The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in December:
• Geraldine Weaver to Judith L. Tingle, 101 Calhoun Lane, $25,000.
• EBG Land LLC to R.W. Eldridge, Switzer Road, $1.45 million.
• Freddie D. White Jr. to Bryan C. and Jennifer L. Hix, 3920 Lucas Lane, $250,000.
• James Herman Turner to Lora Darlene Newman, Union Ridge Road, $4,915.
• Richard W. Tucker to Ashley Morris and Charles O’Donovan, Union Ridge Road, $90,000.
• Bill and Deborah Fowler to R.J. Corman Railroad Property LLC, 351 Harmony Lane and 630 Chenault Road, $1.227 million.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Tyler Creswell and Brigitta Kurta, 123 Bobby Jones Blvd., $274,900.
• Karen A. and Edwin W. Lambright Jr. to Christian P. Kinder and Jessica M. Deete, 217 Palmer Drive, $259,000.
• Rhonda G. Edwards to David W. and Linda G. Robinson, 306 Mallard Drive, $202,500.
• Jack R. Strickler Jr. to Steve and Mary McDaniel, 103 Wild Cherry Way, $232,000.
• Fred W. Burch III to Nancy Black, 107 Wild Cherry Way, $0.
• CDT Homes LLC to Shirley Jenkins, 105 Woods Way, $260,000.
• Sherrilynn B. Lanter to Patrick Sean Massey, 107 Nicklaus Drive, $175,000.
• Judy E. Lawson and Travis D. Goble to Vickie Ratliff and Max Thomas Cody, 2329 Leestown Road, $130,000.
• Thomas D. Riley to Thomas D. and Angela D. Riley, 60 Old Georgetown Road, $0.
• Kia Gentry to Donna and Davis L. Jackson Jr., 337 Morehead Drive, $325,000.
• Dale Fugate to Jennifer M. and Christopher J. Howard, 719 Isaac Shelby Circle West, $300,100.
• Wingfield Real Estate LLC to G&F Farms LLC, 1070 Versailles Road, $4.835 million.
• Colin R. Moore to Ryan Douglas and Ashley Marie Walo, 306 Hanly Lane, $220,000.
• Evona M. Howe to Amanda and Clayton Cook, 109 Charro Court, $154,000.
• Kimberly Clark Hall to Bryan C. Hix, 101 Country Lane, $0.
• Bryan C. Hix to Kimberly Clark and Michael Lee Hall, 101 Country Lane, $0.
• Phillip and Cathy B. Kring to Mark P. and Jaqueline F. Royster, 135, 137 and 139 Hillview Court, $240,000.
• RK Lowe Irrevocable Trust to 385 Frankfort LLC, 385 Versailles Road, $5.782 million.
• Michael S. and Tonya K. Case to Brock Edward Vivien, 175 Sunset Drive, $147,425.
• Brian and Loretta Clayton to William Scott and Stacy Von Mygatt, 213 Dressage Court, $195,000.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Earl Lee Tillett Jr., 1009 Quarter Mile Way, $181,000.
• Brenda J. Roberts to Jermaine E. Jackson and Hayley Hammonds, 201 Ruffian Court, $200,000.
• Ann Bell to Theresa Leigh Davis Acosta, 225 Ruffian Court, $215,000.
• Kate M. Nowaczewski to Edward H. and Lula Joyce Singer, 204 Ruffian Court, $208,500.
• Jennifer M. Jones to Brittany L. Nagler, 1215 Equestrian Way, $225,000.
• Regina Penn to Shire Haven Properties LLC, 219 Westover Road, $202,000.
• Carl Thompson to Limestone Investments LLC, 127 Elkhorn Drive, $7,500.
• Ronald L. and Joy R. Chappel to Christopher J. Chappel, 108 Elizabeth St., $43,000.
• Cliff D. and Regina Metts to Dana Metts Back, 1027 Cherokee Trail, $145,000.
• Pamela Gilbert and Linda Deatherage to Karl Ray and Amelia Allyn Taul, 1036 Chickasaw Trail, $200,000.
• Newco Contracting Inc. to Cheryl Ellis, 1046 Seminole Trail, $235,000.
• James A. and Leslie H. Isaman to Benjamin Anton Judah, 508 Hiawatha Trail, $180,000.
• Larry G. and Sue F. Jones trustees to Larry and Sue Jones Joint Revocable Trust, 518 Hiawatha Trail, $0.
• Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to Rena S. Bartlett, 128 Piedmont Lane, $209,700.
• Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to Thomas M. Jones and Eve Ann Dassa, 124 Piedmont Lane, $211,000.
• Stephen P. and Solitaire S. Wix to Frank L. and Catherine K. Haydon, 108 Weehawken Lane East, $680,000.
• Deanna K. Childers to James and Jennifer Mays, 213 Sequoyah Trail, $220,000.
• Larry G. and Sue F. Jones Trustees to Larry and Sue Jones Joint Revocable Trust, Nootka Trail, $0.
• Larry G. and Sue F. Jones Trustees to Larry and Sue Jones Joint Revocable Trust, 1219 Chinook Trail, $0.
• Benjamin and Nelda Huelsman to Marta Roberts and Eric Huelsman, 528 Powhatan Trail, $0.
• Benjamin and Nelda Huelsman to Marta Roberts and Eric Huelsman, 528 Powhatan Trail, $150,000.
• Larry G. and Sue F. Jones Trustees to Larry and Sue Jones Joint Revocable Trust, 1220 Chinook Trail, $0.
• Gregg R. Stevenson to Gregg R. and Tammy B. Stevenson, 15 Justice Lane, $0.
• Elkhorn Creek Properties LLC to Brenda Lowry Irrevocable Trust, Peaks Mill Road, $135,121.
• Jessica and Laura Turner to Jessica Turner, 4955 Peaks Mill Road, $113,500.
• Jason T. Ryles and Lyndsey Coffield, 2174 Indian Gap Road, $153,000.
• Megan Holmes to Lewis C. and Donna W. Goebler, Indian Gap Road, $90,000.
• Mary K. Dailey Estate to Lewis C. and Donna W. Goebler, Indian Gap Road, $0.
• Lanoma H. Dailey to Whitney Walter and Julie Jean Smith, 1580 Deer Ridge Court, $0.
• Keith A. and Mary E. Parker to Whitney Walter and Julie Jean Smith, 1580 Deer Ridge Court, $639,000.
• Jerry and Carolyn Mills to Steven C. Mills, 1280 Hanly Lane, $0.
• Frankfort Works LLC to Daniel and Lacey Jean Johnson, 213 Stevenson Drive, $207,500.
• Robert L. Hebble and Sara M. Ellis to Hard Hat Consulting LLC, 109-111 Lee Court, $140,000.
• Charles Lee Cunningham to Alexandra Holdings LLC, 112-114 Lee Court, $150,000.
• Donna Marie King-McKinney to Richard Wayne and Megan Ray, 200 Missouri Ave., $190,000.
• Paul Rearden to Robin Taulbee, 421 Holmes St., $0.
• Paul Rearden to Robin Taulbee, 417 Hudson St., $0.
• Paul Rearden to Paul A. Rearden, 745 Holmes St., $0.
• Paul Rearden to Paul A. Rearden, 743 Holmes St., $0.
• Paul Rearden to Paul A. Rearden, 739-741 Holmes St., $0.
• Paul A. Rearden to Paul Rearden, 737 Holmes St., $0.
• Paul A. Rearden to Paul Rearden, 733-735 Holmes St., $0.
• Cheryl Cheek to Tri Bond Properties LLC, 1003 Holmes St., $67,500.
• Cheryl O. Cheek to Tri Bond Properties LLC, 1001 Holmes St., $67,500.
• Robert L. Clark Estate to Tri Bond Properties LLC, 608 N. Lime St., $22,000.
• Paul Rearden to Debra Rearden, 772 Holmes St., $0.
• Kevin S. and Ann Kaye Hulette to Royce Blevins Co. LLC, 806 Fifth Ave., $50,000.
• Wanda June Eastman to Robert K. and Sheena L. Hewitt, 313 Swigert Ave., $38,500.
• Melvin Undra Prude to Melvin U. Prude Sr. and Jocelyn L. Hall, 226 Blueridge Drive, $0.
• Hayley Hammonds and Jermaine Jackson to Christian S. and Charles M. Bailey, 102 Jeremy Drive, $182,000.
• Anna M. Eastman and Harolene Jenkins to Harolene Taylor, 205 Preston Way, $0.
• John Mitchell and Susan Lee Hall to Courtney L. Hall, 65 Preston Way, $100,000.
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 7916 Owenton Road, $83,400.
• Charles and Tammy Dean to Noah L. and Jennie M. Nelson, U.S. 127 North, $82,000.
• Mary R. Moore to Michaela Raye and Zachard Shane Hart, 641 Raven Ave., $152,000.
