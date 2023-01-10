The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in August:
• James E. to James E. Nalley and Sheila Anderson, 342 Village Dr., $0.
• Richard S. Taylor to WRE Properties LLC, 134 Saratoga, $140,000.
• Nathaniel A. and Martina M. Keene to Nathaniel A. Keene, 346 Senate Dr., $0.
• Brian K. and Amanda E. Hendrix to Kevin D. Sr. and Rhonda R. Grubbs, $399,900.
• Chris and Evelyn Burrell to Gerald Wayne Roat, 3910 Ninevah Road, $116,1990.
• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to David and Joanne Schwan, 2003 Berry Hill Dr., $364,400.
• Fred & Betty Fern to Bruce Wayne and Kristine Dale Close, 317 Parkwood Pl., $232,500.
• Warren B. Mitchell to Matthew Davis and Shelley Sellwood, 110 Brentlawn Dr., $427,500.
• Ashly Nicole Smalley to Lainie Cleveland and Kris Maynard, Sheep Pen Road, $55,000.
• William G. and Pollyann H. Coblin Jr. to Tim and Deborah Doyle, 206 Esperanza Dr., $134,900.
• Tim and Deborah Doyle to Michael and Kimberly Freeman, 206 Esperanza Dr., $160,000.
• William T. Nallia to Bryan Hix, 304 Westover Rd., $0.
• Bryan Hix to William T. Nallia and Sara S. and Christopher A. Jaggers, 304 Westover Rd., $0.
• Harry G. McCoy Jr. to Heather D. Pillion, 108 Birchwood Ave., $0.
• Harry G. McCoy Jr. to Heather D. Pillion, 123 Pickett Ave., $0.
• Grace N. Hamilton to Caroline Shy and Jesus Ugarte, 110 Winding Way, $210,000.
• William T. Nallia to Bryan Hix, 776 Schenkel Ln., $0.
• Bryan Hix to William T. Nallia and Sara S. and Christopher A. Jaggers, 776 Schenkel Ln., $0.
• DG Frankfort KY 127 LLC to Med Properties LLC and Edward C. Kelsey Jr., 3886 US Hwy 127 S, $1,650,000.
• Bill K. and Ann McNabb to James E. Boyd, 206 Bellwood Ct., $0.
• James E. Boyd to Bill K. McNabb and Edith S. Lewis, 206 Bellwood Ct., $0.
• George E. and Kathleen S. Shuler to Jessica Kendall, 1020 Devils Hollow Rd., $0.
• Kevin David Smith to Michele Watts and Wesley Allen, 800 Clifton Dr., $117,500.
• Jeffrey P. and Cynthia S. Wedding to Kristopher M. and Anna K. Churchman, Hunters Trace, $110,000.
• Sweeney Properties LLC to Kaytlin M. Pinson and Richard B. DeHaven, 101 Baltrusol Ct., $240,000.
• J&V Properties Management LLC to Ezequiel Rocha Silva and Juana De La Cruz Flores Lopez, 111 Blue Spruce Dr., $286,000.
• Luke J. and Shelby L. Hart to Jeannine M. Challgren, 702 Martha Ln., $284,000.
• Leigh Anne Bright to Zachariah and Tess McKinney, 756 Hillcrest Ave., $174,900.
• Eugene and Mary A. Doss to Lloyd Doss, 3918 Ninevah Rd., $0.
• Rodney B. Whitaker Jr. to City of Frankfort, 751 Browns Ferry Rd., $0.
• Ron Hazelett and Patsy L. Blevins to Nathaniel Carie and Majal Perry, 33 Graham Ave., $265,000.
• Kaytlin Pinson to Thomas Barber and Jennifer Loren, 222 Cherry Ln., $160,000.
• Joseph Wayne and Laura Jean Driskill to Juan C. Murillo Jr., 211 Brookfield Dr., $155,000.
• Jonille Darbyshire to Mary Linda Taylor, 336 Mallard Dr., $240,000.
• James R. and Donna K. Weber to Creekside Investments LLC, 138 Hillview Ct., $72,000.
• Elizabeth Bickers to Robert Bickers, 114 Elizabeth St., $70,000.
• What’s Next Enterprise LLC to Paulo Gabriel Villarreal Soto, 932 Letcher Ave., $65,000.
• Barry and Tammy Cobb to Bryan Hix, 60 Preston Way, $0.
• Bryan Hix to Barry and Tammy Cobb, 60 Preston Way, $0.
• Jessie Lee Feltner and Daphney Wireman to Robert Shane Scott, 252 Cherry Lane, $145,000.
