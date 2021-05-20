The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in April:
• Bryant D. and Dianne L. Marshall to Tabraiz and Haris and Zohaib and Najiba Khan, Switzer Road, 110.5 acres, $319,000.
• Joseph and Jan Johnston to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 209 Potomac Court, $193,315.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Petar Jr. and Elizabeth Kunz Oljaca, 102 Bobby Jones Blvd., $181,100.
• Regina C. Wood to Brittany Watson, 149 Palmer Drive, $178,000.
• Adam J. and Patricia L. Scott to April Renae and Travis Trent, 417 Village Drive, $220,000.
• Michael S. Jr and Christina A. Dawes to Michael S. Dawes Jr., 420 Village Drive, $0.
• Alicia M. Jacobs and Matthew S. Stark to Stephen A. and Amanda M. Stanford, 108 Medinah Court, $210,000.
• Richard and Lois J. Powell to Christopher G. Hale and Paul Payne III, 121 Wood Duck Drive, $184,900.
• Audrey G. Brown to Matthew and Elissa Walli, 104 Wood Duck Drive, $179,900.
• David E. and Sandra L. Boswell to David Erle Boswell Jr., 312 Mallard Drive, $165,000.
• Pamela Jean Fitzgerald to Kristina and Jacob Webster, 128 Whispering Pines Drive, $312,500.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Carolyn and Spencer Jordan, 111 Whispering Pines Drive, $362,755.
• J and V Properties Management LLC to Thomas M. Moore, 109 Blue Spruce Drive, $222,900.
• RCW Properties LLC to Prominent Real Estate and Construction LLC, 204 Blue Spruce Drive, $21,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to Prominent Real Estate and Construction LLC, 202 Blue Spruce Drive, $21,000.
• AR Investments LLC to Jan and Joshua Thompson, 200 Blue Spruce Drive, $298,900.
• RCW Properties LLC to Prominent Real Estate and Construction LLC, 114 Blue Spruce Drive, $21,000.
• Kenneth E. and Susan C. Martin to Merril D. Flanary and Maureen C. Hall, 243 Stonehedge St., $405,000.
• Linda R. Nickel to Stephen C. and Allyson K. Cummins, 245 Stonehedge St., $390,000.
• Louis Wash to Rev. Donald L. Wakefield Living Trust and Others, Camp Pleasant Road, 95.69 acres, $150,000.
• 421 Prime Properties LLC to Frankfort Rentals LLC, Isaac Shelby Circle West, Governors Place 1, Lot 1, Parcel 2, $175,000.
• James and Rosemarie Ostiller to James and Rosemarie and Cathy and Karen Ostiller Living Trust, 922 Versailles Road, $0.
• James and Rosemarie Ostiller to James and Rosemarie and Cathy and Karen Ostiller Living Trust, 924 Versailles Road, $0.
• Virginia Stokley Living Trust to Tracy Longacre, 11 Warwick Lane, $265,000.
• Linda L. Finney to Christine R. Adrian, 312 Esperanza Drive, $146,500.
• Richard A. and Debra L. Snapp to Timothy Robinson and Shannon L. Young, Cardinal Avenue, $123,000.
• Richard A. and Debra L. Snapp to Timothy Robinson and Shannon L. Young, 353 Whippoorwill Lane, $123,000.
• Michelle M. Travis to Tony S. and Jennifer M. Elliott, 550 Flamingo Ave., $145,000.
• Jason E. Vanderpool to Kelly M. and William C. Hunter, 217 Pulliam Drive, $110,000.
• Phillip and Cathy B. Kring to Mark P. and Jacqueline F. Royster, 118 Hillview Court, $75,000.
• Gail Mitchell to Brandi N. Lawson, 179 Sunset Drive, $145,900.
• Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs to Jacobs Home Rentals LLC, 119 Goodman Way, $0.
• Jane S. Hosley to Cassie R. Givens and Angela M. Wilbers, 119 Sonoma Drive, $0.
• Sara S. Nallia to Kyle Judd, 205 Turf Court, $152,500.
• Jennifer Dales to Takoda M. and Alexandria Neal, 1449 Equine Way, $195,000.
• FB Residential Holdings LLC to Isabelle G. Berbarian and George F. Antonious, 204 Corral Court, $125,000.
• Ruby J. Greenwell to Ruby Greenwell and Gary Harp, 1032 Silver Lake Blvd., $0.
• Stephanie Serafini to Rebecca Susan Justice Kennon and Wanda T. Justice, 1225 Man-O-War Drive, $215,000.