• M.G. Ramsey Estate to MCH Rentals LLC, 539-541 Winston Way, $145,000.
• Lauren Brollier to Justin J. and Ashley Ann Ross, 216 E. Todd St., $76,500.
• Southern Acquistions LLC to David A. and Sallie R. Sandlin, 410 Murray St., $270,000.
• Michael Templeman to Republican State Central Committee, 109-113 W. Third St., $150,000.
• Melvin and Marsha Prude to Melvin U. Prude Sr. and Jocelyn L. Hall, 227 Hanna Place, $0.
• Melvin and Marsha Prude to Melvin U. Prude Sr. and Jocelyn L. Hall, 225 Hanna Place, $0.
• Roothog Properties LLC to Richard Meyer, 415 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Roothog Properties LLC to Richard Meyer, 413 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Meyer Williams Enterprises Inc. to Richard Meyer, 411 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Meyer Williams Enterprises Inc. to Richard Meyer, 407 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Tex and Christian Conley to Matthew F. and Andrea L. Waldner, 301 Leawood Drive, $345,000.
• Paul R. Ratliff to Rebecca Roberts, 723 Timothy Drive, $163,000.
• Ola Belle Howard to Paul R. Ratliff and Immaculate P. Nakasi, 716 Bluegrass Ave., $263,500.
• Debbie Sue Cox to Debbie S. Cox Irrevocable Trust, 512 Timothy Drive, $0.
• ½ Dozen and Holding LLC to Anchor Property Group LLC, 725 Woodland Ave., $39,000.
• William T. May to Travis Wright, 16-18 Dogwood Lane, $207,000.
• Breakout Inc. to 54 Investments LLC, 436-438 Holmes St., $25,000.
• Roger Dale Edwards to Hope Prosser, 421 Owenton Ave., $4,700.
• Shane Edwards to Henry Griffith, 419 Owenton Ave., $130,000.
• Wayne A. Perry to Tri Bond Properties Inc., 306 Virginia Ave., $37,000.
• Lois Marcus to Linnard Gibson, 206 Broadway, $90,000.
• Legacy Property Group LLC to 305-311 St. Clair LLC, 309-311 St. Clair St., $0.
• Legacy Property Group LLC to 305-311 St. Clair LLC, 305-307 St. Clair St., $0.
• William T. May to Travis Wright, 713 and 703 Cline St., $207,000.
• Dorothy Mae Cook to SISU Properties LLC, 809½ Cline St., $81,000.
• Fred H. and Deborah Goins to Eddie R. Roberts II and Donna Lewis, Benson Valley Road, $76,000.
• Ellis R. Carter to Buffalo Trace Distillery Inc., 545 Manley Leestown Road, $534,700.
• Wilma Yeary Estate to Robert Chadley Groves, 41 Demerson Lane, $55,000.
• Brian Keith Barber to Denise Lynn Lipford, 1163 Mills Lane, $0.
• Peach Rentals – The Oaks Farm LLC to Stephen and Solitaire Wix, 4920 Lawrenceburg Road, $75,000.
• Kimberly C. Meyer to Thomas Baber, 1170 Devane Lane, $233,500.
• Beverly S. and Arthur B. Vanhouten to Josephine Sculpture Park Inc., 3355 U.S. 127 South, $0.
• Frances Shelton to Brett R. and Shannon M. Jones, 316 Briarpatch Lane, $200,000.
• Amanda Cook Clayton to Nathan James and Autumn Lynn Goderwis, 1200 Collins Lane, $276,000.
• William G. Smith to Michele Wideman, 211 Bellwood Court, $0.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Mounika Janumpally, 504 Old Station Road, $334,735.
• Sandra S. Conley to Jagdip Singh, 160 Waterford Circle, $500,000.
• Benjamin F. and Joyce M. Settle trustees to Paul C. Settle, 133 Portsmouth Lane, $375,000.
• Cameron W. Kenner to Paul I. and Tonya J. Kenner, 327 Parkwood Place, $0.
• Richard and Linda Burris to Richard James Burris, 344 Harrodswood Road, $0.
• James Sharp Estate to Tri Bond Properties Inc., 77 Cardwell Lane, $85,000.
• Susan Hockensmith to Henry A. and Karen S. Chambers, 112 Leonardwood Drive #306, $135,000.
• Vruddhi LLC to Bala Vinodh Seemakurthi, 1310 Louisville Road #32, $70,000.
• Camille H. Lane to Matthew T. and Christine N. Compton, 308 Juniper Drive, $175,000.
