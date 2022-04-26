Property transfers

 The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in March:

• Frank B. and Amy C. Taylor to Aaron Marston, 10 Sheffield Lane, $379,000.

• Lori L. Adkinson to Jerry Wayne Brown, 163 Sunset Drive, $160,000.

• Raymond Easton and Kimberly Ann Young to Kimberly A. Young and Bysshe Lee Easton, 1208 Hopi Trail, $0.

• Rose Elizabeth Owens Revocable Living Trust to Thomas J. Owens, 257 Bonnycastle Drive, $0.

• Joette Smothermon to Jimmy Colston, 1006 Shawnee Trail, $150,000.

• Frederick J. Jr. and Frances C. Kirchhoff to Rock Partners LLC, 2052 Berry Hill Drive, $325,000.

• Summit Properties - Frankfort Homes to Richard M. and Kimberly D. Smith, 1034 Tyburn Lane, $165,000.

• Summit Properties - Frankfort Homes to Richard M. and Kimberly D. Smith, 1031 Tyburn Lane, $195,000.

• Henry and Karen Chambers to Taylor Marshall and Vanna Milligan, 1229 Benson Valley Road, $5,000.

• Henry and Karen Chambers to Taylor Marshall and Vanna Milligan, Benson Valley Road, $5,000.

• James Michael and Allison Bensing to Rachael Annette Downey Irrevocable, $245,500.

• Eileen T. Kovach to Eileen T. Kovach Living Trust, 329 W. Campbell St., $0.

• Paul Andrew and Heather Nichole Wilkes to Douglas T. and Sherri H. Henley, 230 River Valley Road, $0.

• John Thomas Hornback to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 604 Taylor Ave., $160,000.

• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to Vanhouten Construction Inc., 2015 Berry Hill Drive, $40,000.

• Joyce A. Schrader Revocable Living Trust to Bryson H. Jones, 107 Kimberly Drive, $235,000.

• Diversified Property Group LLC to Dennis A. Hurl, 239 Cherry Lane, $159,900.

• D R Plastics Inc. to Russell Blakeley, 2030 Leestown Road, $450,000.

• Brandon M. Preece to John W. Greenwood Sr., 1017 Quarter Mile Way, $179,500.

• Mildred Slaughter to Terri H. Pelosi, 230 Grandview Drive, $0.

• Randy D. and Elizabeth R. Tillett to Shivaay LLC, 599 East Main Street, $185,000.

• Andre Barrie to River Properties LLC, 620 Shelby St., $0.

• Teresa Hatton Foundation Inc. to TAGBA Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood Drive #609, $21,000.

• Charles R. Geveden Jr. to Kimball G. Geveden, 113 Carlisle Way, $11,000.

• Kimball G. Geveden to Heath and Tristan Hager, 113 Carlisle Way, $175,000.

• Kimball Grant Geveden to Heath and Tristan Hager, 111 Carlisle Way, $175,000.

• Kimball Grant Geveden to Heath and Tristan Hager, 107 Carlisle Way, $175,000.

• Kimball Grant Geveden to Heath and Tristan Hager, 103 Carlisle Way, $175,000.

• Kimball Grant Geveden to Heath and Tristan Hager, 101 Carlisle Way, $175,000.

• Susan L. and Clifton S. Rodgers-Wilkins to Clifton S. Rodgers and Susan L. Wilkins, 1067 Bittersweet Lane, $0.

• Eva Hurt to Brenda Starcher and James D. Hurt, 821 Hickman Hill Road, $0.

• Amanda and James C. Terry to Michael B. and Mary Pat Oerther, 1308 Saddleback Trail, $145,000.

• Michelle Phelpe to Victoria and Mark Jones, 165 Sunset Drive, $138,000.

• Kay-Jen Investments LLC to DAI2 LLC, 128 Douglas Ave, $0.

• Kay-Jen Investments LLC to DA1 LLC, 127-129 Douglas Ave, $0.

• Nathan Dailey and Freddie White to Freddie White Jr., 504 Holmes St, $120,000.

• Nathan Dailey and Freddie White to Freddie White Jr., 532 Holmes St., $120,000.

