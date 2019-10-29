The following property transfers were filed in March at the Franklin County Courthouse:
• Marlene A. Fehsal estate to Shady Oaks Farm LLC, 4800 W. Leestown Road, $0.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 6567 Georgetown Road, $0.
• Russell G. and Gina Johnson to William S. and Lynn E. True, 3880 Lucas Lane, $50,000.
• Michael Jordan Sloan to Kenneth and Tiffany Blair, 2632 Sulphur Lick Road, $8,500.
• Chanda J. Williams-Miller to Matthew J. Huffman and Haleigh Olsson, 137 Bobby Jones Blvd., $163,900.
• Joshua F. Bell to Elizabeth J. Mason, 148 Palmer Drive, $170,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Mark and Amber Toy, 101 Buena Vista, $269,610.
• KBC Properties LLC to Eric T. and Melissa A. Redmon, 423 Village Drive, $162,400.
• Donna L. Heid to Timothy A. and Anne S. Bradford, 109 Pebble Beach Court, $121,000.
• Edward W. and Elwanda C. Wright to Jessica B. and Jon C. Wiard, 210 Mallard Drive, $256,500.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 100 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 104 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 108 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 112 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 116 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 163 Whispering Pines Drive/101 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 109 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 113 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 117 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 121 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 125 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 124 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 120 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 116 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 112 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 108 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 104 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 159 Whispering Pines Drive/100 White Pine Court, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 155 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 151 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 147 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 143 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 139 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 135 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 131 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 127 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 123 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 119 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 115 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 111 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to P&N Properties LLC, 107 Whispering Pines Drive, $500,000.
• Jeff and Joanna Strange to Karol Lynn Kovacovsky, 102 Woods Way, $212,000.
• Duncan Garrett Homes LLC to Mary W. Cull, 116 Hogan Drive, $185,200.
• Marvin E. Duvall Sr. Credit Shelter Trust to Michael T. Gee, 114 Hogan Drive, $18,000.
• Arthur E. and Kitty S. Beard to Roger Kafker, 130 South Creek, $368,000.
• Sylvester and Tracy Hutcherson to Christopher R. Larrison, 76 Schoolhouse Road, $161,500.
• Adam J. White to Matthew V. Wood, 3858 Georgetown Road, $165,000.
• Millville Road LLC to KPS Holdings LLC, 101 Duncan Road, $1,257,691.
• Kenvirons Inc. to 3 Peas in a Pod LLC, 112 Lane View Drive/100 Professional Court, $47,500.
• Capital Complex East LLC to Rainier Capital Complex Acquisitions, Capital Center Drive Lot 1, $0.
• Capital Complex East LLC to Rainier Capital Complex Acquisitions, Capital Center Drive Lot 2, $0.
• Capital Complex East LLC to Rainier Capital Complex Acquisitions, Capital Center Drive Lot 3, $0.
• Capital Complex East LLC to Rainier Capital Complex Acquisitions, 1024 Capital Center Drive, $0.
• Capital Complex East LLC to Rainier Capital Complex Acquisitions, 1024 Capital Center Drive Lot 4-5, $0.
• Capital Complex East LLC to Rainier Capital Complex Acquisitions, 1025 Capital Center Drive Lot 6, $0.
• Capital Complex East LLC to Rainer Capital Complex Acquisitions, Locust Lane Tract B, $0.
• Rainer Capital Complex Acquisitions to Capital City Christian Church, 106 Locust Grove Drive, $242,000.
• Kathy D. Harp to Nathaniel H. and Melissa S. Goins, 829 Isaac Shelby Circle, $244,000.
• Yeary Properties LLC to Leslie B. and Jordan D. Burk, 23 Ryswick Lane, $236,000.
• Jesus and Kellynn Patino to Angela M. Johnson, 109 Matador Court, $89,000.
• Averitt G. and Susan M. Lee to Susan Mae Lee, 303 Mockingbird Lane, $600.
• Carol H. Baughman to George F. Hromyak, 222 Country Lane, $0.
