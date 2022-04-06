She can pick 'em

Teresa Arnold, left, the overall winner of the 2022 Limestone Bank 3-in-1 Bracket Challenge receives her prize package from Kristen Vestesen, banking center manager of the Frankfort branch of Limestone Bank on Wednesday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription