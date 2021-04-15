The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in March:

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Diana S. Saunders, 2060 Cedar Road, $80,000.

• Melissa White to Braden S. Wells, 208 Pendleton Lane, $20,000.

• Kelsey Shaw to Brian D. Alpaugh and Taylor Pope-Manley, 208 Thomas St., $ 200,000.

• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Lauren Knarr, 300 Robert M. Green Blvd., $178,000.

• Matthew J. Freire to Ricky L. and Diana L. Carrier, 107 Bobby Jones Blvd., $239,000.

• Russ Blakeley to Abigale Leigh Wilson, 117 Muirfield Court, $170,000.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Sanjaykumar M. and Manishkumar Patel, 104 White Pine Court, $300,925.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 147 Whispering Pines Drive, $48,000.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Chadwick Wade Fletcher, 147 Whispering Pines Drive, $306,705.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 111 Whispering Pines Drive, $45,000.

• RCW Properties LLC to CDT Homes LLC, 111 Wisteria Lane, $22,000.

• RCW Properties LLC to CDT Homes LLC, 111 Bayberry Lane, $22,000.

• RCW Properties LLC to Nicklas and Chandra Landers, 107 Buttonwood Way, $21,000.

• RCW Properties LLC to C Norton Properties LLC, 102 Buttonwood Way, $21,000.

• RCW Properties LLC to C Norton Properties LLC, 108 Live Oak Lane, $21,000.

• RCW Properties LLC to C Norton Properties LLC, 208 Blue Spruce Drive, $21,000.

• William J. Mefford to H&H Properties of Central Kentucky LLC, 1080 Lucas Lane, $220,000.

• Nelson G. and Mildred M. Hix to Roy W. and Katherine S. Rivers, 2361 Lucas Lane, $300,000.

• Roy W. and Katherine Rivers to Joshua W. and Morgan Whitmer, 2798 Lucas Lane, $315,000.

• Kathleen H. Riggs to Robert Bradley Engle, 740 Isaac Shelby Circle West, $260,000.

• Bradley N. and Sandra K. Wilcox to Sandra Wilcox, 512 Sampson Drive, $0.

• Karina Cheung to Tina S. and Kenneth G. Farrell Jr., 745 Isaac Shelby Circle West, $305,000.

• Brian and Beverly Barclay to Franklin B. and Kari B. Adams, 1744 Stonehaven Drive, $350,000.

• Kellie L. Willoughby to Lauren Gentry Gash, 108 Matador Court, $134,900.

• William M. and Andrea C. Cummins to Nelson G. and Mildred M. Hix, 319 Whippoorwill Lane, $176,500.

• David E. Yagel and Kevin P. O’Neil to Mary J. Yagel, 210 Cardinal Avenue, $115,000.

• Ashley S.J. Mixson III to Kayden S. Cohorn and Shirley R. Crase, 227 Pulliam Drive, $90,000.

• Holly A. Simpson and Maria N. Hale to Paul and Barbara Comley, 115 Sunset Drive, $115,000.

• Donald H. and Sandra L. Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 125 Sunset Drive, $0.

• Donald Hayes Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 185 Sunset Drive, $0.

• Julie A. Bassett to Gene C. and Tammy L. Brown, 208 Swale Court, $178,500.

• Frank and Cathy Haydon to David K. and Jill E. Lee, 40 Belmont, $292,000.

• Edward Campbell to Sara Jo Hall, 218 Grandview Drive, $70,000.

• Dianne Elizabeth Carr to H&H Developers LLC, 127 Elizabeth St., $99,000.

• Donald H. and Sandra L. Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 118 Elizabeth St., $0.

• April Combs to Paul Alan and Mary Elizabeth Stewart, 103 Stephen Road, $264,500.

• Yeary Properties LLC to Robert L. Doris and Kennedy Duvall, 1022 Algonquin Trail, $219,000.

• Frankfort II Limited Partnership to Winterwood Development LLC, 325 Brighton Park Blvd., $0.

• Kip Co. to Legacy Property Group LLC, 452 Versailles Road, $950,000.

• Thomas S. and Melinda A. Baker to Eric Q. Nyantakyi and Irene Oti, 101 Frances Drive, $280,000.

