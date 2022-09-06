The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in June:
• Marshall and Jennifer Banks to Capitol City Rentals, 754 E. Main St., $60,000.
• Wayne Parrish to Raven N. Turner, 122 Elm Drive, $0.
• Raven N. Turner to Wayne Parrish and Stephanie Aldridge, 122 Elm Drive, $0.
• Betty Sue Dobbins to Janet Coomer, 708 Fairview Ave., $0.
• Marlene F. Jasper to Tabitha and Robert Greenwood, 1157 Richliev Lane, $300,000.
• Donna Sue Downey to Krystal D. and Marshall Smith, 8732 Owenton Road, $0.
• Donna Sue Downey to Krystal D. and Marshall Smith, 8790 Owenton Road, $0.
• Alexandra Lloyd to Anthony L. Jr. and Alexandra D. Thomas, 1310 Louisville Road #3, $0.
• Southern Petroleum Inc. to Axis Investments LLC, 1326 KY 151, $1,100,000.
• James L. Ratliff to Carl Felix, 133 Appletree Court, $30,000.
• Emily K. and Harold Barrett Jr. to Andy and David Quintana, Union Ridge Road, $38,000.
• Robyn Smith to Joshua T. and Keturah M. Wright, 329 White Cliffs Lane, $320,000.
• Preston and Cara Hutcherson to Rahel and Samiel Basse, 1218 Miami Trail, $218,000.
• Benjamin Q. Lee to Abigail and Gretchen Dragich, 169 Lyons Drive, $208,000.
• Nathan Dailey to Adrian Betancourt, 139 Beaumont Ave., $120,000.
• James Carney to Jon M. Bullens, 110 Chicamauga Drive, $212,000.
• Rose R. Polsgrove to Bleu Cap LLC, 501-503 Wapping St., $357,000.
• Word of Faith Apostolic Church Inc. to Buffalo Trace Distillery, 18 Reilly Road, $375,000.
• Cheryl K. Neal to The Iloilo Irrevocable Trust, 100 Goring Lane, $279,500.
• Shaun and Paula Murphy to Blake Christopher, 112 Leonardwood Drive #603, $155,000.
• Eric Vance to Kolby Richardson, 164 Woodgate Road, $107,000.
• Jill and Al Nethery to Lucinda Spangler and J. Michael Harney, 123 Skyview Drive, $30,000.
• Darrell S. and Joann Keeling to Gary L. and Rhoda L. Williams, 114 Arbor View Drive, $279,900.
• William Garland Moore Jr. to Stephanie T. Chain, 2221 Switzer Road, $261,500.
• Frank Smith to Katherine and Shari Mullen, 405 Noel Ave., $9,000.
• Thomas G. and Marsha A. Thompson to Andrew S. McDonald and Connie T. Lemley, Owenton Road, $49,900.
• Dillon Everett Mann to Samantha Hill, 206 Briarwood Lane, $187,000.
• Wally W. Damron to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 601, 603 and 607 Taylor Ave., $200,000.
• Kentucky Association of Plumbing to Meadow Lane LLC, 142 Consumer Lane, $144,900.
• City of Frankfort to Islamic Center of Frankfort Inc., 160 Flynn Ave., $125,000.
• Timothy G. and Ronda B. Adams to Ronald L. Cornett, James Way, $138,700.
• Dana C. Anglin to Dana C. Anglin and ???, 244 Big Eddy Road, $231,000.
• Jimmy D. Coleman to Jimmy D. and Teresa Coleman, 207 Woodhill Lane, $0.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Tracey L. Robinson, 113 Persimmon Ridge Drive, $289,500.
• Kasey D. and Robert F. Atha to Bethany C. and Jonathon D. Barnett II, 116 Thomas St., $260,000.
• Robin R. Proctor to Michael Wood and Stephen Wilson, 225 Palmer Drive, $310,000.
• Bradford B. Bowman to Stephen Laine Sims Jr., 172 Sunset Drive, $152,000.
• Janice C. Osborne to Lynsey Crumbie, 109 Sonoma Drive, $150,000.
• Jamie K. Redmon to Charlotte A. Nickerson, 1107 Man-O-War Drive, $0.
• Meyer-Williams Enterprises Inc. to Mary Sigmon Freeman, 411 Leawood Drive, $40,000.
• Kathleen Walters Carter to Mint Homes LLC, 204 Wallace Ave., 701 Chinn Ave., 703 Chinn Ave., 704 Chinn Ave., 705 Chinn Ave., 706 Chinn Ave., 707 Chinn Ave., 709 Chinn Ave., 711 Chinn Ave., 713 Chinn Ave. and 204 Montgomery Ave., $900,000.
• Bill Kelly to Simpson & Slone Enterprises Inc., 35 Reilly Road, $117,000.
• James L. Masters II to Kenneth J. and Carri Barnett, 202 Armstrong Branch, $100,000.
• Tony Broughton to Emil Hochstrasser, #4 Hochstrassers MHP, $0.
• Firefly Investment LLC to Mary R. and Gordon Grenet, 344 Village Drive, $255,500.
• CDT Homes LLC to Derek Rowe, 105 Bayberry Lane, $285,526.
• Jacobs Home Rentals LLC to Cynthia S. Ehrman, 105 Sequoyah Trail, $0.
• Perla A. and Francisco Hernandez to Robert Thompson, 562 Tatato Trail, $269,000.
• Thomas A. and Kelly Lyn Schmidt to Benjamin T. and Sarah Gash, 131 Winding Way, $70,000.
• Paulina Brooke Burdine to Dustin B. and Katherine E. Sparks, 145 Hickory Drive, $130,000.
• Shirley Clark to Howard M. and Ilene Martin, 220 Blueridge Drive, $240,000.
• Daniel S. Walker and Katelyn E. Castilian to Jaymes L. Kelly, 231 New St., $96,000.
• Jacobs Home Rentals LLC to Cynthia S. Ehrman, 1044 River Bend Road, $0.
• Linda C. Richardson and Earl J. Riley to Matthew J. and Ashley B. Freire, 1021 Aderly Lane, $275,000.
• Jeffrey A. Murray to HAAS Properties LLC, 248 Cherry Lane, $95,000.
• Terry and Frankie L. Forester to Joseph and Terry Wayne Forester, Harp Pike, $0.
• Michael S. and Carrie S. Williams to Gerald and Linda Raider, 817 Isaac Shelby Circle East, $318,000.
• Jenna Peterson to Jenna Marie Lorene, 112 Leonardwood Drive #206, $155,000.
• Michael Reid and Douglas Bowles to Allen R. and Mary J. Lee, Dry Ridge Road, $114,500.
• Joseph S. Wilson to Paul Fontana, 133 Meredith Ave., $137,233.
• Linda Logan to Cameron Michael Whittaker, 123 Coldstream Drive, $200,500.
• Wynema Goins to Logan M. Perkins, 7058 Hatton Road, $85,000.
• Custom Care Investments LLC to Commonwealth Property Rentals LLC, 132 Allnutt Drive, $54,900.
• Ward Franklin and Jane Ripy Stauffer to Gregory T. Rogers, 143 Coldstream Drive, $137,000.
• Carolyn S. Crittenden to Crystal G. and Quincy A. Thurman, 151 Coldstream Drive, $122,500.
• Paula and Edward Smith to Fawn Nichole and Jeffrey Savage, 202 Pinehurst Drive, $170,000.
• Paul Winters to Hudson Homes Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #72, $70,000.
• Donna L. and John R. Hudkins II to Tyler J. and Tifani McKay, 522 Smith Road, $294,500.
• Brandon Holborn to Thomas Allen and Amanda Paige Burgin, 205 Tecumseh Trail, $185,550.
• Miles F. Justice and Hilarye L. Dailey to Hilarye Dailey, 568 Bates Road, $0.
• Roger D. Laing to Southern Acquisitions LLC, Taylor Avenue, $60,000.
• Siddharth Jitendrabhai Patel to Amaka Oleka, 201 Old Station Road, $349,900.
• Emma and David Hutcherson to Mikhail V. and Mary Shum, 605 Green Wilson Road, $190,000.
• William L. and Sara E. Gorth to Gerardo Samano and Lisa Martinesi, 131 Country Lane, $447,500.
• Kevin F. and Tammy L. Wall to Tamara Jo and James Comer Jr., 213 Walmac, $642,500.
• Dynamic Restoration LLC to Keys to Kentucky Realty PLLC, 207 Versailles Road, $199,000.
• Tributary Capital LLC to Shravanthi Raghavapuram, 1607 Steadmantown Lane, $227,000.
• Alexandra N. and Gregory D. Ison to Charles Brock, 209 Birchwood Ave., $190,000.
• Chelsey and Jonah Fryer to Ernest S. May and Clinton B. Cropper, 325 Ewing St., $220,000.
• Southern Acquisitions LLC to Aaron Richardson and Deana Wilhelm, 511 W. Second St., $325,000.
• Brian Doug Harney to Brian Doug Harney, 111 Willowcrest Drive, $0.
• Martin B. and Kathy A. Henson to Michael and Chester W. and Jessica B. Lay, 155 Skyview Drive, $219,000.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Moore Land Investments LLC, 311 W. Third St., $100,000.
