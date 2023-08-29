The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in December:
• Arthur J. and Jane Nitz to Nitz Family Limited Partnership, 132 Farmbrook Circle, $0.
• Durr Homes LLC to Sheridan and Jeremiah Satterly, 110 Hackberry Court, $324,000.
• Pat and Norma Miller to Stephanie R. Plumlee, 608 Leawood Drive, $240,000.
• Peach Properties Home Rentals LLC to Roby Shane and Dorothy Ann Daley, 1069 River Bend Road, $208,500.
• David Simpson to Abbigail Carey, 719 Wilson St., $0.
• Devils Hollow Auto Repair LLC to Automobile Place LLC, 465 Devils Hollow Road, $240,000.
• John P. and Joni Lynne Conner to Amanda Wainscott, 100 Brentlawn Drive, $399,500.
• Sarah Rhea and Tristan McIntosh to Sarah Rhea Keller, 1013 Maverick Trail, $75,000.
• Creekside Investments LLC to OW Capital LLC, 129 Elkhorn Drive, $101,000.
• John N. Hughes to SWC Properties LLC, 116 E. State St., $190,000.
• Robert C. Pierce Revocable Trust to Jodie Lynne Martin, 316 Wilkinson St., $131,753.
• William P. Buchanan to Lisa D. Hall, 109 Cherry Lane, $195,000.
• Ron Emerson Moore to Amber Gunnell and Anthony R. Valentine, 113 Wisteria Lane, $255,000.
• Ernest P. Fowler to BC Warehouse 1 LLC, 104 Fortune Drive, $299,000.
• Nancy J. Ball to John Christopher Ball, 126 Locust Hill, $0.
• Elbert Bowman to Guadalupe Rodriguez, 115 Skipper Drive, $0.
• James T. McAnelly to Jeffery T. Phillips, 103 Old Harrodsburg Road, $0.
• Jeffery T. Phillips to Greens Investments LLC, 103 Old Harrodsburg Road, $240,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Steve and Dawn Redmon, Stone Ridge Drive, $11,000.
• Betty Stucker LIFE Estate to Kyle Brinegar, 112 Tulip Drive, $155,000.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Christopher and Catherine Collett, 101 Antler Ridge Drive, $32,000.
• Judy D. Tincher to Kevin T. Tincher, 13340 Bald Knob Road, $0.
• Sandra T. Morris to Jerry Brian and Robin Stigers, 702 Bradley St., $0.
• Joel Schrader to David T. and Katherine N. Guess, 600 Bridgeport Road, $250,000.
• Miranda and John Harvey to Glenn Griffin, 30 Elmendorf, $475,000.
• Peggy L. Lewis et al to Michele P. Frandhino, 845 Ridgeview Drive, $267,533.
• Glenn Grifin to Jennifer and Clarence O’Nan, 102 Cedar Ridge Road, $260,000.
• James R. and Tamara J. Comer to Phillip Azzinaro, 104 Sandlewood Lane, $725,000.
• Barbara Semones LIFE Estate to Two Thorns Properties LLC, 184, 186, 188, 190 Woodgate Road, $0.
• Barbara Semones LIFE Estate to Two Thorns Properties LLC, 159, 161, 163, 165 Woodgate Road, $0.
• Bill and Robin Howard to Shane A. and Alison D. Bennett, 144 Pinehurst Drive, $125,000.
• Kenneth Thurman to Melissa Bosch, 209 St. Johns Road, $185,000.
• Arnold Clark to Odessa Clark, 2559 Evergreen Road, $0.
• Odessa Clark to Steven C. Clark, 2559 Evergreen Road, $0.
• Luke Penick to David and Alecia Wimer, 121 Appletree Court, $235,000.
• Charles M. and Patricia A. Harley to John J. and Sally A. Alexander, 450 Crab Orchard Road, $194,000.
• Switzer Family Farm LLC to Cameron Dudley and Emily M. Rose, 3450 Jones Lane, $180,000.
• Matthew P. and Jessica N. Stevens to Matthew P. Stevens, 104 Short St., $0.
• Shirley J. Bates to Chris Armstrong, 6815 U.S. 127 North, $50,000.
• Gary F. and Marcia S. Smith to Gary and Marcia Smith Family Living, 224 Raintree Road, $0.
• Gary and Marcia Smith to Gary and Marcia Smith Family Living, 224 Raintree Road, $0.
• William J. Jr. and Kristi Stutzenberger to Christine and Brian K. Blasé, 10 Woodstock, $650,000.
• C. Hugh L. Hudson Jr. to The C. Hugh L. Hudson Jr. Revocable, 219 Eastover Road, $0.
• Drexell R. Davis Jr. to WNW Properties LLC, 228 Westover Road, $175,000.
• Robert Hentz to OTV Enterprises LLC, 333 E. Fourth St. #B6, $65,000.
• KB Construction KY LLC to Laura Hagg, 323 W. Third St., $300,000.
• Helen G. Hawkins to TKG III Kentucky LLC, 1675 Twilight Trail, $135,000.
• Murray W. and Ann E. Cleveland to Paul D. and Linda L. Morris, 109 Cavern Drive, $244,500.
• Benny F. Dean to Ann Rochelle Mestre, St. Johns Road, $0.
• Benny F. Dean to Ann Rochelle Mestre, 25 Monroe Lane, $0.
• Reed and Karen Rhorer to Darrell Perry and Christine Sullivan, Hickman Hill Road, $75,000.
• Jackie W. and Wayne A. Hockensmith to Wayne A. and Diana Kay Hockensmith, Switzer Road, $0.
• Freddie White to Adrian and Nohemi Joaquin Betancourt, 1211 Fiesta Way, $165,000.
• 108 West Second Street LLC to John Wheatley, 106-108 W. Second St., $150,000.
• Donald and Brenda Shryock to Brenda Shryock, 110 Sweetberry Lane, $0.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Ryan Lee and Andrea Kailyn Barrass, 116 Persimmon Ridge, $325,000.
• Hubert Hoover Estate to Nancy Hamilton, 650 Harvieland Road, $0.
• Shawn D. and Michelle O. Coyle to Jessica and Devlin Nunley, 3095 Flat Creek Road, $485,000.
• Justin Parker to Robin L. and Ruby L. Parker, 7396 Peaks Mill Road, $0.
• Brian D. Laird to Alexa E. and Robert J. Brumfield, 840 Isaac Shelby Circle, $319,900.
• Kidder Properties LLC to Charles L. Hippe, 241 Hickory Drive, $110,000.
• Anne H. Wilson to Property Relief Team LLC, 206 Meagher Ave., $37,000.
• Property Relief Team LLC to CM Kentucky Holdings LLC, 206 Meagher Ave., $50,000.
• Woodlark Capital LLC to Johnny L. and Betty J. Tate, 729 Augusta St., $122,000.
• Thelma B. Fincel to Fincels Forte LLC, McCann Road, $0.
• Rebecca L. Briley and Cara Jimenez to Jennifer Luttrell, 730 Stoney Creek Road, $97,500.
• Rebecca L. Briley and Cara Jimenez to Jennifer Luttrell, 730 Stoney Creek Road, $120,000.
• Mary C. Perry to WesBanco Bank Inc., 14011 Bald Knob Road, $47,000.
• Elizabeth and Scott Schepens to Braden Ross Wells, 115 Whispering Pines Drive, $378,000.
• Mark Toole to Bryan Hix, 822 Fifth Ave., $0.
• Bryan Hix to Mark and Pamela Toole, 822 Fifth Ave., $0.
• Woodlark Capital LLC to Olivia R. Ruble, 918 Letcher Ave., $139,900.
• Christopher B. and Melissa G. Perkins to Brian N. Clark, 647 Bates Road, $167,500.
• Katie E. Hollingsworth to Lee Francis Boone and Dionne Harris, 333 E. Fourth St. #C9, $99,000.
• Aaron and Deana Wilhelm Richardson to Lincoln and Melinda Mckenna, 511 W. Second St., $329,500.
• Commonwealth Credit Union Inc. to Karen McGaughey, 109 Audubon Drive, $112,500.
• Kimberly and David Alan Devers to Raven Turner, 970 Harvieland Road, $0.
• Raven Turner to Kimberly Ann and David Alan Devers, 970 Harvieland Road, $0.
• Kimberly and David Alan Devers to Raven Turner, Harvieland Road, $0.
• Raven Turner to Kimberly Ann and David Alan Devers, Harvieland Road, $0.
• Joan Burklow Life Estate to Joan S. and Charles D. Burklow, 153 Carla Court, $0.
• Newrez LLC to David and Jessica Farmer,1426 Mt Zion Road, $85,000.
• Roger L. Propes Jr. to Stockton Mortgage Corporation, 200 Sequoyah Trail, $160,000.
• Bobby J. and Rebecca R. Gillis to Elizabeth K. Broyles and Larry Sword, 1864 Indian Gap Road, $370,000.
• Woodlark Capital LLC to Badlands LLC, 791 Ridgeview Drive, $157,500.
• Joyce A. Sturgill to Federico M. Salamanca and Sintia Martinez, 191 Blueridge Drive, $239,200.
• Deborah Wingate to Chase M. and Mary E. Dawson and Robert Yocum, 323 E. Third St., $290,000.
• Arturo Rodriguez to Elizabeth Weber and Jason Lambert, 319 Coleman Ave., $260,000.
• Inspirational Grounds LLC to Trace Heritage Properties LLC, 316 Wapping St., $495,000.
• Ralph Thomas Penn to Donald Hall, 1425 Harp Pike, $205,000.
• Pamela C. True to Steven D. Clark, 307 Birch Drive, $78,000.
• James Hyse Brewer to Judith M. Harrod, 255 Sharon Road, $106,000.
• Shane Moreland to Ryan Eversole, 100 Dry Ridge Road, $0.
• James Herman Turner to James H. and Kelley Turner Living Trust, Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Walter Conway to Bryan Thomas Conway, 825 Hickman Hill Road, $0.
• Jackie W. Hockensmith to Wayne A. and Diana Kay Hockensmith, 749 Switzer Road, $28,000.
• Lula Belle Owens to Treasure LLC, 1048 Keeneland Court, $184,000.
• Maci Tackett and Dalton Tucker to Cynthia Ivette Silva, 258 Lyons Drive, $152,000.
• Deborah B. Hill to Deborah Brooks Hill Revocable Trust, 1131 Johnson Road, $0.
• Linda K. Ruark to Randy and Elizabeth Tillett, 109 Nicklaus Drive, $215,000.
• Real Estate Society Corporation to Lisa Bowman, 512 Devils Hollow Road, $135,000.
• James V. Pence to Kehla Vance and Adam Thomas, 2762 Leestown Road, $289,900.
• Allen and Ruby Williamson to Doris G. Jones, 107 Mallard Drive, $239,000.
• Norine K. Hagg and Adele G. Cisco to John W. III and Krista N. Badgett, 112 Cinnamon Teal Court, $315,000.
• Jennifer L. Hall to Stephen K. Hall, 1 Weehawken Lane, $0.
• Barbara Hall to Paula and Jeffery S. Arnold, 305 Seminole Trail, $95,000.
• Judy Brundage to Sunny Desert Corporation Inc., 108 Jonathan Court, $174,900.
• Wally Damron to Wixology Holding Company LLC, 693 E. Main St., $75,000.
• Southern Investment Properties LLC to Southern Investment LLC, 937 Fifth Ave., $0.
• Kevin Howard Blackburn to David M. and Amy Carpenter, 104 Thistle Road, $320,500.
• Farmers Bank Realty Company to West Main Partners LLC, 208-214 W. Main St., $800,000.
• Farmers Bank to West Main Partners LLC, 206 W. Main St., $800,000.
• Farmers Bank Realty Co. to West Main Partners LLC, 202-204 W. Main St., $800,000.
• David and Amy Carpenter to Erin Donna McCauley, 101 Oxford Place, $241,000.
• Charles A. Yetto to Jarrod D. Parr, 108 Mallard Drive, $280,000.
