The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in February:
• Roger C. and Susan L. Sparrow to Nicholas Paul Knight, 3290 Jones Lane, $200,000.
• Corey Blake Fields to Robert T. Graham Sr. and Amelia H. Graham, 3309 Flintstone Trail, $225,000.
• Nathan D. and Courtney L. Nitz to Nitz Education Trust, 195 Roaring Springs Lane, $0.
• Farrah D. and Robert C. Devers to Brandon Lee and Vanessa Tinsley, 101 Waverly Lane, $185,000.
• Diana K. and Joseph M. Hagan to Branden K. Honeycutt and Haley Frazier, 100 Thomas St., $158,000.
• Revel M. and Elizabeth Ann Oliver to Revel M. Oliver II and Kimberly A. Oliver, 2967 Cedar Road, $133,000.
• Jeremy Wayne and Jessica V. McCleese to Richard A. Mucci and Caroline E. Mefford, 121 Palmer Drive, $195,000.
• Anh Vo to Treasure LLC, 328 Village Drive, $206,500.
• Darryl Pittmon to Darryl Pittmon and Monica Riveley, 100 Farmbrook Circle, $0.
• P&N Properties LLC to Timothy P. and Tracy E. Wiard, 151 Whispering Pines Drive, $344,291.
• RCW Properties LLC to Alexander G. Antonious, 101 Wild Cherry Way/105 Blue Spruce Drive, $21,000.
• AR Investments LLC to Naomi N. Wolf, 107 Blue Spruce Drive, $217,900.
• RCW Properties LLC to Logan Woodside, 112 Wisteria Lane, $22,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to CDT Homes LLC, 105 Bayberry Lane, $22,000.
• Pine Hill Homes LLC to Samuel James and Madison P. Rusher, 113 Bayberry Lane, $209,900.
• RCW Properties LLC to Bobby M. Casey, 104 Bayberry Lane, $22,000.
• Pine Hill Homes LLC to Anne Margaret Brown and Tyler Jamison, 300 Blue Spruce Drive, $305,900.
• Charles A. and Kristi B. Wilkerson to HG May Corp., 800 Lucas Lane, $225,000.
• Don L. and Amy L. Rodgers to Matthew Todd Rodgers, 12 Whitebridge Lane, $375,000.
• Bren N. and Joseph W. Jones to Haas & Haas Real Estate LLC, 510 Clay Ave., $167,500.
• Carol D. Jeffries to Marie M. True, 225 Pulliam Drive, $93,000.
• Megan M. Gearhart and Edward F. Goins IV, 1002 Quarter Mile Way, $199,000.
• Syed Hasan to Cassandra and Casey Anderson, 114 South Creek, $18,500.
• Erasmus and Amanda Schutz to Edward F. Goins III and Anne N. Duvall, 245 Duntreath, $355,000.
• Edward F. Goins III and Anne Duvall to Gerald V. Howard, 102 Locust Hill, $216,750.
• David W. and Mary A. Harrod to Limestone Investments LLC, 140 Lindenwood Lane, $75,000.
• Bodais LLC to James L. Duffy and Jaclyn Dugan, Tract B, Sullivan Lane, $110,000.
• Mitzi, Betty and Everett Gray to Mitzi and Betty Gray, 307 Strathmore Drive, $0.
• Gilbert Garrard Burchell II to Kelly E. and Joanne Poe, 862 E. Main St., $105,000.
• Elsworth Marshall Jr. to Christopher A. Marshall, 247 Langford Ave., $0.
• Eddie and Donna Kingsolver to James R. and Valeria Wilcox, 263 Centennial Drive #1-10, $245,000.
• Dain Coulter to Rangel Properties LLC, 544-546 Holmes St., $22,500.
• Allen H. and Charlotte A. Robinson to Wendell Clark III and Sarah E. Clark, 614 Blackburn Ave., $20,000.
• Joe and Elizabeth Buckner to Brian and Sandy Stigers, 308 Dailey Ave., $50,000.
• Lindsey Renee Harrison to H&H Developers LLC, 106 Schenkelwood Drive, $125,000.
• Red Mine Land Co. LLC to Artist Montford Jr. and Eunice D. Montford, 355 James Way, $229,000.
• Andrew Taylor to Floyd G. Smith, Tracy Lane at the northeast corner U.S. 127 North, $4,000.
• Chad A. Strasburger to 1657 Mills Lane LLC, 1657 Mills Lane, $206,000.
• Lucy T. Eddins to Karen Averill, 1327 Ninevah Road, $0.
• Michael A. Stacy and Melissa N. Winters to Michael A. Stacy, 1253 Meadow Lane, $0.
• Preston Staude to Lemar Johns, 648 Blade Ave., $174,900.
• Danny R. Willis to Danny R. and Kathy Willis, 964 Johnson Road, $0.
• Jody Hellard Jr. to Christopher Fox, 916 Crosshill Drive, $206,000.
• HS And S LLC to KB Construction KY LLC, 323 W. Third St., $50,000.
• V-Ascent Investments LLC to Rotondi Investments LLC, 343-345 Holmes St., $67,000.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Luke and Kayla Edwards, 119 Oaklawn Drive, $149,500.
• American Red Cross to Harrod Holdings LLC, 318 Washington St., $100,000.
• Margaret Puckett to Jason O’Brien and Taylor Moody, 758 Benson Ave., $45,000.
• Alvin C. and Donna C. Smith to Robert Roach Jr. and Louise Roach, 620 Polsgrove St., $66,000.
• Kentucky River Mills to 954 Wilkinson LLC, Frazier Avenue, $4,750.
• Deward V. and Suzanne D. Brake to Thomas W. Lippert and Ping Chi, 1051 Tyburn Lane, $265,000.
• Nelson B. McIntosh to Victoria and William N. Coyle, 104 Briarpatch Lane, $165,000.
• Stephen D. Eifler to Abhilash and Bhagyalaxmi Kasala, 1110 Meadow Glen Drive, $225,000.
• Albert L. and Tessa Loman to Joy Lee Hellard Jr. and Mysha Hellard, 117 Woodlawn Drive, $232,000.
• Terri Rae Smith and Tammy L. Courtney to Terri Rae Smith, 1322 Westview Drive, $0.
• Elkhorn Holdings LLC to Nitz Education Trust, 105 Diagnostic Drive, $0.
• Kevin C. Moore to Charles S. Willis Jr. and Julie M. Willis, 1350 Louisville Road, $85,000.
• Matthew J. and Ashley B. Freire to Albert L. and Tessa Loman, 264 and 264B Hawkeegan Drive, $265,000.
• Captain D’s to Nautical Restaurants Inc., 15 Carson Place, $575,000.
• Teresa F. and Darren W. Dressman to Kristen G. Wheatley, 620 Richardson Lane, $142,500.
• Steven E. Decker to Alan Franklin Alsip, 2760 Harp Pike, $195,000.
• Laura Tackett to Edward L. Spaulding, 2816 Evergreen Road, $145,000.
• Rebuilt Realty LLC to Bleed Blue Properties LLC, 2792 Cardwell Lane, $0.
• Ben Allen Richards to Jacob T. Sharp, 118 Creekstone Court, $97,480.
• Natalie Nemeth to Joshua and Kirstin Garrett, 325 Highwood Drive, $160,000.
• Henry M. League to Jerry, Mary B. and Steven Samples, 3372 Devils Hollow Road, $250,000.
• Thomas H. Moore to Original Raudales Masonry LLC, Flag Fork Road, $87,500.
• Geri Dawn Sears to Patricia Diane Hedges, 5395 Louisville Road, $130,800.
• Jordan L. and Dakota Smitha to Justin M. Horsley, 2236 Mt Zion Road, $210,000.
