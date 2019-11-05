The following property transfers were filed in April at the Franklin County Courthouse:
• Mary Kathryn and Stephen Tidey to Cathy A. and Gregory A. Moore, 213 Farmbrook Circle, $215,000.
• Carol Bingham to Michael and Tonya McMillen, 6529 Georgetown Road, $27,000.
• Martha L. Hall to James C. and Ellen P. Costigan, 4394 Switzer Road, $38,000.
• Selina Ahmad to Sherry and Berry Hack, 402 Village Drive, $13,500.
• Hayes M. Collings to Richard J. and Ivy McHam, 101 Greenway Blvd., $164,900.
• JWS Properties LLC to Rachel Hartley, 113 Pebble Beach Court, $135,000.
• Sabrena J. Hockensmith to Sabrena J. and Jeffrey S. Hockensmith, 100 Mallard Drive, $0.
• Steven E. and Brenda R. Moore to Debora Diane McCurry, 106 Buttonwood Way, $209,900.
• Marvin E. Duvall Sr. Credit Shelter to Duncan Garrett Homes LLC, 112 Hogan Drive, $18,000.
• Sylvester and Tracy Hutcherson to Christopher R. Larrison, 76 Schoolhouse Road, $161,500.
• American Founders Bank Inc. to John Habe, 835 Lucas Lane, $420,000.
• Steven E. Atha and Janice Heichelbech to Steven Eugene Atha, 1605 Versailles Road, $40,000.
• Robert J. and Laura S. Parks to Robert James Parks Revocable Trust, 11 Regents Park, $0.
• Dr. Patricia K. Nicol Living Trust to Alan Hugh Nicol V, 21 Whitebridge Lane, $0.
• Rodger L. and Karen K. Pilcher to Chester C. Brown II, 315 Esperanza Drive, $127,400.
• Ronald Garland to John D. McGaughey, 1404 Galbraith Road, $120,000.
• Patricia Kay Harrod Estate to Michael Reed Mills, 140 Country Lane, $198,000.
• True Companies LLC to Billy R. Fitch, 209 Pulliam Drive, $95,000.
• MDB Renovations Inc. to Truson Blankenship, Pope Subdivision, $127,000.
• MDB Renovations Inc. to Truson Blankenship, 154 Sunset Drive, $127,000.
• Rodney A. Woods to Julio Emilio Baltazar, 122 Sonoma Drive, $126,000.
• Jessica Patton Rush to Justin Randel and Liza Perez, 1435 Corral Way, $139,900.
• Kenneth and Marlene Kehrer to Renee Cosmore, 217 Corral Court, $137,900.
• Adam L. and Ashley E. Beam to Jared Tyler Toles, 1037 Quarter Mile Way, $144,900.
• Donald Ray Leathers Jr. to John and Barbara Barnes, 1068 Keeneland Court, $157,000.
• Sairajeev V. Cheruvayari to Sairajeev Vazhail Cheruvayari 214 Stephen Road, $0.
• Judy G. and William R. Catlett Jr. to William R. Catlett Jr. Living Trust, 320 Stephen Road, $0.
• Verla J. and Roy E. Back Jr. to Don F. and Brenda S. Coffman, 307 Stonehedge, $360,000.
• Edward D. Leslie to Judy Wellman, 20 Forly St., $0.
• John D. Dunn to Mary Elizabeth and Robert T. Bailey, 346 Westover Road, $239,000.
• George Berry Hanrahan Jr. Estate to Julio Aguilar and Maria De Los Ramos, 117 Ringo Ave., $48,000.
• Christopher C. and Carol W. Cecil to Randall Aungst and Gail Abrams-Aungst, 215 Laffoon Drive, $57,000.
• Randy D. and Elizabeth R. Tillett to Misty Shore Holdings LLC, 1-9 Grandview Drive, $575,000.
• First Federal Savings Bank to Naksh Property of Ky. LLC, 190 Versailles Road, $325,000.
• Gladys B. Arnold to Amy Lou and Virgil Lee Andrews Jr., 207 Seminole Trail, $140,000.
• Wesley A. Redfern to Lora Lee Miller, 1043 Algonquin Trail, $142,500.
• Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC to Mark D. and Shaunta Summerour, 428 Nootka Trail, $170,000.
• William G. Kerns to Chaz D. Hockensmith, 437 Chinook Trail, $133,000.
• Charlotte Olds to CJE Holdings LLC, 3360 Peaks Mill Road, $0.
• John and Barbara A. Barnes to Johnny Lynn and Angela Wren, 1290 Deerwood Lane, $245,000.
• Deborah Mobley to Kevin B. Sisk, 269 Highland Parkway, $100,000.
• Michael and Randall Wilson to Denise Clark and Brandon J. Davis, 285 Johnson Ave., $135,000.
• Paul C. and Barbara R. Comley to John and Lee Piazza, 309 Westland Drive, $137,900.
• Phillips Inc. to Hester Cook and Daunced Dillingham, 347 Senate Drive, $114,999.
