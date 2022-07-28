A new pool and aquatic center as well as improved pedestrian connectivity were the priorities on the minds of Frankfort citizens at the two recent comprehensive plan meetings hosted by Frankfort/Franklin County governments.

Approximately 50 residents attended the final meeting Wednesday evening at Franklin County High School.  

“These meetings culminate the first of a four-phase approach to this plan," said Frankfort’s Director of Planning and Community Development Eric Cockley. "Over the course of the next three to four months, the comp plan advisory committee meetings will be occurring to start talking about the individual topics and elements that are required.  

Comprehensive Plan