• Donna C. Smith to Shirley M. and Ernest L. Test, 2497 Evergreen Rd., $176,000.
• George Seay III to Brian E. and Jessica Lynne Miller, 1640 Flat Creek Rd., $118,000.
• Kimberly Davenport to Chamberlin J. and Chandler T. Davenport, 177 Sunset Dr., $0.
• Brandon and Amy Gordon to Brandon Gordon, 113 Butler St., $0.
• Sandra A. Stephens to Sarah J. and Matthew E. Gravitt, 120 River Valley Rd., $310,000.
• Faye R. Lee to Bernard Francis Guiette IV, 101 Wash Rd., $235,000.
• Peach Properties - Home Rentals LLC to Dale Jeffrey Belcher, 361 Garden Point Dr., $234,000.
• Orville L. Russell to Mark Russell, 1310 Louisville Rd. #36, $0.
• Mark Russell to Victor Allen Healey, 1310 Louisville Rd. #36, $42,500.
• MO Holdings LLC to Durr Homes LLC, 101 Oak Ridge Dr., $25,000.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Patty B. Arthur, 108 Stone Ridge Dr., $278,900.
• Rebecca S. Givan to Bernardo Maldonado and Gillian Coburn, 218 Cherry Lane, $161,000.
• Gary A. and Frances L. McDaniel to Leeward LLC, Adams Lane, $124,000.
• Eric Daniel Thomas Coubert to Timothy F D and Kimberly A. Coubert, 349 Bryant Benson Rd., $36,000.
• Frederick J. Jr. and Frances C. Kirchhoff to Irrevocable Kirchhoff Bourbon Trust, 750 Hickory Ridge Rd., $0.
• Cindy Lindsey to Cindy G. Lindsey, 625 Hickory Ridge Rd.,$0.
• Thomas C. and Carolyn Paul to Clayton A. Hutton and Courtney Shingleton, 321 Lyons Dr., $202,000.
• Kendallwood Limited Liability Co. to Gary W. and Barbara J. Schulmeister, 117 Kendallwood Dr., $234,900.
• Carlos Alberto and Melissa Anne Bosch to Carlos Alberto Bosch, 530 Alfa Dr., $0.
• Linda F. Estill to Cassie Estill, 125 Bamboo Dr., $0.
• TW Investment Properties to EZ Real Estate Investments LLC, 103 Pulliam Dr., $275,000.
• Ann A. Wright to Keith and Jill E. Lee, 133 Locust Hill, $350,000.
• Joanne C. Devers to Michael Darnell Devers, 1210 Deerwood Ln., $0.
• Joanne C. Devers to Benjamin Marshall Devers, 1210 Deerwood Ln., $0.
• Freddie White to Charles Ray MD and Linda S. Prible, 322 W. Fourth St., $259,000.
• Maria Daproza to Sherry Lindamood, 266 Devils Hollow Rd., $225,000.
• Christopher D. and Laura B. Monroe to Cory Robert and Courtney Green Sparkman, 65 Briarwood Ln., $225,000.
• David and Kathy Steitz to Steven and Janet Rupee, 309 Green Fields Ln., $140,000.
• Mary Ann Lancaster to Roy H. and Bonnie Smithson, 25 Ryswick Ln., $286,000.
• David C. Baesler to Marcus and Shaheen Pierce, 109 Beechwood Ave., $170,000.
• One Sunrise LLC to David Hutchinson, 346-348 Bypass Plaza Dr., $235,000.
• Audrey Kemper to Frank S. and Donna M. Kemper, 2144 McDonald Ferry Rd., $30,000.
• Sarah J. and Matthew E. Gravitt to Lance E. Dahl, 1111 Holly Hill Dr., $185,000.
• Michael Robert Hudkins to John Robert II and Donna Lynn Hudkins, Harp Pike, $82,182.
• Mark and Rhonda Brown to Brad Inabnitt, 33 Deerland Dr., $65,485.
• Fred F. Bradley Estate to Margaret Coffey and Stephen Bradley, South Benson Rd., $0.
• EB Investments LLC to Bessy Ardon, 112 Bayberry Ln., $249,900.
• Christopher N. Johnson-Branham to Christopher N. Johnson-Branham, 133 Willis Ave., $0.
• Janet Kay Noe to Isabelle Garbis Barbarian, 1102 Deer Haven Dr., $40,000.
• Susan L. Mallette to Miranda Lynn and J. Cameron Hopper, 101 Sequoyah Tr., $245,500.
• Krista D. and Jason R. Jackson to Jason R. Jackson, 133 Lindenwood Ln., $0.