• David Charles and Elsie Miller Banks to David C. and Elsie M. Banks, 1231 Kimbel Drive, $0.

• Arthur B. III and Beverly S. Vanhouten to Melanie Vanhouten and William Duvall, 3355 U.S. 127 South, $260,000.

• Michael A. Meeks to Alan Ray Meeks, 1310 Louisville Road #6, $0.

• Alan Ray Meeks to Brock Group LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #6, $82,575.

• Ronald L. and Diana G. Hall to Walter Wayne Walls, 686 Green Wilson Road, $0.

• Kentucky Housing Corporation to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, 4920 Louisville Road, $0.

• Alice South Hume Estate to Mary A. and David C. Hume, 100 Old Versailles Road, $0.

• 1015 Hoover LLC to Kellwell Commissary LLC, 1001 Hoover Blvd., $95,000.

• Davis Properties LLC to Kellwell Commissary LLC, 1005 Hoover Blvd., $690,000.

• David H. Burke to Timothy L. Williams, 522 Robin Ave., $230,100.

• Stephen F. Hughes to Stephen F. and Maria Victoria Hughes, 106 Crow Trail, $0.

• Louann L. Sanders to Abby E. Lossen, 8810 Owenton Road, $0.

• Cheryl Marshall to C Marshall Properties LLC, 710 Clover Drive, $0.

• Carl Meehan to John M. and Macy Hinds, 904 Devils Hollow Road, $167,000.

• Cheryl Ann Guinand to Rebecca Glasscock, 3324 Sulphur Lick Road, $82,500.

• Bonilla Enterprises Inc. to Christine and L. Taylor Marret, 125 Elm Drive, $150,000.

• Zackary Neal and Tiffany Banks to Sarah E. and David C. Rogers, 97 Royal Parkway, $200,000.

• Anchor Frankfort Retail LLC to Ampler Development LLC, 1335 Versailles Road, $0.

• Sandra Bayes and Brenda Parker to Danica L. Fick and William C. Hudgins, 44 Hedgewood, $450,000.

• Grow 24-7 LLC to The Raphael Family Wooster Street Company LLC, 310 Versailles Road, $3,475,000.

• Francine Otten to Michael Hines Skaggs, 508 Mohegan Trail, $170,000.

• Cheryl F. Sanders to William C. Ayer Jr., 110 Seminole Trail, $0.

• William C. Ayer Jr. to Cheryl F. and Gordon Sanders, 110 Seminole Trail, $0.

• Rhonda L. Palmer to Rhonda L. Kiper, 100 Calvert Lane, $0.

• Beulah White to Heather Mackey, 110 Crow Trail, $230,000.

• James E. and Julie A. Clouse to James E. and Julie A. Clouse Revocable Trust, 2691 Peaks Mills Road, $0.

• VDC LLC to CW Investments LLC, 150, 154 and 160 Landings Drive, $415,000.

• Hallie K. Brinkerhoff to Brittany Ellinger and Derek Harding, 1205 Dale Ave., $0.

• W. Granville Coblin to Charles and Risa Booe, Old Lawrenceburg Road, $12,500.

• Donald C. Penn to Charles and Rebecca Adams, 1074 Tamworth Lane, $180,000.

• KHW Properties LLC to Jay T. and Pamela B. Silence, 1142 Collins Lane, $325,000.

• Linda Susan Welch to Bill and Robin Howard, 205 Tinderwood, $90,000.

• Charles R. Jr. and Rebecca L. Adams to Adam C. and Kathryn Frost, 3310 KY 151, $258,000.

• Larry Collins and Carolyn Lutes Turner to Larry C. and Carolyn L. Turner, 161 Brentlawn Drive, $0.

• 1100 Colorado 206 LLC to Marilu Hernandez and Hector Velazquez, 220 Bridgeport Benson Road, $50,000.

• Joel and Rhodonna Redding to Emily and Noah Meyers, 3589 Pea Ridge Road, $0.

• Joel and Rhodonna Redding to Emily and Noah Meyers, Bridgeport Benson Road, $0.

• Haydon Equipment & Sales LLC to CW Property Group LTD, 1330 KY 151, $1.25 million.

