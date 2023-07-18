At Thursday's meeting of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, board members heard information regarding a request for a zone map amendment on a nearly 5-acre plot of land at the intersection of Hoover Boulevard and Duncan Road.

The request was for a change from General Industrial District (IG) to General Commercial District (CG) on behalf of Lexington's Rainmaker Hospitality. The plans are for a 98-room hotel to be constructed on the site, approximately one mile from Interstate 64 off U.S. 60.