• Ronald and Brenda G. Herron to Brian Simmons & Sarah Conn, 190 Green Wilson Rd., $220,000.
• Kaylah S. Roberts and Loren Tyler Smith to Andrea Barnett, 511 Collins Landing, $178,000.
• KY Home Investors LLC to Fatemeh Houshian and Mahmoud Mehrizi, 207 Lyons Dr., $90,000.
• Joseph A. White Sr. to David Penny, 626 Owenton Ave., $0.
• Jason Tanner Ryles to Ryles Properties LLC, 504-506 Shenandoah Dr., $0.
• Kenneth Rollins to Tri-Bond Properties Inc., 209 W. Todd St., $90,000.
• Tri-Bond Properties Inc. to Alice H. and Brian K. and Jason M. Delambre, 209 W. Todd St., $190,000.
• Gary L. Wallace to Charlene Jo Chapman, 214 Reilly Rd., $0.
• Gary L. Wallace to William Ray Calvert, 144 Oaklawn Dr., $0.
• Gary Wallace to Andres Justin Calvert, 128 Audubon Dr., $0.
• Vivian E. Steverson Estate to Jerry and Connie Rutherford, 350 Avenstoke Rd., $132,000.
• Tommy W. and Mary Ann Smith to John Fowler, 1015 Mt. Zion Rd., $60,000.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Nathan & Nathan LLC, 716-718 Fields Ave., $80,000.
• Haas Properties LLC to Cynthia Conquest, 248 Cherry Ln., $175,000.
• Michael B. and Mary Pat Oerther to Mary E. Oerther, 1308 Saddleback Tr., $151,598.
• Alice Faye Dawson to Kelly Poe, 213 Laffoon Dr., 225-227 Elkhorn Dr., 214 Laffoon Dr., $262,500.
• Whitehat LLC to Seth and Amanda Christian, 1625 Deer Ridge Ct., $25,000.
• Joe Jr. and Nora Berry to Donna J. and Jacob Berry, 903 Grant Ave., $0.
• George Gus and Hedy Stathis to Goldenrod Investments LLC, 312 Meadow Ln., $190,850.
• Buddy Wayne Wentworth to David Moriarty, 515 St. Clair St., $250,000.
• Traditional Bank Inc. to David Moriarty, 74 C. Michael Davenport Blvd., $265,000.
• Danita M. and Brian D. Laird to Briand D. Laird, 840 Isaac Shelby Circle, $0.
• Dallas L. and Delaney M. Griffin to Brittany Nichols, 262 Highland Parkway, $160,830.
• Marjorie Peyton Estate to Richard and Ryan and Kelly Hardwick, 159 Gayle St., $0.
• Anthony S. and Linda H. Goodman to Thomas and Tara Barton, 108 Teakwood Ln., $0.
• Monty & Stacey Owens to Herbert Jr. and Carolyn Renee Wilson, 548 Poa Dr., $249,900.
• David Hill Stumbo to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 416 W. Fourth St., $135,000.
• Gene T. and Roberta S. Roach to Gene T. Jr. and Sonia M. Roach, 718 Wash Rd., $30,614.
• Gene T. and Roberta S. Roach to Rebecca L. Stratton, 718 Wash Rd., $14,386.
• Donald L. Rice to Amanda Pullman, 495 McCann Rd., $30,000.
• Samantha Woods to Chris D. Lewis III, 108 Spruce Dr., $170,000.
• Zachary B. Montgomery to Wallace Ray Holdren, 301 Arbolado Dr., $190,000.
• Shirley B. Chisholm to Jannice O. Aaron, 1208 Pradero Dr., $214,000.
• Elizabeth Tutt to Brandon and Brittany W. Sanderson, 1055 Man-O-War Dr., $140,000.
• Cory Harrod to Keith Buhler, 254 Beckham Ave., $70,000.
• Christopher W. Broads to Marsha L. Scharbrough, 212 Dewey Ct., $84,000.
• Skylier T. Hockensmith to Destiny Baker, 137 Meredith Ave., $112,517.
• Skylier T. Hockensmith to Destiny Baker, Rolling Acres Dr., $112,517.
• Zachary Q. and Madison Carter Arnold to Ricky and Lisa Marie Owens, 108 Pickett Ave., $235,000.
• William Daniel Hayden to Amanda May & Lucas Cummins, 143 Pickett Ave., $180,000.
• Douglas T. & Judy D. Munson to Nest B Lexington LLC, 415-417 Owenton Ave., $67,500.
• Douglas T. & Judy D. Munson to Nest B Lexington LLC, 413 Owenton Ave., $67,500.
