The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in July.
• Christopher L. and Stella R. Pollard to Riverfox Properties LLC, 2377 Cedar Road, $120,000.
• Sherry L. and John O. Boarman IV to Amanda Lynn Hamilton, 104 Waverly Lane, $230,000.
• Richard and Joan Wacker to Weylin Dean and Abigail Davis, 113 Thomas St., $177,600.
• AY Real Estate Group LLC to Leslie Chad and Bethany Ann Hupp, 101 Potomac Court, $258,900.
• David and Mary Schroeder to Michael William Perry, 113 Potomac Court, $190,000.
• Diann Phillips to Laura Graves, 4765 Switzer Road, $0.
• Freddie D. White Jr. and Freddie D. White III to Freddie D. White Jr., 4170 Lucas Lane, $62,000.
• Jim Dailey to CDT Homes LLC, 265 and 269 Palmer Drive, $20,000.
• Stephanie J. Chapman to Kristen L. and Tony S. Wilson Jr., 200 Hogan Drive, $188,000.
• P&N Properties LLC to Michael B. Vargason and Carrie Robinson, 370 Village Drive, $257,000.
• Steven H. and Cindy F. Meuser to Jessica Willhoite and Barbara Ann New, 127 Mallard Drive, $180,000.
• Wesley Ray Shearer to Wesley Ray and Bennie Jean Shearer, 116 Mallard Drive, $0.
• Louis and Ruby Wilson to Michael R. and Cara C. Scott, 345 Farmbrook Circle, $225,000.
• Ansel Russell and Betty Romine to Richard Z. and Linda J. Burris, 139 Nicklaus Drive, $199,000.
• Sandra K. Butler to Philip C. and Whitney T. Lawson, 146 South Creek, $439,900.
• Pam and Gary Gegax to Eckman Management LLC, 1045 Alexander Drive, $95,000.
• Joseph F. and Brenda C. Mitchell to Mitchell Family Dynasty Trust, 204 Hanley Lane, $0.
• Robert F. and Cindy C. Messick to Michael L. and Kimberly A. Freeman, 1009 Entrada Drive, $187,000.
• Ronald Lee McMillen to Misty Shay McMillen, 1313 Lago Drive, $180,000.
• Ibukun O. and Ifeoluwa A. Amusan to Josephine N. Owoh, 127 Goodman Way, $139,000.
• Leslie and Mary Jacobs to Pamela Whitmire, 133 Goodman Way, $134,325.
• Charlyne Thurmond to Jon B. Hammond, 325 Secretariat Way, $209,000.
• Ann C. Wiard to Rebuilt Realty LLC, 1009 Quarter Mile Way, $85,000.
• Mark G. and Marty J. Hulette to Michael Campbell and Tama Vandergrift, 217 Jeff Court, $250,461.
• John W. Jones Jr. to Mary L. Branham and Wayne F. Dominick, 232 Westover Road, $268,000.
• Terry J. Bush to 814 Properties LLC, 311 Patricia St., $40,000.
• Lindsey R. Ronca to Sherry Lynn Thornton, 226 Elkhorn Drive, $126,000.
• Christopher Wingfield to Alexander and Anna C. Morrelles, 1032 Iroquois Trail, $160,000.
• Lelia K. and Marvin L. Todd Jr. to Gary W. and Stephanie J. Collins, 301 Forest Ridge Drive, $229,900.
• Rick and Tina Purvis to Woodlark Capital LLC, 1322 Chinook Trail, $190,000.
• Rick and Tina Purvis to Tributary Capital LLC, 1318 Chinook Trail, $220,000.
• Paul R. and Jeffery S. Arnold to Brett Ladd, 425 Powhatan Trail, $189,000.
• Dandridge Bailey Walton to Danielle Butts, 522 Powhatan Trail, $215,000.
• Chaz D. Hockensmith to Blake and Jessica Marlow, 437 Chinook Trail, $162,500.
• Jo Carol and John C. Roberts Jr. to Marshall and Jennifer Banks, 1170 and 1190 Holt Lane, $675,000.
• Edward P. and Marilyn C. Todd to Marc L. and Lyndsi McNally, Sullivan Lane, $40,000.
• Edward P. and Marilyn C. Todd to David and Jonell Dailey, Sullivan Lane, $105,000.
• Harold G. Bernard Estate to Zachary and Samantha Hypes, Travis Bottom Road, $0.
• Lester Smoot and Jeffrey A. Simpson to Cathy Noel, 234 Stevenson Drive, $120,900.
• Joshua M. and Myriam J. Perkins to Carla A. West, 277 Johnson Ave., $75,000.
• Ann E. Johnson to Ann E. Johnson Life Estate, 342 Senate Drive, $0.
• Ruth E. Blackwell to David C. Beasler, 109 Beechwood Ave., $82,000.
• William T. Mathews to Anderw Vaughn, 406 Chippewa Trail, $165,000.
• Wayne Dominick and Mary L. Branham to Ashley P. Mulder, 857 Chestnut Ave., $159,000.
• Steven D. Clark to Capitol Renovations LLC, 809 Holmes St., $38,500.
• Amy New and Chad Buffin to Linda Burton, 600 Clifton Ave., $130,000.
• Anthony and Terri L. Cremeans to David A. Simpson Properties LLC, 212-214 Swigert Ave., $60,000.
• Gayle Lathrem to Clinton E. and Hannah M. Walker, 201 Noel Ave., $42,000.
• Nicholas B. Cutter to David L. and Katherine R. Talley, 312 Dailey Ave., $102,000.
• First United Methodist Church to Jason Amburgey, 200 Northgate Drive, $125,000.
• James Timothy Brewer to Osiris Waldina Turcios Ardon, 107 Hackberry Court, $242,500.
• Roy McCall to Meyer-Williams Enterprises Inc., 114 North Ridge Court, $18,000.
• Northridge Investments LLC to Roothog Properties LLC, Ridgeview Drive, $35,000.
• William J. and Betty May to Billy and Phyllis Adair, 5400 Owenton Road, $310,000.
• Jimmy E. Renfroe and Amelia Richardson to Brittany Brooks, 228 Preston Way, $145,000.
• Michael Shawn and Nickie S. Jordan to Stephen D. and Linda Faye Risk, 7774 Owenton Road, $92,500.
• Elbert Stokes to Cathy Gayhart, 293 Royal Parkway, $0.
• Banks Concrete LLC to Joseph W. and Sheila L. Mefford, 8440 Owenton Road, $325,000.
• Tonda R. Combs to Christopher M. and Rachel E. Jackson, 1220 Meadow Lane, $136,000.
• Wanda C. Cull to Wanda Cull Irrevocable Trust, 701 Reed Drive, $0.
• Robert H. Stewart to Robert D. Doris, 205 Big Eddy Road, $175,000.
• William Kyle Goebel to Martin R. Green, 333 E. Fourth St. #D3, $79,900.
• Richard A. and Sara J. Girdler to Herbert Carl Meyer, 333 E. Fourth St. #C11, $76,000.
• Olde Town Village Development LLC to George and James Cockrell III, 333 E. Fourth St. #A2, $63,500.
• Southern Acquisitions LLC to Lisa M. Dupree, 335 Murray St., $147,500.
• Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation to Franklin County Women and Family, 306 Murray St., $65,000.
• Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation to Franklin County Women and Family, 300 Murray St., $65,000.
• Nick Perkins Living Trust to John and Abby Clark, 416 Capital Ave., $112,000.
• Stephanie and Thomas D. Emberton Jr. to Emily A. and Marion C. Montooth II, 408 Leawood Drive, $275,000.
• Philip C. and Whitney T. Lawson to Emily K. and Christopher J. Powell, 310 Leawood Drive, $364,900.
• Timothy Corkran and Alegra Feldman to Rosemary Parks, 123 Tanglewood Drive, $219,000.
• Merrilyn K. Penegor to Brenda Parker, 1142 Leawood Drive, $254,900.
• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Sandra Butler, 1025 Berry Hill Drive, $272,115.
• Betty Sharaleene Wainscott to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood Drive #503, $20,000.
• Eric Hardin to Famo Properties LLC, 512 Truman St., $0.
• Pamela T. Cloyd to Nathan and Kyra Dailey and Freddie White, 137 Oaklawn Drive, $112,000.
• Phillip W. and Cathy B. Kring to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 119 Oaklawn Drive, $75,000.
• St. Clair Properties LLC to Skipstone LLC, 331 St. Clair St., $0.
• Broadway Development LLC to Skipstone LLC, 231 Broadway, $0.
