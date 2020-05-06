Property transfers 2

The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in April.

• MO Holdings LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 300 Robert M Green Blvd., $41,600.

• MO Holdings LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 302 Robert M Green Blvd./100 Bobby Jones Blvd., $41,600.

• MO Holdings LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 102 Bobby Jones Blvd., $41,600.

• Jessica Crum to The Most Rev. John Stowe OFM CONV, 108 Muirfield Court, $102,500.

• P & N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 113 White Pine Court, $321,391.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Kirshan and Govindbhai S. Patel, 113 White Pine Court, $45,000.

• RCW Properties LLC to Deborah McCurry, 108 Buttonwood Way, $21,000.

• Apartments at Duckers LLC to Amel GVL Properties LLC, 66 Buena Vista Drive, $1.865 million.

• Patricia R. Thomas to Melissa Eaton and Bradley Scott, 1310 Lago Drive, $169,900.

• Restore Frankfort LLC to Brock Group LLC, 115 Goodman Way, $120,000.

• George R. Pennington Sr. and Patricia A. Pennington to Tyler Montana and Erin P. Gibbs, 1031 Silver Lake Blvd., $282,500.

• Nathaniel and Kelli Reynolds to Brandi Williams, 245 Fairway Drive, $222,500.

• Sturm Insurances Agency Inc. to Micah and Kiana Smither, 1040 Algonquin Trail, $179,900.

• Louis E. and J. Elizabeth Knowles to J. Elizabeth Knowles and Stacy Haydon, 127 Jeannette Ave., $0.

• Joan R. Goins to KHW Properties LLC, 607 Ridgeview Drive, $370,000.

• Joshua P. and Raye W. Scott to Charles S. Willis III and Katherine E. Willis, 1300 Hanley Lane, $258,000.

• Bill Helvey and Megan Rivard to Bill Madison Helvey, 261 Stevenson Drive, $0.

• Kay Dent to Harry D. Dent, 335 Westland Drive, $125,000.

• Kiana W. Butler and Micah E. Smither to Michael S. Goddard, 253 Sycamore Drive, $116,000.

• Kay Dent to Harry D. Dent, 310 Westland Drive, $0.

• Ronald Wiglesworth to Aaron Scott Valentine, 219 Dewey Court, $106,000.

• Joan R. Goins to KHW Properties LLC, 223 Rolling Acres Drive, $370,000.

• Brittany Celeste Young Bibb to VW Realty LLC, 168 Jackson Drive, $35,000.

• Constance T. Clark Estate to Lawrence Clark and Steven Owen, 154 Jackson Drive, $0.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Allison N. Cataldi, 142 Jackson Drive, $85,000.

• Joan R. Goins to KHW Properties LLC, 131 Meredith Ave., $370,000.

• Mary C. Ortwein to Meyer-Schneider LLC, 813 Hillwood Ave., $18,000.

• DDP Properties LLC to Johnson Girl Properties LLC, 812-814 E. Main St., $280,000.

• Joan R. Goins to KHW Properties LLC, 153 Beaumont Ave., $370,000.

• Moore Land Investments LLC to Zachary Q. Arnold and Madison Carter, 108 Pickett Ave., $172,000.

• GRA-KAT LLC to Robert Martin Smither, 206 Beechwood Ave., $167,000.

• Lee-Crowdus Enterprises Inc. to RSM Capital LLC, 214-220 Centennial Drive, $225,000.

• Lee-Crowdus Enterprises Inc. to RSM Capital LLC, 60 American Way, $225,000.

• Joan R. Goins to KHW Properties LLC, 111 Allnutt Drive, $370,000.

• Joan R. Goins to KHW Properties LLC, 109 Allnutt Drive, $370,000.

• Margaret Puckett to Eric Dustin and Susan Michelle True, 606 S. Lime St., $68,000.

• Nuday Inc. to Ardent Real Estate Holdings LLC, 109 Noel Ave., $143,000.

• Nuday Inc. to Ardent Real Estate Holdings LLC, 113 Noel Ave., $143,000.

• Linda Thomas to Theodric and Samantha McKinney, 830 Fifth Ave., $9,000.

• Scotty Nelson Campbell to Justin Lines, 500 Herman Smither Road, $120,000.

• Terry Wayne Eldridge to James W. Allen, 8195 U.S. 127 North, $600,000.

• Constance Broughton to Constance Broughton Life Estate 1045 Wash Road, $0.

• Richard Jackson to Pamela J. Kutscher, 633 Blade Ave., $198,500.

• Jon Bradley and Anna Marie Bowman to Jeffrey Tucker Billiter, 416 Murray St., $140,000.

• David R. and Rachelle K. Webb to Starla Elaine and Benjamin Whitaker, 310 Paul Sawyier Drive, $118,000.

• Angie Parker Rentals LLC to Johnson Girl Properties LLC, 124 Thistlewood Drive, $125,000.

• Bertram Robert Stivers II to DDP Properties LLC, 1 Lyons Court, $112,500.

• Pam S. Sullivan to Aaron C. Burch and Jessica Hill, 5 Ashmore Drive, $157,500.

• Emily and Eric Beatty to Ground & Frame LLC, 357 Wallace Ave., $0.

• Karen Sullivan Harrod to Paul and Barbara Comley, 251 Wright St., $35,000.

• Rena S. Bartlett to Timothy Foreman, 219 Glass Ave., $132,450.

• Charles Steven Perkins Revocable Living Trust to Samantha N. Waits, 721 Brawner St., $83,500.

• Janette V. George to Meagan George and David Jason Harrod, 726 Major St., $60,000.

• Nuday Inc. to Ardent Real Estate Holdings LLC, 708 Cline St., $143,000.

• Tracy Barnes to Justin O’Neil and Meagan Dawn Wright, 1104 Aderly Lane, $0.

• Kristie G. and Stephen L. Bowling to Kristie G. Bowling, 1062 Tamworth Lane, $0.

• Jeffrey M. Carroll Jr. and Jennifer Lynn Carroll to Jeffrey M. Carroll Jr., 144 Fox Tail Lane, $0.

• Meyer-Schneider LLC to Cody L. Moore, 109 Fox Tail Lane, $164,000.

• Stephen L. Bowling to Stephen L. Bowling, 1201 Leathers Lane, $0.

• Steven W. Early to Ricky D. Stone, 1112 Leathers Lane, $164,000.

• Dennis Campanha and Jennie Marie Paiva to Jon Bradley and Anna Marie Bowman, 101 Cave Run Road, $215,000.

• Jason T. Ryles to Charlina Becker, 220 Meadowview Drive, $230,000.

• Jill Thomas to Matthew Bradley Courtney, 112 Leonardwood Drive #202, $126,500.

• Spectrum LLC to Bhuvana Gurusamy, 1102 Collins Lane, $0.

• Gay and Shane Ross to Andrew D. and Elizabeth A. Johnson, 253 Donalynn Drive, $136,000.

• James W. Allen to Camille H. Lane, 308 Juniper Drive, $135,000.

• Richard W. and Laura Jeanne Lancaster to Timothy E. Latham and Danielle Kannapel, 108 River Oak Drive, $198,000.

• Gregory P. Johnson to Brian Neal and Patricia McCarty Clark, 233 Oak Ridge Drive, $198,000.

• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Elizabeth Anne and James R. Stratton, 252 Oak Ridge Drive, $212,000.

• Anita B. Harrod to Freddie White, 1252 Devils Hollow Road, $60,000.

• Sally A. Wolfe to Charles E. Byrd, 103 Furrow Lane, $130,000.

• Marilyn Bell and Stephanie Warfield to Blue Door Homes Co., 338 Adams Lane, $42,000.

• Christopher L. Stallard to Cait A. Smith, 125 Lynnwood Drive, $80,000.

• Charles C. Brown Jr. to Jo K. Preston Jr. and Pamela Jo Preston, 304 Blue Valley Court, $136,000.

• Charles Six and Erin Ratliff to Tiffany Rae and Italo Barbosa, 5 Pebble Court, $126,500.

• Montanna Matthew Wright to John M. and Ashton M. Henry, 104 Spruce Drive, $144,400.

• James R. Rodgers Estate to Karen G. McGaughey, 214 Spruce Drive, $125,000.

• Alex C. and Cheri W. Whitenack to Aaron M. and Katelyn E. Graves, 1020 Wesbend Drive, $345,000.

• Linda and Donald Bolinger to David Lewis Nowlin, 11995 U.S. 421 North, $212,650.

