The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in June:

• Michael H. and Carla G. Switzer to Switzer Family Farm LLC, Jones Lane, $125,000.

• Meagan D. Wright to Chelsea N. and Christopher D. Fallis, 101 Medinah Court, $174,500.

• Helen Skelton to Haddix Construction LLC, 2200, 2204, 2210 Leestown Road, $26,000.

• RCW Properties LLC to Bobby M. Casey, 111 Buttonwood Way, $21,000.

• Melony and Carmello J. Benassi Jr. to Joshua W. and Mindy S. Beam, 200 Farmbrook Circle, $366,250.

• Courtney J. Treadway to Taylor Gregory, 118 Hogan Drive, $175,000.

• Maria De Los and Julio Aguilar Ramos to Davis Aguilar Ramos, 117 Ringo Ave., $65,000.

• Bobby M. Casey to Cameron Shawn Harrod, 233 Grandview Drive, $0.

• Elizabeth Hardesty to Francis and Alzena Payne, 525 Hiawatha Trail, $200,000.

• Ronnie L. and Sharon K. Brophy to Ronnie L. Brophy, 310 Senate Drive, $0.

• Andrew J. Price to Brian Stanton, 702 Hillcrest Ave., $85,000.

• Jerry L. and Kimberly A. Ivey to Property Transitions LLC, 192 Blueridge Drive, $220,300.

• Blue Door Homes Co. to Philip Ross, 23 Preston Way, $145,000.

• Louise Quarles to Shelby E. Shields and Cody B. Allen, Sullivan Lane, $18,000.

• Josephine Pence to Archie L. Roberts IV, 204 Capital Heights Drive, $175,000.

• VJ Properties LLC to Janet Behrmann, 522 Quarles Court, $90,000.

• Eric Hardin to FAMO Properties LLC, 555-587 Warsaw St., $62,500.

• SUP Kentucky LLC to Nathaniel J. Colten and Jeri K. Howell, 384 Lindsey Ave., $78,800.

• Jonathon David Colston to David and Paula Collins, 142 Belair Drive, $111,000.

• Seth D. Midkiff to Antonio Ledoux, 716 Wilson St., $78,000.

• Robert and Rebecca Roberts to Brandon C.L. and Teara P. Cobb, 104 Meadowbrook Drive, $153,000.

• John R. Hawkins to John R. and Janice P. Hawkins, 1211 Leathers Lane, $0.

• Ronnie L. Brophy to Sharon Brophy, 113 Crystal Drive, $0.

• Yeary Properties LLC to Kelly and Taylor Grayson, 104 Coldstream Drive, $180,000.

• Myrtle B. Hopkins to Karen E. Bowling, 110 Kimberly Drive, $0.

• David W. Johnson to Brandon and Bethany Rose, 104 Ashland Drive, $130,000.

• Hazel Howe Estate to Freddie White, 1100 Holly Hill Drive, $10,000.

• Kenneth Stratman to Kenneth Stratman Life Estate, 300 Signal Ridge Road, $0.

• Thompson Family Dynasty Trust to Michael D. and Jamie B. Rice, 1860 Cardwell Lane, $327,000.

