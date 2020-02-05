The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in January:
• Brett Buchanan to Floyd S. and Evelyn M. Riddle, 1094 Union Ridge Road, $99,000.
• Larry A. and Phyllis R. Stigers to Todd Manor LP, 2991 Leestown Road, $1.2 million.
• Angela D. Mohedano to Isabelle G. Berberian, 113 Olympic Court, $135,000.
• Patricia Todd to Patricia Todd Family Trust, 108 Cinnamon Teal Court, $0.
• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 135 Whispering Pines Drive, $42,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to 124 Properties LLC, 107 Blue Spruce Drive, $25,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to J&V Properties Management LLC, 113 Wisteria Lane, $25,000.
• Robin and Brittany Rhea to Jordan T. and Megan M. Hall, 841 Hickman Hill Road, $194,000.
• Douglas M. and Joan E. Graham to Jacqueline L. Coleman, 213 Plantation Lane, $283,000.
• George Anthony and Bertha S. Busseni to Douglas Marshall Graham, 785 Stoneleigh Lane, $535,000.
• Duard W. Hockensmith to Jackie W. Hockensmith, 749 Switzer Road, $0.
• Revel W. and Ann G. Moore to Amy Moore and Ryan Tyler Toncray, 112 Mahan Court, $341,000.
• Hayashi Telempu North America Corp. to Tierney Storage LLC, Lane View Drive or Fortune Drive, $45,000.
• L. Hobbs and Dawn R. Cheek to John David and Erin Nicole Hodgkin, 317 Morehead Drive, $269,000.
• John T. and Bonnie L. Fint to Effie Hudson and Gary M. Carpenter, 213 Wickliffe Drive, $32,500.
• Wilplaza LLC to Hamilton Investment Properties LLC, 363 Versailles Road, $2.9 million.
• Daniel Byrd State Farm Insurance LLC to Smith Garage Equipment Inc., 331 Versailles Road, $220,000.
• Peter A. and Michelle H. Metts to Vida L. Schottenstein, 105 Sonoma Drive, $128,000.
• Patricia A. Smith to Sydney and Lloyd Stinnett, 1444 Equine Way, $122,500.
• Michael and Randall Wilson to Thomas C. and Terri L. Shramm, 112 Purebred Court, $174,500.
• John and Erin Hodgkin to F. Marvin Hayden Jr. and Rebecca Kay Hayden, 1018 Man-O-War Drive, $189,700.
• Helen S. Wingate Trust to Gladys Che Bih, 308 Stephen Road, $194,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Emily Brianna Vanderpool, 1036 Navajo Trail, $130,000.
• Louis Breckel to Jessica Ragland and Nicholas Keeling, 208 Seminole Trail, $199,900.
• Lisa Anne Chaney to April Hess, 4111 Peaks Mill Road, $188,000.
• Eden F. Crum to Aaron Michael Davis, 1831 Sullivan Lane, $127,500.
• Charles Flinchum Jr. to Lester Smoot and Jeffrey A. Simpson, 234 Stevenson Drive, $54,000.
• Jessica Castenir to Melinda R. Broughton, 171 Lyons Drive, $167,000.
• Anderson Homes for Rent LLC to Positive Growth LLC, 147 Jackson Drive, $81,000.
• Melinda R. Broughton to Jared Stephens, 210 Dewey Court, $125,000.
• Derrick Ashley and Kimberly Edwards to Cartus Financial Corp., 101 Rancho Court, $166,400.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Robin and Jeffrey Gilbert, 217 Rolling Acres Drive, $105,000.
• Karnita Vaughan to Sarah Grey Harvey, 133 Winding Way Drive, $0.
• Tackett Properties LLC to JWB Investments LLC, 141 Hickory Drive, $67,000.
• William Cardwell to Deborah C. and Robert A. Pinto, 696 Bradley St., $99,000.
• Lisa A. and Paul C. Baker to Ryan Wiard and Madalyn Baker, 712 Bradley St., $107,900.
• Harry and Phyllis Levin to Daniel and Andrea Semones, 615-627 Commanche Trail, $234,750.
• Bonnie S. Reeves to Keyboard Irrevocable Trust, 227 Laurel St., $0.
• Opal Gibson to Ann Willard Roberts Simmons, 224 Pinewood Drive, $0.
• Charles C. Leitch to Charles Leitch Living Trust, 231 Crestwood Drive, $0.
• Tonya Marshall Davis to Lillie Susan Davis, 637 Montclair Road, $0.
• Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to Capital City Residences LLC, 125 Buffalo Trail, $81,000.
• Ardent Real Estate Holdings LLC to Bluegrass Flooring LLC, 130 Allnutt Drive, $37,500.
• Paul D. Winters to Steven D. Clark, 439 Holmes St., $25,000.
• Allen and Rosemary Grimes to Daileys Properties LLC, 550 Holmes St., $25,000.
• Jeremy Richardson and Amy Perry to Tiffany M. Elkin, 241 Sullivan Lane, $124,900.
• Sharon Tracy to Mark Miller, 80 Quarles Road, $75,000.
• Carolyn K. and William R. Taylor to William R. and Chelsea Ann Taylor, 121 Perkins Road, $0.
• Paul J. Coleman to Helping Hand Homes LLC, 320 Fannin Court, $0.
• Louis E. Breckel to Louis E. Breckel Jr., 313 Capital Ave., $80,000.
• Peggy K. Staley to Paul and Donna Simpson, 102 Edgemont Road, $195,000.
• Peach Rentals to Peach Properties — Canterberry, 804 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Peach Rentals to Peach Properties — Canterberry, 805 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Peach Rentals to Peach Properties — Canterberry, 803 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Louis E. Breckel to Louis E. Breckel Jr., 904 Plaza Drive, $350,000.
• Cora M. Bobbitt Estate to Phillip G. and Rebecca B. Wilson, 727 Timothy Drive, $125,000.
• Fint Rentals LLC to Blue House Properties LLC, 753 Woodland Ave., $125,000.
• Soucy Real Estate Holdings LLC to WNW Properties LLC, 720 Woodland Ave., $310,000.
• Madgel C. Cleveland Trustee to Daniel S. Walker and Katelyn E. Castilon, 231 New St., $54,000.
• SJS Associates Inc. to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 220 Conway St., $250,000.
• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to George E. and Mary C. Hosfield, 1144 Leawood Drive, $259,900.
• Ashley Morris to Lauren Cheshire Abney and David Hall, 3 Ashmore Drive, $140,000.
• Central Bank and Trust Co. to Society of Saint Vincent De Paul Society, 311-313 Wallace Ave., $18,370.
• New Rope LLC to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 515 Ann St., $0.
• Rodney R. Ratliff Trust to Sorg Properties LLC, 598 Warsaw St., $226,000.
• Edward C. Kelsey Jr. to Legacy Property Group LLC, 11-29 Reilly Road, $275,000.
• Cedell Black to Cassie N. and Winfer S. Music, 1037 Mills Lane, $107,500.
• Roothog Properties LLC to Ashley Elizabeth and Michael Paul Jent, 1150 Devane Lane, $207,000.
• Paul W. and Donna J. Simpson to Leanna Wardrip, 59 Meadowbrook Drive, $159,900.
• Wayne Begin to Kristopher Lee Trautwein, 52 Jones Lane, $118,000.
• Calen R. Studler to Watts Investments LLC, 415 Harrodswood Road, $250,000.
• Calen R. Studler to Watts Investments LLC, 417 Harrodswood Road, $250,000.
• Francis Kasu to Vruddhi LLC, 517 Old Station Road, $0.
• Chester Bojanowski to Feng Yang and Yunzi Ni, 159 Bellemeade Drive, $155,000.
• Carl and Bonnie Richardson to Larry C. and Shauna Hill, 2125 Commercial Drive, $208,000.
• Joseph J. Dobner to JLS Properties LLC, 101 Medical Heights Drive, $180,000.
• Roger Dale Roland to Brady and Molly Hudson, 1310 Louisville Road #102, $27,000.
• Roger Dale Roland to Brady and Molly Hudson, 1310 Louisville Road #98, $27,000.
• Hugh Shearer, Charles Shearer and Gregory Shearer to Mary Dee Boemker, 1310 Louisville Road #42, $28,000.
• James F. and Joyce M. Baxter to Brent E. Bowman, 247 Hollyberry Road, $135,000.
• BMT Investments LLC to HMW LLC, 9 Hudson Hollow Road, $285,000.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Elizabeth A. and Thomas C. Rohmann, 260 Oak Ridge Drive, $169,900.
• Jimmie Shelton and Paul D. Curry to Darian S. Payton, 232 Oak Ridge Drive, $223,000.
• Steven D. Clark and Shannon N. Smith to Mary Jo Waldner and Ronald D. Bell, 71 Shannon Lane, $185,000.
• Kathy Slaughter to Luch Mae and Larry Allen Fey, 660 McCann Road, $87,900.
• Briscoe Holdings and Her Properties to Daniel B. Midkiff III, 3060 U.S. 421 North, $15,000.
• Belinda Gail Meriwether to Matthew Scott Burriss, 273 Cherry Lane, $101,300.
• Janice C. Taylor to Janice Taylor, 217 Willowcrest Drive, $0.
• Jerry P. and Delilah Roberts to Mike Risk, 9480 U.S. 421 North, $31,000.
• Joyce A. Wash to Hollie F. Peyton, 2625 St. Johns Road, $0.
• Bobby L. and Elizabeth L. Byrd to Terry and Nancy Baker, 12450 U.S. 421 North, $20,000.
• Danny W. and Viola Lewis to D J Irrevocable Trust, 5140 Louisville Road, $0.
