Jacqueline Pitts, director of communications for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, graduated as part of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020.

The graduation was held virtually Dec. 10 and Pitts was one of 40 civic and community leaders from across the state who completed the program. 

Leadership Kentucky joins together a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight into complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities. The thoroughly developed leadership curriculum educates participants on Kentucky’s rich cultural heritage and unique diversity. 

Applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021 will be available online via nomination beginning Jan. 1, at leadershipky.org.

