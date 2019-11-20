The following property transfers were filed in June at the Franklin County Courthouse:
• Don and Brenda Coffman to Elizabeth and Stephen Dupree, Snavely Road, $23,000.
• Alejandro Jose Soriano to Production LLC, 113 Pendleton Lane, $10,000.
• Michael Jordan Sloan to Kenneth and Tiffany Blair, 2632 Sulphur Lick Road, $8,500.
• Ryan M. and Summer Farrar to Eric A. and Shirley A. Ramos, 208 Hogan Drive, $175,000.
• Ferlin L. Wright to Meagan D. Wright, 101 Medinah Court, $123,000.
• Elliott Allison Jr. to Elliott Allison Jr., 108 Canvasback Court, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 103 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 101 Wild Cherry Way/105 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 100 Wild Cherry Way, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 107 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 109 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 111 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 111 Wisteria Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 113 Wisteria Lane, $305,000.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 116 Wisteria Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 112 Wisteria Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 103 Bayberry Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 105 Bayberry Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 111 Bayberry Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 113 Bayberry Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 115 Bayberry Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 114 Bayberry Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 112 Bayberry Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 104 Bayberry Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 102 Bayberry Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 301 Blue Spruce Drive/100 Bayberry Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 101 Buttonwood Way/303 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 103 Buttonwood Way, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 105 Buttonwood Way, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 107 Buttonwood Way, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 111 Buttonwood Way, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 112 Buttonwood Way, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 110 Buttonwood Way, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 108 Buttonwood Way, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 102 Buttonwood Way, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 112 Live Oak Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 108 Live Oak Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 100 Live Oak Lane, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 320 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 318 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 314 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 302 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 300 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 208 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 204 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 202 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 200 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 114 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 112 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 110 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 108 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 106 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 104 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 102 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• CRW LLC to RCW Properties LLC, 100 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.
• Jennifer Susan Ware to Ronald L. and Susan A. Coyle, 829 Hickman Hill Road, $230,000.
• Wilma L. Baker to Rose-Marie Burik, 123 Woods Way, $220,000.
• Harold A. and Valerie B. Taylor to Valeria L. Green, 932 Walnut Road, $249,000.
• Phillips Inc. to David C. and Jennifer Miller, 2201 Leestown Road, $160,000.
• Arlene R. Baluyut to Fara Y. Shikoh and Wynema Goins, 227 Stonehedge, $550,000.
• Jerry D. Ball and Michelle Somtrakool to Michelle Somtrakool, 2891 Georgetown Road, $1.
• Rosemary Warfield to Gene Wilhoite and Rosemary Warfield, 2227 Camp Pleasant Road, $0.
• Paula J. and Daniel S. Arnold to Jeffery Alexander Majewski, 231 Wickliffe Drive, $215,000.
• Ann J. Carl to John and Carol Brimmer, 112 Sonoma Drive, $126,000.
• Phillips Inc. to Robert Reineke and Brenda Beers, 203 Charleston Court, $126,500.
• Elaine S. Daniels to Jennifer and Randall Bryant, 200 Secretariat Way, $138,000.
• Mary Music to Virginia M. Wright, 1447 Corral Way, $139,900.
• Nathan Goins and Melissa Spicer to Brian and Loretta Clayton, 213 Dressage Court, $140,000.
• Stephen R. and Michelle E. Kent to Doris Johnson, 126 Elizabeth St., $65,000.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 132 Elkhorn Drive, $0.
• Joseph W. Barnett and Dana R. Purvis to Julia R. and Johnathon M. Ellis, 1024 Seminole Trail, $140,000.
• Brent Allen and Shirley Renee Gregory to Austin E. Johnson, 420 Forest Ridge Drive, $174,900.
• John and Carol Brimmer to Mark S. and Catherine E. Coffey, 305 Forest Ridge Drive, $222,250.
• Ball Homes LLC to Kenyatta McCrary and Armando T. Hampton, 328 White Cliffs Lane, $229,650.
• David and Janice Cunningham to Stephen F. and Maria Victoria Hughes, 1513 Steadmantown Lane, $90,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jeffery and Paula Arnold, 548 Menominee Trail, $115,000.
• True Companies LLC to Jason E. Curry and Kristen E. Clemens, 1215 Miami Trail, $220,000.
• Woodrow Hoffman Estate to Woodlake Co. LLC, 1139 Ojibwa Trail, $55,000.
• John C. Roberts Jr. to Johnson Browning Investments LLC, 1056 Holt Lane, $96,551.
• Solid Properties LLC to Jordan L. Ferguson, 322 Magnolia Ave., $133,000.
• R.C. Wright to Austin Patrick Wiard, 253 Queensway Drive, $127,000.
• Jayla Widener to Megan E. Kestel, 302 Senate Drive, $119,000.
• James and William Derryberry to John Robert William Colston, 208 Dewey Court, $95,000.
• Michael D. Weinberg to Michael Weinberg Revocable Trust, 193 Rolling Acres Drive, $72,242.
• Janet and Patrick Johnson to Raven N. Turner, 109 Birchwood Ave., $0.
• Charlyne Cottrell and others to Jimmy W. and Krystal D. Simpson, 180 Rolling Acres Drive, $72,500.
• Ashley B. Rhodes to Todd Rankin Byrd and Kristin Gotch, 789 Hillwood Ave., $105,000.
• Joseph E. Smith and Barbara Hadley to DDP Properties LLC, 812-814 E. Main St., $117,500.
• Jeffrey A. Simpson and Lester R. Smoot to Ann E. Moore, 132 Elm Drive, $139,000.
• Andrew Kent to Christopher M. and Lori B. Antrobus, 242 Beechwood Ave., $145,000.
• James Patton Jr. to Julia M. Cooper, 840 Hillwood Ave., $130,500.
• William E. Ayers to Lee Ann Dean and James Ray Coffman, 204 Birchwood Ave., $159,000.
• Nathan C. Mitchell to Mark C. Wainscott, 216 Pinewood Drive, $115,000.
• Freddie D. and Timberly K. White to Michael A. and Samantha R. Sizemore, 908 Chestnut Ave., $213,300.
• Dynamic Restoration LLC to Ryan A. Phelps, 117 Langford Ave., $95,000.
• Tammy R. Dean to Robert and Daisy Cox, 164 Gayle St., $25,000.
• Harold G. and Lynn Iris Moore to Edwin Ramos, 914 Holmes St., $43,000.
• Roy and Jessica Ferguson to Tichena N. Toone, 1005 Letcher Ave., $111,000.
• Rufus F. and Merandy L. Wilson to The Bank of New York Mellon, 413 Noel Ave., $40,000.
• William P and Tammara T. Curlin to William R. and Ohnmar Winters, 704, 706, 708 Ridgeview Drive, $167,500.
• Gregory Finkbonner to Hayley Hammonds and Jermaine Jackson, 102 Jeremy Drive, $106,200.
• Everett W. and Darlene McDonald to Dana Blackwell, 814 Ridgeview Drive, $98,000.
• Helen N. Hartley to John D. and Lacinda R. Dunn, 570 Shenandoah Drive, $105,000.
• Atha Willard to Jeffery Lynn Atha, 178 Sullivan Lane, $80,000.
• Bates Family Trust and Rice Family Revocable Trust to Bates Capital II LLC, 12444 U.S. 127 North, $0.
• Bates Capital LLC to Bates Capital II LLC, Indian Gap Road, $0.
• Bates Capital LLC to Bates Capital II LLC, Indian Gap Road, $0.
• Bates Capital LLC to Bates Capital II LLC, Indian Gap Road, $0.
• Bates Capital LLC to Bates Capital II LLC, Bates Road, $0.
• Gladys Gardner to Arthur Scott Gardner, 656 Blade Ave., $0.
• Walter E. Malmer Estate to BKK Properties LLC, 1219-1221 Cliffside Drive, $153,000.
• Freeman and Jennifer Patterson to David Royse, 679 Old Lawrenceburg Road, $12,000.
• Dallas C. and Janice C. Cohorn to Rodney P. and Cheryl Matejek, 104 Admirals Landing, $0.
• Dallas C. and Janice C. Cohorn to Rodney P. and Cheryl Matejek, 102 Admirals Landing, $0.
• Stewart M. and Jill R. Stoltz to Restored Rentals LLC, 322 E. Third St., $0.
• Flora Wade Coleman Estate to Blue Door Homes Co., 313 E. Second St., $2,000.
• Pamela M. Toole to Darryl Aldridge, 207 Logan St., $106,000.
• Mary R. Jones to Janet and David Sturgill, 624 Grama Drive, $139,000.
• Sandra L. Deaton Estate to Stephen and Laura Fincher, 909 Crosshill Drive, $203,000.
• Gregory Scott and Carrie Beth Tigges to April D. and Robert L. Ritchey Jr., 208 Raintree Road, $227,500.
• Amanda Jones to Jayvie Janice R. and Michael W. Shryock, 613 Grama Drive, $159,900.
• Candi B. Roten to Jacqulyn Ackerman and Harry Honaker, 743 Woodland Ave., $139,000.
• Taylor A. and Natalie J. Marshall to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 726-728 Shelby St., $0.
• Allen Ray Maynard to Mason Reeves, 613 Woodland Ave., $42,000.
• Arch II K LLC to Hosny Properties LLC, 402 Roberts St., $155,000.
• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to VanHouten Construction Inc., 1124 Leawood Drive, $40,000.
• Bradfords Apartments LLC to Akme Property Group LLC, 200 Thistlewood Drive #507, $24,000.
• SJA Properties LLC to Danny A. Sheets, 817 Browns Ferry Road, $108,000.
• Christian W. Simon to Carly Terrell, 1 Graham Ave., $119,500.
• Tackett Properties LLC to Rafael Vasquez, 362 Wallace Ave., $14,000.
• Nancy Black to Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County, 329 Holmes St., $73,700.
• Andrew L. Nelson Estate to S4 Investments LLC, 334 Wallace Ave., $3,000.
• Mellison Charlain Cox to Stanly and Pamela Green, 310 Virginia Ave., $55,500.
• C.T. and Eloise H. Duvall to Stacey Salvadori, 222 Holmes St., $87,500.
• Bank of New York to Matthew and Moira Wingate, 509 St. Clair St., $54,000.
• Linda Thomas to Richard Lawrence, 133 Oaklawn Drive, $110,000.
• Joseph A. Cecconi Estate to Troy Francis Creech and Alicia Burnett, 213 Reilly Road, $181,000.
• Khyungdruk LLC to Legacy Property Group LLC, 305-307 St. Clair St., $120,000.
• Kentucky Primary Care Association to Amel Zvl Properties LLC, 226 W. Main St., $175,000.
• Law Place Inc. to Firehouse Investments LLC, 307 W. Main St., $150,000.
• Kentucky YMCA Youth Association to Leo W. and Jennifer S. Williamson, 407 Wapping St., $0.
• Connie A. Jupin to Jessica Saavedra, 713 Polsgrove St., $0.
• Joy Brumback and Gary Logan to Freddie White Jr., 744 Polsgrove St., $15,000.
• Robert L. and Marcella F. Southworth to Thomas L. Shepard, 216 Payne St., $18,900.
• Ludda Panita to Suta Pornpatsaranont, 315 Signal Ridge Road, $144,000.
• Fifth Third Bank to Katharine Marks, 729 Cline St., $53,500.
• Kathryn J. and Matthew S. Knight to Kelsey M. Brown, 810 Augusta Dr., $105,000.
• Charles V. and Barbara G. Harrod to Shaun Allen and Ashley Nicole King, 864 Shadrick Ferry Road, $86,000.
• FF Group LLC to Daniel M. and Kristina K. Dreisbach, 1019 Devane Lane, $245,000.
• Brian J. Collins to Island Legacy Investments LLC, 412 Ridgewood Lane, $193,000.
• Lonnie R. Perkins to Paige Walker, 208 Pin Oak Place, $165,000.
• Scott A. and Rebecca J. Bowman to Dewayne O. and Vera W. King, 1515 Highlands Drive, $161,000.
• Thomas F. and Barbara C. Jones to Capital City Residences LLC, 210 Meadowview Drive, $102,000.
• Thomas F. and Barbara C. Jones to Capital City Residences LLC, 1319 Westview Drive, $102,000.
• Jean D. Sullivan Estate to Myron Wayne Burton, 1042 Collins Lane, $0.
• David Ronald Massingill to Barbara A. Massingill, 133 Pinehurst Drive, $0.
• Don Airth to Vruddhi LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #100, $31,500.
• Janice Hickerson to JWS Properties LLC, 116 Kimberly Drive, $137,000.
• William D. and Wand C. Trimble to William Douglas Trimble, 257 Juniper Drive, $45,600.
• James A. Priest Jr. to Spatium LLC, 513 Pierce Lane, $360,000.
• James J. and Nannette M. Knellinger to William J. Sutton, 42 Lock View Drive, $157,000.
• David C. and Dana M. Dickerson to Anthony M. Garcia and Brittney L. Money, 112 Maple Ridge Drive, $175,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 260 Oak Ridge Drive, $17,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 256 Oak Ridge Drive, $17,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 252 Oak Ridge Drive, $17,000.
• Linda L. and Thomas White to Thomas L. and Rhonda A. Partin, 983 Devils Hollow Road, $27,500.
• Edmond D. Hurst to David Berryman, 2104 Flat Creek Road, $4,500.
• Shirley A. Walls to Mark Peffer, 3475 Flat Creek Road, $0.
• Jeffery S. and Robin M. West to William S. and Pamela Blankenship, 1430 Harp Pike, $165,000.
• Ron Brooks to Heather M. Kerns, 106 Furrow Lane, $112,900.
• Mark C. and Tina Wilson to Blue Door Homes LLC, 287 Cherry Lane, $76,000.
• Gary L. Bush Estate to Terry Jones Bush, 215 Cherry Lane, $0.
• Rashad Rowe to Amber L. Bradd, 114 Lynnwood Drive, $111,000.
• Judith M. Harrod to Spencer McDowell Harrod, 116 Hollow Creek Drive, $83,000.
• Tackett Properties LLC to Maci Tackett, 2400 Evergreen Road, $54,500.
• Bobby Gene Justice to Erick Ramirez, 100 Bridgeport Road, $32,500.
• Thelma B. Fincel to William and Beverly Potts, 3350 Louisville Road, $190,000.
• Gregory Charles Woodruff to Gregory Charles Woodruff, 400 Woodruff Lane, $0.
• Luttrell Properties LLC to James M. and Kristie L. Dempsey, 1785 Dry Ridge Road, $90,000.
• Joe L. and Linda B. Newsom to Geri Dawn Sears, 5395 Louisville Road, $60,500.
• Delorse Fay Willard Estate to Danny Willard, 525 Sheep Pen Road, $0.
• Edith Johnson Estate to Courtney Blane Atzinger, 265 Old U.S. 60, $120,000.
• Delorse Fay Willard Estate to Danny Willard, 545 Sheep Pen Road, $0.
• J.C. Young to Nicholas and Chelsey Young, 6568 Mt. Zion Road, $275,000.
• Gloria and David Ralph Herrera to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1300 Hickory Ridge Road, $184,400.