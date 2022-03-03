Property transfers 2

 

The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in January:

• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Irene & David Vaughn, 2021 Berry Hill Drive, $337,960.

• Capitol City Rentals LLC to Randy D. II & Kimberly D. Robinson, 632 Alfa Drive, $181,000.

• Charles G. Erwing to Charles Anthony Ewing & Annette Clara Dupont-Ewing, 459 Colston Lane, $0.

• Kelli Darland to Barry Devers, 316 Patricia Street, $149,500.

• James C. Holbrook to James Carl Holbrook Revocable Trust, 114 Jeannette Avenue, $0.

• Lori Elizabeth Shoup to Michael Ryan & Chelcie K. Alexander, 1323 Seneca Trail, $220,000.

• Stephen Scott Hunsaker Estate to S. Ellen & Tyler & Keenan Hunsaker, 7068 Peaks Mill Road, $0..

• Sheila Klaber to Axl Clay Bryant, 254 Sycamore Drive, $122,500.

• Charles W. & Patricia Moore to R.F. & Ruth Ann Wilhoite, 6925 Owenton Road, $0.

• Terry Johnson to I2M LLC, 8964 Owenton Road, $126,500.

• Andrew & Kristie Wooldridge to Calvin J. & Danielle Ludwig, 311 Highwood Drive, $138,000.

• David & Amy Hopewell to David Hopewell, 845 Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.

• Mildred M. Hix to Bid Bizz LLC, 111 Tuscany Lane, $0.

• Janie Evans to Charles Timothy Hosley & James P. Gibson, 102-104 Gayle Street, $27,500.

• Teresa & Gene Shell to Aaron & Shannon Renae Martin, 210 Raintree Road, $164,100.

• Steven Keith Meeks to Steven Keith & Rita Faye Meeks, 207 Choate Street, $0.

• Henry A. & Karen S. Chambers to James Lewis, Benson Valley Road, $60,000.

• Katelyn B. Welch to Isabelle Grace Thompson, 126 Ravenwood Drive, $149,900.

• Whitney Penn to Whitney Hockensmith, 2374 Lebanon Road, $0.

• Fred K. & Betty C. Fern to Evan A. Morris, 224 Lyons Drive, $135,000.

• Teresa James to Andrea Marie Cunningham, 243 Hickory Drive, $138,000.

• Thompson F. Keesling to Thompson F. Keesling & Rene M. Hales, 3980 Switzer Road, $117,500.

• George W. Tincher -Est- to Sarah Rhea & Tristan McIntosh, 1013 Maverick Trail, $145,000.

• Louis Henry & Eva Polsgrove to Duane F. & Glenda Liebschwager, 1039 Seminole Trail, $199,100.

• Kevin Adam & Jessica E. Martin to Darryl & Katrina Songer, 252 Desha Drive, $140,000.

• Diversified Investments LLC to Timothy Morton, 103 Locust Ridge Road, $289,900.

• Sam W. Gilbert to Joseph Scott & Tracy Lynne Chase, 503 Alfa Drive, $206,000.

• Troy Jr. & Rhonda L. Woody to John G. Hamilton, 118 Parkside Drive, $150,000.

• Joseph, Andrew, Mallory White to Henry Lee Ethington, 889 Green Wilson Road, $157,500.

• RCW Properties LLC to J & V Properties Management LLC, 105 Buttonwood Way, $22,000.

• Thomas Walton to Yeary Properties LLC, 202 Raintree Road, $187,000.

• Denise Lynn Lipford to Mackenzie & Brandon Preece, 1163 Mills Lane, $220,000.

• Greg & Julia H. Moore to Weston & Andrea Brooks, 1686 Stockton Road, $275,000.

• Edward E. & Nancy J. Ball to Nancy J. Ball, 126 Locust Hill, $0.

• Thomas D Isaac Family Limited Ptn to Freire Commercial Properties LLC, 1009 Twilight Trail, $975,000.

• Kentucky Housing Corporation to Secretary of Housing & Urban Develop, 112 Hollow Creek Drive, $0.

• Dailey’s Properties LLC & to Clinton & Destiny Rochelle Hays, 152 Hunters Trace, $400,000.

• John & Ann McKaig to John McKaig, Stockton Road, $20,000.

• Clevenger Tipton & Stulz Properties to Ernest P. Fowler, 1150 Chenault Road, $480,000.

• Ernest P. Fowler to The Candleberry Company, 1150 Chenault Road, $0.

• Amy Catherine Mauer to Shannon W. & Susan M. McDonald, 324 Westland Drive, $134,000.

• Stephanie Aldridge to Frankfort Works LLC, 395 Garden Point Drive, $0.

• William Eugene Sanford to James Ray Sanford, 12465 Bald Knob Road, $0.

• William F. Parker & Joshua F. Parker to Kurt E. Shelton, Lebanon Road/Goose Creek Road, $120,000.

• Linda L. Perkins to Mama’s Nestegg 2 Irrevocable Trust c/o Linda Lou Perkins, 174 Locust Ridge Road, $0.

• Fred K. & Betty C. Fern to Ryan J. Simpson, 220 Farmers Lane, $122,000.

• Timothy J. Booth to William E. & Tiffany W. Mello, 204 Pendleton Lane, $360,000.

• William E. III & Tiffany W. Mello to William Andrew & Holly Mayer, 106 Northern Pintail Court, $272,500.

• Doris Johnson to Stephen R. & Michelle E. Kent, 126 Elizabeth Street, $72,000.

• Saulomon David & Francy Jazmin Swain to Tiffany & John Durham, 1029 Pueblo Trail, $235,000.

• Darby Leigh Taylor to Michelle F. & Robert Fitch, 528 Chinook Trail, $218,000.

• Frank J. Jr. & Nina Waizenhofer to John & Hannah Waizenhofer, 159-161 Landings Drive, $100,000.

• Donna Brawner Penrose to Tyler Mattison, 365 Owenton Avenue, $21,250.

• Anne H. Hilen to Duane A. & Angel Douglas Yates, 208 Glenwood Place, $209,900.

• Leo Family Investments LLC to Jason Young, 171 Tupelo Trail, $107,000.

• Daphne M. Hale to Michael Raymond Boyd Smith, 234 Cherry Lane, $148,500.

• Brian D. Harney to William C. Ayer Jr., 121 Evergreen Road, $0.

• William C. Ayer Jr. to Brian D. & Kimberly Parham Harney, 121 Evergreen Road, 121, $0

• Susan L. & Thomas Keith Payton to KPS Properties LLP, 334 Westover Road, $0.

• Roy C. & David L. Newnam to David L. Newnam, 2341 Lucas Lane, $0.

• Earl Jeffery & Linda C. Weber to Justyn Weber, 216 Laffoon Drive, $106,500.

• Rex R. & Deborah A. Fowler to Beverly N. Perkins & Paul C. Swatsler, 513 Forest Ridge Drive, $250,000.

• Thomas G. & Marsha Thompson to Jeffery P. Callan, Shenandoah Drive, $1,125,000.

• Thomas G. & Marsha A. Thompson to Jeffery P. Callan, 1373 Peaks Mill Road, $1,125,000.

• James A. Stratton to Jacob Lovell, 152 Montgomery Avenue, $93,000.

• Katherine W. Blackburn to Krystal & Tisa Conway-Cunningham, 236 Meadowview Drive, $169,000.

• Angela Gayle Kring to Treasure LLC, 308 Secretariat Way, $202,000.

• Christine H. Jones Estate to Nathan J. Bales, 317 Juniper Drive, $162,500.

• Phillip Gipson Smith to Shayne A. Smith, 310 Hanley Lane, $0.

• Shayne A. Smith to Jesus E. Herrera & Sheccid S. Castillo, 310 Hanley Lane, $174,500.

• Bluegrass Flooring LLC to Cory Ryan Ray, 130 Allnutt Drive, $140,000.

• Adam P. Rogers to Krista L. Dillow, 500 McCreary Avenue 500, $120,000.

• Kari & James Hale Williams to Williams-Hale Family Trust, 205 Millsboro Drive, $0.

• Robert S. Sizemore to Hallie K. Brinkerhoff, 1205 Dale Avenue, $150,000.

• Shire Haven Properties LLC to Obanion & Angela Kring, 708 Timothy Drive, $247,000.

• Cornelio Soto & Kristin Coubert to Scott & Alyssa Courtney, 104 Calhoun Lane, $200,000.

• WNW Properties LLC to Jonathan L. Courtney & Aubri S. Layson, 109 Tecumseh Trail, $233,000.

• John J. Lovell to Gary L. & Nikki L. Bess, 117 Locust Ridge Road, $275,000.

• Tom Neville to Jason Hutsell, 279 River Valley Road, $13,500.

• Alice L. Schwartz to Lorissa Ivers, 232 E. Main Street, $110,000.

• Gary Bess to Edgar & Sara Jackson, 215 Coldstream Drive, $229,000.

• John W. & Debbie Lee to Burkhead Realty Holdings LLC, 318 Woodhill Lane, $185,000.

• John W. & Debbie Lee to Burkhead Realty Holdings LLC, 316 Woodhill Lane, $185,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 285 Cherry Lane, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 270 Cherry Lane, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 121 Cherrywood Drive, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 117 Cherrywood Drive, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 116 Edgewood Drive, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 108 Cherrywood Drive, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 110 Brookfield Drive, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 234-236 Creekside Lane, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 230-232 Creekside Lane, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 222-224 Creekside Lane, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 113 Brookfield Drive, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 111 Brookfield Drive, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 101 Coolbrook Drive, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 116 Hillway Lane, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 120 Hillway Lane, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 117 Hillway Lane, $1,566,000.

• William T. May to Edwin A. Moncada Ramos, 235 Creekside Lane, $1,566,000.

• Nathan J. Goderwis to Sharmali Hansford, 328 Strathmore Drive, $174,900.

• Peach Rentals - The Oaks Farm LLC to Chino & Camille Lane Ross, 4920 Lawrenceburg Road, $67,500.

• Marshall Properties LLC to Cheryl Marshall, 710 Clover Drive,  $0.

• Edmond H. Courtney to Wilma L. & John T. & Edwin J. & Jefferson D. Courtney, Camp Pleasant Road, $0.

• Thomas & Elaine Brumback to Sandra & Thomas Robinson, 520 Kickapoo Trail, $189,600.

• Restore Frankfort LLC to A & P Investments LLC, 101 W. Main Street, $255,000.

• Ajay Krishna Malempati to AJ Capital LLC, 110 Quachita Trail, $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryadevasa to AJ Capital LLC, 310-312 Bypass Plaza Drive,  $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryadevasa to AJ Capital LLC, 314-316 Bypass Plaza Drive,  $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryadevasa to AJ Capital LLC, 318-320 Bypass Plaza Drive,  $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryadevasa to AJ Capital LLC, 322-324 Bypass Plaza Drive,  $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryadevasa to AJ Capital LLC, 326-328 Bypass Plaza Drive,  $0.

• Ajay Malempati to AJ Capital LLC, 400 Freedom Drive, $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryanavara to AJ Capital LLC, 571-573 Williamsburg Road, $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryanavara to AJ Capital LLC, 426-428 Schenkel Lane, $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryanavara to AJ Capital LLC, 432-434 Schenkel Lane, $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryanavara to AJ Capital LLC, 438-440 Schenkel Lane, $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryanavara to AJ Capital LLC, 464-468 Schenkel Lane, $0.

• Ajay Malempati & Jahnavi Suryanavara to AJ Capital LLC, 470-474 Schenkel Lane, $0.

• Brandie Craft to Benita Noel, 413 Noel Avenue, $128,800.

• Ajay Krishna Malempati to AJ Capital LLC, 75 Ashwood Court, $0.

• Ajay Krishna Malempati to AJ Capital LLC, 409 Ridgewood Lane, $0.

• Paul I. & Tonya J. Kenner to Paul & Tonya Kenner Irrevocable Trust, 327 Parkwood Place, $0.

• Connie F. Freeman to Tammie Mabe, 510 St. Johns Road, $148,000.

• Emily K. & Harold Barrett Jr. to Danny H. & Anna Thornsberry, 1091 Union Ridge Road, $52,500.

• Mainstreet Properties LLC to Martin & Mayra Luna, 911 Holmes Street, $28,500.

• Heather Chaney to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 619 ½ Taylor Avenue, $23,000.

• Edmund C. & Phyllis K. Hagy to RT Bailey Enterprises LLC, 1610 Highview Circle, $150,000.

• Eleanor Cook to Stephen & Jennifer Thornton, 6375 Mt. Zion Road, $20,000.

• Chelsea N. & Christopher D. Fallis to Ruth Ann Blevins, 101 Medinah Court, $220,000.

• Ethan Davis & Megan Brooke Barker to Ann W. Allan & Craig Baxter, 325 Whippoorwill Lane, $195,000.

• Charles Scott Woodard to Wendell Cameron & Susan Johnson, 2052 Silver Lake Blvd.,  $245,000.

• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Michael S. & Melinda Jacobs, 514 Osage Trail, $216,500.

• Jeffery Scott Campbell to Randy D. & Elizabeth R. Tillett, 599 E. Main Street, $195,000.

• Jeffery Scott Campbell to Randy D. & Elizabeth R. Tillett, E. Main Street, $195,000.

• David W. & Linda G. Robinson to David & Kelly Jackson, River Valley Road, $17,000.

• David Robinson to David & Kelly Jackson, River Valley Road, $17,000.

• Richard Meyer to Richard Meyer, 415 Leawood Drive, $0.

• Richard Meyer to Richard Meyer, 413 Leawood Drive, $0.

• Richard Meyer to Richard Meyer, 411 Leawood Drive, $0.

• Richard Meyer to Richard Meyer, 407 Leawood Drive, $0.

• Parker Family Trust to Jacob West, 310 Murrell Street, $90,500.

• Wendell & Susan Johnson to KY Home Investors LLC, 327 Wash Road, $175,000.

• Larry & Scarlett Moore to Scarlett Moore, 374 Harrodswood Road, $0.

• Jean Flood to Michael & Jennifer Aldridge, 818 Bryant Benson Road, $110,000.

• Clarence R. & Donna J. Miller to Whitney Z. & William P. Auberry III, Botkins Lane, $340,000.

• Clarence R. & Donna J. Miller to Whitney Z. & William P. Auberry III, Botkins Lane, $340,000.

• Kenner T. Hay & Karen L. Clark to Kenner T. Hay, 115 Clearwater Lane, $0.

• Craig M. Willard to Craig M. & Jennifer L. Willard, 1223 Kimbel Drive, $0.

• Karina Cheung & Kenneth & Laura Yue to Arnoldo Cervantes, 777 Ridgeview Drive, $226,000.

• Stacey Salvadori to Irene Watson, 704 Kentucky Avenue, $75,000.

• Summit Properties - Tupelo LLC to Barry G. Hardison, 142-164 Tupelo Trail, $1,100,000.

• Lawrence R. Borne Revocable Trust to Stanley Gravitt, 630 Dry Ridge Road, $1.

