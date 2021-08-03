The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in June:
• Jason and Margaret A. Hazelett to Ronald W. Brown, 150 Newnam Lane, $455,900.
• Andrew Steele Layson to Andrew S. Layson and Virginia M. Watts, 125 Covered Bridge Lane, $0.
• Harold Barrett to Emily K. and Harold Barrett Jr., Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Harold Barrett to Emily K. and Harold Barrett Jr., Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Harold Barrett to Emily K. and Harold Barrett Jr., Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Harold Barrett to Emily K. and Harold Barrett Jr., 1091 Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Harold and William Barrett to William Paul Barrett, Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Amanda and Jesse Palmer to Ruiz Benito, 1433 Union Ridge Road, $159,900.
• Earl A. and Vicki R. Goode to Larry and Phyllis Stigers, 2833 Leestown Road, $116,380
• Christopher and Audra Byers to Katrinka Reel, 216 Bracken Court, $32,000.
• Harold Barrett to Emily K. and Harold Barrett Jr., Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Harold Barrett to William Paul Barrett, Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Jeffrey D. and Denise M. Morris, 302 Robert M. Green Drive, $221,500.
• Rebecca Ann Morrell to Zachary Kevin and Morgan Absher, 310 Village Drive, $248,850.
• Ashlee M. and Sheri B. and Joel S. Whisman to Kimberly D. Brenda, 319 Mallard Drive, $259,900.
• Joretta Lynn Wilson to Joretta Lynn Wilson and Michael Mullholand Lawrence, 116 Wood Duck Drive, $0.
• Michael and Kathryn Hardy to Patrick A. and Elizabeth A. Chappel, 2100 Autumnview Lane, $349,900.
• Mike Cooper to Jerry L. and Shelly Lynn Tillery, 240 Farmbrook Circle, $350,000.
• Mitchell D. and Melinda T. Stephens to April M. and Jeffrey L. Phillips, 320 Farmbrook Circle, $275,000.
• The Hall Family Trust to Mitchell D. and Melinda C. Stephens, 121 Woods Way, $239,900.
• William and Sayra Adkins to Jessica D. Camden and Joshua H. Callis, 106 Mahan Court, $350,000.
• Jeramie and Amy Richardson to Katrina R. Frailey and Taylor A. Mynhier, 320 Duncan Road, $230,000.
• Randle-Davies Construction LLC to R-DCO LLC, 133 Corporate Drive, $0.
• Stephen J. and Pamela O. Nardi to Debra C. and Stephen Crawford, 201 Country Lane, $460,000.
• Linda Goins to Raymond B. Hayes III, 1012 Tierra Linda Drive, $248,000.
• Barbara B. Caton to John C. Caton, 486 Breckinridge Ave., $0.
• Glenn Paige to Sherry Sexton, 360 Bluebird Lane, $214,900.
• Timothy and Alexa Gilliam to William Dalton Workman, 529 Robin Ave., $166,000.
• JL Frankfort 1460 LLC to Grant Ave LLC, 141 Arrowhead Court, $3,009,256.
• Janice Holsen to Karen Lynn Robinson, 101 Sonoma Drive, $126,000.
• Jessica Renee Gerri Jones to Benjamin Thomas and Whitney Williams, 1468 Equine Way, $192,000.
• Dilip and Usha R. Penmecha to Ronnie and Kayde Osborn, 313 Secretariat Way, $245,000.
• Blake Andrew and Michaela Manning to Julie A. Bassett, 204 Dressage Court, $185,000.
• Jessica D. Camden to Paul E. Varney, 205 Jeff Court, $209,500.
• Robin Rhodes to Neal Walker Wilson, 312 Stephen Road, $230,000.
• Krishna M. Mupparaju to Danny S. Menace and Susan C. Abner, 102 Furlong Court, $380,000.
• Jean M. Whitaker to Margaret Whitaker and Anne Smith, 209 Walmac, $0.