• Damian and Donald Sutcliffe to Robin Rhodes, 312 Stephen Road, $0.
• Michael E. Turner to Linda R. Nickel, 101 Brookside Court, $220,000.
• Mary Pat Meyer and Richard J. Fangman to Patricia F. Muth, 147 Willis Ave., $0.
• 814 Properties LLC to Jared R. Moffett, 311 Patricia St., $112,500.
• Leo Family Investments LLC to Star Homes LLC, 204 Laffoon Drive, $81,000.
• Claudine Gee to Stephanie Smith, 1045 Cherokee Trail, $142,000.
• Gary W. Rice to Beverly Toy, 142 Seminole Trail, $230,000.
• Matthew G. Hurst to Joseph R. and Davonia Dirr, 1315 Equestrian Way, $470,000.
• Wilma R. Scruggs to William R. Scruggs Jr., 103 Frances Drive, $0.
• Edith M. Coomes to Don L. and Amy L. Rodgers, 108 Bogie Lee Ave., $312,000.
• Marilyn N. Milburn to Roger L. Propes Jr., 200 Sequoyah Trail, $193,500.
• Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs to Jacobs Home Rentals LLC, 105 Sequoyah Trail, $0.
• Joshua and Jan Thompson to Sarahi Chavez and Thomas Christopher, 214 Tonkawa Trail, $175,500.
• Phyllis Anderson and Larry Joe Ballard to Phyllis and Raymond F. Anderson, 1213 Seneca Trail, $60,000.
• Jason E. Curry and Kristen E. Clemens to Jason E. Curry, 1215 Miami Trail, $0.
• John A. Bay to Christie Leigh Cunningham, 1229 Miami Trail, $202,000.
• Michael E. and Freddie A. Morrow to Tonya Thomason, 7134 Peaks Mill Drive, $140,000.
• Christine R. Adrian to Richard Eric Caudle, 1340 Glenns Creek Drive, $0.
• Jordan L. Ferguson to Patrick Ratchford, 322 Magnolia Ave., $160,000.
• Elizabeth Gotshall to Russell Gotshall, 257 Sycamore Drive, $0.
• Nicholas T. May and Marybeth A. Harmon to Lori Lynn Basham, 342 Westland Drive, $148,625.
• Helen Rogers Smither to Elaine S. Daniels, 135 Jackson Drive, $132,000.
• Dailey’s Properties LLC to Bethany Carol Tracy, 200 Jackson Drive, $165,000.
• Johnson Browning Investments LLC to Home Sweet Kentucky LLC, 847 Columbia Ave., $9,000 Partial Sale.
• Johnson Browning Investments LLC to William Davis McKee, 847 Columbia Ave., $194,000.
• Megan D. and James Jordan to Phillip A. and Alexis A. Kramer, 101 Turnberry Drive, $170,000.
• Meredity Kay Marston to Kaleb W. and Danielle L. Hatmaker, 113 Turnberry Drive, $168,000.
• Jacobs Properties LLC to Marie Elena and Andrea Patino, 173 Winding Way, $50,000.
• Arturo N. Rodriguez to Jacobs Properties LLC, 127 Meredith Ave., $0.
• Jonathan and Mary Ann Dailey to Capitol City Rentals LLC, 109-111 Elm Drive, $177,000.
• Emily and Alexander Hinckley to Catherine Elizabeth Taylor, 1001 Cheyenne Trail, $185,000.
• Scotty Robertson to Kaye N. Brothers, 217 Birchwood Ave., $0.
• Anna Marie Sue Dean to Anna Marie Dean, 201 Birchwood Ave., $0.
• Betty J. Mayes to Betty J. Mayes Revocable Living Trust, 836 Colonial Trace, $0.
• Thomas Allen Nichols Estate to Dakota and Thomas and Devin Nichols, 138 Allnutt Drive, $0.
• Dakota and Thomas and Devin Nichols to Limestone Investments, 138 Allnutt Drive, $20,000.
• Diane Johnson to Taylor James Greenwell, 317 St. Charles St., $123,500.
• Angie R. Allison Palmer to Palmer Gibson Properties LLC, 105 Willow St., $0.
• Angela R. Palmer to Palmer Gibson Properties LLC, 103 Willow St., $0.
• Herman S. Gibson to Palmer Gibson Properties LLC, 104 Spring St., $0.
• Donald R. and Betty J .White to Debbie Davenport, 151 Gayle St., $0.
• Debbie Davenport to Betty J. White, 151 Gayle St., $0.
• Joe Hackworth to Mary and Mary Jo Hackworth, 110 Dailey Ave., $0.
• Mary and Mary Jo Hackworth to Mary Hackworth, 110 Dailey Ave., $0.
• Larry M. and Ronnie M. O’Nan to Ronnie Shields, 210 Henry St., $20,000.
• Phantom Farms LLC to Kenneth R. and Tammy S. Disponette, 724 Hillcrest Ave., $16,500.
• R T Penn to Roothog Properties LLC, 826 Fifth Ave., $60,000.
• Roothog Properties LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 826 Fifth Ave., $45,000.
• Melissa E. and Stig E. Setsaa to Sandra L. Hamill and Stephen Gearhart, 300 Dailey Ave., $85,000.
• Dianna T. Yokley to Woodlark Capital LLC, 918 Letcher Ave., $71,000.
• Clifford and Dorothy Toles to Breakout Inc., 416 Noel Ave., $22,500.
• Donnie R. and Betty J. White to Debbie Davenport, 411 Dailey Ave., $0.
• Debbie Davenport to Betty J. White, 411 Dailey Ave., $0.
• Kendallwood Limited Liability Co. to Sandra R. Gomez and Carlos A. Tovar, 109 Kendallwood Drive, $203,000.
• B F Brown to Ricky and Melody Barker, 185 Blueridge Drive, $28,000.
• Rekindled Properties LLC to Greg G. Lafferty and Cassie Van Hoose, 186 Preston Way, $177,000.
• Kenneth Atha and Cara Neel to Brian C. and Claudia N. Gearhart, 685 Tracy Lane, $178,000.
• Louise H. Quarles Estate to Thomas C. Jr. and Eloise A. Quarles, 475 Sullivan Lane, $870,000.
• Louise H. Quarles Estate to Thomas C. Jr. and Eloise A. Quarles, 431 McDonald Ferry Road, $870,000.
• Louise H. Quarles Estate to Thomas C. Jr. and Eloise A. Quarles, McDonald Ferry Road, 88.5 acres, $870,000.
• Eagle Creek Enterprises Inc. to Benjamin and Alyson Coleman, Owenton Road, 67 acres, $275,000.
• Eagle Creek Enterprises Inc. to Benjamin and Alyson Coleman, 14355 Owenton Road, $275,000.
• Karen Lee Averill to Karen Lee and Tracy Averill, 1256 Ninevah Drive, $0.
• JoAnn Tate to Kenneth E. and Cara L. Atha, 1217 Meadow Lane, $245,000.
• Persis Lee Vansant to Fred B. and Regina Crane, 1212 Meadow Lane, $215,000.
• Jennifer Klinglesmith to First Choice Holdings LLC, 213 E. Third St., $45,000.
• Kimberly Ann and Shawn A. Now to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 400 Logan St., $60,000.
• Martha Eversole and Brenda Campbell to William Richard Ratliff II, 480 Glenns Creek Drive, $25,000.
• Donna G. Gorshman to Yearly Properties LLC, 100 Reservoir Drive, $230,000.
• Mary Nell Dempsey and Frank B. Ueltschi to Ian D. Ueltschi, 516 Poa Drive, $158,000.
• Behzad Vasili to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 707 Woodland Ave., $87,500.
• Southern Acquisitions LLC to Kentucky Real Estate Buyers LLC, 313 Conway St., $95,000.
• Kentucky Real Estate Buyers LLC to Lexington Investment Group LLC, 313 Conway St., $103,000.
• New Rope LLC to Goraya One LLC, 322 Steele St., $125,000.
• Pierre Green to Heather Chaney, 619½ Taylor Ave., $50,000.
• Dailey Enterprises LLC to Capitol City Rentals LLC, 820 Shelby St., $177,000.
• Murray and Ann Cleveland to Forrest J. and Emily R. Coleman, 101 Commonwealth Drive, $185,000.
• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to VanHouten Construction Inc., 1131 Leawood Drive, $40,000.
• VanHouten Construction Inc. to Kayode Ogunsanya, 1131 Leawood Dr., $359,560.
• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to VanHouten Construction Inc., 1140 Leawood Dr., $40,000.
• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to VanHouten Construction Inc., 1138 Leawood Dr., $40,000.
• VanHouten Construction Inc. to Virginia Stokley Living Trust, 1136 Leawood Dr., $325,000.
• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to VanHouten Construction Inc., 1134 Leawood Drive, $40,000.
• VanHouten Construction Inc. to Eula Rafalo, 1134 Leawood Drive, $338,475.
• Toni F. Waddle to Billy A. Sr. and Joan Temple, 253 Wright St., $5,000.
• David and Paula Collins to Amy Dungan, 142 Belair Drive, $139,000.
• Solomon Lee Vanmeter to Thomas and Judy Bond, 100 Wapping St., $215,000.
• James D. Liebman to Eric Scott and Laura Beth Shields, 324 W Main St., $245,000.
• Rent All Properties to Robert C. Pierce, 316 Wilkinson St., $0.
• Robert C. Pierce to Robert C. Pierce Revocable Trust, 316 Wilkinson St., $0.
• Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs to Jacobs Home Rentals LLC, 1044 River Bend Road, $0.
• John D. Flynn and Kelle E. Standgeld to Bethany Davenport and Patrick Truman, 308 Signal Ridge Road, $239,000.
• Mark S. and Jame Stamper to JMack Properties LLC, 232 Crown Point Drive, $0.
• Georgeanne S. Johnson, 2004 Rev Trust to Gregory and Kimberly Roush and James A. and Rose V. Caudle, 252 Crown Point Drive, $25,000.
• R T Penn to Roothog Properties LLC, 150 Bosworth St., $60,000.
• Todd D.W. and Paula J. Weeks to Todd and Paula Weeks Living Trust, 726 Brawner St., $0.
• Michael R. Baase to David M. and Cheryl L. Yunt, 41 Pheasant Drive, $250,000.
• Peach Rentals - The Oaks Farm LLC to Jeffrey S. Hulker and Cynthia M. Fister, Mills Lane, Tract 11, 9.609 acres, $115,000.
• Peach Rentals - The Oaks Farm LLC to Nathan B. and Kyra V. Dailey, Lawrenceburg Road, 10.14 acres, $120,000.
• Jerry M. Shouse and Lana C. Smoot to Larry J. Sr. and Susan G. Staton, 1002 Tyburn Lane, $290,500.
• Paul Vernon Johnson to Blue Door Homes Co., 73 Meadowbrook Drive, $85,000.
• Karen Parker to John Anthony Bay, 3000 Lawrenceburg Road, $215,000.
• Peter P. and Patricia Holk to Taylor W. Glover, 224 Hawthorne Drive, $177,500.
• G&F Farms LLC to Silika Kour Multani, 117 Wheeler Drive, $425,000.
• Siddharth Reddy Katangur to George and Helen Stamper, 233 Twin Pines Lane, $292,500.
• Charles James and Chelsea Harrod to Christine Lynn Casey, 218 Briarwood Place, $233,500.
• Charles Clay Clement to WNW Properties LLC, 143 Bellemeade Drive, $110,000.
• Bobbie L. Pennington to James W. Pennington, 1328 Westview Drive, $0.
• Vruddhi LLC to Maheshkumar Devata, 112 Leonardwood Drive, No. 406, $129,500.
• William Jordan Gershon to Jenna Peterson, 112 Leonardwood Drive, No. 206, $132,000.
• Joni R. Crowe to Oleann Properties LLC, 112 Leonardwood Drive, No. 203, $140,000.
• Jackye Hammond to Donald Norman Hammond III, 112 Leonardwood Drive, No. 106, $0.
• Jackye Hammond to Misty Zemla, 112 Leonardwood Drive, No. 104, $135,100.
• Westco Leasing LLC to Barry Hardison, 183-197 Tupelo Trail, $1,025,000.
• Joshua L. and Emily H. Brown to Cole Allen Roberts, 115 Cavern Drive, $135,000.
• Gary Howe to Krista Howe, 1310 Louisville Road #100, $0.
• Maria A. Browning to Freddie White Jr., 234 Donalynn Drive, $115,000.
• Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs to Jacobs Home Rentals LLC, 211 Donalynn Drive, $0.
• Linda Hollan to Sarah M. Booe, 1011 Holly Hill Drive, $150,000.
• Judy Stephenson to Samantha L. Bales, 721 River Ridge Road, $170,000.
• Rick Mattingly Construction LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 113 Persimmon Ridge Drive, $24,000.
• JLJ Investments LLC to DDP Properties LLC, 600 Moss Lane, $83,000.
• John and Deborah Yost to James A. and Patricia Mayse, 765 Devils Hollow Road, $156,000.
• Jonathan D Singleton to Michelle Anne Welk and Rigel Ramsey, 4678 U.S. 421 North, $35,000.
• LEX Investment Group LLC to Andre Carty Jr. and Haley Chambers, 219 Farmers Lane, $148,000.
• Kevin A. and Sarah E. Ford to William M. Mello, 101 Strawberry Lane, $139,000.
