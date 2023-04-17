A new store has set up shop in the former Rite Aid on U.S. 127 South next to Hibbett Sports.

pOpshelf, a retail store which offers a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and more, recently opened its doors to Frankfort shoppers.

popshelf

