Property transfers

The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in July.

• Christopher L. and Stella R. Pollard to Riverfox Properties LLC, 2377 Cedar Road, $120,000.

• Sherry L. and John O. Boarman IV to Amanda Lynn Hamilton, 104 Waverly Lane, $230,000.

• Richard and Joan Wacker to Weylin Dean and Abigail Davis, 113 Thomas St., $177,600.

• AY Real Estate Group LLC to Leslie Chad and Bethany Ann Hupp, 101 Potomac Court, $258,900.

• David and Mary Schroeder to Michael William Perry, 113 Potomac Court, $190,000.

• Diann Phillips to Laura Graves, 4765 Switzer Road, $0.

• Freddie D. White Jr. and Freddie D. White III to Freddie D. White Jr., 4170 Lucas Lane, $62,000.

• Jim Dailey to CDT Homes LLC, 265 and 269 Palmer Drive, $20,000.

• Stephanie J. Chapman to Kristen L. and Tony S. Wilson Jr., 200 Hogan Drive, $188,000.

• P&N Properties LLC to Michael B. Vargason and Carrie Robinson, 370 Village Drive, $257,000.

• Steven H. and Cindy F. Meuser to Jessica Willhoite and Barbara Ann New, 127 Mallard Drive, $180,000.

• Wesley Ray Shearer to Wesley Ray and Bennie Jean Shearer, 116 Mallard Drive, $0.

• Louis and Ruby Wilson to Michael R. and Cara C. Scott, 345 Farmbrook Circle, $225,000.

• Ansel Russell and Betty Romine to Richard Z. and Linda J. Burris, 139 Nicklaus Drive, $199,000.

• Sandra K. Butler to Philip C. and Whitney T. Lawson, 146 South Creek, $439,900.

• Pam and Gary Gegax to Eckman Management LLC, 1045 Alexander Drive, $95,000.

• Joseph F. and Brenda C. Mitchell to Mitchell Family Dynasty Trust, 204 Hanley Lane, $0.

• Robert F. and Cindy C. Messick to Michael L. and Kimberly A. Freeman, 1009 Entrada Drive, $187,000.

• Ronald Lee McMillen to Misty Shay McMillen, 1313 Lago Drive, $180,000.

• Ibukun O. and Ifeoluwa A. Amusan to Josephine N. Owoh, 127 Goodman Way, $139,000.

• Leslie and Mary Jacobs to Pamela Whitmire, 133 Goodman Way, $134,325.

• Charlyne Thurmond to Jon B. Hammond, 325 Secretariat Way, $209,000.

• Ann C. Wiard to Rebuilt Realty LLC, 1009 Quarter Mile Way, $85,000.

• Mark G. and Marty J. Hulette to Michael Campbell and Tama Vandergrift, 217 Jeff Court, $250,461.

• John W. Jones Jr. to Mary L. Branham and Wayne F. Dominick, 232 Westover Road, $268,000.

• Terry J. Bush to 814 Properties LLC, 311 Patricia St., $40,000.

• Lindsey R. Ronca to Sherry Lynn Thornton, 226 Elkhorn Drive, $126,000.

• Christopher Wingfield to Alexander and Anna C. Morrelles, 1032 Iroquois Trail, $160,000.

• Lelia K. and Marvin L. Todd Jr. to Gary W. and Stephanie J. Collins, 301 Forest Ridge Drive, $229,900.

• Rick and Tina Purvis to Woodlark Capital LLC, 1322 Chinook Trail, $190,000.

• Rick and Tina Purvis to Tributary Capital LLC, 1318 Chinook Trail, $220,000.

• Paul R. and Jeffery S. Arnold to Brett Ladd, 425 Powhatan Trail, $189,000.

• Dandridge Bailey Walton to Danielle Butts, 522 Powhatan Trail, $215,000.

• Chaz D. Hockensmith to Blake and Jessica Marlow, 437 Chinook Trail, $162,500.

• Jo Carol and John C. Roberts Jr. to Marshall and Jennifer Banks, 1170 and 1190 Holt Lane, $675,000.

• Edward P. and Marilyn C. Todd to Marc L. and Lyndsi McNally, Sullivan Lane, $40,000.

• Edward P. and Marilyn C. Todd to David and Jonell Dailey, Sullivan Lane, $105,000.

• Harold G. Bernard Estate to Zachary and Samantha Hypes, Travis Bottom Road, $0.

• Lester Smoot and Jeffrey A. Simpson to Cathy Noel, 234 Stevenson Drive, $120,900.

• Joshua M. and Myriam J. Perkins to Carla A. West, 277 Johnson Ave., $75,000.

• Ann E. Johnson to Ann E. Johnson Life Estate, 342 Senate Drive, $0.

• Ruth E. Blackwell to David C. Beasler, 109 Beechwood Ave., $82,000.

• William T. Mathews to Anderw Vaughn, 406 Chippewa Trail, $165,000.

• Wayne Dominick and Mary L. Branham to Ashley P. Mulder, 857 Chestnut Ave., $159,000.

• Steven D. Clark to Capitol Renovations LLC, 809 Holmes St., $38,500.

• Amy New and Chad Buffin to Linda Burton, 600 Clifton Ave., $130,000.

• Anthony and Terri L. Cremeans to David A. Simpson Properties LLC, 212-214 Swigert Ave., $60,000.

• Gayle Lathrem to Clinton E. and Hannah M. Walker, 201 Noel Ave., $42,000.

• Nicholas B. Cutter to David L. and Katherine R. Talley, 312 Dailey Ave., $102,000.

• First United Methodist Church to Jason Amburgey, 200 Northgate Drive, $125,000.

• James Timothy Brewer to Osiris Waldina Turcios Ardon, 107 Hackberry Court, $242,500.

• Roy McCall to Meyer-Williams Enterprises Inc., 114 North Ridge Court, $18,000.

• Northridge Investments LLC to Roothog Properties LLC, Ridgeview Drive, $35,000.

• William J. and Betty May to Billy and Phyllis Adair, 5400 Owenton Road, $310,000.

• Jimmy E. Renfroe and Amelia Richardson to Brittany Brooks, 228 Preston Way, $145,000.

• Michael Shawn and Nickie S. Jordan to Stephen D. and Linda Faye Risk, 7774 Owenton Road, $92,500.

• Elbert Stokes to Cathy Gayhart, 293 Royal Parkway, $0.

• Banks Concrete LLC to Joseph W. and Sheila L. Mefford, 8440 Owenton Road, $325,000.

• Tonda R. Combs to Christopher M. and Rachel E. Jackson, 1220 Meadow Lane, $136,000.

• Wanda C. Cull to Wanda Cull Irrevocable Trust, 701 Reed Drive, $0.

• Robert H. Stewart to Robert D. Doris, 205 Big Eddy Road, $175,000.

• William Kyle Goebel to Martin R. Green, 333 E. Fourth St. #D3, $79,900.

• Richard A. and Sara J. Girdler to Herbert Carl Meyer, 333 E. Fourth St. #C11, $76,000.

• Olde Town Village Development LLC to George and James Cockrell III, 333 E. Fourth St. #A2, $63,500.

• Southern Acquisitions LLC to Lisa M. Dupree, 335 Murray St., $147,500.

• Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation to Franklin County Women and Family, 306 Murray St., $65,000.

• Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation to Franklin County Women and Family, 300 Murray St., $65,000.

• Nick Perkins Living Trust to John and Abby Clark, 416 Capital Ave., $112,000.

• Stephanie and Thomas D. Emberton Jr. to Emily A. and Marion C. Montooth II, 408 Leawood Drive, $275,000.

• Philip C. and Whitney T. Lawson to Emily K. and Christopher J. Powell, 310 Leawood Drive, $364,900.

• Timothy Corkran and Alegra Feldman to Rosemary Parks, 123 Tanglewood Drive, $219,000.

• Merrilyn K. Penegor to Brenda Parker, 1142 Leawood Drive, $254,900.

• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Sandra Butler, 1025 Berry Hill Drive, $272,115.

• Betty Sharaleene Wainscott to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood Drive #503, $20,000.

• Eric Hardin to Famo Properties LLC, 512 Truman St., $0.

• Pamela T. Cloyd to Nathan and Kyra Dailey and Freddie White, 137 Oaklawn Drive, $112,000.

• Phillip W. and Cathy B. Kring to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 119 Oaklawn Drive, $75,000.

• St. Clair Properties LLC to Skipstone LLC, 331 St. Clair St., $0.

• Broadway Development LLC to Skipstone LLC, 231 Broadway, $0.

