The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in December:
• Knoll Creek LLC to Glenlake Farm LLC, 2951 Jones Lane, $300,000.
• John Gary Elliott and Anne Porter to Elliott Family Living Trust, 2065 Switzer Road, $0.
• Riverfox Properties LLC to Colin and Deanna McDonald, 2377 Cedar Road, $270,000.
• Mark and Ava Heath to Colton T. Ingram and Kamry P. Wells, 105 Thomas St., $179,500.
• Kenneth L. Taylor Jr. and Juyeun Kim to Kenneth L. Taylor Jr., Camp Pleasant Road, $0.
• Beverly Marie Dearborn to Robin Lynn Willis, 128 Bobby Jones Blvd., $192,500.
• Howard E. and Mary Jo Wilson to Harrison and Lori Sowards, 216 Palmer Drive, $170,000.
• Chad Bell to Jody L. Berger and Jacob D. Wells, 338 Village Drive, $176,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Marvin L. and Lelia K. Todd, 112 Whispering Pines Drive, $295,795.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Gregg and Elizabeth A. Muravchick, 117 White Pine Court, $357,894.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Steven E. and Shannon T. Berrier, 112 White Pine Court, $346,557.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Elizabeth and Scott Schepens, 115 Whispering Pines Drive, $287,155.
• J&V Properties Management LLC to Ron Emerson Moore, 113 Wisteria Lane, $217,000.
• Joseph and Janice Mefford to Harry Alan Kirch, 129 Woods Way, $235,000.
• William D. Baker to Victoria Arzola and Guillermo Reyes, 49 North Scruggs Lane, $107,000.
• John W. Bizzack and Bizzack Family to Racetrac Petroleum Inc., 121 and 101 Bizzack Blvd., $1.188 million.
• Danny and Evelyn Perry to Perry Family Living Trust, 331 Morehead Drive, $0.
• AES Rental Properties LLC to Dale and Jan B. Stevens, 150 Locust Drive, $90,000.
• Pauline and William D. Cox Sr. to Pauline Cox, 19 Sheffield Lane, $0.
• Steven Douglas Clark to Susan Dianna Hockensmith, 911 Tierra Linda Drive, $5,000.
• James A. and Vickie L. Hadley to Benjamin C. and Victoria D. Rasp, 317 Esperanza Drive, $175,000.
• Burl Black to Mark Randall and Talia Tasase Black, 1414 Galbraith Road, $100,000.
• Laura Ann Flowers to David Cooper, 1408 Galbraith Road, $195,000.
• Donald P. Hunsinger to Alexander Chaparro, 1320 Saddleback Trail, $137,000.
• Deshawn and Heather S. Dawson to Deshawn Dawson, 20 Ryswick Lane, $0.
• George F. Hromyak to George F. Hromyak Jr. and Carol A. Reams, 222 Country Lane, $0.
• Sarah Livers to Jeanette Rheeder, 127 Sunset Drive, $115,000.
• JC Contractors LLC to Roothog Properties LLC, 321 Secretariat Way, $22,500.
• Jimmy Campbell to Christopher Barbera, 1365 Corral Way, $175,000.
• William T. and Brooke M. Cunningham to Mark Alexander, 209 Horseshoe Court, $179,000.
• Jarrod Wayne and Larissa J. Randolph to Matthew May and Lauren Rogers, 213 Horseshoe Court, $189,000.
• Michelle Bushong to Kenny and Stephanie Ramey, 1422 Equestrian Way, $168,000.
• Ginger Nicole Woods to Denetta J. and Bradley Dale Hamblin Jr., 104 Furlong Court, $325,000.
• Ralph E. and Alicia A. Sackett Revocable Trust to Anthony Todd and Sandra K. Ruckel, 104 Brookside Court, $275,000.
• Ronald S. Scowby to Dana A. and Gene W. Stefaniak, 140 Locust Hill, $255,000.
• Larry Gilliam Branham to Kathleen L. Branham, 124 Lincoln Drive, $0.
• Randall Keith and Ladonna J. Blackburn to Levi Blackburn, 143 Lyons Drive, $34,000.
• Kenneth R. Briggs Jr. to Lucian E. and Melissa Thompson, 135 Elizabeth St., $125,000.
• Penn Station Realty Ltd. to Shingleton Holdings LLC, 304 Brighton Park Blvd., $550,000.
• Martha S. Burgan to Glenn and Nettie M. Frederick, 320 White Cliffs Lane, $249,900.
• Charles M. Rawlings to Ned B. Nesemeier and Kathy J. Burton, 216 Forest Ridge Drive, $192,000.
• Capital Trading Corp. to Urbanize Ltd. Co., 1319, 1321 and 1325 Powhatan Trail, $1.6 million.
• Ronald W. Brown to Jessica A. and Dwayne A. Burton, 120 Jeannette Ave., $335,000.
• Ruby Winebarger to Sean D. and Carol L. Beahm, 430 Nootka Trail, $190,000.
• Robert McIntire Jr. and Anna Zepernick to Robert L. McIntire, 555 Tatato Trail, $0.