• James A. Gray to WNW Properties LLC, 303 Quachita Trail, $150,000.

• Jerri L. Wallace to Jeffrey D. and Christena M. Little, 2809 Peaks Mill Road, $550,000.

• Thomas R. Penn to JW and Martha Penn Blackburn, 195 Jackson Drive, $0.

• Ralph T. Penn to JW and Martha Penn Blackburn, 197 Jackson Drive, $0.

• Tommy Penn to JW and Martha Penn Blackburn, 252 Sycamore Drive, $0.

• Ivan Michael Hatcher to Ivan Michael Hatcher, 252 Queensway Drive, $0.

• Susan Duvall to Carrie L. and Bruce N. Decker, 252 Bonnycastle Drive, $149,000.

• Tackett Properties LLC to Maci Tackett and Dalton Tucker, 258 Lyons Drive, $90,000.

• Barbara J. Dempsey to Donnie Douglas Cook, 343 Senate Drive, $150,000.

• Gregory Voleta Irrevocable Trust to Victoria Beam, 196 Jackson Drive, $127,400.

• KHW Properties LLC to Kimberly S. and Duane K. Ellis, 223 Rolling Acres Drive, $125,000.

• Sheila A. Wooldridge to Hannah E. and Joseph B. Wittenberg, 100 Rancho Court, $145,000.

• Bleed Blue Properties LLC to Steven A. and Melissa A. Wilson, 123 Beechwood Ave., $152,000.

• Dustin and Betty Cole to Garrick and Kelly Jo Gay, 825 Hillwood Ave., $262,000.

• Darius Bucerzan to Diversified Investments LLC, 260 Rancho Drive, $78,000.

• Cathy G. Hall to Erin Spoonamore, 117 Meredith Ave., $135,000.

• Carolyn Renee and Wilson Herbert Jr. to Samuel James and Tara Lea York, 118 Linden Ave., $175,000.

• Jimmy W. Simpson III to Roothog Properties LLC, 115 Lee Court, $84,000.

• Lawrence H. and Donald H. Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 106 Lee Court, $0.

• Lawrence and Donald H. Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 741-745 East Main St., $0.

• Gage Hannold to David J. and Tina Kincaid, 1037 Arapaho Trail, $184,900.

• Fox Investments LLC to Santana R. Berry and Mariah Lynn Taylor, 1037 Mojave Trail, $162,500.

• Ralph T. Penn to JW and Martha Penn Blackburn, 792 Hillwood Avenue, $0.

• Daniel S. and Andrea L. Semones to Kelly L. and Jeff L. Douglas, 218 Laurel St., $162,500.

• Larry and Wanda Ellis to Derrick K. and Christy L. Ellis, 216 Holly St., $108,000.

• Donald H. and Sandra Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 131-141, 184-186, 188-190 Landings Drive, $0.

• Edward C. Kelsey to Robert C. Isenberg, 569 E. Main St., $552,000.

• Davontae M. and Monica J. Smith to I2M LLC, 126 Allnutt Drive, $49,500.

• Community Trust Bank Inc. to Tom Roberts Contracting LLC, 602 Holmes St., $100,000.

• Donald H. and Sandra L. Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 113 Willow St., $0.

• Lawrence and Donald H. Allison to Palmer-Gibson Properties LLC, 111 Willow St., $0.

• Donald and Sandra L. Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 109 Willow St., $0.

• Donald Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 104 Willow St., $0.

• Donald H. and Sandra Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 112 Willow St., $0.

• Donald H. and Sandra L. Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 548 N. Lime St., $0.

• Mary Beth Olds and Cheryl H. Cheek to Cheryl Cheek, 1003 Holmes St., $0.

• Clarence Collings to H&C Properties LLC, 720 Hillcrest Ave., $43,000.

• RT Penn to JW and Martha Penn Blackburn, 418 Noel Ave., $0.

• William D. Young to Kelly W. Wood and Laura B. Dillion, 104 Hackberry Court, $276,500.

• Virgie Burleson to Shirley Clark, 220 Blueridge Drive, $180,000.

• Larry Dale and Annette H. Hayden to Casey and Christina Hayden, 202 Blueridge Drive, $175,000.

• L. Marsha Maffet to Cynthia L. Arnold, 2.0062 acres on Blueridge Drive, $75,000.

