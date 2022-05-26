Recent Northern Kentucky University graduate Madison Plank has joined The State Journal as a summer intern.

A Newport native, Plank majored in journalism and minored in professional writing.

"I grew up watching Cincinnati news stations and found my true passion for news writing during my time at NKU’s student newspaper, The Northerner," she said. "I served as news editor for a semester and managing editor for a year."

Madison Plank

Growing up in a diverse community, she loves being able to tell others’ stories and provide people with the voice to make change happen. 

Plank will be covering a variety of local issues and events during her time in Frankfort.

"With experience as both a reporter and editor, Madison is a great addition to our newsroom staff," stated SJ Editor Chanda Veno. "We are looking forward to sharing all our community has to offer."

Plank is a self-admitted news and government junkie and an avid lover of dogs — especially her dachshund, Tucker.

In her free time, she enjoys hiking, road trips and exploring new places.

"Traveling to all of the national forests is on my bucket list," she explained. "I am excited to get to know more about Kentucky’s capital and meet more people throughout the community."

