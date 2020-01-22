The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in December:
• Chris McGehee to Michael E. and Melissa F. Adkins, 850 Hickman Hill Road, $59,500.
• Alisha M. Miller to Veronica and Alejandro Garza, 204 Hogan Drive, $149,900.
• David P. Columbia to Eslam Moustafa Omar, 101 Valhalla Court, $164,900.
• John Wesley Jones Jr. to Nicole Ledford, 205 Mallard Drive, $173,000.
• Anthony S. and Kimberly L. Shannon to New Haven Homes LLC, 128 Whispering Pines Drive, $37,000.
• Robert Whittaker to Patrick L. Davis, 107 Live Oak Lane, $200,000.
• Robert Tyler Whittaker to Patrick L. Davis, 109 Live Oak Lane, $200,000.
• PH Enterprises LLC to Ronald W. and Shirley G. Brown, 119 Woods Way, $226,000.
• Brenda C. Duvall to Pat and G.R. Pennington, 127 Woods Way, $220,000.
• Duncan Garrett Homes LLC to Lauren M. Shipp, 112 Hogan Drive, $185,000.
• Phillips Inc. to Danny White, 2213 Leestown Road, $145,000.
• Iva Patrice Carroll to Iva Patrice and Kenneth M. Carroll, South Scruggs Lane, $0.
• Tanya Courtney to Edward E. Froste III, #5 Jett MHP, $9,800.
• Nancey E. Smith to Elizabeth F. and William P. Childers, 11 Whitebridge Lane, $353,000.
• Robert E. and Joyce A. Bryan to Tosha Dianne Fowler, 1407 Arroyo Drive, $200,000.
• Mary L. Collins to David Allen and Camille A. Dean, 131 Randolph Drive, $0.
• Mary Jo Seeders Estate to Jerel Warner, 190 Sunset Drive, $82,200.
• L.T. West to LT&T Holdings LLC, 110-112 Sunset Drive, $0.
• L.T. West to LT&T Holdings LLC, 106-108 Sunset Drive, $0.
• Richard Cristan and Keron Mitchell to Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs, 119 Goodman Way, $130,000.
• Bryan J. Phillips to John Samuel Brough II and Alexie Brough, 200 Citation Court, $147,500.
• Patsy Wilhoite to Roothog Properties LLC, 1392 Corral Way, $105,000.
• Ryan C. and Annie A. Moore to John and Dinah Bevington, 122 Saratoga, $750,000.
• John E. and Dinah T. Bevington to Ryan C. and Anne Moore, 213 Stonehenge, $390,000.
• William Patrick and Kelly F. Childers to John W. Jones Jr., 232 Westover Road, $262,500.
• Ismael Valladares-Escobar to Paulette Annette and Bryan Crabtree, 1009 Cheyenne Trail, $202,500.
• The Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to The Vineyards to Frankfort LLC, 114 Piedmont Lane, $0.
• The Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to The Vineyards to Frankfort LLC, 122 Tuscany Lane, $0.
• The Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to The Vineyards to Frankfort LLC, 116 Tuscany Lane, $0.
• The Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to The Vineyards to Frankfort LLC, 108 Tuscany Lane, $0.
• The Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to The Vineyards to Frankfort LLC, 106 Tuscany Lane, $0.
• The Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to The Vineyards to Frankfort LLC, 104 Tuscany Lane, $0.
• The Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to The Vineyards to Frankfort LLC, 102 Tuscany Lane, $0.
• JWB Investments LLC to Paul Joseph Coleman, 1519 Steadmantown Lane, $170,000.
• Suter Family Revocable Trust to Mark W. and Debra B. Herrick, 1103 Deerhaven Drive, $15,000.
• Harold G. Bernard Estate to Mark W. and Debra B. Herrick, 1102 Deerhaven Drive, $15,000.
• Justin A. and Jennifer Howard to Tyler Peavler, 1222 Chinook Trail, $159,000.
• Hodgkin Brandy Groves to Brandy Groves, 235 Lyons Drive, $0.
• Mary Jo Seeders Estate to Herel Warner, Pope Subdivision, $82,200.
• Lara Panayotoff to Sarah E. Barnes and Robert A. Combs, 259 Smith Ave., $112,500.
• Joseph Sloan to Jaime Frank, 271 Smith Ave., $107,000.
• Weaver Tax Link LLC to Quentin Gayhart Kasinger, 419 College Park Drive, $155,000.
• Peter A. Smith to Terry and Diana Guffey, 120 Beechwood Ave., $115,000.
• Victoria Burke to Dariel Reed and Katherine Rexroat, 123 Linden Ave., $134,000.
• Karen Sullivan Harrod to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 184 Rolling Acres Drive, $62,500.
• Georgetta L. Jones to Cornelia R. and Janice A. Jones, 143 Hickory Drive, $0.
• Jerel Warner to Christopher D. Blankenship, 109 Meredith Ave., $123,500.
• Srdan Milosevic to Swartz Rentals LLC, 122 Rolling Acres Drive, $190,000.
• Anthony F. Weinert to Denise L. and Steven W. Kennedy, 544 Aztec Trail, $154,500.
• Julia M. Cooper to Alica Rhea Keithley, 840 Hillwood Ave., $134,500.
• Linda W. Ethington to Chris and Chasity Saravia, 551-553 Williamsburg Road, $101,000.
• Lillie Susan Davis to Davis Tonya Marshall, 637 Montclair Road, $0.
• Bernice Combs to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 552 Williamsburg Road, $90,000.
• Brian and Carla A. Raisler to Brian Schoeneman, 905 Grant Ave., $0.
• David Aguilar Ramos to Ardent Real Estate Holdings LLC, 938 Fifth Ave., $27,000.
• Henrietta A. Bruce to Lemoyne R. and Karen K. Pilcher, 113 North Ridge Court, $173,000.
• Deborah J. Huff to Richard M. Conrad, 20 Sherewood Court, $125,732.
• L.T. West to LT&T Holdings LLC, 700 Ridgeview Drive, $0.
• Dan T. Darnell to David A. Darnell, River Valley Road, $10,000.
• Dan T. Darnell to David A. Darnell, 266 River Valley Road, $50,000.
• New Rope LLC to Robert and Connie Lashbrook, 405 Winston Way, $149,000.
• Glenn Wooldridge to Timothy S. Durham, 699 Old Lawrenceburg Road, $35,000.
• Leon Edwards to Mark A. Burton, 301 Logan St., $0.
• C. Donald Yancey to David and Karen Mahoney, 103 Hay Ave., $200,000.
• Raymond H. and Patricia L. Bailey to Casey Tillett-Lewis, 106 Reservoir Drive, $249,000.
• Daryl and Becki A. Casey to Mickey and Sally Monroe, 115 Tanglewood Drive, $265,000.
• Venture Group Properties LLC to Joseph C. Gilbert III, 607 Timothy Drive, $0.
• Venture Group Properties LLC to Sam W. Gilbert, 503 Alfa Drive, $0.
• Rex J. and Emily Pitts to Rex J. Pitts Living Trust, 279 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Amy P. and Darren Bailey to Amy Powers Bailey, 928 Brookhaven Drive, $0.
• Paul Ratliff and Ellen Dickerson to Ratliff-Dickerson Living Trust, 1105 Timothy Drive, $0.
• Ann Austin Wright to Katherine Helena Woods, 312-312½ Campbell St., $198,100.
• John McKaig to Raven N. Turner, 424-428 Steele St., $0.
• Robyn L. McKaig to Raven N. Turner, 420 Steele St., $0.
• Arlene Monroe Johnson to Larry W. Moore, 316 Ewing St., $200,000.
• Jeffrey Allen Hudson and Marla Stuart to Jeffrey Allen Hudson, 619 Taylor Ave., $0.
• Mrs. Mildred Browning to Sarah E. Puttoff and John S. Campbell, 9 Ashmore Drive, $117,000.
• Melissa M. and Donna R. Gibson to Sarah L. Harley, 4 Graham Ave., $132,000.
• Timothy and Cheryl Drew to Charles Edgar Roberson Jr., 434 Holmes St., $13,000.
• Dan T. Darnell to Shane Edwards, 419 Owenton Ave., $28,500.
• Lawrence and Dan T. Darnell to Lawrence Darnell, 364-366 Holmes St., $1,000.
• Central Bank and Trust Co. to Sarah E. Howard, 309 Wallace Ave., $14,190.
• James and Scott W. Nelson to Scott W. and Stephanie R. Nelson, 141 Oaklawn Drive, $0.
• Jodie Lynne Martin to Rent All Properties, 316 Wilkinson St., $0.
• Robert S. Clark to William T. Blackburn, 711 Polsgrove St., $84,500.
• Yeary Properties LLC to Roger W. Mitchell and Cynthia Holland, 56 Sand Bar Lane, $202,000.
• Richard B. Jones to Charles Steven Perkins Revoccable Living Trust, 721 Brawner St., $46,700.
• LCP Rentals LLC to Peach Properties — Home Rentals LLC, 5170 Lawrenceburg Road, $0.
• New Rope LLC to Jaushwa L. and Danielle Russell, 401 Hanks Lane, $296,000.
• Chadwick A. and Lenee T.W. Peach to Peach Properties — Commercial, 110 St. James Court and 2100 Lawrenceburg Road, $0.
• Anthony W. and Kathy A. Daniel to Two Creeks LLC, 1226 U.S. 127 South, $0.
• Dan T. Darnell to M&D Homes LLC, 205 Hawthorne Drive, $85,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Michael Lynn and Kristy Nicole Sims, 525 Old Station Road, $294,145.
• Gregory S. and Kimberly A. Roush to Rashpal K. and Mandip S. Tiwana Chahal, 125 Chapman Drive, $338,000.
• Justin Scott Bradley to Gregory Perkins, 121 Portsmouth Lane, $375,000.
• New Rope LLC to Vruddhi LLC, 128 Portsmouth Lane, $33,350.
• New Rope LLC to Vruddhi LLC, 124 Portsmouth Lane, $33,350.
• Michael Bray and Hanna Raymer Bennett to Ashley Dale, 305 Parkwood Place, $160,000.
• James Brown and Katherine Aydelotte to Bart L. Riddle, 123 Oxford Place, $193,000.
• Store Spe O’Charleys LLC to O’Charleys LLC, 325 Leonardwood Drive, $1.2 million.
• Relevate Properties LLC to Tiphany Sandoval-Garsia, 914 Collins Lane, $176,000.
• Melinda G. Mays to Thomas and Amanda Burgin, 242 Donalynn Drive, $132,500.
• JWS Properties LLC to Phillip and Margaret J. Trinkle, 116 Kimberly Drive, $299,000.
• Coe Allen and Brandi Michele Norton to Shawn A. Flora and Jill A. Thomas, 106 Kimberly Drive, $247,000.
• Raymond E. Peters to Jaimie Michelle Moffett, 251 Hawkeegan Drive, $95,000.
• Corbin H. Melton Jr. and Margaret Melton to Tammy Badger, 220 Oak Ridge Drive, $159,900.
• Ryan Shouse to Jonathan R. and Jennifer S. Payton, 3955 U.S. 421 North, $98,200.
• Stephen D. Risk, Linda Risk and Edward S. Risk to Stephen D. Risk, Harp Pike, $0.
• Steven Girtley to Bradley Alan and Lindsey Ann Pridmore, 4320 Flat Creek Road, $77,000.
• John W. and Mollie Stratton to Commonwealth Property Rentals LLC, 301 Peach Tree Lane, $65,000.
• Thomas Burberry and Andrea Dustin to Christopher and Marcia Woodyard, 221 Apple Way, $110,000.
• Brande I. Adams to Raven N. Turner, 788 Green Wilson Road, $0.
• Margie Slattery to Cathy Noel, 110 Creekstone Court, $106,000.
• Candy Sue Johnson to Cathy Noel, 108 Creekstone Court, $115,000.
• Patricia K. Martin to Shawn Watson, 303 Cedar Way, $145,000.
• Red Mine Land Co. to Nicholas Swett, 114 Coolbrook Drive, $127,000.
• Gary L. Watts to James Boyd, 117 Echo Springs Drive, $0.
• Jacobs Properties LLC to Own Restoration LLC, 301 Willowcrest Drive, $2,500.
• Dorothy Karsner to Preston G. and Chelsey Renee Thacker, 71 Deerland Drive, $142,000.
• Mark T. Lile to John C. Roberts Jr. and Jo Carol Roberts, 1620 Evergreen Road, $500,000.
• Ann E. Strong to William T. and Regina G. Strong, 4230 Devils Hollow Road, $0.
• Lawrence R. Borne to Lawrence R. Borne Revocable Trust, 640 Dry Ridge Road, $0.
• Julia R. Helton to Austin Kirk and Lauren Womack, 5037 Huntington Woods Road, $240,000.
• Nancy M. Cole-Allen to HTA Frankfort Farm, Louisville Road, $0.
• Hulette Properties LLC to Christopher P. Heim, 555 KY 151, $123,500.
• Caleb J. and Ashley R. Banta to Ora W. Davis and Tera R. Cooper, 155 Lewis Lane, $114,900.
• Beatrice B. Robison Living Trust to Terry Glenn Robison, 2218 Stockton Road, $0.