• Ralph T. Penn to JW and Martha Penn Blackburn, 536-538 Shenandoah Drive, $0.

• Laura and Jackie Finfrock to Zachary Neal and Tiffany Banks, 97 Royal Parkway, $156,500.

• Anthony L. Ford to Amanda M. and Robert Lee Kelty Jr., 9650 Owenton Road, $145,000.

• Shirley Spaeth Clark to Lorin Deandra and Casey Lee Browning, 13955 Swallowfield Road, $180,000.

• Evan K. and Mindy B. Dicken to Gerald T. and Lauren M. Hedges, 44.25 acres on Wash Road, $200,000.

• Karen Lee Averill to Karen Lee and Tracy Averill, 1256 Ninevah Road, $0.

• Alvin F. Humphries to Paula and Jeffery Arnold, 501 Logan St., $125,500.

• Fourth Street Capital LLC to Jon and Lisa Lynn Larrabee, 333 E. Fourth St. A5, $76,000.

• Fred and Tammy Nesler to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 13 Fannin Court, $81,000.

• Angela A. Palmer and Cynthia A. Harrod to Allison Investments LLC, 302 Goebel Court, $0.

• Mary G. Tillman to Kentucky Real Estate Buyers LLC, 221 Murray St., $10,000.

• Kentucky Real Estate Buyers LLC to JEF Properties LLC, 221 Murray St., $18,000.

• Blue Door Homes Co. to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 313 E. Second St., $12,000.

• Southern Acquisitions LLC to JEF Properties LLC, 313 E. Second St., $21,000.

• Daileys Properties LLC to Leigh Ann Calvert, 222 E. Campbell St., $188,000.

• David Lane to Jeffrey F. and Erika Hancock, 8 Rockland Court, $172,000.

• William M. and Lorin Wainscott to William M. Wainscott, 1133 Rye Drive, $0.

• Stacy and Shawn Wallace to Kerri Shiffler, 710 Reed Drive, $165,000.

• Thomas Carl Hohenshelt to Liberty Alexis O’Neal, 114 Lafayette Drive, $225,000.

• V-Ascent Investments LLC to David Moriarty, 612 Taylor Ave., $55,000.

• Lauren Cheshire Abney and David Hall to Benjamin Scott Nolan, 3 Ashmore Drive, $150,000.

• Simpson & Slone Enterprises Inc. to Turner Tribe LLC, 521-523 Warsaw St., $11,000.

• Allie Abrams to Steven K. and Jocelyne Waddle, 26 Graham Ave., $141,000.

• Larry Brown to Stephen M. Brown, 608 Hoge Ave., $0.

• Steven and Amy Swintosky to Robert G. Hodge Jr. and Vivian M. Moore, 418 Holmes St., $22,500.

• V-Ascent Investments LLC to 54 Investments LLC, 368 Wallace Ave., $68,000.

• Chalice Investments LLC to NBR Investments LLC, 326-328 Collins St., $62,000.

• Barri D. Christian to Daniel Johnson and Leesa Unger, 419 Lewis St., $295,000.

• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Christy W. and Randall J. Pritchett Jr., 132 Wallace Ave., $206,000.

• Richard Lawrence to Kimberly A. and Keith W. Vinglinsky, 133 Oaklawn Drive, $225,000.

• Vicky B. Hall and Phillip T. Brooks to Vicky B. Hall, 208 Reilly Road, $0.

• Shirley A. Metts to Charles Hyatt, 108 Audubon Drive, $0.

• Joshua Thaddeus Atanovich to Raven Turner, 331-333 Broadway, $0.

• John C. and Naomi Ruth Carey to Corinne Yvette and Frederico Valdez Jr., 253 Crown Point Drive, $275,000.

• Crystal and Seth Michael Darnell Jr. to Crystal and Seth Michael Darnell Jr., 745 Wash Road, $0.

• Timothy and Julie Arnold to Diversified Property Group LLC, 2103 Crystal Creek Drive, $160,000.

• Kristen and Josiah Johnson to Perry Brothers Properties LLC, 91-93 Meadowbrook Drive, $82,000.

• Christine A. Robertson to Michael A. and Toria Wainscott, 220 Twin Pines Lane, $380,000.