• Jacqueline G. Taylor Estate to Tyler D. Mattison, 303 Cold Harbor Drive, $0.
• Gregory Broussard to Philpot Properties LLC, 414 College Park Drive, $87,500.
• Patsy Faulconer to Meyer Schneider LLC, 103 Rancho Court, $11,500.
• Edward Noplis and Adam Hellard to Gerald Ray and Tonia Jade Baxter, 187 Rolling Acres Drive, $115,000.
• Patsy J. Conway to Ronald L. and Joy L. Chappel, 153 Myrtle Ave., $68,000.
• William C. Bingham to Max R. and Natasha Bayard, 841 Ivy Ave., $119,900.
• Cathy Josephine Maxwell to Fint Rentals LLC, 100 Waldon Way, $67,000.
• Justin and Lynley O’Neil to Sean Allen and Mariah L. Benoit, 117 Myrtle Ave., $112,500.
• Zachard W. Meinert to Alenka and Samantha Winslett, 119 Turnberry Drive, $137,000.
• Marie Hardin to Dewey Lee Creech, 254 Hickory Drive, $63,500.
• Dorothy Jean Hammonds to Moms Gift Irrevocable Trust, 165 Hickory Drive, $0.
• Allison Harrod to MBY Holdings LLC, 106 Linden Ave., $100,000.
• Meyers Williams Enterprises Inc. to MBT Holdings LLC, 750 E. Main St., $122,500.
• Donald Lee Quillen to Treasure LLC, 99 Aspen Ave., $32,000.
• Pam Yagel to Mary Elizabeth Humphrey, 696 Fairview Ave., $0.
• Daileys Properties LLC to Miriam A. Riding, 139 Allnutt Drive, $85,900.
• Michael J. Schwendau and Desta A. Cogan to Timothy G. and Kimberly Ann Cornett, 1021 Mojave Trail, $136,000.
• RWD Holdings LLC to Santosh Lingampeta, 126-128 Centennial Drive, $70,000.
• Anayansi Gomez to Kimberly B. Jenkins, 117 Allnutt Drive, $99,500.
• John L. and Cindy L. Howard to Henry T. and Amber Bentley, 405 Swigert Ave., $80,000.
• A.C. Brewer Estate to Lori Beth Winters, 415 Dailey Ave., $0.
• Gary C. Arnold to Frankfort Properties Living Trust, 763 Ridgeview Drive, $315,000.
• Christopher J. Paskewich to Ben and Grace A. Markin, 113 Jeremy Drive, $173,000.
• Dorothy J. Hammonds to Moms Gift Irrevocable Trust, 112 Jeremy Drive, $0.
• Jeffrey D. Morris to Andrew Kiger and Charity Slone, 199 Appomattox Drive, $128,500.
• Willetta R. Hano to Cody Brice Allen, 310 Royal Parkway, $112,000.
• Mary Meriwether Estate to Rhonda Carol Ray, 14060 Swallowfield Road, $0.
• Rona Louise Stapleton to Kenneth and Kathy Konkol, 513 Murray St., $232,900.
• Edward F. and Joan R. Goins to Lauren Brollier, 216 E. Todd St., $60,000.
• Deborah and Matthew Wingate to Wingate Properties LLC, 106 W. Todd St., $0.
• City of Frankfort to Kentucky Distillers' Association, 100 Capital Ave., $500,000.
• 200 Second LLC to Collective Capital LLC, 200-206 W. Second St., $280,000.
• Jason Sherrow Construction LLC to Ephraim Fields, 535 Poa Drive, $155,000.
• Joyce Campbell to Louis Curtis Vaughn, 287 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Dale Roland to Gertrude and Timothy Nehring, 1133 Collins Lane, $125,000.
• Immanuel Baptist Church to Lonnie and Frances Turner, 1091 Collins Lane, $137,500.
• Kevin G. and Keith M. Harrod to William E. and Robin R. Howard, 720 Bluegrass Ave., $110,000.
• Janet T. Walters Estate to Janet L. Taylor Walters Trust, 909 Collins Lane, $0.
• Norman William Lawson Jr. to Fint Rentals LLC, 753 Woodland Ave., $6,000.
• Margaret Doyle to Capital Cottage LLC, 617 Shaw Lane, $60,000.
• Stewart Vikery to Ben Lassiter, 228 New St., $63,000.
• Barbara Sanberg to Brandt B. Prewitt, 406 Coleman Ave., $0.
• Cecil Johnson to Wendy Uhacz, 611 Taylor Ave., $13,000.
• Jane C. Lorentz to Erika Marie and Jeffrey F. Hancock, 10 Rockland Court, $340,000.
• Jeremy Gray to Isabella Belenky, 200 Thistlewood Drive #606, $20,000.
• Joyce R. Cobb to Anthony Todd Quire, 200 Thistlewood Drive #209, $17,500.
• Lucy T. Williams Estate to Victoria B. and Smythe J. Williams II, 10 Graham Ave., $150,000.
• The Grad Club Inc. to Society of Saint Vincent De Paul, 331 Wallace Ave., $58,000.
• Judy Lou Hazelett and Debra B. McDonald to Debbie B. McDonald, 213 Payne St., $0.
• John and Marcia W. Brawner to Jena and Jason Camden, 209 Payne St., $0.
• John L. and Marcia W. Brawner to Jena and Jason Camden, 207 Payne St., $0.
• Lewis N. and Susan L. Hughes to Clay R. and Teresa K. Hulette, 215 Crown Point Drive, $150,000.
• David and Donna Clinkenbeard to Leah Barth Rice, 264 Crown Point Drive, $275,000.
• Marcella K. Robinson to Garey and Sharon Black, 836 Kentucky Ave., $50,000.
• Erika M. and Jeff Hancock to James H. Hale and Victoria A. Trust, 239 Clifty Drive, $500,000.
• Bronson W. Hudgins to William C. Ayer Jr., 530 Dove Creek Road, $0.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Roothog Properties LLC, 1150 Devane Lane, $148,000.
• Micheal D. and Vicki Cummins to Christopher and Mary Elizabeth Hill, 268 Briarpatch Lane, $157,500.
• Lillico LLC to G&F Farms LLC, 1224 U.S. 127 South, $825,000.
• Betty J. and Brenda G. Sorenson to Justin D. and Cara Austin, 203 Knollwood Place, $139,900.
• Matthew J. and Ashley Freire to Abbey L. Sheets and William Stinnett, 207 Bellwood Court, $165,000.
• Matthew J. and Ashley Freire to Roothog Properties LLC, 209 Bellwood Court, $11,000.
• Rhonda J. Kessler to Leah and Troy Wood, 600 Old Station Road, $245,000.
• Frank Haydon to Brandon Scott Williams, 221 Wildwood Place, $132,400.
• Margaret H. Tucker and Ann L. Masterson to Jessica M. Wood, 374 Garden Point Drive, $140,000.
• Edward D. Leslie to Judy Wellman, 300 Kings Daughters Drive, $0.
• Airth Properties LLC to Judy A. Robertson, 112 Leonardwood Drive #705, $126,000.
• Paul Ball to The Paddocks of Frankfort LLC, West Ridge Plaza Lot 6, Vandalay Lane, $525,000.
• Emma Bailey Estate to Adam F. and Catherine S. Gordon, 150 Pinehurst Drive, $136,000.
• James J. and Laura A. Freire to Matthew J. and Ashley B. Freire, 264 and 264B Hawkeegan Drive, $160,000.
• Robert A. and Jennifer B. Hutcherson to CPGM LLC, 202 Oak Ridge Drive, $199,000.
• Robert L. Hulette to Robert Carl Hulette, 615 Millie Drive, $0.
• Brenda J. Todd to Carl Michael May Jr., 148 McCann Road, $0.
• Bobby and Beverly A. Wooldridge to Billy Perry, 116 Farmers Lane, $87,500.
• Blue Door Homes Co. to Randy and Kayla Brumley, 116 Plum St., $118,000.
• Rita F. Norton to Brande I. Adams, 788 Green Wilson Road, $160,000.
• Earl R. Thomas to Lee and Sarah Murphy, 113 Springside Court, $63,000.
• Odis Wayne and Shauna Satterley to Austin F. Winlock, 110 Springside Court, $98,000.
• Justin T. Whitley and Kylie R. Allen to Michael Shane and Destiny N. Parker, 102 Quail Run Court, $104,000.
• Lindsey Margaret Coffield to Elizabeth and Tasha McKinney, 407 Sandstone Drive, $148,000.
• Earl Adams to Earl William Adams Jr., 109 Hillway Lane, $0.
• Red Mine Land Co. LLC to Erin N. Renschler, 2150 Evergreen Road, $148,000.
• Joseph V. and Dana S. Hudson to Joseph V. Hudson, 141 Hunters Trace, $0.
• Elic C. and Charlotte Jones to Ashley and Brian Blankenship, 4945 U.S. 421 North, $150,000.
• John R. and Margaret R. Coffey to Rick and Andrea Mehaffy, 875 S. Benson Road, $420,000.
• Edna M. Coubert Estate to Timothy Franklin Dale Coubert, 309 Bryant-Benson Road, $0.
• Lee R. Shrylock to Lee R. and Birginia C. Shrylock, 3190 St. Johns Road, $0.
• Lewis M. King Estate to George Trent, 12070 U.S. 421 North, $0.
• Rosemary Hockensmith to Teresa H. Stansell, 13579 U.S. 421 North, $0.
• Gary and Cynthia Culbertson to Gregory T. and Julia H. Moore, 6347 Mt. Zion Road, $23,000.
• Maud Watson Foster Living Trust to Mike Mitchell, 1654 Mt. Zion Road, $15,000.
• Jordan C. Stanley to Jordan L. and Dakota Smitha, 2236 Mt. Zion Road, $182,000.
• Curtis Brooke Harrod to Kurt E. Shelton, 1605 Goose Creek Road, $130,000.