• Joseph A. and Sherrill B. Elam to Travis Ray and Jennifer T. Quarles, Sullivan Lane, $121,548.
• Joseph A. and Sherrill B. Elam to James Bruce and Charlotte T. Quarles, Sullivan Lane, $100,000.
• Joel L. and Mary J. Page to Kenneth P. and Tiffany M. Rank, Indian Gap Road, $13,000.
• Sondra H. Duvall to Timothy Davis, 325 Lyons Drive, $63,600.
• Ruth J. Sudduth to Samuel Sebastien Lyons, 258 Harrod Ave., $131,500.
• William B., Norman and Timothy G. Wiley to Daileys Properties LLC, 200 Jackson Drive, $70,000.
• David Allen and Camille A. Dean to Jeffrey R. and Stefanie A. Doane, 116 Birchwood Ave., $215,000.
• Kentucky Tax Bill Servicing Inc. to Phantom Farms LLC, 249 Langford Ave., $0.
• Bradley D. and Theresa R. Noel to Alison Marie Coyle, 132 Pickett Ave., $174,000.
• Richard Sandifer to Todd Ryan, 611 E. Main St., $287,000.
• Stephen D. Stigers to Pamela J. Ayer, 1043 Mojave Trail, $0.
• Clinton E. and Hannah M. Walker to H&C Properties LLC, 905 Grant Ave., $0.
• Kentucky Tax Bill Servicing Inc. to Phantom Farms LLC, 724 Hillcrest Ave., $0.
• Connie S. and Jamie Cole and Melissa Dean to Paul and Barbara R. Comley, 314 Henry St., $16,000.
• Clinton E. and Hannah M. Walker to H&C Properties LLC, 201 Noel Ave., $0.
• Geraldine Onan to Michael Shawn Fern, 1114 Leslie Ave., $8,000.
• Oliver H. Mills Estate and Teresa Kemper to City of Frankfort, 600 Schenkel Lane, $550,000.
• Jeffrey K. Ayres to Mariah K. and Thomas H. Lackey III, 31 Willow Run Court, $180,000.
• Gregg and Elizabeth Muravchick to Susan McKnight, 158 Locust Ridge Road, $309,000.
• Joshua Eli Richie and Amber Redmon to Joshua Eli and Amber Richie, 122 Manley Leestown Road, $0.
• Rich and Dianne B. Mardis to Jared A. and Kelsey M. Brewer, 67 Appomattox Drive, $152,500.
• BCOBB Investments LLC to Jason Tanner Ryles, 504-506 Shenandoah Drive, $125,000.
• Jessie N. Slone to Tom Neville, 275, 279 and 283 River Valley Road, $15,000.
• RB4 LLC to Mars Landing LLC, East-West Connector, $440,000.
• RB4 LLC to Bill Day, East-West Connector, $714,131.
• Joseph P. Hancock Jr. to JC Housing LLC, 208 Briar Cliff, $0.
• Capital City Properties LLC to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 446-448 Stanley St., $0.
• Municipal Electric Power Assoc. to Third Act LLC, 110 E. Todd St., $282,500.
• Fourth Street Capital LLC to Jameson Kane Group Trust, 333 E. Fourth St. #C10, $72,000.
• Fourth Street Capital LLC to 4Lion Properties LLC, 333 E. Fourth St. #C3, $72,000.
• Marshall Thompson to Frankfort County Trust for Historic Preservation, 228 E. Second St., $1,000.
• Marshall E. Thompson to Frankfort County Trust for Historic Preservation, 230-230½ E. Second St., $1,000.
• Mary Sue Allen to Bryan Hix, 421 Logan St., $0.
• 4D Investments LLC to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 8 Felmer Court, $150,000.
• 4D Investments LLC to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 425 Shelby St., $210,000.
• Rebecca M. Riddle to Joanne Poe, 512 Reed Drive, $0.
• David Abney to Apollo Holdings LLC, 622 Shelby St., $119,900.
• Mary Nash and Nell F. Cox to Cox and Cox LLC, 612 Shelby St., $0.
• Ben Lassiter to Jonathan and April Noah, 228 New St., $83,500.
• Melinda Hill to Donald P. Hunsinger, 209 W. Campbell St., $75,000.
• Charles A. and Risa Y. Booe to City of Frankfort, 221 W. Second St., $390,000.
• Stephen E. Gullette to Stephen E. Gullette and Debra A. Houk, 518 Steele St., $0.
• Anne M. Gibbs Estate to Robert T. Rodgers, 508 Marshall Court, $0.
• Sancarl Properties LLC to Andrew T. Washburn, 504-506 Marshall Court, $131,500.
• KHW Properties LLC to Christopher and Kortney Leet, 314-316 Conway St., $180,000.
• Deborah Breazeale Benassi to Deborah B. Michael Benassi, 802 Shelby St., $0.
• Robert W. and Charlotte H. Roach to Betty Ann Baron, 1027 Berry Hill Drive, $272,500.
• Clinton E. and Hannah M. Walker to H&C Properties LLC, 135-137 Wallace Ave., $0.
• Roy and Jessica Ferguson to Timothy Combs, 247 Wright St., $45,000.
• Douglas W. McGaughey and Lisa Moore to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 714 Brawner St., $45,000.
• Theo K. Demerson to City of Frankfort, multiple properties on Murrell Street, $15,000.
• Riverside Property Group LLC to Thomas Alden Bond Jr., 772 Wilkinson Blvd., $199,000.
• Alice Faye Dawson to Commonwealth Property Rentals LLC, 235 Clifty Drive, $40,000.
• Walter Scott and Barbara Ann Gillock to Bradley S. and Darcy L. Gillock, 319 Dove Creek Road, $132,000.
• William W. King to William Wade King and Monica Huerta, 916 Stoney Creek Drive, $0.
• Shane Smith to Capital City Residence LLC, 139-141 Lawrence St., $115,000.
• Ray Jacobs to Joshua T. Gill and Laura G. Milts, 86 Jones Lane, $30,000.
• Lela Rachel Lyon to Lela R. Lyon and Alex R. Summerville, 152 Fox Tail Lane, $0.
• Gary L. and Karen C. Harbin to Selvin Enrique Ardon Madrid, 241 Briarpatch Lane, $135,000.
• Sherry Rayma to RJH Petro LLC, 252 Briarpatch Lane, $149,000.
• Melton C. Martinson 2017 Revocable Trust to Suresh Jayaraman and Bhuvana Gurusamy, 415 Ridgewood Lane, $237,500.
• Raymond R. Ashcraft Jr. to Jessica and Jordan McCoy, 200 Wheeler Drive, $385,000.
• Steven A. and Rose E. Mack to Investmentsrus Ltd. Co., 237 Meadowview Drive, $71,500.
• Linda M. Aldridge trustee to Teena J. and Dean Arnold Oaken, 200 Bellwood Court, $100,000.
• Denise Cunningham to Angie J. Cruz and Chris M. Baez, 103 Bellemeade Drive, $205,000.
• Donna P. Clement to Charles Clay Clement, 143 Bellemeade Drive, $0.
• Alice Faye Dawson to Blue Doors Homes Co., 322 Parkwood Place, $85,000.
• Frankfort Infant and Neonatal Experts to Sarah A. Aitken, 112 Leonardwood Drive #604, $130,000.
• Joan L. Shasky to Morgan N. Pool, 112 Leonardwood Drive #404, $135,000.
• Sharon Catherine Frega to Homes Amore LLC, 119 Old Soldiers Lane, $0.
• Jessica O’Connell to Clint C. Griggs, 108 Ridgewood Lane, $173,600.
• Dale Roland to Brady and Molly Hudson, 1310 Louisville Road #60, $54,000.
• Lori L. Adkinson to Brady and Molly Hudson, 1310 Louisville Road #59, $55,000.
• Ingleside Inc. to HKT LLC, 1047 U.S. 127 South, $1.65 million.
• William F. Marshall to William F. Marshall III, 125 Skyview Drive, $8,000.
• Frances A. Robinson to Todd Edward Hatfield and Audra Fish, 1205 and 1221 Benson Valley Road, $13,000.
• Murray and Ann Cleveland to Marvin and Patricia Palmer, Cherry Lane, $13,950.
• Lucy Taylor Easley to Mary D. Tinsley, 1296 Green Wilson Road, $108,000.
• Sherry Jean Creech to Eric C. Bentley, 570 Schofield Lane, $223,000.
• Forest W. and Mary S. Casey to Joshua and Jessica Lanhart, 120 Rock Creek Drive, $126,500.
• DG Frankfort LLC to E. Calvert Kelsey Prime Holdings, 2865 Louisville Road, $1.395 million.
• Ray Thomas Smith to Darren S. and Stephanie S. Hukill, 2655 Devils Hollow Road, $75,000.
• Samuel Wiley to Karen Rae Wiley Sharp, 7990 U.S. 421 North, $0.
• Norman Douglas Kirk to Billy Joe and Jackie Stewart, 270 Bridgeport Benson Road, $25,000.
• Joshua and Jessica Callis to Andrew K. and Nelly N. Ludwig, 3250 Louisville Road, $285,000.
• Oran L. and Laura H. Faris to Andrew L. and Cynthia D. Faris, 4107 Devils Hollow Road, $0.
• Gregory Charles Woodruff to Marka and Gregory Woodruff, 300 Woodruff Lane, $0.
• Ronald Gordon Sr. to Patrick and Karen O’Connell, 259 Smoot Lane, $125,000.
• Merritt and Curt Hall to Barney Molnar, 601 Goose Creek Road, $405,000.
• Rosemary Hockensmith to Jeffrey S. and Sabrina Hockensmith, 13579 U.S. 421 North, $0.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kentucky Housing Corp., 4920 Louisville Road, $0.
• Lucian Properties LLC to Thomas A. and Tammy G. Hatcher, 112 Appletree Court, $190,000.
• RJ Corman Railroad Property LLC to Gregory Shane Johnson, 2147 Stockton Road, $100,000.
• ABRW LLC to Doug Wentworth Jr., 2300 Lebanon Road, $45,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.