• Vuthy Vong to Vuthy Vong and Marlene Ladisla Chea, 208 Chapman Drive, $0.

• Robert Jeff Abrams to Michael Andrew Sutton, 1200 Leathers Lane, $192,500.

• Chad Andrew and Ashley Nicole Mangum to William E. and Claudia Y. Waldridge, 1617 Highview Circle, $189,900.

• Paul I. and Tonya J. Kenner to Paul and Tonya Kenner Irrevocable Trust, 327 Parkwood Place, $0.

• Brenda Harding to Jade M. Bever and Samantha B. Sullivan, 314 Cardwell Lane, $75,000.

• Michael Anthony Wainscott to Cannon D. Beasley and Shelby E. Rutledge, 1325 Westview Drive, $175,000.

• Frank and Cathy Haydon to Sweeney Properties LLC, 940 Louisville Road, $15,000.

• Frank and Cathy Haydon to Sweeney Properties LLC, 938 Louisville Road Suite 100, 101, 300, 301, $285,215.

• G&F Farms LLC to Sweeney Properties LLC, 1100 US 127 South, $1,449,785.

• Lillian Heitkamper to Katherine Schroerlucke, 1310 Louisville Road #61, $0.

• Dale Roland to Brady and Molly Hudson, 1310 Louisville Road #33, $35,000.

• 814 Properties LLC to Lukas J. Curtsinger and Haley Saltsman, 227 Hollyberry Road, $174,900.

• Richard Scott Slone to Brenda N. Harding, 205 Exmoor Drive, $125,000.

• Donald H. and Sandra Allison to Allison Investments LLC, 233 Juniper Drive, $0.

• Bonnie S. Snow to Jordan Bradley Semones, 228 Ashland Drive, $139,900.

• Alma Hollan to Linda Hollan and Debra Sweasy, 1011 Holly Hill Drive, $0.

• Mark Sutton and Lori Bishop to MDB Renovations Inc., 1125 Holly Hill Drive, $35,000.

• Trenede M. Garrison to Donald Sutcliffe, 106 River Oak Drive, $120,000.

• Kevin Ritchie and Sarah Parsley to Kaitlyn Maree Steverson, 555 Devils Hollow Road, $212,500.

• Revolution Homes Builders LLC to Matthew James and Ashley Bryse Freire, 224 Oak Ridge Drive, $267,000.

• MO Holdings LLC to CDT Homes LLC, 100, 104, 108 Oak Ridge Drive, $39,500.

• Kayla Whalen to Trevor Damond and Jessica Tate, 624 Moss Lane, $108,000.

• Terry L. Sutton to Missy Sutton, 1490 Benson Valley Road, $0.

• Rekindled Properties LLC to Bruce Anthony and Anne D. Brown, 115 Stable Lane, $137,000.

• Bettye Grace Parrish to Warren F. Gray, 305 Peach Tree Lane, $0.

• Andrew B. Ballard to Destiney Ratliff and Stevie Rice, 4 High Pine Court, $131,500.

• Richard L. Harter to John Paul Roberts, 324 Highwood Drive, $127,500.

• Wellington Lane LLC to Cassandra and Justin Turner, 108 Wellington Lane, $5,800.

• Wellington Lane LLC to Turner Custom Homes LLC, 401 South Benson Road, $10,600.

• Frankfort Limited Partnership to Winterwood Development LLC, 57 C. Michael Davenport Blvd., $0.

• James M. Cline to Eugenio and Juana Rebolledo, Pea Ridge Road, $21,000.

• Richard D. Sandifer to Richard D. Sandifer and Johanna Lyons, 1425 Devils Hollow Road, $0.

• Kyndra Rogers and Phillip Travis to Thomas W. Bowell and Mary A. Jones, 208 Denison Way, $370,000.

• Alma Sue Pierce to Melissa Jane and Billy Jent Jr., 3796 St. Johns Road, $40,000.

• Ross and Heather Caldwell to Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. Inc., 283, 285, 287 Crab Orchard Road, $0.

• Archie Leviticus Roberts IV to Adalid Flores, 405 Sheep Pen Road, $65,000.

• Troy Russell Goins Jr. to Adrienne C. and Gerald A. Wolf Jr., 7354 Hatton Road, $465,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription