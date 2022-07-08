There are some things in life that are priceless — such as comfort food, unique art, good company and the sense of community to name a few.

Those are just four of the ingredients that Fran Luscher, Amy Luscher Smith, Jenny Luscher and Cindy McCann plan to provide at The Evergreen: Southern Kitchen and Gathering Place when it opens later this summer.

Located at 400 Evergreen Road at the former site of the Mari-Anna Gift Shop, which operated for nearly 30 years in Bridgeport, the 5,000 square-foot space is part café and bakery and part gift shop with enough room to host large and small gatherings and crafting, cooking, baking and art classes.

“We both had small businesses. Mom wanted a gift shop and I wanted a kitchen and small gathering space,” Amy explained. “The building has been in the community for so long. We’re glad to bring it back with a facelift.”

The Evergreen

Amy Luscher Smith, left, and her sisters and mother, Fran Luscher, right, are opening The Evergreen: Southern Kitchen & Gathering Space at 400 Evergreen Road this month. The building, which was built by Fran's parents, Marian and Ansel “Buck” Jewell, in 1967 previously housed Mari-Anna Gift Shop. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The building has been in the family since it was constructed in 1967 by Fran’s parents, Marian and Ansel “Buck” Jewell, and when the previous tenant, Greg Howard Auction Services, moved on the mother-daughters team decided to revert to their Southern roots.

Amy also noted that Marian was notorious in Bridgeport and was one of the oldest greeters in Walmart history when she worked at the Frankfort location for many years.

“I know she’s smiling on us,” she said.

The Jewell and Luscher families, who all live near The Evergreen property, have always done everything together and this business venture was no different.

“Bridgeport stays together,” Amy added. “We love this community and want you to have a good time and good experience out here.”

On the café and bakery side, the breakfast menu will include mostly southern fare such as biscuits with ham, bacon or sausage in the morning and pimento cheese, sausage ball appetizers and chicken salad around lunchtime. They also plan to offer signature salads and custom sandwiches.

“We are using local farms as much as possible for ingredients,” Amy said.

For those with a sweet tooth, the bakery case will be stocked with a variety of breads and cookies made using family recipes, including sorghum cookies, and, of course, bourbon balls. The Evergreen will also take custom cake, cupcake and bakery orders.

Eventually, the family hopes to offer take-and-heat meals for two to four people.

The Evergreen logo

The Evergreen has three preferred partners, including Jeff and Gail Reed, of Blue Hen Chefs, who are personal with Southern charm; Marti Chilcoat and Kirsten West, of Fig+Vine Cheeseboards, who make charcuterie and grazing tables; and Karen Vanmeter, owner of Cake and Candy Supply Co.

In addition to Fran’s famous wreaths and paper art, the gift shop boasts work by several local artisans, including woodworking by Zach Gabhart and Mary Grace Allen; knitting by Shannon Taylor and Jenny Luscher; terrariums by Robert Swingler; acrylic and oil paintings by Carla Jackson Peter; gourd art by Maya Judy; jewelry by Nicole Craig; paper art by Michelle Sutton; pottery by Teri McLaren and Alisa Huckaby; felt art by Lori Neumann; and food products, dry rubs and cookbooks by Tim Farmer.

“We want to gather people who don’t do what we do and promote them,” Amy stated.

Many of the artists with products in the gift shop and the business’ preferred partners will host classes ranging from cooking classes, wreath-making, cardmaking, baking and decorating, building charcuteries and grazing tables and small business classes, as well.

“We plan to teach two or three different things in each class that folks will be able to take home,” Amy remarked.

The Evergreen will have soft openings on Saturdays this month in order to train staff before an official grand opening later in July. Hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7-9 a.m. Sunday — so the family can attend church services.

The family-owned and operated business also can be rented as an event venue for small gatherings up to 100 people. Onsite catering and catering for pickup are also available.

Since the business launched it’s Facebook page the support has been overwhelming. The Evergreen already has amassed more than 900 followers.

“We’re trying to build community and support small businesses,” Amy said, to which Fran added, “And have fun.”

For more information, visit www.theevergreenfrankfort.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription