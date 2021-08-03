The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in June:

• Jason and Margaret A. Hazelett to Ronald W. Brown, 150 Newnam Lane, $455,900.

• Andrew Steele Layson to Andrew S. Layson and Virginia M. Watts, 125 Covered Bridge Lane, $0.

• Harold Barrett to Emily K. and Harold Barrett Jr., Union Ridge Road, $0.

• Harold Barrett to Emily K. and Harold Barrett Jr., 1091 Union Ridge Road, $0.

• Harold and William Barrett to William Paul Barrett, Union Ridge Road, $0.

• Amanda and Jesse Palmer to Ruiz Benito, 1433 Union Ridge Road, $159,900.

• Earl A. and Vicki R. Goode to Larry and Phyllis Stigers, 2833 Leestown Road, $116,380

• Christopher and Audra Byers to Katrinka Reel, 216 Bracken Court, $32,000.

• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Jeffrey D. and Denise M. Morris, 302 Robert M. Green Drive, $221,500.

• Rebecca Ann Morrell to Zachary Kevin and Morgan Absher, 310 Village Drive, $248,850.

• Ashlee M. and Sheri B. and Joel S. Whisman to Kimberly D. Brenda, 319 Mallard Drive, $259,900.

• Joretta Lynn Wilson to Joretta Lynn Wilson and Michael Mullholand Lawrence, 116 Wood Duck Drive, $0.

• Michael and Kathryn Hardy to Patrick A. and Elizabeth A. Chappel, 2100 Autumnview Lane, $349,900.

• Mike Cooper to Jerry L. and Shelly Lynn Tillery, 240 Farmbrook Circle, $350,000.

• Mitchell D. and Melinda T. Stephens to April M. and Jeffrey L. Phillips, 320 Farmbrook Circle, $275,000.

• The Hall Family Trust to Mitchell D. and Melinda C. Stephens, 121 Woods Way, $239,900.

• William and Sayra Adkins to Jessica D. Camden and Joshua H. Callis, 106 Mahan Court, $350,000.

• Jeramie and Amy Richardson to Katrina R. Frailey and Taylor A. Mynhier, 320 Duncan Road, $230,000.

• Randle-Davies Construction LLC to R-DCO LLC, 133 Corporate Drive, $0.

• Stephen J. and Pamela O. Nardi to Debra C. and Stephen Crawford, 201 Country Lane, $460,000.

• Linda Goins to Raymond B. Hayes III, 1012 Tierra Linda Drive, $248,000.

• Barbara B. Caton to John C. Caton, 486 Breckinridge Ave., $0.

• Glenn Paige to Sherry Sexton, 360 Bluebird Lane, $214,900.

• Timothy and Alexa Gilliam to William Dalton Workman, 529 Robin Ave., $166,000.

• JL Frankfort 1460 LLC to Grant Ave LLC, 141 Arrowhead Court, $3,009,256.

• Janice Holsen to Karen Lynn Robinson, 101 Sonoma Drive, $126,000.

• Jessica Renee Gerri Jones to Benjamin Thomas and Whitney Williams, 1468 Equine Way, $192,000.

• Dilip and Usha R. Penmecha to Ronnie and Kayde Osborn, 313 Secretariat Way, $245,000.

• Blake Andrew and Michaela Manning to Julie A. Bassett, 204 Dressage Court, $185,000.

• Jessica D. Camden to Paul E. Varney, 205 Jeff Court, $209,500.

• Robin Rhodes to Neal Walker Wilson, 312 Stephen Road, $230,000.

• Krishna M. Mupparaju to Danny S. Menace and Susan C. Abner, 102 Furlong Court, $380,000.

• Jean M. Whitaker to Margaret Whitaker and Anne Smith, 209 Walmac, $0.

• Margaret Whitaker and Anne Smith to Randy and Elizabeth Tillett, 209 Walmac, $335,000.

• Jimmy Bevins to Capital City Residences LLC, 117 Locust Hill, $238,000.

• Bob Arnold to Sara E. Paul and John G. Anglin, 248 Fairway Drive, $283,900.

• Patricia F. Muth to Gregory and Mary Pat Meyer, 147 Willis Ave., $89,708.

• Elaine G. Barton to WNW Properties LLC, 300 Versailles Road, $110,000.

• Brad D. Currier to Limestone Investments LLC, 109 Elkhorn Drive, $46,000.

• Talley Holdings LLC to Tony and Linda Wilkinson, 111 Elkhorn Drive, $91,000.

• Louella G. Cass to Irrevocable Sunshine Trust, 301 Hiawatha Trail, $0.

• Cortez L. and Macie R. Wilson to Richard P. and Susan G. Brioli, 1043 Navajo Trail, $221,000.

• Mary H. Deshazer Estate to Newco Contracting Inc., 1046 Seminole Trail, $90,000.

• The Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to Larry E. and Robin B. Moore, 104 Tuscany Lane, $209,900.

• Debra Z. Clancy to Eric Martin and Rae Jean Johnson, 217 Forest Ridge Drive, $226,000.

•  Miranda Paige and Hermon Young III to Kathy Westmoreland, 105 Quachita Trail, $170,000.

• Charles D. and Kathryn H. Molen to Will and Andrea Cummins, 102 Frances Drive, $370,000.

• Marchelle and Gerry Jenkins to Nahun Ardon Delgado, 1220 Discher Drive, $19,500.

• Mark W. and Debra B. Herrick to Janet Kay Noe, 1102 Deer Haven Drive, $44,500.

• Thomas H. and Helena E. Columbia to Alexander Y. and Nicole E. Madera, 207 Sequoyah Trail, $240,000.

• Carole Coogle and Danna E. Droz to Rebecca and Edward S. Boggs, 203 Tecumseh Trail, $190,995.

• Michael J. and Johnny Jones to John H. Rowland, 137 Travis Circle, $144,900.

• Geraldine Jones to John W. and Linda C. Brown, 1141 Hanley Lane, $10.

• Adam L. and Tessa G. Arnold to Kendal Edward Bowman, 323 Magnolia Ave., $155,000.

• Patricia Bookman to Sarah Ann Leach, 229 Lyons Drive, $135,000.

• Linda Thomas to John Paul Emmerich Cesare and Kimberly Lopez Torres, 311 Lyons Drive, $120,000.

• A&A Basett Properties LLC to Amelia K. and Timothy T. Chase-Wise, 260 Harrod Ave., $205,000.

• Angela Parker to Daniel Powell Jr., 106 Turnberry Drive, $216,000.

• Jan Ehl to Anulisha M. Johnson, 140 Hickory Drive, $154,750.

• Wendell M. and Gary M. Carpenter to Johnathan and Ashley Hellard, 161 Hickory Drive, $60,000.

• Derek Wayne and Angela M. Darnell to Meagan Ruth Sigler, 806 E. Main St., $213,000.

• Robin Jane Boggs to Robin Boggs Irrevocable Trust, 110 Elm Drive, $0.

• JWB Investments LLC to BXSC196 Realty Holdings LLC, 185 and 193 Landings Drive, $470,000.

• Laurie A. Crittenden to Diversified Property Group LLC, 178-182 Landings Drive, $202,000.

• Diversified Property Group LLC to JPO Homes LLC, 178-182 Landings Drive, $215,000.

• Hazel Enterprises LLC to Jeanette D. Walker, 144 Langford Ave., $4,300.

• Loralee Trim to Mitchell S. and Jill D. Abrams, 819-821 Fields Ave., $75,000.

• Tackett Properties LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 960 Fifth Ave., $60,000.

• Shalimar Investments LLC to Southern Petroleum Inc., 1009 Holmes St., $450,000.

• Billy and Pamela Isaacs to Anthony and Melissa Basso, 114, 116 and 118 Hackberry Court, $259,900.