• Douglas T. & Judy D. Munson to Nest B Lexington LLC, 412 Owenton Ave., $67,500.
• Douglas T. & Judy D. Munson to Nest B Lexington LLC, 414 1/2 Owenton Ave., $67,500.
• Douglas & Judy Munson to Nest B Lexington LLC, 414 Owenton Ave., $67,500.
• Rogers Properties Investments LLC to Benjamin’s Flowers & Gifts LLC, 43 Reilly Rd., $149,000.
• Mark Allen and Mary Clark Riggs to Charles B. Jacobs Sr., 52 Lawrence St., $210,000.
• Grover B. and Gail A. Cooper to Amanda Epley Headrix, 373 Harrodswood Rd., $205,000.
• June Quire to Eric and Stephanie Brooker, 1310 Louisville Rd. #69, $53,000.
• Randall G. and Mary Hancock to Randall Gene Hancock, 1116 Holly Hill Dr., $0.
• Michael Wood and Stephen Wilson to Karen Larue Batman, 129 Hope Dr., $235,000.
• 421 Prime Properties LLC to Planet Properties of KY LLC, Leestown Rd., $460,000.
• Joseph T. and Tesha J. Allison to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 113 Arnett Ave., $125,000.
• James Gaspard to Ceu C Lian and Dawt Tha, 1020 Silver Creek Dr., $270,000.
• Randall W. and Mary Jane Willard to Shivaay LLC, 1520 Louisville Rd., $600,000.
• Brice Dean to Angie Marie Smith, 1594 Camp Pleasant Rd., $0.
• William R. Ratliff to Foster Linton Ratliff, 364 Westover Rd., $102,500.
• William Lawrence Riddle to David A. Simpson Properties LLC, 924 Letcher Ave., $100,000.
• New Frankfort Development LLC to City of Frankfort, Kentucky, Wilkinson Blvd., $0.
• Wilma B. Moore to Landon Darrell and Wilma Beverly Moore, 2840 Bald Knob Rd., $0.
• Wilma B. Moore to Landon Darrell and Wilma Beverly Moore, 565 Green Wilson Rd., $0.
• Elizabeth F. and Michael D. Mitchell to Walter Jr. and Chaconne L. Campbell, 423 Cedar Way, $243,000.
• Carl Felix to William C. Ayer, 133 Appletree Ct., $0.
• William C. Ayer to Carl Felix, 133 Appletree Ct., $0.
• Carl Felix to William C. Ayer, 137 Appletree Ct., $0.
• William C. Ayer to Carl Felix, 137 Appletree Ct., $0.
• Carl Felix to William C. Ayer, 141 Appletree Ct., $0.
• Michael Robinson to Michael Robinson and Troy D. and Amanda M. Hansel, 1311 Deerwood Ln., $0.
• William Taylor to Jerry Michael and Maria C. Marshall, 145 Winding Way, $100,000.
• Sharon Harrod to Limestone Rentals LLC, 401 Dailey Ave., $50,000.
• Kristian P. Campbell to Moore Land Investments LLC, 922 Crosshill Dr., $200,000.
• Positive Growth LLC to Wendell and Sarah Clark, 353 Holmes St., $128,000.
• Timothy T. and Laurie W. Agee to Kason Rhodes and Gabriela Garcia, 1612 Highview Circle, $249,000.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to William J. Sr. and Brenda Cruey, 109 Stone Ridge Dr., $289,000.
• Randall and Shannon Hall to Randon Blake Hall, 953 Camp Pleasant Rd., $0.
• Vencin M. Thompson to Vencin M. and Stephen E. Thompson, 525 Robin Ave., $0.
• Larry and Marilyn B. Oberlin to Aubrey R. and Maria Mooney, 318 Stonehedge, $339,000.
• William L. and Patti C. Dixon to Patti C. Jones Dixon, 117 Creekview Dr., $0.
• William J. Clark to Cory and Amanda Valdivieso, 128 White Cliffs Ln., $274,900.
• Amelia Guy to Carrie Cotton, 531 E. Main St., $7,500.
• Joyce W. Doane to Michael Scot Bramer, 210 NoelAve., $150,000.
• Commonwealth Property Rentals LLC to Taylor S. Schultz and Amicheli Salyer, 112 Clifty Dr., $145,000.
• Sharon Tomlin to RJ Nolan Enterprises LLC, 1027 Devane Ln., $230,000.
• Deborah A. Gilbert Living Trust to Robert W. & Deborah A. Gilbert, 416 Ridgewood Ln., $0.
• Deborah A. Gilbert Living Trust to Robert W. & Deborah A. Gilbert, 214-216 Wildwood Pl., $0.
• Diana J. Hemze to Oleann Properties LLC, 2900 Cardwell Ln., $103,000.
• Robert and Deborah Gilbert Living Trust to Robert W. & Deborah A. Gilbert, 626 Botkins Ln., $0.
• William C. and Deborah Fowler to William Cleo Fowler, 1425 Leestown Rd., $0.
• Dennis W. Hulker to Dennis W. and Debbie A. Hulker, 1324 Saddleback Tr., $0.
• Cody and Topanga Kollenberg to Khloe Antrobus, 217 Crestwood Dr., $194,900.
• Kendallwood Limited Liability Co. to Jared W. Hollon and Haley M. Harrod, 115 Kendallwood Dr., $233,500.
• Philip Ross to Barry and Tammy Joyce Cobb, 23 Preston Way, $160,000.
• Georgia Bennett to Shelly Ann Williams, 802 Augusta St., $175,300.
• Melissa Tracy to Joshua Daniel Sweangen, 1506 Highlands Dr., $235,000.
• Kay Roberson to Kay and Charles Roberson Jr., 18 Timberlawn Circle, $0.
• Rhoda Shaw to Rhoda L. and Raymond M. and James Shaw, 1231 Deerwood Trl., $0.
• Stephen D. and Leslie F. Stigers to Kelly J. Pelston, 1043 Mojave Trl., $170,000.
• Jeremy Cartwright to Daedalus Capital Alliance LLC, 101 Rouse Ave., $15,000.
• Limestone Investments LLC to Jerry and Audrey F. Clevinger, 209 Noel Ave., $42,000.
• Lucian A. Parker to The Irrevocable Parkers Trust II, 523 Steele St., $0.
• Lucian A. Parker to The Irrevocable Parkers Trust II, 527 Steele St., $0.
• Lucian A. Parker to The Irrevocable Parkers Trust II, 220 W. Todd St., $0.
• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Gary M. and Margaret L. Boswell, 2007 Berry Hill Dr., $355,000.
• First Choice Holdings LLC to Christine and L. Taylor Marret, 820 Brawner St., $55,000.
• George G. and Hedy Stathis to Patton Rental Properties LLC, 258 Meadowview Dr., $279,000.
• George G. and Hedy Stathis to Patton Rental Properties LLC, 256 Meadowview Dr., $579,000.
• Josephine White to Stacey Sleets, 143 Goodman Way, $0.
• Douglas T. and Judy D. Munson to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 609 Taylor Ave., $25,000.
• Harris Calloway Jones to Stephen Jones and Tina M. Mitchell and Donald L. Jones and Hargis C. Jones, 806 Cline St., $0.
• David A. and Kristin Lane Calvert to Donnie R. and Patty L. Smith, 11410 Flat Creek Rd., $0.
• W P and Wayne S. Smith to William Penn and Wayne Scott Smith, 1070 Bridgeport Benson Rd., $0.
• Sharon S. Weber to Sharon S. and Robert Eric Weber, 1610 Bridgeport Rd., $0.
• David A. and Kristin Lane Calvert to Donnie R. and Patty L. Smith, 11450 Bald Knob Rd., $0.
• Donnie R. and Patricia L. Smith to David A. Calvert, 11428 Bald Knob Rd., $0.
• Breakout Incorporated to Rough Ryder Family Revocable Trust, 763 Holmes St., $0.
• Breakout Incorporated to Stone Wall Family Revocable Trust, 365 Owenton Ave., $0.
• Breakout Incorporated to Finty Family Revocable Trust, Cline St., $0.
• Breakout Incorporated to Finty Family Revocable Trust, 766 Benson Ave., $0.
• Charlene Booth to Shady Oaks Farm LLC, 412 Briarpatch Ln., $224,000.
• Two Creeks LLC to Welsh Properties LLC, 1226 US 127 South, $395,000.
• First Assembly of God Inc. to Makayla Scott and Christopher Holloway, 1041 E. Main, $325,000.
• Dana Metts Back to John Parkinson, 251 Highland Parkway, $204,900.
• Linda Burton to Connie Cole, 600 Clifton Ave., $0.
• Connie Cole to Elizabeth J. Tincher, 600 Clifton Ave., $150,000.
• Makayla Scott and Christopher Holloway to Christine Kelly Downey, 358 Wallace Ave., $195,000.
• Edward T. Ueltschi to Alyssa Diane Ueltschi and Mark Allen, 905 Browns Ferry Rd., $0.
• Carl T. Quire to Christopher A. Case, 95 Vicky Way, $187,000.
