Frankfort city commissioners will have a special meeting Thursday to review preliminary roadway and streetscape plans for a more than $12 million overhaul of a major downtown corridor.
Citizens will have a chance to view the preliminary plans in the back hallway of City Hall from 3:30 p.m. Thursday until the start of the special meeting at 5 p.m., then have the chance to speak to the commission with comments, questions or concerns. The project’s engineer from Strand Associates will also be present.
“As previously stated, the purpose of this ... meeting will be to provide an opportunity for public comments, present the recommended preliminary roadway and streetscape plans to the City Commission, and address City Commission questions and comments,” wrote Chuck Knowles, project manager. “No action is necessary.”
The project is being funded by an almost $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and a local contribution of $4.375 million, with a goal of boosting economic development along Second Street.
Recently, the TIGER grant project went through an open-house-style public viewing in which the public gave input on possible streetscape amenities such as street lights, benches, planters and others. The city last week released the "preferred alternatives" from the public input, which will be part of the displays at Thursday’s special meeting.
The prelminary plans are available for review on the project website, http://www.frankfort.ky.gov/TIGER.
Some decisions on public art, landscape and intersection designs have yet to be made.
The area covered by the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) project is on West Second Street from Taylor Avenue to Capital Avenue and on Capital Avenue across the river to the East Main Street intersection.
The TIGER grant project predated the creation of the 2018 Downtown Master Plan, but it ties into the overall vision for Frankfort, city officials have said. Attempts at getting the federal funding for TIGER span back to 2012 as part of a program called “Green America’s Capitals.” It wasn’t until March 2018, though, that Frankfort was awarded almost $8 million to fund the project with the city’s contribution of $4.375 million.
Some of the broader goals of the project are to create larger sidewalks and bike lanes, shorter crosswalks, more trees and help with stormwater runoff.