• Elizabeth Clark to Jessica Renee Gerri Jones and Stephen Hayden Jaron, 231 Millsboro Drive, $220,000.

• Steven Anderson to Steve S. Anthony, 103 Oakmont Lane, $284,500.

• Kenneth R. Sperry to Ryan and Sarah Patterson, 865 Ridgeview Drive, $320,000.

• P. Dianne Booth to Herbert and Phyllis M. Wells Scaggs, 106 Cedar Ridge Road, $249,900.

• Richard and Karen Lawrence to Elaine G. and Thomas A. Brumback, 130 Cedar Cove Road, $69,000.

• Steve A. and Janis Jean Eddington to Mark Brasfield, 36 Preston Way, $160,000.

• Randy Broyles to Sherri L. Charles and Robert T. Davis, 373 Clark Ridge Lane, $110,000.

• Lloyd and Flossie Doss to Chris and Evelyn Burrell, 3910 Ninevah Road, $68,000.

• Gerald T. and Lauren M. Hedges to Justin E. and Katelyn B. Sams, 1200 Wash Road, $100,000.

• Laura Perry Avent and John Perry to AnneBell and Gordon M. Swanson, 925 Ninevah Road, $360,000.

• Dorian S. Browner to Dorian S. Brawner and Amber D. Perry, 665 Blade Ave., $0.

• Mary B. Green Estate to Shawn and Wendy Leach, 1051 Old Lawrenceburg Road, $80,000.

• Richard Reed to Melinda D. and Charles B. Reed III, Old Lawrenceburg Road, $600.

• Paul D. Vickers to Bray Properties of Kentucky LLC, 209 E. Todd St., $41,827.

• Justin and Sara Rome to Sara Rome, 403 E. Fourth St., $0.

• Chris L. and Sharon G. Preston to Thomas Walton, 202 Raintree Road, $170,000.

• Jerry T. and Lisa R. Graves to Magnolia Corp., 6 Dogwood Lane, $187,500.

• Linda Funk to Joseph Johnson and Harry Carver, 505 Weber Court, $85,000.

• Capitol City Rentals LLC to Steve S. Anthony, 820 Shelby St., $260,000.

• Richard Reed to Melinda D. and Charles B. Reed III, East-West Connector, $600.

• Leawood Holdings, LLC to Glenn Wooldridge, 909 Leawood Drive, $82,500.

• Beskoko Holding Company LLC to Coxe Avenue Townhouse LLC, 851-853 Louisville Road, $500,000.

• Crystal 3 Starrr LLC to Coxe Avenue Townhomes LLC, 855 Louisville Road 102-267, $2.9 million.

• Rodney R. Ratliff Trust A to Benson Bluff LLC, 207 Holmes St., $66,000.

• Jeremy D. and Alice M. Pressgrove to Joshua Bowen, 174 Holmes St., $90,000.

• Edward L. Lewis and Ashley Ruble to Forrest Holdings LLC, 359-361 Holmes St., $17,000.

• Donald Ray Smith to Wanda L. Batenic and Daniel T. Hano, 104 Adair St., $59,900.

• Jeff Bardroff to Jeff and Amy M. Bardroff, 141 Pleasant Hill Drive, $0.

• Peach Properties - Home Rentals LLC to Charles W. Jr. and Bonnie P. Leachman, 1029 River Bend Road, $150,000.

• Kathleen C. Branham to Kelly Poe, 710 Dabney St., $40,000.

• Darlene Mae Tandy to Lynn Elaine Schentrup, 706 Cline St., $128,700.

• R.T. Penn to Rogers Properties Investments LLC, 43 Reilly Road, $105,000.

• Charles V. and Barbara G. Harrod to Jeremy S. and Sarah H. Knight, 864 Shadrick Ferry Road, $50,500.

• Shelley Sellwood-Davis to Daniel and Courtney Landrum, 136 Dove Creek Road, $351,000.

• Corey C. and Mary E. Cardwell to Jason Alan and Megan Bradford, 1029 Silver Creek Drive, $300,000.

• Diversified Property Group LLC to Toby A. and Michelle M. Hale, 2103 Crystal Creek Drive, $275,000.

• Joshua T. Riddle to William C. and Tiffany J. Brewer, 2015 Crystal Creek Drive, $285,000.

• Natalie Lile and Eric S. Daniel to Erin Danielle Vanzee, 305 Cedarbrook Court, $310,000.

• Ernest P. Fowler to Terry Lee Thurman Sr., 1006 Aderly Lane, $575,000.

• Dorothy E. Oberst to Justin and Maria Swick, 4065 Lawrenceburg Road, $205,000.

• Michael Robinson to Chuck and Donnita B. Crittenden, 147 Meadowbrook Drive, $124,000.

• William C. Brewer to Mandip Tiwana and Rashpal Chahal, 109 Cedar Crest Lane, $179,000.

• Adam N. Decker to Connie West, 141 Cedar Crest Lane, $0.

• David and Anna C. Guevara to Adam D. Schwab, 112 Rabbit Ridge Lane, $215,250.

• William Bryan Mattingly to Gary Wade and Mary Ann Jennings, 404 Briarpatch Lane, $142,000.

• Patrick A. and Elizabeth A. Chappel to Charlene Booth and Larry C. Pieratt, 117 Goring Lane, $340,000.

• Gilda A. Daly to Gilda A. Daly, 113 Wheeler Drive, $0.

• Mark D. and Angela D. Lewis to Sebastien and Stephanie G. Paulin, 203 Twin Pines Lane, $519,900.

• Maria T. Lasley to Claude R. and Kayla R. Anderson, 120 Waterford Circle, $450,000.

• Margie A. and Charles Jacobs to R T Bailey Enterprises LLC, 1507 Highlands Drive, $135,000.

• Ryan Patterson to Allison Lynn and Johnny Asch, 375 Garden Point Drive, $200,000.

• WNW Properties LLC to Morgan A. and Thomas J. Wilson, 143 Bellemeade Drive, $155,000.

• John and Lissa Vanrijn to Laura Michelle Smith, 112 Leonardwood Drive #102, $129,500.

• RAF Poplar Creek LLC to Blue Heaven Realty LLC, 320-330-340 Leonardwood Drive, $3,587,500.

• C. Michael Davenport LLC to Traditional Bank Inc., 601, 609, 617, 624 Chamberlin Ave. and 106 and 109 Diagnostic Drive, $16,364,731.

• William and Robin Howard to Kourtney Howard, 1000 Collins Lane, $120,000.

• Charles Henry Robinson to Charles H. and Joanne B. Robinson, 121 Old Soldiers Lane, $0.

• Jerry Lynn Hurst to Mattalyn Hurst, 1310 Louisville Road #75, $50,000.

• Paul A. and Tamara B. Matte to Melissa Winters, 112 Kimberly Drive, $23,000.

• Paul Stewart to Randall G. and Mary Hancock, 1116 Holly Hill Drive, $129,000.

• Gwendolyn K. Darst to Gwengineered Irrevocable Trust, 44 Lock View Drive, $0.

• Jennifer Popp to Natalie Marie Nemeth, 107 Skyview Drive, $220,000.

• MO Holdings LLC to Richard Meyer, 111,113 and 114 Stone Ridge Drive, $21,000.

• MO Holdings LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 102, 110, 112 and 115 Stone Ridge Drive, 112 Antler Ridge Drive/117 Stone Ridge, 110 Antler Ridge Drive/118 Persimmon Road, $126,000.

• Matthew James and Ashley Bryce Freire to Prince and Rajni Kalia Gautam, 224 Oak Ridge Drive, $280,000.

• Willis D. Jr. and William Coomer to Cindy L. and Mark S. Pardi, 750 McCann Road, $20,000.

• Marvin and Patricia Palmer to Lyman H. Jr. and Stacy Lynn Lyons, Cherry Lane, $20,000.

• Brittany J. and Allen C. Warford to James C. and Patti Acquire, 1500 Green Wilson Road, $240,000.

• Nick and Beth Alford to Mason Alan Kasinger, 127 Ravenwood Drive, $130,000.

• Dorothy M. Washington to Vickie Wright, 121 Lynnwood Drive, $137,000.

• Florence Lee Nalley to William S. III and Mary K. Shuler, 107 Lynnwood Drive, $144,900.

• James B. and Barbara A. Lewis to William Grant, 265 Schofield Lane, $193,500.

• Miles A. and Jennifer H. Smith to Miles A. Smith, 109 Coolbrook Drive, $0.

• Lauren S. and Benjamin T. Gash to Lauren S. Gash, 341 Green Fields Lane, $0.

• Glenn Watkins to Tommie K. Watkins and Benjamin Barnett, 1875 Cardwell Lane, $425,000.

• Cody D. Sams to Reagan Gaetz, 103 Willowcrest Drive, $135,000.

• Chandler T. and Chamberlin J. Davenport to Traditional Bank Inc., 1800, 1804, 1808, 1812, 1816, 1820, 1822, 1824, 1826, 1828 and 1830 Memory Lane; 1900, 1902, 1904, 1906, 1908, 1910, 1914, 1920, 1922, 1924 and 1926 Nostalgic Place; 1700, 1701, 1702, 1703, 1704, 1706, 1708, 1711, 1713, 1715, 1717, 1719, 1721, 1723, 1725, 1727, 1729, 1731, 1733 Veterans Ave.; 11 Fido Court; 636, 640, 644, 649, 652, 653 and 669 Chamberlin Ave.; and 73, 74, 76, 79 and 80 C Michael Davenport Blvd., $16,364,731.

• Millie D. Minter to Steven W. Minter, Pea Ridge Road, $0.

• Thomas A. and Judy T. Coke to Randall David and Debbie Wise, 1435 St. Johns Road, $32,000.

• James O. Mark III and Tara Tucker to James O. Mark Tucker III, 2066 St. Johns Road, $0.

• Elizabeth and Andy Winek to Breakout Incorporated, 5500 US 421North, $49,500.

• Millie D. Minter to Jonathan E. Minter and Melanie C. Minter Palmgren, 655 Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.

• Andrew K. and Nelly N. Ludwig to Christopher Shane and Leslie A. Cochran, 3250 Louisville Road, $162,088.

• Betty and Jerry Chase to Kerry and Ramona Redding, Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.

• Betty and Jerry Chase to Bobby R. Redding, Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.

• Betty and Jerry Chase to Joel and Rhodonna Redding, Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.

• Chadwick Gunsauley and Mary K. Whitaker to Cody David and Brittany Nicole Sams, 4364 St. Johns Road, $170,000.

• Wayne and Stacy McDonald to Christopher and Donna French, 201 McDonald Ridge Lane, $50,000.

• Teresa H. Stansell to John and Lydia Bartlett, 13579 U.S. 421 North, $57,000.

• Randell Glenn and Carmalita Rae French to Conrad J. Haming and Macy Hutchinson, 1429 Stagecoach Road, $394,000.

• Next Generation Plumbing LLC to Christopher M. and Julie M. Armstrong, 700 Highway 151, $0.

• Emma Lillie Curry to Billy Ratliff, 190 Old U.S. 60, $1,000.

• Forrest Cardwell to Margaret E. Webb, Taylor Branch Road, $0.

• Edward M. and Patricia Haydon to Chad and Anna Haydon, Mt. Zion Road, $30,000.

• Shannon Keith and Denise S. McElroy to Andrea Dawn Linkous, 3325 Mt. Zion Road, $275,000.

