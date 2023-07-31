Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part series about GreenHouse17, a shelter offering home, therapy and a chance to start a new life for those emerging from the shadow of intimate partner violence. The first part can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/greenhouse17-growing-new-lives/article_0e508b8e-1c17-11ee-bbd9-8bf2563ca929.html
GreenHouse17 was born out of necessity and has grown organically to be a source of pride, income and safety for residents of central Kentucky who experience intimate partner violence (IPV).
The shelter’s executive director, Darlene Thomas, details more of the program’s mission, growth and the necessity of these kinds of facilities when looking at Kentucky’s rampant IPV issues.
More than half of women and a third of men in the state will be victims of one or more forms of domestic abuse, and agencies like GreenHouse17 are working diligently to improve the futures of our state’s most vulnerable populations.
State Journal: As far as the program here on the farm, are the residents here because of court-based intervention, self-sanctuary, or another avenue?
Thomas: It is all self-driven. The only criteria are that you are a domestic violence survivor and there have to be things that have threatened your security on some level. You are not required to utilize the court system, file a protective order, call police or anything to be here. If we can get you in, we will do it as soon as we can.
We work with the 15 other domestic violence programs across the state that all receive state funding, so we collaborate and coordinate a whole lot. If, for some reason, I have someone with a big safety issue and I can’t physically put them in this building, I have 14 other programs I can put them in temporarily until we’re able to get them back here. And that’s if that is what they want to do. Sometimes, people want out of their community completely. Each case is different, but they are all self-driven.
SJ: Sometimes people who don’t have access through legal channels feel like they don’t have a way out. So this place provides that way to feel safe and to regain some autonomy?
Thomas: Shelters typically are the last choice of anybody. Nobody wants to have to pick up one day and go live in a shelter. Although our shelter is really nice, I wouldn’t dream of wanting to live with 40 other people who’ve been traumatized. But we are here for those safety issues — for people who are at high risk, when there’s not a whole lot of choices.
We also have tons of other services and programs that can help keep people out of shelters. So, a lot of people will call us and go “no, I’m not afraid of this person, but I just can’t pay my rent” or “I’m struggling a lot with sadness and depression.” The vast majority of people we serve are non-residential. We have advocates that go to all our counties, they go to protective order hearings, they hold support groups online and in person.
We have a whole housing team who can help people navigate housing choices, so you aren’t trying to figure everything out on your own. If we can keep you housed safely in your own community that is the best case, because by the time you leave, you literally lose everything and you show up at a shelter with two trash bags. That’s what your life has been reduced to.
I think as a community and as a society we should do everything we can do to prevent people from having to come to a shelter whenever possible. But that requires affordable housing, ways to link to resources. Survivors need ongoing support until they stabilize. I think a lot of times, community members go “oh, you’re a victim. Well, go to a shelter!” and that’s terrible!
SJ: For some people, that’s simply not an option.
Thomas: It may not be an option at all! I always encourage the community not to tell people to go to a shelter right away. That’s not fair, because you may not have the risk around you that would get you into a lot of shelters. That’s why I ask people to remember that they can just call, and we can talk about services. Talk about what it is YOU need, and don’t assume you have to live in a shelter. But people believe that because of misinformation. There are options available, and we are here to help them exercise as many of those as possible.
We have to help stabilize people, and wrap them in support services. People need someone to sit and plan their best course of action, and that you are more than just a victim. You are a part of that plan. We have to be partners in this sort of stuff.
Do you think a lot of issues stem from societal pressure? That if you struggle with some sort of hardship, there are a lot of people who attach a stigma to financial or job insecurity? A lot of times, it seems like people who are victims of these situations simply haven’t been taught about the resources they can access.
A lot of our families have never needed them, too. I do find that those survivors who come from lower socio-economic backgrounds are much better at figuring out resources - because they’ve had to. They’ve had to learn how to help meet some of those basics. They know the system because they’ve had to. It’s about survival.
But there are so many survivors who’ve never been in the system. They’ve never been to court; the worst thing they’ve ever experienced is getting a speeding ticket. They have jobs, they are out there working, their kids are in school every day. They have no idea about what a protective order is or how you get housing or who could help for a couple of months. A lot of times if you’ve been fortunate enough to be in a more stable place in life, you’ve never had to access these resources and don’t know where to begin. That’s where we step in.
SJ: Tell me about the farm and the flower CSA (community supported agriculture), the self-care products you are producing.
Thomas: You know, GreenHouse17 ebbs and flows with the strengths of its staff and residents and what they can bring to the table. There are times we had a yoga room here because a staffer we helped get certified to teach yoga because that was something she was passionate about and thought it could help. We have ukulele groups because I have a staff member who is a musician.
What happened for us, was that here we were on this 40-acre farm and I asked my associate director Diane Fleet to figure out what we could do with all of this land. We needed to figure out a way to make it benefit the facility and survivors. We talked about horses, we talked about grapes. But she got a group together that included a farmer or two, and the whole “Kentucky Proud” program was just starting to really take off.
So, we decided to do community farming. We started with box gardens that first year after we moved in and it was disastrous. But we did it, and we played with it enough that we thought we could really do something with it … there was something unique that we were sensing. That next year, we hired a part-time farmer through Seedleaf (a local community gardening nonprofit in Lexington), and we eventually brought her on full-time.
Now we have two farmers who help us; one helps us grow our own food through organic methods for our kitchen, so our survivors are eating healthier. The other is in charge of our flower industry.
That came to fruition because a rep from Kentucky Agriculture told us we weren’t really ready for a full farm. But he recommended instead that we should try flowers. And Jessica Ballard, who was our first farmer, came up with the idea for us to do a flower CSA. And to my knowledge, we were the first nonprofit flower in the area and our program was in high demand. It still is. We do about 150 CSAs per year, and they typically sell out within a matter of a couple of days.
Survivors are helping in all aspects of the farm, and they can earn a stipend of up to $600 over the course of about eight weeks while they live here, if they choose. It isn’t required.
Around the same time as we started the farm, one of our survivors said we should be making body products. We went to a facility in Tennessee and learned about a similar program that is staffed by survivors of the sex trafficking industry. We learned a lot about how to engage the residents, and we wanted products designed by survivors. A lot of the flowers we raise go into our soaps, body products, lip balms and candles.
I have been doing this work for over 30 years and so often shelters are a place that you would be ashamed to admit you were. Part of this journey has to be celebrating strength and resiliency — not what happened to you. That should not define you. In order to do that, you should be proud of your journey, no matter what that may look like. And you can see that here. Survivors can be proud that they are a part of something and the community sees it.
