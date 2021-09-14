Property transfers 2

The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in August:

• Earl A. and Vicki R. Goode to Kenneth A. and Jessica M. Fairchild, 2833 Leestown Road, $157,000.

• David and Andy Oechsli to Matthew L. Gilbert, 109 Thomas St., $172,000.

• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 209 Potomac Court, $0.

• Charles and Kizzy Collins to Charles J. Collins and Lizzie E. Edmonds, 350 Hamilton Lane, $0.

• Emily H. Hedger to Bryan Hix, Poindexter Lot 1, $0.

• Bryan Hix to Emily H. and Cody Lazarus Cox, Poindexter Lot 1, $0.

• Harlos and Alice Hall to Billy Rutherford, 3585 Camp Pleasant Road, $47,000.

• Margo R. Charles to Edwin W. Jr. and Karen A. Lambright, 217 Palmer Drive, $192,701.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Jeanne J. Baldwin, 100 White Pine Court, $362,741.

• Megan and Patrick Eggemeier to Larry C. and Debra E. Cardwell, 104 Live Oak Lane, $259,000.

• Anita Arends to Gary Milton and Judith C. Steinbach, 2104 Autumnview Lane, $230,000.

• Mark Daniel Mangeot to Mark Daniel Mangeot and Amy Whiston, 2301 Leestown Road, $0.

• David C. and Jennifer Miller to Lanoma Dailey, 2201 Leestown Road, $329,000.

• James A. Stalky to Charles G. Erwing, 461 Colston Lane, $500,000.

• James S. and Ashley C. McCarty to James S. and Ashley C. McCarty, 834 Isaac Shelby Circle, $0.

• Franklin B. and Jenie Sue Palmer to Brett and Jennifer Rudolph, 722 Isaac Shelby Circle W, $280,900.

• Donna Tucker Reed to Catherine Rice and Reid L. Myers, 721 Isaac Shelby Circle W, $273,000.

• Scott J. and Pamela K. Riessen to James A. Stalvey, 1013 Estrada Drive, $269,000.

• Ronald W. Brown to Christopher K. and Deborah J. Burden, 952 St. Andrews Way, $400,000.

• JTSK Holdings LLC to James F. and Rose Howard, 630 Versailles Road, $147,600.

• Jessica Hoskins to Nicholas Franklin Coates, 478 Flamingo Ave., $187,500.

• Wix L. Criscillis to Rob and Lori Dowler, 117 Goodman Way, $125,000.

• Brianna T. Hood to Michael K. and Karen M. Schrader, 110 Charleston Court, $149,000.

• Michael E. and Lynett R. Miller to Cassandra Lee Hamrick, 1416 Corral Way, $184,000.

• Danny R. and Cathy G. Mobley to Michael Mobley, 1024 Keeneland Court, $125,000.

• Joshua J. and Laura Nowlin to Peggy Wilson and Thomas Wilson, 1302 Equestrian Way, $246,500.

• David Brett Shelton to Janese Rice, 1003 Man-O-War, $326,900.

• Jeanne J. Baldwin to Michael A. and Regan Satterwhite, 100 South Creek, $450,000.

• Victor Mathew and Judy Lynne Sinatra to Sinatra Family Revocable Trust, 253 Duntreath, $0.

• Kevin L. and Amy E. Medford to Stephanie M. Bates and Curtis L. Mayes, 271 Fairway Drive, $520,000.

• John Gregoy and Kathy Ann Tabor to Stanley I. Ritchie, 131½ Willis Ave., $7,000.

• Shoppers Village of Frankfort LLC to Grow24-7 LLC, 310 Versailles Road, $3,317,813.

• Shoppers Village of Frankfort LLC to Grow24-7 LLC, 312-320 Versailles Road, $277,187.

• Charlotte S. Hoover to Gregory S. and Kimberly A. Hoover, 136 Lyons Drive, $0.

• Kevin Rodgers to Brandon and Amy Gordon, 113 Butler St., $80,213.

• LB-UBS 2007-C6-Frankfort Station to Eastwood Partners LLC, 260 Versailles Road, $3,946,250.

• The Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to Michael R. Eaves, 102 Tuscany Lane, $209,900.

• Linda H. Weese to Linda H. and Larry R. and Lindsay R. Weese, 136 White Cliffs Lane, $0.

• Linda H. and Larry R. and Lindsay R. Weese to Linda H. and Larry Richard Weese, 136 White Cliffs Lane, $0.

• A Dakota R LLC to Tributary Capital LLC, 1607 Steadmantown Lane, $125,000.

• Joshua Rayborn to Adam Thomas and Sarah Cervellone, 1303 Seneca Trail, $255,000.

• Gregory C. and Cassaundra J. Stacy to Charles J. III and Brittany N. Ledet, 230 Blueridge Drive, $290,000.

• Kathryn Slattery to Slattery Family Trust, 2022 Steadmantown Lane, $0.

