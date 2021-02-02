The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in January:
• Kenton and Joyce Cvetnich to Dan Liebman, 151 Covered Bridge Lane, $175,000.
• Daisy Jane Perry to Maria Cruz, 67 Capital Mobile Home Parl, $0.
• Michael R. and Sondra Anderson Living Trust to Sharmari and William D. Redd, 2602 Switzer Road, $350,000.
• Joseph and Emily Osborne to Sarah and Jason E. Vanderpool, 206 Blue Spruce Drive, $320,000.
• Scott and Barbara Green to Payton and Jessica Roberts, 6 Regents Park, $268,000.
• Glenn and Jane Long to Glenn and Jane Long and Mindy L. Thornton, 18 Ryswick Lane, $268,000.
• Legacy Property Group LLC to Singh and Kaur Properties LLC, Versailles Road, $1.025 million.
• John Nowak to Burkhead Realty Holdings LLC, 1028 Champion Drive, $178,500.
• JWS Properties LLC to Burkhead Realty Holdings LLC, 1032-10-34 Champion Drive, $171,800.
• Calvert R. and Vivian E. Bratton to Tamatha Lynn Bradley, 2061 Silver Lane Blvd., $258,000.
• VanHouten Construction Inc. to Jason and Felicia Wilson, 530 Country Lane, $110,000.
• Jeffrey T. Rarden to Stephen T. Beers and Kimberly C. Dunn, 215 Eastover Road, $330,000.
• Ashley Stanley to Madison N. Simpson, 128 Locust Ave., $160,000.
• Paul S. and Audria D. Story to Paul E. and Katricia S. Rogers, 516 Forest Ridge Drive, $297,000.
• Scottie L. and Janet I. Boughter to Michael A. Blankenship, 152 White Cliffs Lane, $209,000.
• Raymond Hutchison to Dorothy Gatewood, 1300 Seneca Trail, $140,000.
• Stephen Todd and Kimberly Beers to Shannon Lea Ireland and Jerimiah Walls, 530 Powhatan Trail, $185,000.
• Ada Updike to Jason T. Ryles and Lyndsey Coffield, 2174 Indian Gap Road, $69,500.
• Whitehat LLC to Adam J. and Patricia L. Scott, 1980 Deer Ridge Court, $38,500.
• Alan Kotria to Phillips Incorporated, 848 Ivy Ave., $67,000.
• Laverne Evans to Jan Ehl, 140 Hickory Drive, $105,000.
• John C. Howard Life Estate to Patricia H. Gibbs, 156 Winding Way, $0.
• Peggy M. Allen to Kevin M. Murphy, 115 Meredith Ave., $130,000.
• Castle Properties LLC to Burkhead Realty Holdings LLC, 531-533 Williamsburg Road, $149,600.
• KHW Properties LLC to Gentry Real Estate Holdings Group, 109 and 111 Allnutt Drive, $205,000.
• Gloria L. Whisman to KHW Properties LLC, 114 Allnutt Drive, $55,000.
• James and Crystal Kimble to James Kimble, 623 Blackburn Ave., $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Brandie Craft, 413 Noel Ave., $120,000.
• Schaefer Properties LLC to KHW Properties LLC, 745 Ridgeview Drive, $206,000.
• Schaefer Properties LLC to KHW Properties LLC, 107 Northwood Road, $206,000.
• GRA-KAT LLC to Badlands LLC, 65 Ashwood Court, $368,000.
• Stephen M. and Milea C. Butler to Wesley Robert Cornett, 304 Hermitage Drive, $180,000.
• Gary R. Harp to Gary R. Harp and Ruby Greenwell, 207 Paul Sawyier Drive, $0.
• Mary Palumbo and Eric Northcutt to FKTKY Properties LLC, 423 W. Fourth St., $148,000.
• Troy S. Locker to Ground & Frame LLC, 309 Virginia Ave., $67,500.
• Speak Real Estate LLC to Olympus LLLP, 261 Meadowview Drive, $347,500.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Travis C. Carpenter, 221 Old Station Road, $309,580.
• Nathaniel and Tracy Jones to Tracy Jones, 168 Woodgate Road, $0.
• Sherri Hulette to Sherri Hulette and Harold Bruce Upper, 104 Maple Ridge Drive, $0.
• Tyrone S. and Nicole R. McGee to Mykaila R. Dean, 304 Sycamore Court, $145,000.
• Sivling Lo to Luis David and Yamilet Fuentes, 109 Rawleigh Court, $48,000.
• Scottie Wayne Poynter to Richard Nelson, 1648 Dry Ridge Road, $125,000.
• Juanita Renfro to Donnie R. and Patty L. Smith, 11450 U.S. 421 North, $62,500.
• Travis C. and Stephanie L. Carpenter to Marc Wayne and Shanda Marie Stone, 1700 Hickory Ridge Road, $377,250.
• Richard M. and Kimberly D. Smith to Jacob Scott Miller and Kimberly Janes, Huntington Woods Road, $37,000.
