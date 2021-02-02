Property transfers

The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in January:

• Kenton and Joyce Cvetnich to Dan Liebman, 151 Covered Bridge Lane, $175,000.

• Daisy Jane Perry to Maria Cruz, 67 Capital Mobile Home Parl, $0.

• Michael R. and Sondra Anderson Living Trust to Sharmari and William D. Redd, 2602 Switzer Road, $350,000.

• Joseph and Emily Osborne to Sarah and Jason E. Vanderpool, 206 Blue Spruce Drive, $320,000.

• Scott and Barbara Green to Payton and Jessica Roberts, 6 Regents Park, $268,000.

• Glenn and Jane Long to Glenn and Jane Long and Mindy L. Thornton, 18 Ryswick Lane, $268,000.

• Legacy Property Group LLC to Singh and Kaur Properties LLC, Versailles Road, $1.025 million.

• John Nowak to Burkhead Realty Holdings LLC, 1028 Champion Drive, $178,500.

• JWS Properties LLC to Burkhead Realty Holdings LLC, 1032-10-34 Champion Drive, $171,800.

• Calvert R. and Vivian E. Bratton to Tamatha Lynn Bradley, 2061 Silver Lane Blvd., $258,000.

• VanHouten Construction Inc. to Jason and Felicia Wilson, 530 Country Lane, $110,000.

• Jeffrey T. Rarden to Stephen T. Beers and Kimberly C. Dunn, 215 Eastover Road, $330,000.

• Ashley Stanley to Madison N. Simpson, 128 Locust Ave., $160,000.

• Paul S. and Audria D. Story to Paul E. and Katricia S. Rogers, 516 Forest Ridge Drive, $297,000.

• Scottie L. and Janet I. Boughter to Michael A. Blankenship, 152 White Cliffs Lane, $209,000.

• Raymond Hutchison to Dorothy Gatewood, 1300 Seneca Trail, $140,000.

• Stephen Todd and Kimberly Beers to Shannon Lea Ireland and Jerimiah Walls, 530 Powhatan Trail, $185,000.

• Ada Updike to Jason T. Ryles and Lyndsey Coffield, 2174 Indian Gap Road, $69,500.

• Whitehat LLC to Adam J. and Patricia L. Scott, 1980 Deer Ridge Court, $38,500.

• Alan Kotria to Phillips Incorporated, 848 Ivy Ave., $67,000.

• Laverne Evans to Jan Ehl, 140 Hickory Drive, $105,000.

• John C. Howard Life Estate to Patricia H. Gibbs, 156 Winding Way, $0.

• Peggy M. Allen to Kevin M. Murphy, 115 Meredith Ave., $130,000.

• Castle Properties LLC to Burkhead Realty Holdings LLC, 531-533 Williamsburg Road, $149,600.

• KHW Properties LLC to Gentry Real Estate Holdings Group, 109 and 111 Allnutt Drive, $205,000.

• Gloria L. Whisman to KHW Properties LLC, 114 Allnutt Drive, $55,000.

• James and Crystal Kimble to James Kimble, 623 Blackburn Ave., $0.

• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Brandie Craft, 413 Noel Ave., $120,000.

• Schaefer Properties LLC to KHW Properties LLC, 745 Ridgeview Drive, $206,000.

• Schaefer Properties LLC to KHW Properties LLC, 107 Northwood Road, $206,000.

• GRA-KAT LLC to Badlands LLC, 65 Ashwood Court, $368,000.

• Stephen M. and Milea C. Butler to Wesley Robert Cornett, 304 Hermitage Drive, $180,000.

• Gary R. Harp to Gary R. Harp and Ruby Greenwell, 207 Paul Sawyier Drive, $0.

• Mary Palumbo and Eric Northcutt to FKTKY Properties LLC, 423 W. Fourth St., $148,000.

• Troy S. Locker to Ground & Frame LLC, 309 Virginia Ave., $67,500.

• Speak Real Estate LLC to Olympus LLLP, 261 Meadowview Drive, $347,500.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Travis C. Carpenter, 221 Old Station Road, $309,580.

• Nathaniel and Tracy Jones to Tracy Jones, 168 Woodgate Road, $0.

• Sherri Hulette to Sherri Hulette and Harold Bruce Upper, 104 Maple Ridge Drive, $0.

• Tyrone S. and Nicole R. McGee to Mykaila R. Dean, 304 Sycamore Court, $145,000.

• Sivling Lo to Luis David and Yamilet Fuentes, 109 Rawleigh Court, $48,000.

• Scottie Wayne Poynter to Richard Nelson, 1648 Dry Ridge Road, $125,000.

• Juanita Renfro to Donnie R. and Patty L. Smith, 11450 U.S. 421 North, $62,500.

• Travis C. and Stephanie L. Carpenter to Marc Wayne and Shanda Marie Stone, 1700 Hickory Ridge Road, $377,250.

• Richard M. and Kimberly D. Smith to Jacob Scott Miller and Kimberly Janes, Huntington Woods Road, $37,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription