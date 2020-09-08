The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in August.
• Amanda Mae Cox to Philip Rhodes and Deedee M. Halley, 2601 Cedar Road, $80,000.
• Steven Edward and Rhonda A. Stewart to Felicia C. and Shane L. Smith, 125 Buena Vista Drive, $385,000.
• Felicia C. and Shane L. Smith to Brande Isabella Adams, 116 Medinah Court, $166,000.
• Arnold C. and Constance A. Jones to Kaleb C. Toller and Jessica Cooper, 102 Mallard Drive, $172,001.
• Edward E. Bertram to Woodford Wayne Turner and Lena Jones, 114 Woods Way, $215,000.
• Marc Stone to Calvert Ray and Vivian Riley Bratton, 234 Stonehedge, $640,000.
• George Newman to George Kevin and Lucinda J. Newman, 129 Switzer Road, $0.
• David E. Gormley to James D. and Cathryn L. Carreer, 192 Switzer Road, $73,500.
• Kimberly J. Dudgeon to Big Dog Holdings LLC, 525 and 505 Lucas Lane, $1.35 million.
• James and Janice Gould to Lance P. and Patricia C. Gorman Revocable Trust, 20 Sheffield Lane, $245,000.
• James L. Morris Life Estate to Linda L. Goodlett, 9 Whitebridge Lane, $275,000.
• James R. and Shannon G. Todd to Clinton Curtis Cooper, 304 Hanley Lane, $185,000.
• Keith T. and Linda K. Abrams to Sandra Gayle Carter, 1313 Saddleback Trail, $145,000.
• James Paul and Dorothy Mae Cook to Dorothy Mae Cook, 155 Sunset Drive, $0.
• John and Carol Brimmer to Rushabh Patel, 112 Sonoma Drive, $137,000.
• Krystale D. and Stanislav Konecny to Brock Group LLC, 106 Charleston Court, $135,000.
• Calvert R. and Vivian R. Bratton to William L. and Sue C. Wiliis, 2092 Silver Lake Blvd., $299,900.
• David J. and Cornelia M. Herbert to Jeffrey M. and Katherine B. Smith, 235 Duntreath, $0.
• Thomas Preston to Phillip T. and Susan K. Johnson, 23 Goshen, $475,000.
• Eza Properties LLC to Stone Squared, 308 Versailles Road, $315,000.
• Phillip T. and Susan K. Johnson to Keith Edward Ballard, 122 Apache Trail, $200,500.
• Katlyn B. and Jonathan Scott Brock to Jeffrey A. Simpson and Lester R. Smoot, 428 Forest Ridge Drive, $160,000.
• William H. Larmouth to Red Dog Investments LLC, 1313 Powhatan Trail, $0.
• Lillie R. Klatte to Martha J. Ellis and Robert L. Klatte, 519 Menominee Trail, $0.
• Leslie J. and Sarah H. Boston to Michelle and Jesse W. Lacy Jr., 1228 Miami Trail, $229,000.
• Justin Christopher Moseley to Sandra Gayle Carter, 1129 Ojibwa Trail, $154,400.
• Michelle Buffin to Dallas L. and Delaney M. Griffin, 262 Highland Parkway, $121,500.
• Jessica C. Cook to Mary and Marc Webb, 252 Highland Parkway, $129,900.
• Steve and Dorothy Campassi to Daileys Properties LLC, 221 Rancho Drive, $75,000.
• Anna D. Barnes to Karen K. Casebier and Darlene B. Morris, 122 Beechwood Ave., $0.
• KHW Properties LLC to Sheri Mestan Bochantin, 153 Beaumont Ave., $123,000.
• Roberta Rose Bottoms to Adam and Stella Ginn, 308 Ute Trail, $219,000.
• Phillip, Joseph and Mark Johnson to Joseph Alan Johnson, 505 Paiute Trail, $80,000.
• Nathan Dailey to Daileys Properties LLC, 235 Beechwood Ave., $0.
• William H. Larmouth to Red Dog Investments LLC, 207 Landings Drive, $0.
• William H. Larmouth to Red Dog Investments LLC, 172, 174, 176 Landings Drive, $0.
• Sarah Collings to Clarence Collings, 720 Hillcrest Ave., $0.
• First United Methodist Church to Jason Amburgey, Rouse Avenue, $0.
• George C. Risk to Carl and Becky Meehan, 101 Cedar Ridge Road, $255,000.
• Barbara G. Butler to Austin J. and Casey L. Roberts, 210 Blueridge Drive, $210,000.
• Robert C. and Glen-Ellyn Lewis to Michael W., Marla and Andrew Hancock, 180 Blueridge Drive, $244,000.
• Moms Gift Irrevocable Trust to Gene Rayborn Hammonds, 112 Jeremy Drive, $0.
• Carrie Ann Roth to William and Patricia Hardin, 132 Locust Ridge Road, $282,500.
• Michael and Randall Wilson to Alan Lambert, 183 Preston Way, $163,500.
• Delphia K. Bryant and Edward A. Frye to Birch and Michelle Bragg, 342 Bethel Lane, $250,000.
• Stacey L. King to Jill C. Cook and John L. McDonald, 644 Blade Ave., $105,000.
• Brenda Kovacic to Brenda R. and Robert W. Kovacic, 1121 Johnson Road, $0.
• Fourth Street Capital LLC to Katie E. Hollingsworth, 333 E. Fourth St. #C9, $79,900.
• Taylor Lauch to Brandon C. Phillips, 333 E. Fourth St. #B12, $79,900.