• Margaret Whitaker and Anne Smith to Randy and Elizabeth Tillett, 209 Walmac, $335,000.
• Jimmy Bevins to Capital City Residences LLC, 117 Locust Hill, $238,000.
• Bob Arnold to Sara E. Paul and John G. Anglin, 248 Fairway Drive, $283,900.
• Patricia F. Muth to Gregory and Mary Pat Meyer, 147 Willis Ave., $89,708.
• Elaine G. Barton to WNW Properties LLC, 300 Versailles Road, $110,000.
• Brad D. Currier to Limestone Investments LLC, 109 Elkhorn Drive, $46,000.
• Talley Holdings LLC to Tony and Linda Wilkinson, 111 Elkhorn Drive, $91,000.
• Louella G. Cass to Irrevocable Sunshine Trust, 301 Hiawatha Trail, $0.
• Cortez L. and Macie R. Wilson to Richard P. and Susan G. Brioli, 1043 Navajo Trail, $221,000.
• Mary H. Deshazer Estate to Newco Contracting Inc., 1046 Seminole Trail, $90,000.
• The Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to Larry E. and Robin B. Moore, 104 Tuscany Lane, $209,900.
• Debra Z. Clancy to Eric Martin and Rae Jean Johnson, 217 Forest Ridge Drive, $226,000.
• Miranda Paige and Hermon Young III to Kathy Westmoreland, 105 Quachita Trail, $170,000.
• Charles D. and Kathryn H. Molen to Will and Andrea Cummins, 102 Frances Drive, $370,000.
• Marchelle and Gerry Jenkins to Nahun Ardon Delgado, 1220 Discher Drive, $19,500.
• Mark W. and Debra B. Herrick to Janet Kay Noe, 1102 Deer Haven Drive, $44,500.
• Thomas H. and Helena E. Columbia to Alexander Y. and Nicole E. Madera, 207 Sequoyah Trail, $240,000.
• Carole Coogle and Danna E. Droz to Rebecca and Edward S. Boggs, 203 Tecumseh Trail, $190,995.
• Michael J. and Johnny Jones to John H. Rowland, 137 Travis Circle, $144,900.
• Geraldine Jones to John W. and Linda C. Brown, 1141 Hanley Lane, $10.
• Adam L. and Tessa G. Arnold to Kendal Edward Bowman, 323 Magnolia Ave., $155,000.
• Patricia Bookman to Sarah Ann Leach, 229 Lyons Drive, $135,000.
• Linda Thomas to John Paul Emmerich Cesare and Kimberly Lopez Torres, 311 Lyons Drive, $120,000.
• A&A Basett Properties LLC to Amelia K. and Timothy T. Chase-Wise, 260 Harrod Ave., $205,000.
• Angela Parker to Daniel Powell Jr., 106 Turnberry Drive, $216,000.
• Jan Ehl to Anulisha M. Johnson, 140 Hickory Drive, $154,750.
• Wendell M. and Gary M. Carpenter to Johnathan and Ashley Hellard, 161 Hickory Drive, $60,000.
• Derek Wayne and Angela M. Darnell to Meagan Ruth Sigler, 806 E. Main St., $213,000.
• Robin Jane Boggs to Robin Boggs Irrevocable Trust, 110 Elm Drive, $0.
• JWB Investments LLC to BXSC196 Realty Holdings LLC, 185 and 193 Landings Drive, $470,000.
• Laurie A. Crittenden to Diversified Property Group LLC, 178-182 Landings Drive, $202,000.
• Diversified Property Group LLC to JPO Homes LLC, 178-182 Landings Drive, $215,000.
• Hazel Enterprises LLC to Jeanette D. Walker, 144 Langford Ave., $4,300.
• Loralee Trim to Mitchell S. and Jill D. Abrams, 819-821 Fields Ave., $75,000.
• Tackett Properties LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 960 Fifth Ave., $60,000.
• Shalimar Investments LLC to Southern Petroleum Inc., 1009 Holmes St., $450,000.
• Billy and Pamela Isaacs to Anthony and Melissa Basso, 114, 116 and 118 Hackberry Court, $259,900.
• Elizabeth Clark to Jessica Renee Gerri Jones and Stephen Hayden Jaron, 231 Millsboro Drive, $220,000.
• Steven Anderson to Steve S. Anthony, 103 Oakmont Lane, $284,500.
• Kenneth R. Sperry to Ryan and Sarah Patterson, 865 Ridgeview Drive, $320,000.
• P. Dianne Booth to Herbert and Phyllis M. Wells Scaggs, 106 Cedar Ridge Road, $249,900.
• Richard and Karen Lawrence to Elaine G. and Thomas A. Brumback, 130 Cedar Cove Road, $69,000.
• Steve A. and Janis Jean Eddington to Mark Brasfield, 36 Preston Way, $160,000.
• Randy Broyles to Sherri L. Charles and Robert T. Davis, 373 Clark Ridge Lane, $110,000.
• Lloyd and Flossie Doss to Chris and Evelyn Burrell, 3910 Ninevah Road, $68,000.
• Gerald T. and Lauren M. Hedges to Justin E. and Katelyn B. Sams, 1200 Wash Road, $100,000.
• Laura Perry Avent and John Perry to AnneBell and Gordon M. Swanson, 925 Ninevah Road, $360,000.
• Dorian S. Browner to Dorian S. Brawner and Amber D. Perry, 665 Blade Ave., $0.
• Mary B. Green Estate to Shawn and Wendy Leach, 1051 Old Lawrenceburg Road, $80,000.
• Richard Reed to Melinda D. and Charles B. Reed III, Old Lawrenceburg Road, $600.
• Paul D. Vickers to Bray Properties of Kentucky LLC, 209 E. Todd St., $41,827.
• Justin and Sara Rome to Sara Rome, 403 E. Fourth St., $0.
• Chris L. and Sharon G. Preston to Thomas Walton, 202 Raintree Road, $170,000.
• Jerry T. and Lisa R. Graves to Magnolia Corp., 6 Dogwood Lane, $187,500.
• Linda Funk to Joseph Johnson and Harry Carver, 505 Weber Court, $85,000.
• Capitol City Rentals LLC to Steve S. Anthony, 820 Shelby St., $260,000.
• Richard Reed to Melinda D. and Charles B. Reed III, East-West Connector, $600.
• Leawood Holdings, LLC to Glenn Wooldridge, 909 Leawood Drive, $82,500.
• Beskoko Holding Company LLC to Coxe Avenue Townhouse LLC, 851-853 Louisville Road, $500,000.
• Crystal 3 Starrr LLC to Coxe Avenue Townhomes LLC, 855 Louisville Road 102-267, $2.9 million.
• Rodney R. Ratliff Trust A to Benson Bluff LLC, 207 Holmes St., $66,000.
• Jeremy D. and Alice M. Pressgrove to Joshua Bowen, 174 Holmes St., $90,000.
• Edward L. Lewis and Ashley Ruble to Forrest Holdings LLC, 359-361 Holmes St., $17,000.
• Donald Ray Smith to Wanda L. Batenic and Daniel T. Hano, 104 Adair St., $59,900.
• Jeff Bardroff to Jeff and Amy M. Bardroff, 141 Pleasant Hill Drive, $0.
• Peach Properties - Home Rentals LLC to Charles W. Jr. and Bonnie P. Leachman, 1029 River Bend Road, $150,000.
• Kathleen C. Branham to Kelly Poe, 710 Dabney St., $40,000.
• Darlene Mae Tandy to Lynn Elaine Schentrup, 706 Cline St., $128,700.
• R.T. Penn to Rogers Properties Investments LLC, 43 Reilly Road, $105,000.
• Charles V. and Barbara G. Harrod to Jeremy S. and Sarah H. Knight, 864 Shadrick Ferry Road, $50,500.
