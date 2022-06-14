The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in April:
• Larry and Phyllis Stigers to Paul J. Brewer Jr., 2833 Leestown Road, $50,000.
• Jesus Huerta Mendoza to Genuine Improvements Inc., 200 Pendleton Lane, $0.
• Genuine Improvements Inc. to Crystal and John Barnes, 200 Pendleton Lane, $367,400.
• Brenda Starcher and James D. Hurt to Brenda Starcher, 821 Hickman Hill Road, $209,000.
• Keyur Patel to Peach Hospitality LLC, 55 Mill Road, $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Zachary C. Moore, Isaac Shelby Circle West, $0.
• Zachary C. Moore to Moore Land Investments LLC, Isaac Shelby Circle West, $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Zachary C. Moore, 1406 Arroyo Drive, $0.
• Zachary C. Moore to Moore Land Investments LLC, 1406 Arroyo Drive, $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Zachary C. Moore, 161 Lyons Drive, $0.
• Zachary C. Moore to Moore Land Investments LLC, 161 Lyons Drive, $0.
• Limestone Investments LLC to Creekside Investments LLC, 123 Elkhorn Drive, $97,000.
• Lisa Monarch-Jennings to Lisa Monarch and Earl J. Jennings Jr., 525 Pawnee Trail, $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Zachary C. Moore, 321 Brighton Park Blvd., $0.
• Zachary C. Moore to Moore Land Investments LLC, 321 Brighton Park Blvd., $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Zachary C. Moore, 305-307 Logan , $0.
• Zachary C. Moore to Moore Land Investments LLC, 305-307 Logan , $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Zachary C. Moore, 700 Timothy Drive, $0.
• Zachary C. Moore to Moore Land Investments LLC, 700 Timothy Drive, $0.
• Raymond B. Hayes III to Connie Meredith, 408 Ewing , $159,900.
• Acquired Holdings LLC to Road Ventures LLC, 525 Warsaw , $94,000.
• Jane W. Priestley to Timothy W. Priestley, 807 Cline , $0.
• Chris S. Crump to Juan S. Lezama and Ma Paz Rubio-Cortez, 1403 Louisville Road, $208,000.
• Jonathan and Joseph Wilson to Joseph S. Wilson and Bethany Temple, Mt. Zion Road, $20,000.
• Maurice Cook - Revocable Trust to Luttrell Properties LLC, 50 Dry Ridge Road, $100,000.
• Robert R. Hicks to David Wayne Hicks, 631 Timothy Drive, $0.
• Gary and Rose Burke to Black Lion Properties LLC, 113-115 Mero , $440,000.
• Gladys Hellard to Brandon Scott Spaulding, 1330 Hanley Lane, $100,000.
• Sakura LTD Co. to Anayeli Lopez Escobar, 207 Swigert Ave., $18,000.
• Tom Neville to Jeffrey N. and Loyda T. Hardy, 283 River Valley Road, $13,750.
• Gary W. Wooldridge to Randy J. White, 3194 Evergreen Road, $128,000.
• Genevieve Faulkner Pritchett Estate to Norman Jr. and Randall Pritchett, Evergreen Road, $0.
• Genevieve Faulkner Pritchett Estate to Norman Jr. and Randall Pritchett, KY 151, $0.
• Norman Jr. and Georgia Pritchett to Lauretta Faulkner Burleson, KY 151, $0.
• Larry and Phyllis Stigers to Enrique and Midelvia Leon, 2833 Leestown Road, $65,000.
• Larry and Phyllis Stigers to Gabriel Angel Garcia, 2833 Leestown Road, $45,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to AR Investments LLC, 102 Bayberry Lane, $20,000.
• Holt Lane Farm LLC to Miguel Lopez and Emily Lopez Lucero, Holt Lane, $0.
• Jeffrey Allen Hudson to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 619 Taylor Ave., $68,000.
• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Barbara Ann Sanders, 2015 Berry Hill Drive, $291,243.
• Michael Shane and Amy Marie Smith to Christopher and Tammy Washington, 112 Wheeler Drive, $475,000.
• Taffie Wright and Jerry Gardner to Cardwell 827 LLC, 827 Cardwell Lane, $725,000.
• James S. and Michele L. Morris to Morris Family Trust, 133 Jeannette Ave., $0.
• Matthew F. and Andrea L. Waldner to Paul and Marilyn Milby, 404 Barley Drive, $245,000.
• Fred F. Bradley Estate to Larry and Shauna Hill, South Benson Road, $250,000.
• Fred F. Bradley Estate to Larry and Shauna Hill, South Benson Road, $390,000.
• Thomas W. and Judy C. Long to Tracy M. and William J. Edington, 2401 Lebanon Road, $0.
• Patsy J. Conway to Danny D. Bunton Jr., 184 Melvins Drive, $150,000.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Durr Homes LLC, 110 Hackberry Court, $15,000.
• Joy A. and Paul D. Winters to Paul Winters, 1310 Louisville Road #72, $0.
• EC Kelsey Land and Cattle Co. LLC to Bell Family Trust, Georgetown Road, $295,000.
• C Norton Properties LLC to Antoine Thomas, 102 Buttonwood Way, $270,000.
• Richard and Wendy Nelson to Richard Nelson, 184 Sunset Drive, $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Taylor Marshall, 1003 E. Main , $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 1003 E. Main , $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Taylor Marshall, 1034 E. Main , $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 1034 E. Main , $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Taylor Marshall, 155 Myrtle Ave., $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 155 Myrtle Ave., $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Taylor Marshall, 122 Pickett Ave., $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 122 Pickett Ave., $0.
• Jeffery and Paula Arnold to Shane M. Searcy, 611 Choctaw Trail, $215,000.
• W. Anthony and Susan W. Russell to Marian Renee Moore, 134 Pickett Ave., $160,000.
• Paul D. Vickers to Doris Cruz, 915 Holmes , $38,000.
• Anthony Schwaniger to Adrian M. Lanier and Teresa L. Goodin, 212 Joshua Court, $190,000.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Taylor Marshall, 210 Briar Cliff, $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 210 Briar Cliff, $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Taylor Marshall, 446-448 Stanley , $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 446-448 Stanley , $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Taylor Marshall, 13 Fannin Court, $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 13 Fannin Court, $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Taylor Marshall, 426 Murray , $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 426 Murray , $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Taylor Marshall, 707 Woodland Ave., $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 707 Woodland Ave., $0.
• 100 Proof Properties LLC to Capital City LLC, 220 E. Main , $875,000.
• 100 Proof Properties LLC to Capital City LLC, 224 E. Main , $875,000.
• Jacobs Properties LLC to David Simpson, 719 Wilson , $20,000.
• Laurel J. Stroud and Royce E. Gaines to Nathan Buford Watson, 616 Polsgrove , $165,000.
• Carol L. Cooke to Marcus S. Stewart, 113 Cavern Drive, $120,000.
• Voris W. Howard to Kenneth Jr. and Heather Keith, 1660 Sheep Pen Road, $382,500
.• Jennifer Hicks and William Londrigan to William Londrigan, 301 Hickory Ridge Road, $0.
• Jerel L. II and Jaime Wireman Childers to Thompson Keesling, 200 Cardwell Lane, $36,000.
• Tami R. and Jason A. Williams to Steven P. and Sheila M. Hughes, 536 Sampson Drive, $295,000.
• Elizabeth Spaulding to Weiyong Turner, 205 Claxon , $100,000.
• David W. and Carolyn S. Simpson to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 608 Hawkins Drive, $55,000.
• Larry and Brenda Shifflet to Paulette Schrieber, 805 Brawner , $40,000.
• Sirva Relocation Properties LLC to Christian and Alysia Wilkins, 175 Pinehurst Drive, $216,000.
• Jeremy Dale Blincoe to Tiffany Hill, 356 Green Fields Lane, $165,000.
• Cory J. and Holly R. Dick to Cory Dick, 154 James Way, $0.
• Michael and Linda Flynn to Kimberly Shannon, 856 Tracy Lane, $0.
• Paul D. and Joy A. Winters to Joy A. Winters, 1310 Louisville Road #108, $0.
• Joy A. Winters to Bryan Gregory, 1310 Louisville Road #108, $0.
• Randall Keith and Ladonna J. Blackburn to Elizabeth Laycie Young, 141 Lyons Drive, $205,000.
• Paul C. Comley to 54 Investments LLC, 116 Willow , $650,000.
• Christopher B. Royce to Browning Appraisal LLC, 404 Noel Ave., $60,500.
• Argolica LLC to R and B Rentals LLC, 248 Manley Leestown Road, $126,900.
• G & F Farms LLC to Quidab LLC, 311 West Main , $635,000.
• Heath and Tristan Hager to Heath and Tristan Hager, 111 Carlisle Way, $0.