• Kathryn Slattery to Slattery Family Trust, 2106 Steadmantown Lane, $0.

• April Hess to Jason T. Ryler and Lyndsey M. Coffield, 4111 Peaks Mill Road, $230,000.

• Michael E. and Freddie A. Morrow to Todd and Stacey Butcher, Peaks Mill Road, $50,000.

• Whitehat LLC to Paul C and Barbara R. Comley, 2160 Deer Ridge Court, $20,000.

• John G. Jr. and Deborah to JMH Farms LLS, 1073 Hanley Lane, $285,000.

• John G. Jr. and Deborah to JMH Farms LLS, 1075 Hanley Lane, $285,000.

• Angela and Katie Christine Mitchell to Angela and Katie C. Mitchell, 200 Stevenson Drive, $0.

• Ethel J. Wood to Zia S. Jennings, 307 Lyons Drive, $130,000.

• Morgan B. Bullock to Cali Elizabeth Mills, 262 Johnson Ave., $135,000.

• Meyer-Schneider LLC to Wesley Ray Hardin and Andrew Clayton, 338 Senate Drive, $179,900.

• Steven E. and Shannon T. Berrier to Ashley Garness and Rebecca Carnes, 853 Hillwood Ave., $161,500.

• Limestone Investments LLCto Kenneth R. and Tammy S., 137 Beaumont Ave., $15,000.

• Jacob and Jillian Judd to Alyssa RogRogers, 108 Meredith Ave., $160,000.

• Nita Moore Marsh Estate to Brian Moore and Ralph Marsh, 120 Rolling Acres Drive, $0.

• Kuldip Singh and Sukhjinderk to Singh Mart 4 LLC, 682 E. Main St., $1,000,000.

• Martha D. Flynn to Ashlee Brooke Skillern, 210 Holly St., $125,000.

• Paul D. Winters to I2M LL409-411 Hudson St., $75,000.

• Lucian Dean and Linda Cooksey to Mary McDavid Filer, $105,000.305 Henry St., $105,000.

• Billy and Pamela Isaacs to Anthony and Melissa Basso, 114 Hackberry, $0.

• Martha Cowherd Harrod to Gregory D. and Barbara E. Hamilton, 163 Blueridge Drive, $190,400.

• Lindsey B. Searcy to Lindsey B. and Shane Allen Searcy, 221 Sullivan Lane, $0.

• Neville and Brandon Wayne Holder to Brandon Wayne Holder, 8866 Owenton Road, $0.

• Neville and Jacob Holder to Jacob Holder, 549 Herman Smither Road, $0.

• Marty Taulbee to Brenda K. Murdock, 296 River Valley Road, $70,000.

• Patrick R. and Joyce S. Brooks to Travis H. Clark, 403 Barley Drive, $210,000.

• Paula and Jeffery Arnold to Tiffany and Jonathan Seppenfield, 501 Logan St., $238,500.

• Mark and Paula McGuire to Kell Properties LLC, 225-227 E. Third St., $75,000.

• Mr. Rogers Neighborhood Rental Property to Southern Acquisitions LLC,  226 E. Third St., $97,000.

• Benjamin and Tres Bien Gambino to Jonathorn Gardner, 499 Grama Drive, $180,000.

• Shirley C. Bowers to Shirley C. Bowers Living Family Trust, 215 Leawood Drive, $0.

• Shirley Bowers to Shirley C. Bowers Living Family Trust, 1001 Collins Lane, $0.

• Livedette Griffin to DDP Properties LLC, 736 Shelby St., $125,000.

• Paul Allen Rearden to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 616-618 Shelby St., $85,000.

• T & B Investments LLC to SISU Properties LLC, 530 Steele St., $60,000.

• David And Paula J. Collins to Kell Properties LLC, 213 W. Third St., $174,000.

• Pierre Green to NAITO LLC, 617 Taylor Ave., $39,500.

• Carly Terrell to Carly and Kevin M. Cockerel, 1 Graham Ave., $0.

• Mark and Paula McGuire to Kell Properties LLC, 400-402 Holmes St., $75,000.

• Zoran and Sandra D. Rudic to Zoran Rudic, 1001 River Bend Road, $0.

• Zoran and Sandra D. Rudic to Zoran Rudic, 207 Crown Point Drive, $0.

• William G. Brown to Bobby Bickers, 823 Brawner St., $18,538.

• Tackett Properties LLC to Kentucky Property Ventures LLC, 711 Cline St., $60,000.

• Schema D. Sutton to Kyle David Cloye, 1624 McDonald Ferry Road, $179,900.

• Sarah Alicia Blackwell to Austin M. and Rachel B. Hacker, 945 Stoney Creek Drive, $215,000.

• Jennifer L. Wood to Christopher and Sharon Preston, 1035 Tyburn Lane, $272,000.

• Ronald C. and Glenda G. Shrout to Evan and Katie Skaggs, 1045 Tyburn Lane, $315,000.

• Katie Fisher and Evan Skaggs to Larry C. and Shauna R. Hill, 1050 Tamworth Lane, $248,000.

• Chuck and Donnita B. Crittenden to Lucas K. and Elizabeth R. Raymond, 147 Meadowbrook Drive, $144,000.

• Blue Door Homes Co. to Leann Rae Ashby, 73 Meadowbrook Drive, $185,000,

• Rodney S. Webber and Barbara W. Smither to Timothy E. & Holly Jane Breitenstein, 3234 Evergreen Road, $93,625.

• Mary Ann McKenzie to Johnathan Matthew Harris, 417 Briarpatch Lane, $173,000.

• Connie West to Patrick Brumback, 141 Cedar Crest Lane, $175,000.

• Emily and Joshua A. Doolan to Uma Venkata Samantha Kagga, 108 Fox Tail Lane, $215,500.

• Curtis L. Mayes to Curtis L. Mayes and Stephanie M. Bates, 104 Cedar Crest Lane, $0.

• Stephen and Ashley Ramsey to Jennifer Wood, 117 Rabbit Ridge Lane, $190,000.

• Candlewood Properties LLC to 426 Harrodswood LLC, 426 Harrodswood Road, $669,000.

• Brenda Lee Blair to Casey Townsend and Natalie Gwishiri, 203 Hawthorne Drive, $214,000.

• Charles Graves to Sallie C. Bolton, 229 Meadowview Drive, $0.

• Sallie C. Bolton to Charles L. and Marcella M. Graves, 229 Meadowview Drive, $0.

• Spencer and Carolyn Jordan to Alexandria Brooke Morgan, 326 Parkwood Place, $193,000.

• David Sellwood to Larson Kentucky Properties LLC, 1A Physicians Park Drive, $425,000.

• Sarah A. Aitken to Paul D. and Joy A. Winters, 112 Leonardwood Drive #604, $144,000.

• Cassandra J. Anderson to James Alan Clements, 112 Leonardwood Drive #305, $147,000.

• David G. Sellwood to Larson Kentucky Properties LLC, 98 C. Michael Davenport Blvd., $425,000.

• Community Trust Bank Inc. to T K Taylor Properties LLC, 13 Carson Place, $505,000.

• Kenneth R. and Martha L. Smith to Richard M. and Kimberly D. Smith, 513 Collins Landing, $110,000.

• William J. Sutton to David D. and Shannon L. Bricarello, 42 Lock View Drive, $202,000.

• Jean M. Driskill to Betty Elizabeth Roby, 246 Devils Hollow Road, $175,000.

• MO Holdings LLC to Revolution Home Builders, 109 Stone Ridge Drive, $42,000.

• Shannon Lynn Johnson to Adeline Simpson and Michael Lawson, 944 Devils Hollow Road, $197,509.

• Annette Smith to Steven D. Clark, 312 Iron Drive, $130,000.

• Bobby A. Mulder to Earl A. and Anita L. Lawson, 113 Stable Lane, $159,000.

• Patrick G. Newton to Bryan Hix, 31 Elmwood Lane, $0.

• Bryan Hix to Patrick G. and Shannon Lee Newton, 31 Elmwood Lane, $0.

• Sherry A. Barnes to Wayne L. and Sherri L. Sparkman, 147 Briarwood Lane, $160,000.

• Planet Properties LLC to Castillo Investments Centennial, 170 Briarwood Lane, $262,500.

• Planet Properties LLC to Castillo Holdings LLC, 150 Briarwood Lane, $262,500.

• Dennis G. and Janice M. Flygstad to Philip Lee and Carolyn Ann Webb, 211 Cherry Lane, $145,000.

• Patrick Gayle Newton to Bryan Hix, 2836 Cardwell Lane, $0.

• Bryan Hix to Patrick G. and Shannon Lee Newton, 2836 Cardwell Lane, $0.

• Charlie Huber to Erika and Zachary O’Daniel, 118 Springside Court, $138,000.

• Clay R. and Dale A. Hulette to Compass Rose Project Management LLC, 35 Donna Drive, $102,000.

• Dean C. Jr. and Mary Hammond to Corinne Hudson, 118 Arbor View Drive, $$237,500.

• Lowell W. and Janis M. Goins, Michael E. and Lisa H. Goins, 1942 Devils Hollow Road, $0.

• Timothy R. Monroe and Judy Dickerson to Izaak Stephens, 10135 US 421 North, $0.

• Kathryn Slattery to Slattery Family Trust, US 421 North, $0.

• Homer R. Nether to Olivia Y. Thompson, 995 South Benson Road, $0.

• Andrew and Charlotte Rose La Belle to Nicholas and Beth Ann Alford, 1620 South Benson Road, $340,000.

