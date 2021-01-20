Property transfers

The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in December:

• Knoll Creek LLC to Glenlake Farm LLC, 2951 Jones Lane, $300,000.

• John Gary Elliott and Anne Porter to Elliott Family Living Trust, 2065 Switzer Road, $0.

• Riverfox Properties LLC to Colin and Deanna McDonald, 2377 Cedar Road, $270,000.

• Mark and Ava Heath to Colton T. Ingram and Kamry P. Wells, 105 Thomas St., $179,500.

• Kenneth L. Taylor Jr. and Juyeun Kim to Kenneth L. Taylor Jr., Camp Pleasant Road, $0.

• Beverly Marie Dearborn to Robin Lynn Willis, 128 Bobby Jones Blvd., $192,500.

• Howard E. and Mary Jo Wilson to Harrison and Lori Sowards, 216 Palmer Drive, $170,000.

• Chad Bell to Jody L. Berger and Jacob D. Wells, 338 Village Drive, $176,000.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Marvin L. and Lelia K. Todd, 112 Whispering Pines Drive, $295,795.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Gregg and Elizabeth A. Muravchick, 117 White Pine Court, $357,894.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Steven E. and Shannon T. Berrier, 112 White Pine Court, $346,557.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Elizabeth and Scott Schepens, 115 Whispering Pines Drive, $287,155.

• J&V Properties Management LLC to Ron Emerson Moore, 113 Wisteria Lane, $217,000.

• Joseph and Janice Mefford to Harry Alan Kirch, 129 Woods Way, $235,000.

• William D. Baker to Victoria Arzola and Guillermo Reyes, 49 North Scruggs Lane, $107,000.

• John W. Bizzack and Bizzack Family to Racetrac Petroleum Inc., 121 and 101 Bizzack Blvd., $1.188 million.

• Danny and Evelyn Perry to Perry Family Living Trust, 331 Morehead Drive, $0.

• AES Rental Properties LLC to Dale and Jan B. Stevens, 150 Locust Drive, $90,000.

• Pauline and William D. Cox Sr. to Pauline Cox, 19 Sheffield Lane, $0.

• Steven Douglas Clark to Susan Dianna Hockensmith, 911 Tierra Linda Drive, $5,000.

• James A. and Vickie L. Hadley to Benjamin C. and Victoria D. Rasp, 317 Esperanza Drive, $175,000.

• Burl Black to Mark Randall and Talia Tasase Black, 1414 Galbraith Road, $100,000.

• Laura Ann Flowers to David Cooper, 1408 Galbraith Road, $195,000.

• Donald P. Hunsinger to Alexander Chaparro, 1320 Saddleback Trail, $137,000.

• Deshawn and Heather S. Dawson to Deshawn Dawson, 20 Ryswick Lane, $0.

• George F. Hromyak to George F. Hromyak Jr. and Carol A. Reams, 222 Country Lane, $0.

• Sarah Livers to Jeanette Rheeder, 127 Sunset Drive, $115,000.

• JC Contractors LLC to Roothog Properties LLC, 321 Secretariat Way, $22,500.

• Jimmy Campbell to Christopher Barbera, 1365 Corral Way, $175,000.

• William T. and Brooke M. Cunningham to Mark Alexander, 209 Horseshoe Court, $179,000.

• Jarrod Wayne and Larissa J. Randolph to Matthew May and Lauren Rogers, 213 Horseshoe Court, $189,000.

• Michelle Bushong to Kenny and Stephanie Ramey, 1422 Equestrian Way, $168,000.

• Ginger Nicole Woods to Denetta J. and Bradley Dale Hamblin Jr., 104 Furlong Court, $325,000.

• Ralph E. and Alicia A. Sackett Revocable Trust to Anthony Todd and Sandra K. Ruckel, 104 Brookside Court, $275,000.

• Ronald S. Scowby to Dana A. and Gene W. Stefaniak, 140 Locust Hill, $255,000.

• Larry Gilliam Branham to Kathleen L. Branham, 124 Lincoln Drive, $0.

• Randall Keith and Ladonna J. Blackburn to Levi Blackburn, 143 Lyons Drive, $34,000.

• Kenneth R. Briggs Jr. to Lucian E. and Melissa Thompson, 135 Elizabeth St., $125,000.

• Penn Station Realty Ltd. to Shingleton Holdings LLC, 304 Brighton Park Blvd., $550,000.

• Martha S. Burgan to Glenn and Nettie M. Frederick, 320 White Cliffs Lane, $249,900.

• Charles M. Rawlings to Ned B. Nesemeier and Kathy J. Burton, 216 Forest Ridge Drive, $192,000.

• Capital Trading Corp. to Urbanize Ltd. Co., 1319, 1321 and 1325 Powhatan Trail, $1.6 million.

• Ronald W. Brown to Jessica A. and Dwayne A. Burton, 120 Jeannette Ave., $335,000.

• Ruby Winebarger to Sean D. and Carol L. Beahm, 430 Nootka Trail, $190,000.

• Robert McIntire Jr. and Anna Zepernick to Robert L. McIntire, 555 Tatato Trail, $0.

• Joseph A. and Sherrill B. Elam to Travis Ray and Jennifer T. Quarles, Sullivan Lane, $121,548.

• Joseph A. and Sherrill B. Elam to James Bruce and Charlotte T. Quarles, Sullivan Lane, $100,000.

• Joel L. and Mary J. Page to Kenneth P. and Tiffany M. Rank, Indian Gap Road, $13,000.

• Sondra H. Duvall to Timothy Davis, 325 Lyons Drive, $63,600.

• Ruth J. Sudduth to Samuel Sebastien Lyons, 258 Harrod Ave., $131,500.

• William B., Norman and Timothy G. Wiley to Daileys Properties LLC, 200 Jackson Drive, $70,000.

• David Allen and Camille A. Dean to Jeffrey R. and Stefanie A. Doane, 116 Birchwood Ave., $215,000.

• Kentucky Tax Bill Servicing Inc. to Phantom Farms LLC, 249 Langford Ave., $0.

• Bradley D. and Theresa R. Noel to Alison Marie Coyle, 132 Pickett Ave., $174,000.

• Richard Sandifer to Todd Ryan, 611 E. Main St., $287,000.

• Stephen D. Stigers to Pamela J. Ayer, 1043 Mojave Trail, $0.

• Clinton E. and Hannah M. Walker to H&C Properties LLC, 905 Grant Ave., $0.

• Kentucky Tax Bill Servicing Inc. to Phantom Farms LLC, 724 Hillcrest Ave., $0.

• Connie S. and Jamie Cole and Melissa Dean to Paul and Barbara R. Comley, 314 Henry St., $16,000.

• Clinton E. and Hannah M. Walker to H&C Properties LLC, 201 Noel Ave., $0.

• Geraldine Onan to Michael Shawn Fern, 1114 Leslie Ave., $8,000.

• Oliver H. Mills Estate and Teresa Kemper to City of Frankfort, 600 Schenkel Lane, $550,000.

• Jeffrey K. Ayres to Mariah K. and Thomas H. Lackey III, 31 Willow Run Court, $180,000.

• Gregg and Elizabeth Muravchick to Susan McKnight, 158 Locust Ridge Road, $309,000.

• Joshua Eli Richie and Amber Redmon to Joshua Eli and Amber Richie, 122 Manley Leestown Road, $0.

• Rich and Dianne B. Mardis to Jared A. and Kelsey M. Brewer, 67 Appomattox Drive, $152,500.

• BCOBB Investments LLC to Jason Tanner Ryles, 504-506 Shenandoah Drive, $125,000.

• Jessie N. Slone to Tom Neville, 275, 279 and 283 River Valley Road, $15,000.

• RB4 LLC to Mars Landing LLC, East-West Connector, $440,000.

• RB4 LLC to Bill Day, East-West Connector, $714,131.

• Joseph P. Hancock Jr. to JC Housing LLC, 208 Briar Cliff, $0.

• Capital City Properties LLC to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 446-448 Stanley St., $0.

• Municipal Electric Power Assoc. to Third Act LLC, 110 E. Todd St., $282,500.

• Fourth Street Capital LLC to Jameson Kane Group Trust, 333 E. Fourth St. #C10, $72,000.

• Fourth Street Capital LLC to 4Lion Properties LLC, 333 E. Fourth St. #C3, $72,000.

• Marshall Thompson to Frankfort County Trust for Historic Preservation, 228 E. Second St., $1,000.

• Marshall E. Thompson to Frankfort County Trust for Historic Preservation, 230-230½ E. Second St., $1,000.

• Mary Sue Allen to Bryan Hix, 421 Logan St., $0.

• 4D Investments LLC to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 8 Felmer Court, $150,000.

• 4D Investments LLC to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 425 Shelby St., $210,000.

• Rebecca M. Riddle to Joanne Poe, 512 Reed Drive, $0.

• David Abney to Apollo Holdings LLC, 622 Shelby St., $119,900.

• Mary Nash and Nell F. Cox to Cox and Cox LLC, 612 Shelby St., $0.

• Ben Lassiter to Jonathan and April Noah, 228 New St., $83,500.

• Melinda Hill to Donald P. Hunsinger, 209 W. Campbell St., $75,000.

• Charles A. and Risa Y. Booe to City of Frankfort, 221 W. Second St., $390,000.

• Stephen E. Gullette to Stephen E. Gullette and Debra A. Houk, 518 Steele St., $0.

• Anne M. Gibbs Estate to Robert T. Rodgers, 508 Marshall Court, $0.

• Sancarl Properties LLC to Andrew T. Washburn, 504-506 Marshall Court, $131,500.

• KHW Properties LLC to Christopher and Kortney Leet, 314-316 Conway St., $180,000.

• Deborah Breazeale Benassi to Deborah B. Michael Benassi, 802 Shelby St., $0.

• Robert W. and Charlotte H. Roach to Betty Ann Baron, 1027 Berry Hill Drive, $272,500.

• Clinton E. and Hannah M. Walker to H&C Properties LLC, 135-137 Wallace Ave., $0.