• Mark A. and Billie McKinney to Graham Homes LLC, 100 Edgewood Drive, $80,000.
• Pink Properties LLC to Kayla G. and Andrew M. Vogan, 2724 Cardwell Lane, $150,000.
• Estelle Isaacs Estate to Jimmie D. Shelton and Paul D. Curry, 117 Springside Court, $55,000.
• Pamela D. Miller-Minton to Madison Paige Noel, 104 Quail Run Court, $138,000.
• Horizon VI Properties LLC to Jewel Akin, 104 Harvest Moon Court, $105,316.
• Joseph C. Cummins to Bryan C. and Samantha T. Cash, 400 Green Fields Lane, $172,500.
• Travis W. and April Trent to Michael Tracy, 226 Highwood Drive, $125,000.
• Eric Darge to Sarah Wolf, 146 Highwood Drive, $140,000.
• McAnelly Properties LLC to Linton and Beth Wells, 116 Running Brook Trail, $130,000.
• Ruth R. Clatos to Christopher Clatos, Echo Springs Drive, Lot 104-B 1.523 acres, $300,000.
• Ruth R. Clatos to Christopher Clatos, Echo Springs Drive, Lot 104-A 1.512 acres, $300,000.
• Ruth R. Clatos to Christopher Clatos, Echo Springs Drive, Lot 1-B .63 acres, $300,000.
• Ruth R. Clatos to Christopher Clatos, Echo Springs Drive, Lot 1-A .579 acres, $300,000.
• Ruth R. Clatos to Christopher Clatos, 154 Echo Springs Drive, $300,000.
• Timothy P. Moran to Timothy P. Moran and Carrie A. Davis-Essadaoui, 39 Vicky Way, $0.
• Stigers Leasing Co. to Brian and Beth Stancombe, 112 Arbor View Drive, $242,000.
• Kenneth R. Jett to Nancy C. Jett, Pea Ridge Road, 3.36 acres, $0.
• Kenneth R. Jett to Nancy C. Jett, 2423 Pea Ridge Road, $0.
• John B. and Peggy G. Long to Gary Irvin Steward, U.S. 421 North, $65,000.
• Tackett Properties LLC to Cheryl Robyn and Joseph Lee Cook, 4940 Harp Pike, $56,600.
• Harlan S. III and Patti R. Pinkston to Maria A. Browning, 350 S. Benson Road, $235,000.
• Mary P. Thornton Estate to Eric A. and Emily T. Grimes, 70 Evergreen Road, $135,000.
• Michael R. and Mark A. Money, to Michael R. and Mark A. and Rebecca L. Money, 945 Bridgeport Road, $0.
• Richard D. and Dianne B. Mardis to Derek Wayne and Angela M. Darnell, 1238 Bridgeport Road, $249,900.
• Keller B. Jr. and Jackie E. Campbell to Jackie E. Campbell, 4000 Louisville Road, $40,000.
• Keller B. Jr. and Jackie E. Campbell to Danielle Goodpaster, Louisville Road, Tract 5-B 1.63 acres, $40,000.
• Keller B. Campbell Jr. to Danielle Goodpaster, Louisville Road, Tract 5-B 1.63 acres, $0.
• Joan Taylor Blankenship to Patricia Cox and Christopher Beagle Jr., 2200 Bridgeport Benson Road, $9,200.
• John E. and Rebecca D. Shryock to Shannon Hardin, 2133 Bryant Benson Road, $50,000.
• Larry Todd and Patricia C. Tindall to Jason A. Logsdon and Kimberly A. Zoeller, 990 Goose Creek Road, $365,000.
• Larry T. and Patricia C. Tindall to Jason A. Logsdon and Kimberly A. Zoeller, 800 Goose Creek Road, $365,000.
• Larry Todd and Patricia G. to Jason A. Logsdon and Kimberly A. Zoeller, 650 Goose Creek Road, $365,000.
• Larry Todd and Patricia C. Tindall to Jason A. Logsdon and Kimberly A. Zoeller, 440 Goose Creek Road, $365,000.
• Robert A. Buffin Estate to Ashly Nicole Smalley, 10 Old Sheep Pen Road, $0.
• Robert A. Buffin Estate to Ashly Nicole Smalley, Sheep Pen Road, $0.
• Shanna L. Stephenson to Troy and Melony Stephenson, 798 Stockton Road, $0.
• Mary S. Stewart to Troy R. Jr. and Casey J. Goins, 7115 Hatton Road, $41,000.
• Ralph Tharp to Amy Tolliver, Hickory Ridge Road, $51,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.