The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in April:

• Bryant D. and Dianne L. Marshall to Tabraiz and Haris and Zohaib and Najiba Khan, Switzer Road, 110.5 acres, $319,000.

• Joseph and Jan Johnston to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 209 Potomac Court, $193,315.

• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Petar Jr. and Elizabeth Kunz Oljaca, 102 Bobby Jones Blvd., $181,100.

• Regina C. Wood to Brittany Watson, 149 Palmer Drive, $178,000.

• Adam J. and Patricia L. Scott to April Renae and Travis Trent, 417 Village Drive, $220,000.

• Michael S. Jr and Christina A. Dawes to Michael S. Dawes Jr., 420 Village Drive, $0.

• Alicia M. Jacobs and Matthew S. Stark to Stephen A. and Amanda M. Stanford, 108 Medinah Court, $210,000.

• Richard and Lois J. Powell to Christopher G. Hale and Paul Payne III, 121 Wood Duck Drive, $184,900.

• Audrey G. Brown to Matthew and Elissa Walli, 104 Wood Duck Drive, $179,900.

• David E. and Sandra L. Boswell to David Erle Boswell Jr., 312 Mallard Drive, $165,000.

• Pamela Jean Fitzgerald to Kristina and Jacob Webster, 128 Whispering Pines Drive, $312,500.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Carolyn and Spencer Jordan, 111 Whispering Pines Drive, $362,755.

• J and V Properties Management LLC to Thomas M. Moore, 109 Blue Spruce Drive, $222,900.

• RCW Properties LLC to Prominent Real Estate and Construction LLC, 204 Blue Spruce Drive, $21,000.

• RCW Properties LLC to Prominent Real Estate and Construction LLC, 202 Blue Spruce Drive, $21,000.

• AR Investments LLC to Jan and Joshua Thompson, 200 Blue Spruce Drive, $298,900.

• RCW Properties LLC to Prominent Real Estate and Construction LLC, 114 Blue Spruce Drive, $21,000.

• Kenneth E. and Susan C. Martin to Merril D. Flanary and Maureen C. Hall, 243 Stonehedge St., $405,000.

• Linda R. Nickel to Stephen C. and Allyson K. Cummins, 245 Stonehedge St., $390,000.

• Louis Wash to Rev. Donald L. Wakefield Living Trust and Others, Camp Pleasant Road, 95.69 acres, $150,000.

• 421 Prime Properties LLC to Frankfort Rentals LLC, Isaac Shelby Circle West, Governors Place 1, Lot 1, Parcel 2, $175,000.

• James and Rosemarie Ostiller to James and Rosemarie and Cathy and Karen Ostiller Living Trust, 922 Versailles Road, $0.

• James and Rosemarie Ostiller to James and Rosemarie and Cathy and Karen Ostiller Living Trust, 924 Versailles Road, $0.

• Virginia Stokley Living Trust to Tracy Longacre, 11 Warwick Lane, $265,000.

• Linda L. Finney to Christine R. Adrian, 312 Esperanza Drive, $146,500.

• Richard A. and Debra L. Snapp to Timothy Robinson and Shannon L. Young, Cardinal Avenue, $123,000.

• Richard A. and Debra L. Snapp to Timothy Robinson and Shannon L. Young, 353 Whippoorwill Lane, $123,000.

• Michelle M. Travis to Tony S. and Jennifer M. Elliott, 550 Flamingo Ave., $145,000.

• Jason E. Vanderpool to Kelly M. and William C. Hunter, 217 Pulliam Drive, $110,000.

• Phillip and Cathy B. Kring to Mark P. and Jacqueline F. Royster, 118 Hillview Court, $75,000.

• Gail Mitchell to Brandi N. Lawson, 179 Sunset Drive, $145,900.

• Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs to Jacobs Home Rentals LLC, 119 Goodman Way, $0.

• Jane S. Hosley to Cassie R. Givens and Angela M. Wilbers, 119 Sonoma Drive, $0.

• Sara S. Nallia to Kyle Judd, 205 Turf Court, $152,500.

• Jennifer Dales to Takoda M. and Alexandria Neal, 1449 Equine Way, $195,000.

• FB Residential Holdings LLC to Isabelle G. Berbarian and George F. Antonious, 204 Corral Court, $125,000.

• Ruby J. Greenwell to Ruby Greenwell and Gary Harp, 1032 Silver Lake Blvd., $0.

• Stephanie Serafini to Rebecca Susan Justice Kennon and Wanda T. Justice, 1225 Man-O-War Drive, $215,000.

• Damian and Donald Sutcliffe to Robin Rhodes, 312 Stephen Road, $0.

• Michael E. Turner to Linda R. Nickel, 101 Brookside Court, $220,000.

• Mary Pat Meyer and Richard J. Fangman to Patricia F. Muth, 147 Willis Ave., $0.

• 814 Properties LLC to Jared R. Moffett, 311 Patricia St., $112,500.

• Leo Family Investments LLC to Star Homes LLC, 204 Laffoon Drive, $81,000.

• Claudine Gee to Stephanie Smith, 1045 Cherokee Trail, $142,000.

• Gary W. Rice to Beverly Toy, 142 Seminole Trail, $230,000.

• Matthew G. Hurst to Joseph R. and Davonia Dirr, 1315 Equestrian Way, $470,000.

• Wilma R. Scruggs to William R. Scruggs Jr., 103 Frances Drive, $0.

• Edith M. Coomes to Don L. and Amy L. Rodgers, 108 Bogie Lee Ave., $312,000.

• Marilyn N. Milburn to Roger L. Propes Jr., 200 Sequoyah Trail, $193,500.

• Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs to Jacobs Home Rentals LLC, 105 Sequoyah Trail, $0.

• Joshua and Jan Thompson to Sarahi Chavez and Thomas Christopher, 214 Tonkawa Trail, $175,500.

• Phyllis Anderson and Larry Joe Ballard to Phyllis and Raymond F. Anderson, 1213 Seneca Trail, $60,000.

• Jason E. Curry and Kristen E. Clemens to Jason E. Curry, 1215 Miami Trail, $0.

• John A. Bay to Christie Leigh Cunningham, 1229 Miami Trail, $202,000.

• Michael E. and Freddie A. Morrow to Tonya Thomason, 7134 Peaks Mill Drive, $140,000.

• Christine R. Adrian to Richard Eric Caudle, 1340 Glenns Creek Drive, $0.

• Jordan L. Ferguson to Patrick Ratchford, 322 Magnolia Ave., $160,000.

• Elizabeth Gotshall to Russell Gotshall, 257 Sycamore Drive, $0.

• Nicholas T. May and Marybeth A. Harmon to Lori Lynn Basham, 342 Westland Drive, $148,625.

• Helen Rogers Smither to Elaine S. Daniels, 135 Jackson Drive, $132,000.

• Dailey’s Properties LLC to Bethany Carol Tracy, 200 Jackson Drive, $165,000.

• Johnson Browning Investments LLC to Home Sweet Kentucky LLC, 847 Columbia Ave., $9,000 Partial Sale.

• Johnson Browning Investments LLC to William Davis McKee, 847 Columbia Ave., $194,000.

• Megan D. and James Jordan to Phillip A. and Alexis A. Kramer, 101 Turnberry Drive, $170,000.

• Meredity Kay Marston to Kaleb W. and Danielle L. Hatmaker, 113 Turnberry Drive, $168,000.

• Jacobs Properties LLC to Marie Elena and Andrea Patino, 173 Winding Way, $50,000.

• Arturo N. Rodriguez to Jacobs Properties LLC, 127 Meredith Ave., $0.

• Jonathan and Mary Ann Dailey to Capitol City Rentals LLC, 109-111 Elm Drive, $177,000.

• Emily and Alexander Hinckley to Catherine Elizabeth Taylor, 1001 Cheyenne Trail, $185,000.

• Scotty Robertson to Kaye N. Brothers, 217 Birchwood Ave., $0.

• Anna Marie Sue Dean to Anna Marie Dean, 201 Birchwood Ave., $0.

• Betty J. Mayes to Betty J. Mayes Revocable Living Trust, 836 Colonial Trace, $0.

• Thomas Allen Nichols Estate to Dakota and Thomas and Devin Nichols, 138 Allnutt Drive, $0.

• Dakota and Thomas and Devin Nichols to Limestone Investments, 138 Allnutt Drive, $20,000.

• Diane Johnson to Taylor James Greenwell, 317 St. Charles St., $123,500.

• Angie R. Allison Palmer to Palmer Gibson Properties LLC, 105 Willow St., $0.

• Angela R. Palmer to Palmer Gibson Properties LLC, 103 Willow St., $0.

• Herman S. Gibson to Palmer Gibson Properties LLC, 104 Spring St., $0.

• Donald R. and Betty J .White to Debbie Davenport, 151 Gayle St., $0.

• Debbie Davenport to Betty J. White, 151 Gayle St., $0.

• Joe Hackworth to Mary and Mary Jo Hackworth, 110 Dailey Ave., $0.