• Eric Hahn to Eric and Mindy Hahn, Cardwell Lane, $0.

• Eric Hahn to Eric and Mindy Hahn, 2000 Cardwell Lane, $0.

• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Bradley Chambers, 112 Bobby Jones Blvd., $0.

• Shirley A. Shoemaker to Horacio M. Felix and M. Castro Magaly, 7879 Owenton Road, $130,000.

• Myra Cornelius Sollee to Tessa Sollee and John Neal Harris Jr., 144 Belair Drive. $130,000.

• Summit Properties - Westwood LLC to Barry G. Hardison, 423 Westwood Trail, $1,300,000.

• Summit Properties - Westwood LLC to Barry G. Hardison, 425 Westwood Trail, $1,300,000.

• CDT Homes LLC to Elizabeth Ann and Thomas Vaughn, 108 Oak Ridge Drive, $280,000.

• John K. and Patrice F. Shekleton to James Daniel and Christina Leigh Moore, 236 Stonehedge, $640,000.

• William C. and Debra C. Schneider to Capital Trading Corporation, 183 Sunset Drive, $70,000.

• Frances S. Dotson to Capital Trading Corporation, 158 Sunset Drive, $70,000.

• The Riesig Group LLC to KYOZ LLC, 202 Quachita Trail, $0.

• Commonwealth of Kentucky to Kentucky State Police, 475 Coffee Tree Road, $0.

• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Susan Dunlap, 2017 Berry Hill Drive, $296,543.

• Gary W. and Karen H. Lawson to Gary and Karen H. Lawson Revocable Trust, 304 Old Station Road, $0.

• Commonwealth Property Rentals LLC to Kristen S. and Bret T. Dawson, 1099 Green Wilson Road, $160,000.

• John A. and Shari Lee Walker to William J. and Breanna K. Walker, 2285 Switzer Road, $213,000.

• Valgene Collins to Rosemary Collins and Kizzie Edmonds and Mary Collins, Union Ridge Road, $0.

• Elizabeth Taylor to Wilson-Mueller Properties LLC, Georgetown Road, $365,000.

• Nickie Michelle Tincher to Bradley S. and Alysson L. Aldridge, 8725 Bald Knob Road, $365,000.

• Lisa and Rick and Alice Schramm True to Bourbon Cattle & Hay Company LLC, Hamilton Lane, $265,000.

• Eric D. and Sherry H. Bray to Sherry H. Bray, 108 Wisteria Lane, $0.

• RCW Properties LLC to OWN Restoration LLC, 101 Buttonwood Way/303 Blue Spruce, $23,000.

• ASET Investment LLC to Castillo Investments - Collins LN LL, 35 Ashwood Court, $1,380,000.

• Mary C. Palumbo and Eric L. Northcutt to Susannah Lyn Hubler and Hagan B. Smith, 220 E. Third St., $247,500.

• Janice Poindexter to Shire Haven Properties LLC, 320 Logan St., $20,000.

• Jessica M. Noble to Haley E. and Jonathan Zeman, 271 Donalynn Drive, $198,000.

• Michael W. and Tamela G. Wilson to Samuel C. and Katherine Larrabee, 2501 Cardwell Lane, $150,000.

• Faulkner Heirs to Lauretta Faulkner Burleson, KY 151, $0.

• Randall Pritchett to Lauretta Faulkner Burleson, KY 151, $0.

• Christopher M. and Jill McKenzie Adcock to Christopher M. Adcock, 101 Baltrusol Court, $0.

• Christopher M. Adcock to Sweeney Properties LLC, 101 Baltrusol Court, $145,928.

• Michael R. Ball to Mindi Gathof and Peter Reid, 1013 Entrada Drive, $250,000.

• Stephen Lanhart to SJA Properties LLC, 527 Flamingo Ave., $130,000.

• Mark W. Phelps to Mark W. Phelps, 215 Westover Road, $0.

• Mark W. Phelps to Sterling Scott Frye, 218 Eastover Road, $30,000.

• James E. Jones to Devin and Kaysie Massie, 1309 Powhatan Trail, $228,000.

• Jean Butcher to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 330 Senate Drive, $70,000.

• Eleanor C. Penn to Gary and Deborah Chambers, 154 Pleasant Hill Drive, $10,000.

• Thomas Arnwine to Breakout Inc., 724 Brawner St., $3,000.

• Gary Adkinson to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 1022 Westgate Drive, $50,000.

• C. Gary Adkinson to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 1205 Louisville Road, $50,000.

• Hugh and Bonnie Shearer to Sarah Cummins, 1310 Louisville Road #41, $0.

• V. David and Sherry M. Cooper to Elizabeth C. and Jason L. Guest, 417 College Park Drive, $122,500.

• William B. Kimbler to Richard W. Kimbler, 108 Aspen Ave., $0.

• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Dana Marie Dickerson, 314 E. Fourth St., $285,000.

• Earth and Stone Works LLC to Yellow Land LLC, 7 Reilly Road, $0.

• 7 Reilly Road LLC to Earth and Stone Works LLC, 9 Reilly Road, $360,000.

• Deborah and Brad and Helen Jean Butcher to Michelle Ratliff and Haley Downey, 161 Demerson Lane, $168,000.

• Wayne and Stacy McDonald to William and Tina Clark, 202 McDonald Ridge Lane, $70,000.

• Frank and Cathy Haydon to Brandon J. and Laura R. Haydon, 246 Stonehedge, $500,000.

• Summit Properties - Frankfort Homes to Jason J. Arnold and Carol A. LeFrancois, 1970 Old Lawrenceburg Road, $290,000.

• Aset Investment LLC to Defiant Capital LLC, 414 Harrodswood Road, $510,000.

• Defiant Capital LLC to Planet Properties LLC, 414 Harrodswood Road, $595,000.

• Aset Investment LLC to Defiant Capital LLC, 412 Harrodswood Road, $510,000.

• Defiant Capital LLC to Planet Properties LLC, 412 Harrodswood Road, $595,000.

• SLS Investments LLC to Laurel Properties LLC, 100 Wild Cherry Way, $239,000.

• Richard J. Jr. and Sarah H. Brunner to Sarah J. Brunner, 2018 Silver Lake Blvd., $0.

• Shirley Ann Solomon to Jerry L. Hurst, 113 Elizabeth St., $45,000.

• David Oerther Estate to Michael Conley, 754 E. Main St., $0.

• David Vincent Oerther to Michael Conley, 754 E. Main St., $0.

• Michael Conley to Marshall and Jennifer Banks, 754 E. Main St., $40,000.

• FF Group LLC to Charles D. and Rebekkah Wentworth, 921 Chestnut Ave., $197,000.

• David Oerther Estate to Michael Conley, 217 Pinewood Drive, $0.

• Michael Conley to Marshall and Jennifer Banks, 217 Pinewood Drive, $40,000.

• Aubrey Garland Allison Jr to Glenn Wooldridge, 864 Chestnut Ave., $133,100.

• Charles T. Smith to Ted Collins -Et Al-, Pea Ridge Road, $0.

• Charles T. Smith to Stephen T. Smith, 154 Pea Ridge Road, $0.

• Lawrence R. Borne Revocable Trust to Deborah Reed & Paul Thurston, 640 Dry Ridge Road, $425,000.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 422 Village Drive, $40,000.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Kristyna M. Hughes, 422 Village Drive, $345,000.

• Melinda Mae Newton to KY Home Investors LLC, 323 E. Third St., $91,000.

• KY Home Investors LLC to Deborah Wingate, 323 E. Third St., $145,000.

• Phillip L. Swift to Ben J. Swift and Amy E. Bersson, 525 Timothy Drive, $0.

• Robert Lewis Jaynes to Halliards Properties LLC, 162 Holmes St., $50,000.

• Aparicio and Teresa David to Buffalo Trace Distillery Inc., 12 Reilly Road, $375,000.

• Lewis Gene McMullin Sr. to Rigel Ramsey and Dustin W. Franklin, 4440 Bald Knob Road, $12,000.

• Michelle A. Leugers to Staci Webb Justice, 225 Waverly Lane, $221,000.