• Denis G. and Myra C. King to FAC Property LLC, 1045 U.S. 127 South, $750,000.
• Roy P. Terry Jr. to Rhoda Jade and Michael Van Goble II, 224 Signal Ridge Road, $284,900.
• MO Holdings LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 106 Antler Ridge Drive/115 Persimmon Ridge, $72,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 104 Antler Ridge Drive, $72,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 116 Persimmon Ridge, $72,000.
• Whitaker Bank Inc. to Templeman LLC, 905 Moss Lane, $62,000.
• Bruce Anthony and Anne D. Brown to McKenzie Blake McIntosh, 115 Stable Lane, $155,000.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Christian D. and Tiffany Parsons, 1108 Green Wilson Road, $230,000.
• Mollie B. Stratton to Roy Cox Jr., 301 Peachtree Lane, $121,000.
• Arthur G. Chaney and Bettie J. Doss to Arthur G. Chaney and Bettie J. Doss, 235 Cherry Lane, $0.
• Aaron S. and Tierra B. Johnson to Keaton Austin Kilgore, 105 Highwood Drive, $160,000.
• Kristy Dover and Kayla Weber to Kentucky Housing Corp., 112 Hollow Creek Drive, $131,600.
• Property Transitions LLC to Emilee C. Pineda and Aurelio Lopez, 2300 Evergreen Road, $60,000.
• Jamie Lynn and Conway White to Breakout Inc., 117 Clearwater Lane, $60,000.
• Lora J. Brown to Dakota Collins Hisle, 111 Clearwater Lane, $185,000.
• Christian P. Kinder to James Blake Winans, 1 High Pine Court, $169,000.
• Jeffrey Kyle Bibb to Michael S. and Tonya K. Case, 323 Highwood Drive, $180,000.
• Traditional Bank Inc. to Emerald Isle Investments LLC, 79 C. Michael Davenport Blvd., $440,000.
• John M., Kathryn Y. and Amy Hoffman to Jackie D. and Patricia A. Miller, 109 Arbor View Drive, $245,000.
• Frances Irene Dennis to Amy Rawlins, 1466 Devils Hollow Road, $208,000.
• Melissa and Albert D. Woodrum III to Betty Lou Caudle, 945 St. Johns Road, $0.
• Larry E. Stahlman to Matthew G. and Laura M. Rawlings, 6308 Bald Knob Road, $450,000.
• Earline Stone Revocable Trust to Glenn A. Watkins, 650 Evergreen Road, $815,000.
• Steven and Deanna Mills to Melissa and John Reed, 1063 Bittersweet Lane, $0.
• Melissa and John Reed to Clifton S. Rodgers and Susan L. Wilkins, 1063 Bittersweet Lane, $42,500.
• Brandy and Jerry Cook to Gregory Mark Raabe and Sherry Sims, 1612 South Benson Road, $290,000.
• Tackett Properties LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 2388 Bridgeport Benson Road, $65,000.
• Michael J. and Brooke D. Billings to Michael J. and Brooke D. Billings, 4104 Devils Hollow Road, $0.
• Hollie F. Peyton to Tulip Poplar Capital LLC, 2625 St. Johns Road, $60,000.
• Thomas J. and Leeann Lomanto to Jennifer L. Boggs, 1330 Lebanon Road, $690,000.
• Julia B. Thurman to Samantha J. Renfro, 11800 Bald Knob Road, $0.
• Crystal Brown to Daniel Bay, Bald Knob Road, $6,000.
• WesBanco Bank Inc. to Eric J. Green and Amber D. Carson, 7922 Harp Pike, $56,650.
• Coleman R. Gilbert to Cheryl G. Sutherland, 1440 Old U.S. 60, $0.
• Sam W. Gilbert to Sam William Gilbert and Sarah Slattery, 6475 Devils Hollow Road, $0.
• Angela H. and Ira D. Lewis Jr. to Newrez LLC, 1426 Mt. Zion Road, $106,667.
• Good Neighbor Solutions LLC to Donald J. Rockey and Jodie Lynn Oliver, 1927 Mt. Zion Road, $228,500.
• Robin and Charles E. Browning Jr. to Good Neighbor Solutions LLC, 1927 Mt. Zion Road, $170,000.
• David S. Rogers to Brenda Joyce Rogers, 2170 Mt. Zion Road, $0.
• June Carol Ruble to Ruble Ridge LLC, Lebanon Road, $104,882.
• Eddie Hulker Jr. to Larry L. and Christina A. Flynn, 13981 Bald Knob Road, $15,000.
