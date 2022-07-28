A new pool and aquatic center as well as improved pedestrian connectivity were the priorities on the minds of Frankfort citizens at the two recent comprehensive plan meetings hosted by Frankfort/Franklin County governments.
Approximately 50 residents attended the final meeting Wednesday evening at Franklin County High School.
“These meetings culminate the first of a four-phase approach to this plan," said Frankfort’s Director of Planning and Community Development Eric Cockley. "Over the course of the next three to four months, the comp plan advisory committee meetings will be occurring to start talking about the individual topics and elements that are required.
“Within the next week or so, we will be meeting with the executive steering committee, and we will be sharing all of the results on the project website,www.distilledtogether.com, which is obviously the clearing house for all information.”
Data collected from online surveys at the project website through July 26and the first meeting, held July 12 at Bondurant Middle School, showed that participants were most proud of Frankfort’s location and the area’s “unique character.” However the lack of a public pool topped the list of caveats. Those surveyed also saw a lack of pedestrian connectivity throughout the area, as well as the need for more upscale restaurants and retail businesses.
Dates of further public meetings with the consultants handling the plan as well as the advisory committee will be announced in the next few weeks.
“This project includes a lot of people, not just the staff but it’s really the community, too,” said Liz Fields, public planning manager of McBride Dale Clarion of Cincinnati, the consultant firm leading the comprehensive plan updates. “The city staff and the Franklin County staff are a great resource for understanding what the day-to-day questions are that the planning departments get, what the demands and issues are, and so we will be working very closely with them.
“You want to be able to look at the comprehensive plan for guidance; is this in line with our overall plan and vision moving forward, or is it not?”
Goals and objectives are the focus of the plan, and an implementation framework for the goals and objectives will be generated to make this assessment process easier for government agencies to complete.
After a brief summary of the goals of this plan update, participants were guided through the online survey and asked for their input. Attendees could speak directly with staff connected to various aspects of the comprehensive plan, including those handling transportation and infrastructure, historic preservation, economic development and parks/green space projects.
Updated information will be uploaded to the comprehensive plan website in early August.