• Gene C. and Tammy L. and Conner Brown to Keith A. and Mary E. Parker, 208 Swale Court, $209,600.

• James R. and Georgeanne Johnson to Georgeanne S. Johnson Revocable, 308 Stonehedge, $0.

• Kendallwood Limited Liability Company to Jessica N. Lykins and Eric D. Vance, 113 Kendallwood Drive, $231,000.

• Peach Properties - Home Rentals LLC to Sharon Aliene Thurman, 1024 River Bend Road, $164,000.

• Fred K. and Betty C. Fern to Latasha Arnold, 111 Skyview Drive, $185,000.

• Fred F. Bradley Estate to Phillip S. & Jodyi S. Hall, 865 South Benson Road, $64,000.

• Lawrence R. Borne Revocable Trust to Deborah Reed & Paul Thurston, Dry Ridge Road, $425,000.

• Vickie and Max Thomas Cody Ratliff to Rodney W. and Angela V. Davis, 2329 Leestown Road, $145,000.

• Fox Investments LLC to Sandra Chasten, 262 Smith Ave., $162,000.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 408 Village Drive, $40,000.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Timothy J. and Francine Likens, 408 Village Drive, $345,000.

• Denise T. Perkins to June D. Payton, 1049 Keeneland Court, $165,000.

• Janese Rice to Bridget Rice, 1003 Man-O-War Drive, $0.

• Lola S. Eddies to Clark Pieratt, 1048 Iroquois Trail, $165,000.

• James Hatton to Linda Hatton, 133 Jackson Drive, $0.

• JAO Properties LLC to Johnson Browning Investments LLC, 307 Wilkinson St., $85,000.

• Thomas E. Sower Trust to Charles D. and Patricia A. Randell, 112 Leonardwood Drive #803, $151,000.

• George C. Risk to Allen and Lauren Sweeney, 1941 Ninevah Road, $750,000.

• John E. DeWar and Mary A. Quinan to Charles Booe, 519 Logan St., $114,000.

• Darryl Aldridge to Capitol City Rentals, 207 Logan St., $128,000.

• Garth L. Vinson and Carol D. Smith to Crystal Byrd, 1103 Bluegrass Ave., $287,000.

• Craig A. Vaughn to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 608 Taylor Ave., $110,000.

• Nathan Doran to Sean and Kristin Doren, 112 Leonardwood Drive #302, $0.

• Shawn Lee to Shawn Alan Lee and Krissy E. Lightfoot, 328 Sycamore Court, $0.

• Brent Alan Wilkins to James N. and Sara D. and Kevin L. Wilkins, 1121 Wood Cliff Road, $240,000.

• Larry T. and Teresa K. Norton to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 673 Hickory Ridge Road, $205,000.

• Linda B. Snodgrass to Gary and Rebecca L. Sims, 30 Ryswick Lane, $290,000.

• Tom Utterback to CDT Homes LLC, Versailles Road, $50,000.

• Ronald L. and Joy L. Chappel to Kevin P. Kilby, 153 Myrtle Ave., $140,000.

• Kevin S. and Anne Kaye Hulette to Mallory McCoy, 216 Henry St., $65,000.

• Dennis and Lisa Parrett to Larrabee Consulting Group LLC, 333 E. Fourth St. #C4, $78,000.

• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Chalna Smaltz, 2019 Berry Hill Drive, $357,850.

• Tackett Properties LLC to KYOZ LLC, 322 Murrell St., $60,000.

• Timothy W. Priestley to Timothy W. Priestley, 807 Cline St., $0.

• Timothy W. Priestley to Ryan Cannon, 807 Cline St., $60,000.

• David R. Heady to Kayla Ann and Cody Clark, 640 Jones Lane, $260,000.

• Compass Rose Project Management LLC to Virgil Oates Barnard IV, 35 Donna Drive, $225,000.

• John W. Hay to Pinehill Investments LLC, Harp Pike, $407,820.

• John W. Hay to Pinehill Investments LLC, 5545 Harp Pike, $408,720.

• John W. Hay to Pinehill Investments LLC, Harp Pike, $407,820.