• Shelley Sellwood-Davis to Daniel and Courtney Landrum, 136 Dove Creek Road, $351,000.
• Corey C. and Mary E. Cardwell to Jason Alan and Megan Bradford, 1029 Silver Creek Drive, $300,000.
• Diversified Property Group LLC to Toby A. and Michelle M. Hale, 2103 Crystal Creek Drive, $275,000.
• Joshua T. Riddle to William C. and Tiffany J. Brewer, 2015 Crystal Creek Drive, $285,000.
• Natalie Lile and Eric S. Daniel to Erin Danielle Vanzee, 305 Cedarbrook Court, $310,000.
• Ernest P. Fowler to Terry Lee Thurman Sr., 1006 Aderly Lane, $575,000.
• Dorothy E. Oberst to Justin and Maria Swick, 4065 Lawrenceburg Road, $205,000.
• Michael Robinson to Chuck and Donnita B. Crittenden, 147 Meadowbrook Drive, $124,000.
• William C. Brewer to Mandip Tiwana and Rashpal Chahal, 109 Cedar Crest Lane, $179,000.
• Adam N. Decker to Connie West, 141 Cedar Crest Lane, $0.
• David and Anna C. Guevara to Adam D. Schwab, 112 Rabbit Ridge Lane, $215,250.
• William Bryan Mattingly to Gary Wade and Mary Ann Jennings, 404 Briarpatch Lane, $142,000.
• Patrick A. and Elizabeth A. Chappel to Charlene Booth and Larry C. Pieratt, 117 Goring Lane, $340,000.
• Gilda A. Daly to Gilda A. Daly, 113 Wheeler Drive, $0.
• Mark D. and Angela D. Lewis to Sebastien and Stephanie G. Paulin, 203 Twin Pines Lane, $519,900.
• Maria T. Lasley to Claude R. and Kayla R. Anderson, 120 Waterford Circle, $450,000.
• Margie A. and Charles Jacobs to R T Bailey Enterprises LLC, 1507 Highlands Drive, $135,000.
• Ryan Patterson to Allison Lynn and Johnny Asch, 375 Garden Point Drive, $200,000.
• WNW Properties LLC to Morgan A. and Thomas J. Wilson, 143 Bellemeade Drive, $155,000.
• John and Lissa Vanrijn to Laura Michelle Smith, 112 Leonardwood Drive #102, $129,500.
• RAF Poplar Creek LLC to Blue Heaven Realty LLC, 320-330-340 Leonardwood Drive, $3,587,500.
• C. Michael Davenport LLC to Traditional Bank Inc., 601, 609, 617, 624 Chamberlin Ave. and 106 and 109 Diagnostic Drive, $16,364,731.
• William and Robin Howard to Kourtney Howard, 1000 Collins Lane, $120,000.
• Charles Henry Robinson to Charles H. and Joanne B. Robinson, 121 Old Soldiers Lane, $0.
• Jerry Lynn Hurst to Mattalyn Hurst, 1310 Louisville Road #75, $50,000.
• Paul A. and Tamara B. Matte to Melissa Winters, 112 Kimberly Drive, $23,000.
• Paul Stewart to Randall G. and Mary Hancock, 1116 Holly Hill Drive, $129,000.
• Gwendolyn K. Darst to Gwengineered Irrevocable Trust, 44 Lock View Drive, $0.
• Jennifer Popp to Natalie Marie Nemeth, 107 Skyview Drive, $220,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Richard Meyer, 111,113 and 114 Stone Ridge Drive, $21,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 102, 110, 112 and 115 Stone Ridge Drive, 112 Antler Ridge Drive/117 Stone Ridge, 110 Antler Ridge Drive/118 Persimmon Road, $126,000.
• Matthew James and Ashley Bryce Freire to Prince and Rajni Kalia Gautam, 224 Oak Ridge Drive, $280,000.
• Willis D. Jr. and William Coomer to Cindy L. and Mark S. Pardi, 750 McCann Road, $20,000.
• Marvin and Patricia Palmer to Lyman H. Jr. and Stacy Lynn Lyons, Cherry Lane, $20,000.
• Brittany J. and Allen C. Warford to James C. and Patti Acquire, 1500 Green Wilson Road, $240,000.
• Nick and Beth Alford to Mason Alan Kasinger, 127 Ravenwood Drive, $130,000.
• Dorothy M. Washington to Vickie Wright, 121 Lynnwood Drive, $137,000.
• Florence Lee Nalley to William S. III and Mary K. Shuler, 107 Lynnwood Drive, $144,900.
• James B. and Barbara A. Lewis to William Grant, 265 Schofield Lane, $193,500.
• Miles A. and Jennifer H. Smith to Miles A. Smith, 109 Coolbrook Drive, $0.
• Lauren S. and Benjamin T. Gash to Lauren S. Gash, 341 Green Fields Lane, $0.
• Glenn Watkins to Tommie K. Watkins and Benjamin Barnett, 1875 Cardwell Lane, $425,000.
• Cody D. Sams to Reagan Gaetz, 103 Willowcrest Drive, $135,000.
• Chandler T. and Chamberlin J. Davenport to Traditional Bank Inc., 1800, 1804, 1808, 1812, 1816, 1820, 1822, 1824, 1826, 1828 and 1830 Memory Lane; 1900, 1902, 1904, 1906, 1908, 1910, 1914, 1920, 1922, 1924 and 1926 Nostalgic Place; 1700, 1701, 1702, 1703, 1704, 1706, 1708, 1711, 1713, 1715, 1717, 1719, 1721, 1723, 1725, 1727, 1729, 1731, 1733 Veterans Ave.; 11 Fido Court; 636, 640, 644, 649, 652, 653 and 669 Chamberlin Ave.; and 73, 74, 76, 79 and 80 C Michael Davenport Blvd., $16,364,731.
• Millie D. Minter to Steven W. Minter, Pea Ridge Road, $0.
• Thomas A. and Judy T. Coke to Randall David and Debbie Wise, 1435 St. Johns Road, $32,000.
• James O. Mark III and Tara Tucker to James O. Mark Tucker III, 2066 St. Johns Road, $0.
• James O. Mark III and Tara Tucker to James O. Mark Tucker III, 2066 St. Johns Road, $0.
• Elizabeth and Andy Winek to Breakout Incorporated, 5500 US 421North, $49,500.
• Millie D. Minter to Jonathan E. Minter and Melanie C. Minter Palmgren, 655 Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.
• Andrew K. and Nelly N. Ludwig to Christopher Shane and Leslie A. Cochran, 3250 Louisville Road, $162,088.
• Betty and Jerry Chase to Kerry and Ramona Redding, Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.
• Betty and Jerry Chase to Bobby R. Redding, Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.
• Betty and Jerry Chase to Joel and Rhodonna Redding, Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.
• Chadwick Gunsauley and Mary K. Whitaker to Cody David and Brittany Nicole Sams, 4364 St. Johns Road, $170,000.
• Wayne and Stacy McDonald to Christopher and Donna French, 201 McDonald Ridge Lane, $50,000.
• Teresa H. Stansell to John and Lydia Bartlett, 13579 U.S. 421 North, $57,000.
• Randell Glenn and Carmalita Rae French to Conrad J. Haming and Macy Hutchinson, 1429 Stagecoach Road, $394,000.
• Next Generation Plumbing LLC to Christopher M. and Julie M. Armstrong, 700 Highway 151, $0.
• Emma Lillie Curry to Billy Ratliff, 190 Old U.S. 60, $1,000.
• Forrest Cardwell to Margaret E. Webb, Taylor Branch Road, $0.
• Edward M. and Patricia Haydon to Chad and Anna Haydon, Mt. Zion Road, $30,000.
• Shannon Keith and Denise S. McElroy to Andrea Dawn Linkous, 3325 Mt. Zion Road, $275,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.