• Heath and Tristan Hager to Heath and Tristan Hager, 107 Carlisle Way, $0.
• Heath and Tristan Hager to Heath and Tristan Hager, 103 Carlisle Way, $0.
• Heath and Tristan Hager to Heath and Tristan Hager, 101 Carlisle Way, $0.
• Thomas Robinson to Duckers MHP LLC, #32 Duckers Mobile Home Park, $770,000.
• Thomas Robinson to Duckers MHP LLC, #30 Duckers Mobile Home Park, $770,000.
• Thomas Robinson to Duckers MHP LLC, #29 Duckers Mobile Home Park, $770,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to Alexander G. Antonious, 103 Blue Spruce Drive, $18,000.
• Shawn Dade to James II and Brandi McDowell, 333 Whippoorwill Lane, $200,000.
• Saufley & Associates LLC to Cambron Cole LLC, Peaks Mill Road, $399,744.
• Douglas and Kaiya Wurtele to Mainstream Properties LLC, 823 Fifth Ave., $61,000.
• Ben Barlow Jr. to Steven C. Barlow and Caitlin C. Amburgey, 204 Dailey Ave., $100,000.
• Kendallwood Limited Liability Co. to Colin McAllister, 105 Kendallwood Drive, $231,000.
• Lura R. Maupin to Elaine Sims and Randall Maupin, 621 Reed Drive, $0.
• Elaine Sims and Randall Maupin to Noah L. Parrish Sr. and Kristin Smith, 621 Reed Drive, $185,000.
• Rodney Mitchell to Olivia Morgan Rhody, 533 Timothy Drive, $178,000.
• Mary Harris Estate to Phillip Harris and Phyllis Springston, 100 Reilly Road, $0.
• Phillip Harris and Phyllis Springston to Phyllis Springston and James M. Harris, 100 Reilly Road, $0.
• Phyllis Springston and James M. Harris to Phyllis Springston and Lisa Harris, 100 Reilly Road, $0.
• Phyllis Springston and Lisa Harris to Brandy N. Kelly and Joshua Ryan, 100 Reilly Road, $170,400.
• Michael G. Johnston Jr. to Mary Ellen Graves, 112 Leonardwood Drive #701, $150,000.
• Felicita Ramirez to Jerry Lee, 465 Union Ridge Road, $140,000.
• SJA Properties LLC to Rebecca Lynn and Bill Rice, 527 Flamingo Ave., $130,000.
• David K. and Jill E. Lee to Shannon Guarneri, 40 Belmont, $285,720.
• Kevin A. Ramsey to Patrick and Samantha Brown, 231 Fairway Drive, $286,000.
• Emily Brianna Vanderpool to Barrios Garcia and Fernando T. Martinez, 1036 Navajo Trail, $189,900.
• Rae Jean and Donald G. Wilson to Rae Jean Wilson, 268 Beckham Ave., $0.
• Christopher R. and Reena A. Connelly to Royce E. and Laurel J. Gaines, 235 Crestwood Drive, $158,500.
• Timothy C. Davis to Shiobban Davis, 203 Missouri Ave., $0.
• Yeary Properties LLC to Jeri Morrow and Morgan Thacker, 202 Raintree Road, $298,000.
• Kelly Poe to Jennifer Smith, 710 Dabney , $110,000.
• Tri-County Urology Associates P S C to JLS Property LLC, 101 Medical Heights Drive, $189,000.
• Brent R. Seeders to Trevor Ray and Crystal Watkins, 220 Cherry Lane, $150,000.
• Jeannette and Ronnie Lewis to David A. Lewis, Bald Knob Road, $0.
• Fred F. Bradley Estate to Matthew and Joy Lee, South Benson Road, $500,000.
• Pamela J. Norton to Deborah and Brad Butcher, 1562 Bryant Benson Road, $60,000.
• Tamara L. Campbell to Anthony R. Strobl, 229 Thomas , $185,000.
• Ramona F. Miller to Matthew S. Stiles and Emily S. Payne, 8 Sheffield Lane, $342,500.
• Matthew S. Stiles to Celeste N. Rehmel and Dakota L. Jenkins, 1416 Equine Way, $181,000.
• Dorothy Gatewood to Laura Carpenter, 1300 Seneca Trail, $310,000.
• C. Gary Adkinson to Lori Adkinson, 256 Rancho Drive, $0.
• Robert L. Walton to Mariann W. Manns and Patricia Bailey, 171 Winding Way, $0.
• Mariann W. Manns and Patricia Bailey to Kevin and Whitley Wilson, 171 Winding Way, $101,000.
• James W. Jr. and Patricia L. White to Patricia L. White, 148 Hickory Drive, $0.
• Richard W. Kimbler to Sarah and Wendell Clark, 108 Aspen Ave., $90,000.
• Nancy D. Hays to Michael R. and Deborah J. Pike, 311 Murray , $0.
• Tyler Mattison to Breakout Incorporated, 365 Owenton Ave., $65,000.
• C. Gary Adkinson to Lori Adkinson, 7 Pebble Court, $0.
• Tim Edwards to North Shelby Water Company, Johns Road, $15,000.
• Etta Quenemoen to Charles R. and Michelle D. Hulette, 5309 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $44,000.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Jason Sherrow Construction LLC, 106 Hackberry Court, $27,000.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Jason Sherrow Construction LLC, 112 Hackberry Court, $27,000.
• Roger D. Laing to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 624 Taylor Ave., $5,000.
• John and Ann La Plante to Tiffany Abbey, 172 Iron Drive, $159,500.
• Jennifer Jointer to Patricia J. Warner and David Jointer, 111 Springside Court, $0.
• Patricia J. Warner and David Jointer to Melissa Jean Banks, 111 Springside Court, $180,000.
• Ardmore Properties LLC to Paul R. and Patricia H. Hornback, 757, 759 and 765 East Main , $765,000.
• Arlita R. Hays to Amelito Q. Pagarao, 156 Iron Drive, $150,000.
• Peach Rentals - The Oaks Farm LLC to Peach Properties-Commercial, Lawrenceburg Road, $120,000.
• Geraldine Weaver to Genuine Improvements Inc., 105 Pendleton Lane, $16,500.
• Janice Murray to Megan J. and Ann Elizabeth Murray, 133 Palmer Drive, $0.
• Mark W. Phelps to Steward C. Burch, 215 Westover Road, $0.
• Steward C. Burch to Mark W. Phelps & Monta Taylor, 215 Westover Road, $0.
• Lucian A. and Alison Parker to Lucian A. Parker, 523 Steele , $103,500.
• Jeremy James Thompson to Jonathan Casey O’Nan, 1010 Green Wilson Road, $169,000.
• Bettie Mefford to Ivan N. Mefford and Diana S. Hogan, Sulphur Lick Road, $0.
• Bettie Mefford to Ivan N. Mefford and Diana S. Hogan, Sulphur Lick Road, $0.
• Katherine M. and Gregory P. Johnson to Richard D. and Angelia D. Chitwood, 1000 Lucas Lane, $520,000.
• Bettie Mefford to Olin Sexton and Linda Mefford, 6076 Rocky Branch Road, $0.
• Bettie Mefford to Ivan N. Mefford and Diana S. Hogan, 546 Sulphur Lick Road, $0.
• Barry Metts to Todd Michael Smither, 514 Kickapoo Trail, $221,600.
• B. Kevin Sisk to Lana Smoot, 269 Highland Parkway, $150,000.
• Jason Sherrow Construction LLC to Belita E. Smith, 891 Ridgeview Drive, $265,000.
• Nancy Bea Cooper to Lora Ranae Nydam, 625 Timothy Drive, $190,000.
• Frankfort Area Childrens Council Inc. to IPLUS Investment LLC, 120 Compton Drive, $220,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Jenna Katharine Atwood, 112 Hollow Creek Drive, $134,000.
• Edward A. and Sheila K. Hyatt to Jesse D. and Debera L. Redmon, Botkins Lane, $12,000.
• Revel M. and Elizabeth Ann Oliver to Revel M. II and Kimberly Oliver, Cedar Road, $6,000.
• The Money Source Inc. to James William Underwood, 3839 Switzer Road, $149,900.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Alexandrea and Stuart Orange, 125 Bobby Jones Blvd., $240,000.
• Mary L. Smith-Stowe to Darryl Victor and Danee Lavon Smith, 220 Wickliffe Drive, $0.
• Jean K. Korengel to Sarah Marguerite Eggen, 110 Paddock Court, $307,000.
• Randall L. and Laura M. Alexander to Casey and Cassandra Anderson, 116 South Creek, $22,000.
• Don and Shirley Tyre to Donald R. Tyre, 132 Lincoln Drive, $80,000.
• Joe M. and Shirley J. Goodlett to Melissa Harrod, 1044 Inca Trail, $0.
• Melissa Harrod to Melissa Harrod and Elizabeth Bailey, 1044 Inca Trail, $0.
• Savannah W. Fishback to Ethan Darrell Fishback, 845 Ivy Ave., $151,000.
• Starla Elaine and Benjamin Whitaker to Marcus Tyler Fleming, 310 Paul Sawyier Drive, $162,500.
• Boyce A. and Deborah Crocker to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 724 Shelby , $117,500.
• Jennifer L. Graves and Timothy Sanford to Lucas Colin Goss, 251 Hollyberry Drive, $189,000.
• Brian E. & Jessica Lynne Miller to Jennifer L. and Timothy Sanford, 727 Botkins Lane, $380,000.
• Jessica Wilhoite and Barbara Ann New to Edward Baidy, 127 Mallard Drive, $236,500.
• Brice and Brenda Sue Dean to Eddie Thompson, 1868 Camp Pleasant Road, $29,500.
• Sally H. Slayback Milburn to Bryan Hix, 285 Bryan Ave., $0.
• Bryan Hix to Jay R. and Sally H. Slayback Milburn, 285 Bryan Ave., $0.
• Rhonda G. Smith to Eric Paul and Lindsey Gary, 112 Oxford Place, $280,000.
• Emily K. and Harold Barrett Jr. to Virgie Ruth and Melissa Jones, Union Ridge Road, $6,000.
• Lauren M. Shipp to Trenton Chase Robbins, 112 Hogan Drive, $260,000.
• Mildred E. Smith to Heather M. Edwards and Everett McDaniel, 922 Belvoir Drive, $160,000.
• Brande Isabella Adams to Devin L. Stagner and R. Martin Peyton, 116 Medinah Court, $220,000.
• Jeannie Ann Whitaker to Floyd Joe Whitaker, 310 Arbolado Drive, $0.
• Anne Marie Riddell to Bobby Gene and Linda D. Anderson, 1208 Yuma Trail, $300.
• Greg and Karen Sudduth to John S. and Chelsie D. Sudduth, 867 Chestnut Ave., $97,500.
• Dewey and Candis Woods to Keith and Daryl Toney, 315 Henry , $50,000.
• Sonya Gallegos to Eric Whisman, 505 Broadway, $70,000.
• Westley Ballinger to William G. Ballinger, 558 Manley Leestown Road, $0.
• Dale Roland to Roland D. and Sarah M. Brown, 102 Spruce Drive, $115,500.
• Darius Bucerzan to Chris Lee Stallard, 139 Switzer Road, $135,000.
• Darius Bucerzan to Chris Lee Stallard, Switzer Road, $135,000.
• Brandon J. Gaines to William P. and Lisa G. Letton, 114A Collision Center Drive, $200,000.
• WNW Properties LLC to Coty L. McKinney, 300 Versailles Road, $195,000.
• Woodlark Capital LLC to Harrison Myers, 1322 Chinook Trail, $470,000.
• Kevin and Kaysie Massie to Star Homes LLC, 1309 Powhatan Trail, $0.
• Hannah E. and Joseph B. Wittenberg to Jackson Meadows, 100 Rancho Court, $179,000.
• Kentucky Property Management LLC to Radi E. H. LLC, 604 North Lime , $60,375.
• DR Plastics Inc. to Wendy and Richard Howe, 942 Fifth Ave., $75,000.
• Patricia B. Fannin Estate to Benjamin Webster Fannin, Owenton Road, $47,025.
• Patricia B. Fannin Estate to Benjamin Webster Fannin, Owenton Road, $47,025.
• Seth Currans to Cands Inc., 527-529 Winston Way, $172,100.
• Kell Properties LLC to Tagba Rental LLC, 179 Thistlewood Drive, $135,000.
• Carolyn G. Coney to Bryan Hix, 163 East Main St., $0.
• Bryan Hix to Carolyn G. and Roger C. Conwy, 163 East Main St., $0.
• Robert T. and Miranda R. Baker to John R. and Tina L. Warren, 1115 Meadow Glen Drive, $0.
• Misty Zemla to American International Relocation, 112 Leonardwood Drive #104, $156,100.
• Andichele LLC to Curtiss A. Jr. and Gari Michele Casebier, 1500 Louisville Road, $0.
• Michael and Paula J. Whiddon to Kenneth and Tammy Disponett, 1730 Louisville Road, $210,000.
• William and Teri Wiley to Brooke Lea Wiley, 905 Dry Ridge Road, $157,500.