• Mary and Mary Jo Hackworth to Mary Hackworth, 110 Dailey Ave., $0.

• Larry M. and Ronnie M. O’Nan to Ronnie Shields, 210 Henry St., $20,000.

• Phantom Farms LLC to Kenneth R. and Tammy S. Disponette, 724 Hillcrest Ave., $16,500.

• R T Penn to Roothog Properties LLC, 826 Fifth Ave., $60,000.

• Roothog Properties LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 826 Fifth Ave., $45,000.

• Melissa E. and Stig E. Setsaa to Sandra L. Hamill and Stephen Gearhart, 300 Dailey Ave., $85,000.

• Dianna T. Yokley to Woodlark Capital LLC, 918 Letcher Ave., $71,000.

• Clifford and Dorothy Toles to Breakout Inc., 416 Noel Ave., $22,500.

• Donnie R. and Betty J. White to Debbie Davenport, 411 Dailey Ave., $0.

• Debbie Davenport to Betty J. White, 411 Dailey Ave., $0.

• Kendallwood Limited Liability Co. to Sandra R. Gomez and Carlos A. Tovar, 109 Kendallwood Drive, $203,000.

• B F Brown to Ricky and Melody Barker, 185 Blueridge Drive, $28,000.

• Rekindled Properties LLC to Greg G. Lafferty and Cassie Van Hoose, 186 Preston Way, $177,000.

• Kenneth Atha and Cara Neel to Brian C. and Claudia N. Gearhart, 685 Tracy Lane, $178,000.

• Louise H. Quarles Estate to Thomas C. Jr. and Eloise A. Quarles, 475 Sullivan Lane, $870,000.

• Louise H. Quarles Estate to Thomas C. Jr. and Eloise A. Quarles, 431 McDonald Ferry Road, $870,000.

• Louise H. Quarles Estate to Thomas C. Jr. and Eloise A. Quarles, McDonald Ferry Road, 88.5 acres, $870,000.

• Eagle Creek Enterprises Inc. to Benjamin and Alyson Coleman, Owenton Road, 67 acres, $275,000.

• Eagle Creek Enterprises Inc. to Benjamin and Alyson Coleman, 14355 Owenton Road, $275,000.

• Karen Lee Averill to Karen Lee and Tracy Averill, 1256 Ninevah Drive, $0.

• JoAnn Tate to Kenneth E. and Cara L. Atha, 1217 Meadow Lane, $245,000.

• Persis Lee Vansant to Fred B. and Regina Crane, 1212 Meadow Lane, $215,000.

• Jennifer Klinglesmith to First Choice Holdings LLC, 213 E. Third St., $45,000.

• Kimberly Ann and Shawn A. Now to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 400 Logan St., $60,000.

• Martha Eversole and Brenda Campbell to William Richard Ratliff II, 480 Glenns Creek Drive, $25,000.

• Donna G. Gorshman to Yearly Properties LLC, 100 Reservoir Drive, $230,000.

• Mary Nell Dempsey and Frank B. Ueltschi to Ian D. Ueltschi, 516 Poa Drive, $158,000.

• Behzad Vasili to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 707 Woodland Ave., $87,500.

• Southern Acquisitions LLC to Kentucky Real Estate Buyers LLC, 313 Conway St., $95,000.

• Kentucky Real Estate Buyers LLC to Lexington Investment Group LLC, 313 Conway St., $103,000.

• New Rope LLC to Goraya One LLC, 322 Steele St., $125,000.

• Pierre Green to Heather Chaney, 619½ Taylor Ave., $50,000.

• Dailey Enterprises LLC to Capitol City Rentals LLC, 820 Shelby St., $177,000.

• Murray and Ann Cleveland to Forrest J. and Emily R. Coleman, 101 Commonwealth Drive, $185,000.

• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to VanHouten Construction Inc., 1131 Leawood Drive, $40,000.

• VanHouten Construction Inc. to Kayode Ogunsanya, 1131 Leawood Dr., $359,560.

• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to VanHouten Construction Inc., 1140 Leawood Dr., $40,000.

• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to VanHouten Construction Inc., 1138 Leawood Dr., $40,000.

• VanHouten Construction Inc. to Virginia Stokley Living Trust, 1136 Leawood Dr., $325,000.

• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to VanHouten Construction Inc., 1134 Leawood Drive, $40,000.

• VanHouten Construction Inc. to Eula Rafalo, 1134 Leawood Drive, $338,475.

 • Toni F. Waddle to Billy A. Sr. and Joan Temple, 253 Wright St., $5,000.

• David and Paula Collins to Amy Dungan, 142 Belair Drive, $139,000.

• Solomon Lee Vanmeter to Thomas and Judy Bond, 100 Wapping St., $215,000.

• James D. Liebman to Eric Scott and Laura Beth Shields, 324 W Main St., $245,000.

• Rent All Properties to Robert C. Pierce, 316 Wilkinson St., $0.

• Robert C. Pierce to Robert C. Pierce Revocable Trust, 316 Wilkinson St., $0.

• Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs to Jacobs Home Rentals LLC, 1044 River Bend Road, $0.

• John D. Flynn and Kelle E. Standgeld to Bethany Davenport and Patrick Truman, 308 Signal Ridge Road, $239,000.

• Mark S. and Jame Stamper to JMack Properties LLC, 232 Crown Point Drive, $0.

• Georgeanne S. Johnson, 2004 Rev Trust to Gregory and Kimberly Roush and James A. and Rose V. Caudle, 252 Crown Point Drive, $25,000.

• R T Penn to Roothog Properties LLC, 150 Bosworth St., $60,000.

• Todd D.W. and Paula J. Weeks to Todd and Paula Weeks Living Trust, 726 Brawner St., $0.

• Michael R. Baase to David M. and Cheryl L. Yunt, 41 Pheasant Drive, $250,000.

• Peach Rentals - The Oaks Farm LLC to Jeffrey S. Hulker and Cynthia M. Fister, Mills Lane, Tract 11, 9.609 acres, $115,000.

• Peach Rentals - The Oaks Farm LLC to Nathan B. and Kyra V. Dailey, Lawrenceburg Road, 10.14 acres, $120,000.

• Jerry M. Shouse and Lana C. Smoot to Larry J. Sr. and Susan G. Staton, 1002 Tyburn Lane, $290,500.

• Paul Vernon Johnson to Blue Door Homes Co., 73 Meadowbrook Drive, $85,000.

• Karen Parker to John Anthony Bay, 3000 Lawrenceburg Road, $215,000.

• Peter P. and Patricia Holk to Taylor W. Glover, 224 Hawthorne Drive, $177,500.

• G&F Farms LLC to Silika Kour Multani, 117 Wheeler Drive, $425,000.

• Siddharth Reddy Katangur to George and Helen Stamper, 233 Twin Pines Lane, $292,500.

• Charles James and Chelsea Harrod to Christine Lynn Casey, 218 Briarwood Place, $233,500.

• Charles Clay Clement to WNW Properties LLC, 143 Bellemeade Drive, $110,000.

• Bobbie L. Pennington to James W. Pennington, 1328 Westview Drive, $0.

• Vruddhi LLC to Maheshkumar Devata, 112 Leonardwood Drive, No. 406, $129,500.

• William Jordan Gershon to Jenna Peterson, 112 Leonardwood Drive, No. 206, $132,000.

• Joni R. Crowe to Oleann Properties LLC, 112 Leonardwood Drive, No. 203, $140,000.

• Jackye Hammond to Donald Norman Hammond III, 112 Leonardwood Drive, No. 106, $0.

• Jackye Hammond to Misty Zemla, 112 Leonardwood Drive, No. 104, $135,100.

• Westco Leasing LLC to Barry Hardison, 183-197 Tupelo Trail, $1,025,000.

• Joshua L. and Emily H. Brown to Cole Allen Roberts, 115 Cavern Drive, $135,000.

• Gary Howe to Krista Howe, 1310 Louisville Road #100, $0.

• Maria A. Browning to Freddie White Jr., 234 Donalynn Drive, $115,000.

• Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs to Jacobs Home Rentals LLC, 211 Donalynn Drive, $0.

• Linda Hollan to Sarah M. Booe, 1011 Holly Hill Drive, $150,000.

• Judy Stephenson to Samantha L. Bales, 721 River Ridge Road, $170,000.

• Rick Mattingly Construction LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 113 Persimmon Ridge Drive, $24,000.

• JLJ Investments LLC to DDP Properties LLC, 600 Moss Lane, $83,000.

• John and Deborah Yost to James A. and Patricia Mayse, 765 Devils Hollow Road, $156,000.

• Jonathan D Singleton to Michelle Anne Welk and Rigel Ramsey, 4678 U.S. 421 North, $35,000.

• LEX Investment Group LLC to Andre Carty Jr. and Haley Chambers, 219 Farmers Lane, $148,000.

• Kevin A. and Sarah E. Ford to William M. Mello, 101 Strawberry Lane, $139,000.

• Mark A. and Billie McKinney to Graham Homes LLC, 100 Edgewood Drive, $80,000.

• Pink Properties LLC to Kayla G. and Andrew M. Vogan, 2724 Cardwell Lane, $150,000.

• Estelle Isaacs Estate to Jimmie D. Shelton and Paul D. Curry, 117 Springside Court, $55,000.

• Pamela D. Miller-Minton to Madison Paige Noel, 104 Quail Run Court, $138,000.

• Horizon VI Properties LLC to Jewel Akin, 104 Harvest Moon Court, $105,316.

• Joseph C. Cummins to Bryan C. and Samantha T. Cash, 400 Green Fields Lane, $172,500.

• Travis W. and April Trent to Michael Tracy, 226 Highwood Drive, $125,000.

• Eric Darge to Sarah Wolf, 146 Highwood Drive, $140,000.

• McAnelly Properties LLC to Linton and Beth Wells, 116 Running Brook Trail, $130,000.

• Ruth R. Clatos to Christopher Clatos, Echo Springs Drive, Lot 104-B 1.523 acres, $300,000.

• Ruth R. Clatos to Christopher Clatos, Echo Springs Drive, Lot 104-A 1.512 acres, $300,000.

• Ruth R. Clatos to Christopher Clatos, Echo Springs Drive, Lot 1-B .63 acres, $300,000.

• Ruth R. Clatos to Christopher Clatos, Echo Springs Drive, Lot 1-A .579 acres, $300,000.

• Ruth R. Clatos to Christopher Clatos, 154 Echo Springs Drive, $300,000.

• Timothy P. Moran to Timothy P. Moran and Carrie A. Davis-Essadaoui, 39 Vicky Way, $0.

• Stigers Leasing Co. to Brian and Beth Stancombe, 112 Arbor View Drive, $242,000.

• Kenneth R. Jett to Nancy C. Jett, Pea Ridge Road, 3.36 acres, $0.

• Kenneth R. Jett to Nancy C. Jett, 2423 Pea Ridge Road, $0.

• John B. and Peggy G. Long to Gary Irvin Steward, U.S. 421 North, $65,000.

• Tackett Properties LLC to Cheryl Robyn and Joseph Lee Cook, 4940 Harp Pike, $56,600.

• Harlan S. III and Patti R. Pinkston to Maria A. Browning, 350 S. Benson Road, $235,000.

• Mary P. Thornton Estate to Eric A. and Emily T. Grimes, 70 Evergreen Road, $135,000.

• Michael R. and Mark A. Money, to Michael R. and Mark A. and Rebecca L. Money, 945 Bridgeport Road, $0.

• Richard D. and Dianne B. Mardis to Derek Wayne and Angela M. Darnell, 1238 Bridgeport Road, $249,900.

• Keller B. Jr. and Jackie E. Campbell to Jackie E. Campbell, 4000 Louisville Road, $40,000.

• Keller B. Jr. and Jackie E. Campbell to Danielle Goodpaster, Louisville Road, Tract 5-B 1.63 acres, $40,000.

• Keller B. Campbell Jr. to Danielle Goodpaster, Louisville Road, Tract 5-B 1.63 acres, $0.

• Joan Taylor Blankenship to Patricia Cox and Christopher Beagle Jr., 2200 Bridgeport Benson Road, $9,200.

• John E. and Rebecca D. Shryock to Shannon Hardin, 2133 Bryant Benson Road, $50,000.

• Larry Todd and Patricia C. Tindall to Jason A. Logsdon and Kimberly A. Zoeller, 990 Goose Creek Road, $365,000.

• Larry T. and Patricia C. Tindall to Jason A. Logsdon and Kimberly A. Zoeller, 800 Goose Creek Road, $365,000.

• Larry Todd and Patricia G. to Jason A. Logsdon and Kimberly A. Zoeller, 650 Goose Creek Road, $365,000.

• Larry Todd and Patricia C. Tindall to Jason A. Logsdon and Kimberly A. Zoeller, 440 Goose Creek Road, $365,000.

• Robert A. Buffin Estate to Ashly Nicole Smalley, 10 Old Sheep Pen Road, $0.

• Robert A. Buffin Estate to Ashly Nicole Smalley, Sheep Pen Road, $0.

• Shanna L. Stephenson to Troy and Melony Stephenson, 798 Stockton Road, $0.

• Mary S. Stewart to Troy R. Jr. and Casey J. Goins, 7115 Hatton Road, $41,000.

• Ralph Tharp to Amy Tolliver, Hickory Ridge Road, $51,000.