• Fourth Street Capital LLC to Erin R. Marshall, 333 E. Fourth St. #B5, $78,500.
• Fourth Street Capital LLC to Geneva K. Bogue, 333 E. Fourth St. #B3, $77,000.
• Southern Acquisitions LLC to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 310 E. Fourth St., $91,000.
• Southern Acquisitions LLC to Brenna Marie O’Neal, 312 E. Fourth St., $155,500.
• Zachery C. and Breanna K. Eskue to Elizabeth A. Columbia, 222 E. Fourth St., $170,000.
• Ollie M. Williams to Palisa Williams Rushin, 316 Murray St., $0.
• Earnie and Patricia A. Baker to John Blauser and Samantha K. Engstrom, 509 Timothy Drive, $162,900.
• Mary Ann Hadden Revocable Trust to Richard Meyer, 413, 411, 409, 407 Leawood Drive, $112,500.
• Jason A. Hart to Elizabeth L. Anderson-Hogland, 629 Grama Drive, $0.
• Sherry K. Holder to Thomas Carl Hohenshelt, 114 Lafayette Drive, $52,255.
• Glendolyn Hughes to John N. Hughes, 402 Ewing St., $0.
• Karen A. Mitchell to Taysha K, Burch and Phyllis Oglesby, 1117 Leawood Drive, $303,400.
• Brenda Parker to Brenda and David Andrew Parker, 1142 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Katie Lynn Jordan to Michael and Felicia Reaves, 24 Graham Ave., $122,500.
• Phillip A. and Vicky S. Broomall to Charles Dorsey, 305 Wallace Ave., $51,000.
• Kenneth and Myrna C. Bryant to John C. and Stephanie M. Moore, 426 Owenton Ave., $40,000.
• Thomas W. Midkiff to Thomas W., Jill M. and Seth D. Midkiff, 706 Hoge Ave., $0.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to Steven D. and Deonna Clark, 100 Watson Court, $40,000.
• Robert Earl Reed Jr. to Carissa D. Evans and Amanda R. Shaffer, 1101 Palisades Drive, $170,000.
• Mary Sewell Gatewood and Jay Sewell to Jay Sewell, 205 Glass Ave., $0.
• James Paul Cook to Dorothy Mae Cook, 809½ Cline St., $0.
• Ray Jacobs to Travis and Jenifer Taylor, 723 Augusta St., $7,000.
• Southern Acquisitions LLC to AEC Holdings LLC and ALW Holdings LLC, 701-715 Wilkinson Blvd., $2.2 million.
• David Charles Banks and Elsie Miller to Brian Allen and Jane O’Connell, 1287 Shadrick Ferry Road, $137,000.
• John C. Antenucci to Gregory F. and Sarah B. Begin, 2746 Shadrick Ferry Road, $356,000.
• Teresa and James F. Sullivan Jr. to Freddie D. White Jr., 1010 Silver Creek Drive, $170,000.
• Clyde S. and Dorothy C. Murray Trusts to Clyde and Dorothy Murray, 1057 Tyburn Lane, $0.
• Homes By Dudder LLC to Lela Rachel Lyon, 152 Fox Tail Lane, $202,900.
• Crumbaugh Properties LLC to Vruddhi LLC, Old Station Road, $25,000.
• Sue Ann H. Smoak to Bryan Lenox, 225 Wildwood Place, $148,000.
• Clyde S. and Dorothy C. Murray Trusts to Clyde S. and Dorothy C. Murray, 2154 Commercial Drive, $0.
• Jacqueline D. Mitchell to Bennett and Sarah McCray, 112 Leonardwood Drive #405, $133,000.
• Stephen L. and Yuvadee Bradley to Steven R. Rodgers, 1124 Collins Lane, $247,000.
• Michael C. Pinson to Jordan R. and Donald Perry Jr., 1310 Louisville Road #83, $39,000.
• Paul D. Winters to Einer Hernandez, 1310 Louisville Road #62, $55,000.
• Robert G. and Mary S. Owens to David B. and Jenny Leigh Owens, 1400 Benson Valley Road and Snow Hill Road, $260,000.
• Judy P. Yeager to Jennifer L. Dugas, 321 Farmers Lane, $137,000.
• Haas and Haas Real Estate LLC to Nathan Allen Turner, 288 Cherry Lane, $135,000.
• Brande L. Adams and Rashad Thompson-Rowe, 788 Green Wilson Road, $177,000.
• Amber R. Simpson to Sunny Desert Corp. Inc., 110 Ravenwood Drive, $94,000.
• Blake Hendricks to Loren B. Newman, 110 Cherrywood Drive, $129,900.
• Lisa O. Spisak to Lisa O. and Stephen J. Spisak, 121 Carla Court, $0.
• Stigers Leasing Co. to James L. Desimone and Daryl E. Spencer, 113 Arbor View Drive, $230,000.
• Phyllis and Larry A. Stigers Sr. to Darrell S. and Joann Keeling, 114 Arbor View Drive, $243,000.
• Geraldine Girtley to Geraldine Girtley and Stefanie Adams, 50 Flat Creek Road, $0.
• Larry Peal Jr. to Krystale and Stanislav Konecny, 6735 U.S. 421 North, $170,000.
• Steven and Deanna Mills to Melissa and John Reed, 1063 Bittersweet Lane, $35,000.
• Prudie Hayes to Freddie White Jr., 12300 U.S. 421 North, $32,000.
• Steve and Janet Skelton to Shanna L. Stephenson, Stockton Road, $0.
