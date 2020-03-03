The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in February.
• Linda Collins to Huey Collins, 354 Hamilton Lane, $0.
• Mark J. and Angela M. Plagenza to Tate Jacob Evelyn, 129 Bobby Jones Blvd., $165,500.
• Eclipse Investments LLC to Carrie Lynn Cotton, 104 Palmer Drive, $160,000.
• The Money Source Inc. to Nathan Kyle Gabbard, 367 Village Drive, $158,000.
• David and Jennifer Carol Moore to Kevin and Megan W. Stiles, 106 Robert M. Green Blvd., $234,900.
• New Rope LLC to Lucas Allen Graham, 105 Pebble Beach Court, $135,000.
• Angela M. Calloway to Andrew R. and Rebekah A. Jones, 109 Cinnamon Teal Court, $167,500.
• David Woods Construction LLC to Enrique Martin Myler, 102 Wild Cherry Way, $150,000.
• Robert W. and Joyce A. Wilcher to Mary Jo and William H. Rowlett, 104 Wisteria Lane, $239,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to Pine Hill Homes LLC, 113 Bayberry Lane, $25,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to Pine Hill Homes LLC, 110 Buttonwood Way, $25,000.
• Matthew Freire to Roothog Properties LLC, 111 Live Oak Lane, $19,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to Pine Hill Homes LLC, 300 Blue Spruce Drive, $20,000.
• Bradley S. and Lori M. Nolan to Don L. and Amy L. Rodgers, 20 Goshen, $800,000.
• Elizabeth S. and Scott Elmer A. Schepens to Jacqueline Pitts and Logan Selby, 520 Sampson Drive, $245,000.
• Benjamin and Elizabeth Gill to Patrick and Patty Talley, 39 Timberlawn Circle, $279,000.
• Mike and Carol Blanton to Kenneth M. and Carol J. Blanton, 202 Esperanza Drive, $0.
• Robert and Paula M. Hannan to Johnson Browning Investments LLC, 101 Matador Court, $35,000.
• Charlene Mohr to Stephanie Kalla-Harding, 100 Regio Court, $183,900.
• Sarah Aitken to Ethan Davis and Megan Brooke Barker, 325 Whippoorwill Lane, $150,000.
• Teddy L. Pilcher to G&F Farms LLC, 458 Versailles Road, $135,000.
• Jeffrey J. and John Miles Hurst to Capital City Residences LLC, 169 Sunset Drive, $82,000.
• Paul Harrod to MCH Rentals LLC, 1041 Quarter Mile Way, $0.
• Megan W. and Kevin Stiles to Matthew and Amber Collins, 2026 Silver Lake Blvd., $189,000.
• Garrett D. and Haley E. Mager to Sarah Aitken, 324 Stephen Road, $206,000.
• Robert D. and Rhonda Doris to Elizabeth Caton and Benjamin S. Gill, 20 Spendthrift, $365,000.
• Scott R. and Carrie L. Monnin to Robert A. and Wanda C. Daniel, 143 Saratoga, $800,000.
• Pat and Patty Talley to Scott R. and Carrie L. Monnin, 254 Duntreath, $431,000.
• Frankfort Works LLC to Sarah L. Engler, 227 Laffoon Drive, $125,000.
• Jane Martin Smith Revocable Trust to Alan E. Smith, 1028 Cherokee Trail, $0.
• Barbara E. Garner to Barbara E. and Thomas J. Williams Sr., 528 Hiawatha Trail, $0.
• First City Properties Inc. to WNW Properties LLC, 390 Steadmantown Lane, $455,000.
• Marti Jo Newton to Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs, 105 Sequoyah Trail, $115,000.
• Kenneth B. and Carla P. Miles to Joshua L. and Adrena K. James, 1245 Schenkel Lane, $300,000.
• Gordon M. and Mary Ellen Saks to Ashley Dawn and Andew Welsh, 305 Big Eddy Road, $285,000.
• E. Ray Fulcher Jr. to Sam W. Gilbert, 254 Desha Drive, $87,000.
• Ronald and Therresa Jenkins to Haydon Enterprises LLC, 220 Dewey Court, $21,500.
• Virginia C. Gill to Freddie White, 110 Rancho Court, $65,000.
• Jimmy D. and Paula A. Downs to Johnson Browning Investments LLC, 847 Columbia Ave., $80,000.
• Harry G. McCoy to Wingate Properties LLC, 101 Beechwood Ave./880 E. Main St., $20,000.
• Heidi Hiemstra and Geoffrey Pinkerton to E.L.S.Y. Revocable Trust, 110 Linden Ave., $0.
• Austin Clay Apartments LLC to Anderson North Tustin LLC, 330 Bypass Plaza Drive; 101-311 Bypass Plaza Drive; and 315 Bypass Plaza Drive, $3,092,500.
• Tracy C. Barnes to WNW Properties LLC, 208 Pinewood Drive, $119,000.
• Daileys Properties LLC to Daedalus Capital Alliance LLC, 550 Holmes St., $30,000.
• Phillips Inc. to Jeff and Piper White, 117 Jeremy Drive, $135,000.
• Candy Sue Johnson to Tammy Cobb, 86-6 Bell Lane, $15,000.
• Helen H. Hartley to John D. and Lacinda R. Dunn, 570 Shenandoah Drive, $0.
• Justin and Katelynn Meador to Magaly Moran Castro, 7907 Owenton Road, $20,000.
• Vida Loca Properties Inc. to Darrel E. and Jane L. Hartman, 333 E. Fourth St. C7, $74,000.
• Scott W. and Donna E. Brinkman to Joshua T. Riddle, 333 E. Fourth St. C6, $79,500.
• Fourth Street Capital LLC to Taylor Lauck, 333 E. Fourth St. B12, $78,000.
• Peach Properties — Canterberry to Peach Properties — Canterberry, 804 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Peach Properties — Canterberry to Peach Properties — Canterberry, 805 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Peach Properties — Canterberry to Peach Properties — Canterberry, 803 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Louis E. Breckel Jr. to MCH Rentals LLC, 904 Plaza Drive, $370,000.
• Bryan T. Eaton to Brian and Peggy Abner, 524 Poa Drive, $156,000.
• Terry L. and Connie Warfield to Debbie Sue Cox, 512 Timothy Drive, $155,000.
• K and H Enterprises of Lexington LLC to Singh Mart 2 LLC, 895 Louisville Road, $865,000.
• Katherine S. Austin and Anne F. Weddle to D.C. and Marion Fraley, 7 Lyons Court, $82,000.
• Thomas W. and Jill M. Midkiff to Kell Properties LLC, 209 W. Third St., $130,000.
• Thomas W. and Jill M. Midkiff to Jessie Bessinger, 219 W. Third St., $280,000.
• Mickey and Sally Monroe to Thomas W. and Jill M. Midkiff, 511 Marshall Court, $207,500.
• Myra Eichelberger to Teresa Sullivan, 1024 Berry Hill Drive, $285,000.
• Jonathan and Suzanne Paul to Emily and Eric Beatty, 357 Wallace Ave., $80,000.
• Kimberly McGaughey to Positive Growth LLC, 353 Holmes St., $93,000.
• David L. McFarland to True Companies LLC, 215 Mero St., $60,000.
• Larry Gene Allison Sr. and Jimmy T. Allison to Treasure LLC, 336 St. Clair St., $170,000.
• William P. Curlin to William P. Curlin III and Tammara T. Curlin, 232 Crown Point Drive, $0.
• Raymond D. Marshall Estate to Gregory and Kimberly Roush, 256 Crown Point Drive, $25,000.
• Linda Snelling to William G. Brown, 823 Brawner St., $0.
• Frankfort Properties LLC to 4Lion Properties LLC, 200, 202, 204, 206, 208, 210, 212, 214, 216 and 218 Pinnacle Court, $660,000.
• Arch M. and Susan W. Quarles to Arch M. and Susan W. Quarles, 2181 McDonald Ferry Road, $0.
• Kristina T. Eaton to Vida Loca Properties Inc., 112 Leonardwood Drive #201, $119,000.
• Paul Tyler Harrod to MCH Rentals LLC, 108 Crystal Drive, $0.
• Beth Renae Johnson to Lyle Clinton Barber, 239 Coldstream Drive, $138,900.
• Tracy L. and Karen L. Averill to Yeary Properties LLC, 104 Coldstream Drive, $0.
• Diane Duvall to Terry D. White, 1310 Louisville Road #86, $21,700.
• Dustyn and Mariah McKinney to Austen E. and Abbie E. Dykes, 108 Maple Ridge Drive, $168,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Jimmie Shelton and Paul D. Curry, 236 Oak Ridge Drive, $19,000.
• Lisa G. Cook to Clatos Properties LLC, 808 Clifton Drive, $38,000.
• Charles Oehler to Dewey S. and Candis L. Woods, 932 Moss Lane, $13,500.
• Donald R. and Kathy D. Lewis to Susan Yates and Devon Romero, 7600 Flat Creek Road, $40,000.
• Darren S. Jackson to Bobby A. Mulder, 113 Stable Lane, $130,000.
• Commonwealth Property Rentals LLC to Mollie B. Stratton, 301 Peach Tree Lane, $0.
• John and Mollie Stratton to Commonwealth Property Rentals LLC, 242 Cherry Lane, $65,000.
• Mark Lancaster Enterprises LLC to Mark Lancaster Enterprises LLC, 180 Michael Blvd., $0.
• Brenden Tillett to Raven N. Turner, 100 Hillway Lane, $0.
• Andrew Kyle and Kelly Nally Ludwig to Kevin P. and Stephanie R. Frye, 204 Armstrong Branch, $63,000.
• Thomas P. and Sally J. Knight to Wanda and Bobby Johnson, 1087 Bittersweet Lane, $270,000.
• Linda Logan Blaine to KNL Properties LLC, 134 Brentlawn Drive, $73,300.
• Thomas H. Moore to Thomas C. and Carolyn S. Paul, 260 Flag Fork Road, $105,000.
• Doug Lafoe Jr. to Raven N. Turner, Woodcliff Road, $0.
• Doug Lafoe Jr. to Raven N. Turner, 1200 Fox Wood Road, $0.
• Beverly H. Bevill to Beverly H. Bevill and Richard Myatt Jr., 5364 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $0.
• Steven F. Sutterlin to Luke Penick, 121 Appletree Court, $169,900.
• Samuel A. Avolia to David and Lisa Temple, 2065 Mt. Zion Road, $110,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Billy L. Walker Jr., 2452 Lebanon Road, $135,500.