• Kaleb W. and Danielle L. Hatmaker to Nicholas Ngeh, 113 Turnberry Drive, $215,000.
• Jonathan and Chelsea Hyman to Micheal Owens and Anna Troth, 476 Pea Ridge Road, $65,000.
• Allyson and John Bailey III to Lucas and Sarah Makowski, 331 Michael Blvd., $282,000.
• John B. Browning Jr. to Francisco J. Oseguera, 211 Laffoon Drive, $95,400.
• Kevin W. and Ruth S. Martin to Samantha Jo Combs, 326 Lyons Drive, $119,400.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor A. and Natalie J. Marshall, 425 Shelby St., $0.
• Taylor A. and Natalie J. Marshall to 425 Shelby LLC, 425 Shelby St., $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to JLS Property LLC, 101 Medical Heights Drive, $300,000.
• Tim M. and Olivia R. Ruble to Clara and Philemon Coleman, 427 Village Drive, $238,500.
• John E. III and Melinda A. Covington, to James Gould, 215 Country Lane, $375,000.
• Joan M. Broderson to John E. III and Melinda A. Covington, 128 Locust Hill, $399,900.
• Lucas V. and Amber M. Ensor to Caroline Stivers and Nathan Drdul, 104 Bluegrass Ct., $210,000.
• Gustavo Hernandez Alfaro to Wellington Lane LLC, 130 Wellington Lane, $20,000.
• Christopher Windham to Alean and Pamela Smith, 132 Palmer Drive, $199,900.
• Marjorie P. Barker to Timothy E. and Melissa J. Beckett, 229 Laffoon Drive, $182,650.
• Leslie B. Ritchie and Austin D. Payton to Wanda and Bobby Johnson, 103 Fallen Court, $480,000.
• Anchor Property Group LLC to JP Property Holdings LLC, 1218 Wilkinson Blvd., $417,500.
• Joyce E. Stevens to Jennifer A. and Charles C. Nichols Jr., 202 Signal Ridge Road, $227,000.
• Shirley York Bach to Victoria Arzola, 39 N. Scruggs Lane, $39,500.
Lloyd C. Hillard Jr. to Jatinkumar and Sila P. Patel, 22 Foxley Lane, $475,000.
• Jamie R. and William V. Buford to Jamie L. Routt, 112 Hillview Court, $0.
• Jennifer Ann and Charles C. Nichols Jr. to Jerri Lynn Dugan, 521 Aztec Trail, $167,500.
• Peach Properties Commercial to Peach Properties Commercial, 2576 Lawrenceburg Road, $0.
• Capital Clinic Rentals LLC to Rowan Center Properties LLC, 1 Physicians Park Drive, $550,000.
• Gilbert Family Trust to Legacy Rental Properties LLC, 2262 Louisville Road, $0.
• Traditional Bank Inc. to Roy Peach Lumber & Supply Inc., Cardwell Lane, $1,900,000.
• Traditional Bank Inc. to Roy Peach Lumber & Supply Inc., 1800, 1804, 1808, 1812, 1816, 1820, 1822, 1824, 1826, 1828, 1830 Memory Lane; 1926, 1924, 1922, 1920, 1914, 1910, 1908, 1906, 1904, 1902, 1900 Nostalgic Place; 1733 1731, 1729, 1727, 1725, 1723, 1721, 1719, 1717, 1715, 1713, 1711, 1703, 1701, 1700, 1702, 1704, 1706, 1708 Veterans Ave., $1.9 million.
• Michael Wilson to Taylor M. and Austyn B. Richardson, 208 Joshua Court, $220,000.
• Capital Trading Corporation to Moira and Matthew Wingate, 305 W. Main St., $40,000.
• Charles T. Massie Jr. to Jessica Lawhorn, 105 Shallowbrook Court, $299,900.
• Rajkumar Pandy to Atkins Homes LLC, 308 Old Station Road, $340,000.
• Roothog Properties LLC to Kimberly A. and Gregory E. Jasper, 113 Stone Ridge Drive, $260,000.