• Roy Lee to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 106 Frazier Ave., $100,000.
• Richard L. and Kimberly J. Quire to James Gould, 12 Pheasant Drive, $325,000.
• Chris Burrell to Kevin R. and Sherry L. Walker, 111 Demerson Lane, $139,900.
• Diane Newton to William C. Ayer Jr., 669 Mills Lane, $0.
• Michael Garmon to Kennedy O’Connell, 4715 Lawrenceburg Road, $314,000.
• Emily and Marion C. Montooth II to Gregory Spear, 1013 Silver Creek Drive, $215,000.
• Thelma Webber to Rodney S. Webber and Barbara W. Smither, 3234 Evergreen Road, $0.
• William Dudley and Mary C. Spoonamore to William L. and Erin K. Spoonamore, 248 Briarpatch Lane, $125,000.
• Leslie Jean O’Brien to Alexia Burrell, 109 Briarpatch Lane, $160,000.
• Julie A. and Donnie R. Miracle Jr. to Timothy J. and Jessica A. Johnson, 207 Pin Oak Place, $177,500.
• Roothog Properties LLC to Sharon Kay New, 209 Bellwood Court, $172,000.
• Camm and Karen Swigert to Marcus and Gilda Daly, 113 Wheeler Drive, $303,000.
• Roberta Ann Tucker to Cameron W. and Maggie N. Horseman, 1112 Wood Glen, $198,500.
• Chad Strasburger to Jeffery and Paula Arnold, 231-233 Woodhill Lane, $137,600.
• Brenda M. Parker to Philip C. and Courtney A. Sturgill, 108 Oxford Place, $215,000.
• Diana L. and Alex C. Olszowy III, 177 Tupelo Trail, $0.
• Homing and Jiyeon Kim to Sweeney Properties LLC, 938 Louisville Road Suite 200, $112,000.
• Shirley L. Bryan to Zachary T. White, 1310 Louisville Road #94, $16,000.
• Delma Jane Britton to Patricia Ann Meade, 224 Juniper Drive, $0.
• Jeffrey S. Murphy to Michael B. and Leah M. Redding, 869 Devils Hollow Road, $128,500.
• Clyde Daniels Estate to Bruce Daniels, 606 Millie Drive, $0.
• Marie Rayborn Estate to Jennifer R. Parrish, 7501 Flat Creek Road, $0.
• Kim Reinhardt to Wayne Nicholas Planz II, 210 Cherry Lane, $118,000.
• Rosemary Riddle to Sandra Gayle Carter, 119 Lynnwood Drive, $114,900.
• Michael and Leah Gearhart to Ronald D. Hensley, 332 Green Fields Lane, $135,500.
• Amy L. Winkle to Jonathan A. and Shelby Sowers, 118 Running Brook Trail, $130,000.
• Darlyne Wood Azbill to Darlyne Wood and Robert Wayne Azbill, 1920 Evergreen Road, $0.
• Ruth R. Clatos to Ricky and Pamela Spaulding, 153 Echo Springs Drive, $21,000.
• Ricky Spaulding and Pamela Wainscott to Douglas E. and Tonja M. Armstrong, 137 Echo Springs Drive, $317,500.
• Irene Tate to Sharon Harrod, 645 Flat Creek Road, $0.
• Clyde H. Smith to Norma T. Smith, 365 Evergreen Road, $0.
• Norma T. Smith to William D. and Bettina B. Riley, 495 Evergreen Road, $0.
• Keller B. Campbell Jr. to Jackie E. and Keller B. Campbell Jr., 705 Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.
• Timothy Franklin Dale Coubert to Eric Daniel Thomas Coubert, 349 Bryant Benson Road, $40,000.
• Ethel E. and Eddie Sayre to John and Katia C. Bucerzan, KY 151, $45,000.
• Mary Ann Downs to Maygan Downs, 190 Old U.S. 60, $0
• Patricia A. Harrod to Tagba Rental LLC, 4873-4875 Louisville Road, $85,000.
• Joe and Sandra Wallen to Dianne L. Travillian and Robert D. Payne, 1380 Taylor Branch Road, $420,000.
• Brian C. and Sarah J. Parsley to Brian C. Parsley, 6100 Devils Hollow Road, $0.
• William E. Roberts to Joseph L. and Connie L. Ammon, 5411 St. Johns Road, $225,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.