• Roy Lee to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 106 Frazier Ave., $100,000.

• Richard L. and Kimberly J. Quire to James Gould, 12 Pheasant Drive, $325,000.

• Chris Burrell to Kevin R. and Sherry L. Walker, 111 Demerson Lane, $139,900.

• Diane Newton to William C. Ayer Jr., 669 Mills Lane, $0.

• Michael Garmon to Kennedy O’Connell, 4715 Lawrenceburg Road, $314,000.

• Emily and Marion C. Montooth II to Gregory Spear, 1013 Silver Creek Drive, $215,000.

• Thelma Webber to Rodney S. Webber and Barbara W. Smither, 3234 Evergreen Road, $0.

• William Dudley and Mary C. Spoonamore to William L. and Erin K. Spoonamore, 248 Briarpatch Lane, $125,000.

• Leslie Jean O’Brien to Alexia Burrell, 109 Briarpatch Lane, $160,000.

• Julie A. and Donnie R. Miracle Jr. to Timothy J. and Jessica A. Johnson, 207 Pin Oak Place, $177,500.

• Roothog Properties LLC to Sharon Kay New, 209 Bellwood Court, $172,000.

• Camm and Karen Swigert to Marcus and Gilda Daly, 113 Wheeler Drive, $303,000.

• Roberta Ann Tucker to Cameron W. and Maggie N. Horseman, 1112 Wood Glen, $198,500.

• Chad Strasburger to Jeffery and Paula Arnold, 231-233 Woodhill Lane, $137,600.

• Brenda M. Parker to Philip C. and Courtney A. Sturgill, 108 Oxford Place, $215,000.

• Diana L. and Alex C. Olszowy III, 177 Tupelo Trail, $0.

• Homing and Jiyeon Kim to Sweeney Properties LLC, 938 Louisville Road Suite 200, $112,000.

• Shirley L. Bryan to Zachary T. White, 1310 Louisville Road #94, $16,000.

• Delma Jane Britton to Patricia Ann Meade, 224 Juniper Drive, $0.

• Jeffrey S. Murphy to Michael B. and Leah M. Redding, 869 Devils Hollow Road, $128,500.

• Clyde Daniels Estate to Bruce Daniels, 606 Millie Drive, $0.

• Marie Rayborn Estate to Jennifer R. Parrish, 7501 Flat Creek Road, $0.

• Kim Reinhardt to Wayne Nicholas Planz II, 210 Cherry Lane, $118,000.

• Rosemary Riddle to Sandra Gayle Carter, 119 Lynnwood Drive, $114,900.

• Michael and Leah Gearhart to Ronald D. Hensley, 332 Green Fields Lane, $135,500.

• Amy L. Winkle to Jonathan A. and Shelby Sowers, 118 Running Brook Trail, $130,000.

• Darlyne Wood Azbill to Darlyne Wood and Robert Wayne Azbill, 1920 Evergreen Road, $0.

• Ruth R. Clatos to Ricky and Pamela Spaulding, 153 Echo Springs Drive, $21,000.

• Ricky Spaulding and Pamela Wainscott to Douglas E. and Tonja M. Armstrong, 137 Echo Springs Drive, $317,500.

• Irene Tate to Sharon Harrod, 645 Flat Creek Road, $0.

• Clyde H. Smith to Norma T. Smith, 365 Evergreen Road, $0.

• Norma T. Smith to William D. and Bettina B. Riley, 495 Evergreen Road, $0.

• Keller B. Campbell Jr. to Jackie E. and Keller B. Campbell Jr., 705 Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.

• Timothy Franklin Dale Coubert to Eric Daniel Thomas Coubert, 349 Bryant Benson Road, $40,000.

• Ethel E. and Eddie Sayre to John and Katia C. Bucerzan, KY 151, $45,000.

• Mary Ann Downs to Maygan Downs, 190 Old U.S. 60, $0

• Patricia A. Harrod to Tagba Rental LLC, 4873-4875 Louisville Road, $85,000.

• Joe and Sandra Wallen to Dianne L. Travillian and Robert D. Payne, 1380 Taylor Branch Road, $420,000.

• Brian C. and Sarah J. Parsley to Brian C. Parsley, 6100 Devils Hollow Road, $0.

• William E. Roberts to Joseph L. and Connie L. Ammon, 5411 St. Johns Road, $225,000.

