will absorb most of the water before it ends up in the creek. It will take a soaking rain for Canoe Kentucky rentals to return to the sections of Elkhorn Creek that most customers are familiar with. For now, the Kentucky River contingency plan will help the Depenbrocks keep their business afloat through the season. Depending on rain in the forecast, they will continue reassessing this plan on a week-by-week basis.

For more information on Kentucky River rentals, please visit www.canoeky.com/ky-river-rentals.