• Roy and Jessica Ferguson to Timothy Combs, 247 Wright St., $45,000.

• Douglas W. McGaughey and Lisa Moore to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 714 Brawner St., $45,000.

• Theo K. Demerson to City of Frankfort, multiple properties on Murrell Street, $15,000.

• Riverside Property Group LLC to Thomas Alden Bond Jr., 772 Wilkinson Blvd., $199,000.

• Alice Faye Dawson to Commonwealth Property Rentals LLC, 235 Clifty Drive, $40,000.

• Walter Scott and Barbara Ann Gillock to Bradley S. and Darcy L. Gillock, 319 Dove Creek Road, $132,000.

• William W. King to William Wade King and Monica Huerta, 916 Stoney Creek Drive, $0.

• Shane Smith to Capital City Residence LLC, 139-141 Lawrence St., $115,000.

• Ray Jacobs to Joshua T. Gill and Laura G. Milts, 86 Jones Lane, $30,000.

• Lela Rachel Lyon to Lela R. Lyon and Alex R. Summerville, 152 Fox Tail Lane, $0.

• Gary L. and Karen C. Harbin to Selvin Enrique Ardon Madrid, 241 Briarpatch Lane, $135,000.

• Sherry Rayma to RJH Petro LLC, 252 Briarpatch Lane, $149,000.

• Melton C. Martinson 2017 Revocable Trust to Suresh Jayaraman and Bhuvana Gurusamy, 415 Ridgewood Lane, $237,500.

• Raymond R. Ashcraft Jr. to Jessica and Jordan McCoy, 200 Wheeler Drive, $385,000.

• Steven A. and Rose E. Mack to Investmentsrus Ltd. Co., 237 Meadowview Drive, $71,500.

• Linda M. Aldridge trustee to Teena J. and Dean Arnold Oaken, 200 Bellwood Court, $100,000.

• Denise Cunningham to Angie J. Cruz and Chris M. Baez, 103 Bellemeade Drive, $205,000.

• Donna P. Clement to Charles Clay Clement, 143 Bellemeade Drive, $0.

• Alice Faye Dawson to Blue Doors Homes Co., 322 Parkwood Place, $85,000.

• Frankfort Infant and Neonatal Experts to Sarah A. Aitken, 112 Leonardwood Drive #604, $130,000.

• Joan L. Shasky to Morgan N. Pool, 112 Leonardwood Drive #404, $135,000.

• Sharon Catherine Frega to Homes Amore LLC, 119 Old Soldiers Lane, $0.

• Jessica O’Connell to Clint C. Griggs, 108 Ridgewood Lane, $173,600.

• Dale Roland to Brady and Molly Hudson, 1310 Louisville Road #60, $54,000.

• Lori L. Adkinson to Brady and Molly Hudson, 1310 Louisville Road #59, $55,000.

• Ingleside Inc. to HKT LLC, 1047 U.S. 127 South, $1.65 million.

• William F. Marshall to William F. Marshall III, 125 Skyview Drive, $8,000.

• Frances A. Robinson to Todd Edward Hatfield and Audra Fish, 1205 and 1221 Benson Valley Road, $13,000.

• Murray and Ann Cleveland to Marvin and Patricia Palmer, Cherry Lane, $13,950.

• Lucy Taylor Easley to Mary D. Tinsley, 1296 Green Wilson Road, $108,000.

• Sherry Jean Creech to Eric C. Bentley, 570 Schofield Lane, $223,000.

• Forest W. and Mary S. Casey to Joshua and Jessica Lanhart, 120 Rock Creek Drive, $126,500.

• DG Frankfort LLC to E. Calvert Kelsey Prime Holdings, 2865 Louisville Road, $1.395 million.

• Ray Thomas Smith to Darren S. and Stephanie S. Hukill, 2655 Devils Hollow Road, $75,000.

• Samuel Wiley to Karen Rae Wiley Sharp, 7990 U.S. 421 North, $0.

• Norman Douglas Kirk to Billy Joe and Jackie Stewart, 270 Bridgeport Benson Road, $25,000.

• Joshua and Jessica Callis to Andrew K. and Nelly N. Ludwig, 3250 Louisville Road, $285,000.

• Oran L. and Laura H. Faris to Andrew L. and Cynthia D. Faris, 4107 Devils Hollow Road, $0.

• Gregory Charles Woodruff to Marka and Gregory Woodruff, 300 Woodruff Lane, $0.

• Ronald Gordon Sr. to Patrick and Karen O’Connell, 259 Smoot Lane, $125,000.

• Merritt and Curt Hall to Barney Molnar, 601 Goose Creek Road, $405,000.

• Rosemary Hockensmith to Jeffrey S. and Sabrina Hockensmith, 13579 U.S. 421 North, $0.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kentucky Housing Corp., 4920 Louisville Road, $0.

• Lucian Properties LLC to Thomas A. and Tammy G. Hatcher, 112 Appletree Court, $190,000.

• RJ Corman Railroad Property LLC to Gregory Shane Johnson, 2147 Stockton Road, $100,000.

• ABRW LLC to Doug Wentworth Jr., 2300 Lebanon Road, $45,000.

