The Brown-Swigert-Taylor-Bradley House is one step closer to opening as a boutique hotel.
At Thursday's meeting of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, members voted to approve a waiver for the future hotel, which will be located at 300 Washington St., allowing them to operate a small restaurant and bourbon bar and serve both guests and the general public. Currently, there is a restriction on hotels serving food and alcohol to non-guests.
Senior planner Jordan Miller recommended in his report to the planning commission that the current owners of the house, Washington Hospitality Group LLC, receive the waiver. The report details how the ability to operate a small restaurant and bar would not negatively impact the surrounding area.
Some members of the commission were not so sure.
Commissioner Keith Lee said he was concerned with the possibility of outdoor dining. Previously, former owners had come forward with plans for a rooftop bar at the house. With the house’s proximity to several churches, as well as the Harrod Brothers Funeral Home, Lee worried the rooftop bar or other outdoor events could cause an issue.
“I really don’t have a problem with the waiver if it’s all indoors. If it’s outdoors, if we’re gonna have events, if we’re gonna have live bands, if we’re gonna have stuff like that, I do have some concerns,” he stated.
While no rooftop bar was proposed or considered for this incarnation of the Brown-Swigert-Taylor-Bradley House, Miller tried to assuage Lee by telling him the intentions were for only indoor dining. He said there is a small landing out back where guests can lounge, and theoretically, some may bring out a drink, but there will be no food or drink service outside of the building.
Lee was also worried about how loud the hotel could become, and emphasized the quiet nature of the area. Secretary/treasurer Tim Luscher responded that the reason it was so quiet was because the majority of neighboring buildings were businesses.
“It is a quiet neighborhood for one reason: it is not residential. It is a business district,” he explained. “The reason it’s quiet at night is because there’s no one there.”
Chairman Sherron Jackson pointed out that even though there were other restaurants and bars nearby, the future boutique hotel would be operating under a conditional use in a Special Historic District. This would mean it could be subject to certain restrictions not imposed on those nearby restaurants and bars.
When the time came to vote on whether to approve the waiver, Lee moved to approve it, providing the restaurant and bar did not serve alcohol before 1 p.m., citing its proximity to so many churches. Luscher, who owns Sig Luscher Brewery at 221 Mero St., disagreed with Lee, saying such a restriction could hurt business for the restaurant by not allowing them to serve alcohol at brunch.
“With any restaurant, or any hotel or restaurant in downtown, brunch is, quite honestly, a vital portion of our revenue for the week. Restricting this one restaurant versus all the other restaurants downtown, which are just equally distanced from other businesses you may be concerned about, is unfair,” he said.
A failed 4-6 vote to approve the waiver with the alcohol restriction followed, with Commissioners David Boggs, Lee, Darrell Sanderson and Jackson voting yes, and Commissioners Paul Looney, Bill May, Charles Stewart, Brent Sweger, Luscher and vice-chair Russell Wright voting no.
A second vote to approve the waiver with no restrictions succeeded 7-3, with Looney, May, Sanderson, Stewart, Sweger, Luscher and Wright voting yes, and Commissioners Boggs, Lee and Chairperson Jackson voting no.
In other business:
• The planning commission voted unanimously to approve the development plan for a new Burger King at 161 Arrowhead Court off of Versailles Road. In its parking lot will be previous pavers, which allow water runoff to be stored in between the stones instead of just running into the street. In the event of heavy storms, an outlet control device will release excess water onto Versailles Road.
• During the public hearing, a 1.51-acre portion of property at 994 Shadrick Ferry Road was also unanimously approved to be rezoned from Agricultural to Rural Residential. The property is owned by Kendra and George C. Quire.
• Finally, there was a changing of the guard. Following a presentation by Lee, who headed the officer nominating committee, Wright was voted as chair, May was voted as vice-chair and Luscher remained secretary/treasurer. Jackson graciously stepped down and said he will become a commissioner at the February meeting.
