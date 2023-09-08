The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in January:
• Shaun Caldwell to Bleed Blue Properties LLC, 260-4 Landings Drive, $82,500.
• James S. Reynolds to Bleed Blue Properties LLC, 262 Landings Drive, $90,000.
• Arlene Chenault to Bleed Blue Properties LLC, 264 Landings Drive, $92,500.
• Ginger L. Bailey to Bleed Blue Properties LLC, 266 Landings Drive, $82,500.
• Emily Paul to Kayla Beghtol, 409 Briarpatch Lane, $182,500.
• Sarah E. and Keith R. Ramsay to Rebecca T. Ash and Charles Etherington, 209 Donalynn Drive, $162,000.
• William A. Hopper to William A. Hopper, Union Ridge Road, $0.
• William A. Hopper to William A. Hopper, Union Ridge Road, $0.
• William A. Hopper to William A. Hopper, Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Suzanne C. Sullivan to John F. Fields, 235 Cherry Knoll Place, $203,000.
• Paul and Joy Winters to 12M LLC, 147 Sunset Drive, $90,000.
• Dennis Hatfield to Sarah Hatfield Herndon, 953 Belvoir Drive, $0.
• Jared Hubbard and Adam Brassfield to Ralph J. and Amber D. Hutchinson, 127 Bobby Jones Blvd., $250,000.
• Sarah L. Engler to Ziaolong Ruan and Daniel Rivera, 227 Laffoon Drive, $189,000.
• Emily Shaw to Property Transitions LLC, 830 Bridgeport Road, $50,000.
• Christopher Wright to Hunter Wright, 835 Snavely Road, $187,500.
• CDT Homes LLC to Village at Duckers Town Homes LLC, 101 Bobby Jones/304-306 Robert Green, $350,000.
• CDT Homes LLC to Village At Duckers Town Homes LLC, 308-310 Robert M. Green Blvd., $350,000.
• CDT Homes LLC to Village at Duckers Town Homes LLC, 311-313 Robert M. Green Blvd., $350,000.
• CDT Homes LLC to Village at Duckers Town Homes LLC, 305-307-309 Robert M. Green Blvd., $350,000.
• Denis L. Bourne to Benjamin Bourne, 145 Rolling Acres Drive, $0.
• Benjamin Bourne to The Benjamin Bourne Trust, 145 Rolling Acres Drive, $0.
• Charles Lucas Wesley Hippe to Hudson Homes Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #29, $70,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Refined Homes by Freire LLC, Oak Ridge Drive, $29,500.
• MO Holdings LLC to Refined Homes by Freire LLC, Oak Ridge Drive, $29,500.
• Bradley Dale Jr. and Denetta J. Hamblin to Christina and Jordan Keyes, 104 Furlong Court, $375,000.
• Haydon Enterprises LLC to Katelyn M. and Cameron M. Harrod, 220 Dewey Court, $152,000.
• Lucas Deborde to Michael Ruble, 7576 Owenton Road, $155,000.
• Kenneth and Tammy Disponett to Kiranjit Malli, 1100 Holly Hill Drive, $50,000.
• Thomas J. and Doris W. Harrod to Ruth Harrod Henry, 5200 Bald Knob Road, $0.
• Sheila D. Gerkin to Eric and Alexis Paige Coubert, 2053 Silver Lake Blvd., $237,500.
• Crescent Investment Group Inc. to Bleed Blue Properties LLC, 721 Bradley St., $75,800.
• Bleed Blue Properties LLC to Saborit Real Estate Group LLC, 721 Bradley St., $82,000.
• Westcock Properties LLC to Alexandra N. Sandefur, 213-215 Henry St., $160,000.
• Robbie Perkins to Yvette and John Nehez, 151 Pinehurst Drive, $229,000.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Eugene Jr. & Amy White, 102 Antler Ridge Drive/114 Maple Ridge, $0.
• Aaron T. and Jessica Williams to Aaron Tyler Williams, 13000 Bald Knob Road, $0.
• Donald McGaughey to Greg McGaughey, 513 Aztec Trail, $0.
• Donald McGaughey to Greg McGaughey, 513 Aztec Trail, $0.
• Howard P. Hazelwood to Stephen Lee McNabb, 1728 Stonehaven Drive, $330,000.
• David A. and Angela M. Lewis to James and Shelly Reynolds, 778 Benson Ave., $39,000.
• Ida M. Downey to Prakash B. and Rita Patel, Green Wilson Road, $310,000.
• Ida M. Downey to Prakash B. and Rita Patel, 5277 US 127 South, $310,000.
• Kathleen H. Riggs to Kathleen Hopkins, 1013 Mojave Trail, $0.
• Ethel L. Reeves to Stephen VanWinkle, 9164 Owenton Road, $72,000.
• Salen D. Wingate Jr. -Life Estate- to Hannah and Richard Wright-Marx, 418 Logan St., $239,500.
• Michael A. Fields to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, Ice Factory Alley, $35,000.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Megan B. Barker and Tyler J. Frazier, 104 Stone Ridge Drive, $262,000.
• Donald Matthew and Donald P. Marshall to Donald Matthew Marshall, 328 N. Scruggs Lane, $0.
• Michael Clinton and Jessica Gale Shaw to Michael Clinton Shaw, 1934 Sullivan Lane, $0.
• Thomas P. and Robert S. Lancaster to Carolyn and Bradley Austin, 101 Randolph Road, $185,000.
• Felix Espinoza and Arleny A. Balcazar to Arlene Chenault, 840 Columbia Ave., $174,900.
• Five Knight LLC to McMillionaire LLC, 400-402-404 Schenkel Lane, $0.
• Dewey and Candis Woods to David A. and David W. Simpson, 403 Dailey Ave., $30,000.
• West Main Partners LLC to RBR Capital LLC, 208-214 W. Main St., $425,000.
• MBT Holdings LLC to Aaron and Chrissa Hartman, 106 Linden Ave., $153,000.
• Robert A. and Cynthia S. Jacobs to Robert A. Jacobs, 108 Calhoun Lane, $0.
• Stephen Barker and Sara J. Giles to William and Kerri Hogan, 786 Ninevah Road, $475,000.
• Betty Updike to Dianna Rogers and Donna Kikel, 913 Collins Lane, $0.
• Betty Craig to Coy Trapp, 164 Hunters Trace, $0.
• Betty J. Craig to Coy Trapp, 164 Hunters Trace, $3,000.
• Anchor Frankfort Retail LLC to OHP Arrowhead LLC, 151 Arrowhead Court, $735,000.
• Marshall Scott and Sherry Peace to Lexington Murray Properties LLC, 166-168-170-172 Centennial Drive, $0.
• Marshall S. II and Sherry Peace to Lexington Murray Properties LLC, 141 Centennial Drive, $0.
• Mary J. and Kimberly Hatton to Brittany Kincaid, 413 Green Fields Lane, $185,000.
• Nicole M. Barker to Nicole B. and J. Bentley Bradshaw, 223 Stonehedge, $0.
• John E. Boughan to John E. Sr. and Sandra Broughan, 105 Schenkelwood Drive, $0.
• Ellen B. Glasgow to The Ellen Brown Glasgow Revocable Trust, 110 E. Fourth St., $0.
• Johnson Browning Investments LLC to Community Storage LLC, 215 Holmes St., $0.
• Tom and Suzanne Richards to Jena White, 4235 Georgetown Road, $0.
• Trent Rutledge to Kevin Adam and Jessica Martin, 1137 Devane Lane, $260,000.
• Regina R. Armstrong to Regina Renee and Daniel B. Wiley, 2985 Bald Knob Road, $0.
• CDT Homes LLC to Ronald Clay Hardwick, 113 Woods Way, $269,950.
• Jordan P. and Christina M. Keyes to Jerry W. and Johnra Holly Slone, 140 Saratoga, $600,000.
• Kevin R. and Maureen A. Ritchie to Ryan C. Goodin and Colby Jo Patterson, 528 Tatato Trail, $242,000.
• Ronald C. Hardwick to Kenneth D. Railey, 1133 Kiowa Trail, $186,000.
• Shana B. Cubert and Sandra A. Rolland to Jackson Ryles Properties LLC, 339 Westland Drive, $75,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Dennis and Sharee Hall, 1651 Peaks Mill Road, $458,436.
• Gerald and Opal Vance to Austin D. Payton, 1104 Leathers Lane, $208,000.
• Glenda A. Cohorn to Martha Edwards and Trisha Johnson and Others, 4359 Camp Pleasant Road, $0.
• Deborah Burke and Robin Stephenson to MLNS Kentucky Properties LLC, 111 Dailey Ave., $162,000.
• Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company to Upton Quick Stop Inc., 1401 Louisville Road, $775,000.
• Otis Thompson Jr. to Taylor G. Marshall, 1601 Benson Valley Road, $2,000.
• Helen J. Swatzyna to Rita and Ken Maynard, 228 Stonehedge, $500,000.
• RGC Southeast Properties LLC to KCRI Trust and Krociko Acquisition Co., 302 Brighton Park Blvd., $0.
• Stockton Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 200 Sequoyah Trail, $0.
• Forrest and Evelyn Whitledge to Melissa, Frank and Stephen Heun, 420 Reed Drive, $150,000.
• Charles Steven Perkins Revocable Living Trust to BW Liberty Real Estate, 800 Brawner St., $63,000.
• Limestone Investments LLC to Andrew J. McLeod, 208 Hawthorne Drive, $195,000.
• Michael Wilson to Amanda M. and Ken Borchardt, 108 Farmers Lane, $170,000.
• Charles Sheehy to Ronald Lynn Horn, 201 Hickory Ridge Road, $163,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.