The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved recommending a zoning change for 3.6 acres on Wilkinson Boulevard adjacent to Jim’s Seafood that developers plan to turn into multifamily housing.
Applicants Will Crumbaugh and Chris Thompson, officers of 954 Wilkinson LLC, requested a zone amendment from Low-Density Multi-Family Housing District (RL) and General Commercial District (CG) to High-Density Multifamily Housing District (RH) in order to construct a townhome and apartment complex called Distillery Ridge Apartments and Townhomes at 954 Wilkinson Blvd. overlooking the Kentucky River.
“The proposed project on the property that resulted in the zone change request is a multi-family development with 60 total units — 48 apartment units on the ridge and 12 townhome units on the front,” Eric Cockley, director of planning and community development for the city, testified during Thursday’s public hearing.
The land has a future land use designation of Suburban Business Center, which typically focuses on non-residential commercial development but also references appropriate residential uses, Cockley said.
“The General Commercial zone does allow multi-family land uses with a conditional use permit,” he added, recommending the approval of the zone change.
Charlie Jones, attorney for 954 Wilkinson LLC, agreed with Cockley’s recommendation.
“We believe because the property, as it’s zoned right now, already allows for residential and even the front being commercial as high density residential,” Jones said. “We still felt it would meet the comprehensive plan because of its current zoning and our intended uses of it.”
The surrounding properties are zoned residential to the north; commercial to the south; residential and commercial to the east; and restaurant to the west.
According to project plans, the development will have 48 apartments, including 36 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units overlooking the Kentucky River near the lock; 12 two-bedroom townhome units; and 127 parking spaces.
Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator records show the lot was formerly owned by The Salvation Army before being sold to 954 Wilkinson LLC last February for $225,000.
The commission unanimously recommended that the zoning change be made with the condition that the final development plan comes back to the body for approval. The zoning change will next be voted on by the Frankfort City Commission.
In other business, the planning commission:
• Unanimously approved an audit conducted by Charles T. Mitchell Co.
“We issued a clean opinion and that’s all that really matters,” said CPA Greg Miklavcic.
• Unanimously OK’d officers for 2021. Sherron Jackson will continue as president. Russell Wright and Tim Luscher will serve as vice president and secretary/treasurer, respectively.
The commission's next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. March 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.