• George F. Hromyak to Carol H. Baughman, 5 Weehawken Lane, $0.
• Eloise Kelsey Trustee to Edward C. Kelsey Jr., 211 Fairway Drive, $0.
• Brad Marston to SJA Properties LLC, 520 Flamingo Ave., $30,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Chilukurilra LLC, 1459 Corral Way, $110,001.
• Melanie Burleson to Ann Baird, 1397 Equine Way, $175,000.
• Jason and Jennifer Purvis to Andrew Tyler and Taylor Lee Seat, 1402 Equestrian Way, $139,000.
• Marcia F. Garland to Paul D. and Joy A. Winters, 110 Saratoga Drive, $462,500.
• B.J. Helton to William G. and Elaine Marie Johnson, 122 Stonehedge St., $285,000.
• Rebecca A. and Larry Lewis to Rebecca A. Lewis, 378 Westover Road, $0.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 132 Elkhorn Drive, $0.
• William G. Cordier and Melissa H. Hamby to Robert Matthew and Erin Dial, 306 Mohawk Trail, $133,000.
• Raven Crest Apartments LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 3271 Georgetown Road, $0.
• Ball Homes LLC to Anthony B. and Stefanie C. Osterman, 309 White Cliffs Lane, $232,000.
• Campbell Family Assets LLC to DNK Properties LLC, 108 Quachita Trail, $330,000.
• Joe L. and Diean Vancey to B&B 2019 Properties LLC, 106 Quachita Trail, $162,500.
• Samuella Daum to Lamarr J. Wallace, 210 Sequoyah Trail, $131,500.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 100 Tecumseh Trail, $0.
• Ronald and Peggy A. Ryker Trustees to Abigail L. Rains, 1310 Seneca Trail, $101,000.
• Mary Elizabeth Harrod Estate to Benjamin W. Moran, 426 Nootka Trail, $195,000.
• Robin J. and Stella C. Mountain to Jesus and Kellynn Patino, 1210 Yuma Trail, $149,000.
• Barry L. and Sherry L. Hack to Matthew S. Napper, 198 Tonkawa Trail, $150,000.
• Joseph Brock and Melissa Clatos, 567 Hopi Trail, $0.
• Jean Honaker and Betty Adkison to Betty Adkison, 3246 Glenns Creek Road, $0.
• Joni R. Crowe to Christopher Coffey and Vicki Tucker, 259 Lyons Drive, $147,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Leon Mack III, 255 Kingsway Drive, $49,000.
• Gregory Broussard to Philpot Properties LLC, 414 College Park Drive, $87,500.
• Patsy J. Conway to Andrea M. and Dustin Q. Ellegood, 841 Columbia Ave., $75,000.
• Jessica Beeson to Fernando Chavez Canela, 118 Turnberry Drive, $132,000.
• JWB LLC to JWB Investments LLC, 245 Hickory Drive, $0.
• Brian Halen to Shaun Thomas and Ashley Anne Kennedy, 154 Hickory Drive, $133,000.
• Mark P. and Nancy R. Janelli to Paulina Brooke Burdine, 145 Hickory Drive, $83,000.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 174 Winding Way Drive, $0.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 143 Rolling Acres Drive, $0.
• Daileys Properties LLC to Miriam A. Riding, 139 Allnutt Drive, $85,900.
• Jane Stephenson Ivy to Amy K. and Kevin A. Johnson, 409 Chippewa Trail, $152,000.
• Richard and Angelyn Helton to Calvin Gary and Lori Lee Adkinson, 513 Paiute Trail, $90,000.
• Amanda Hudson to Alfred J. and Pamela B. Andrews, 1021 Arapaho Trail, $129,900.
• Mary Elizabeth Harrod Estate to William J. and Christina M. McDonie, 604 Choctaw Trail, $117,500.
• Edward C. Kelsey Jr. to Kentucky Primary Care Association, 651 Commanche Trail, $389,500.
• U.S. Bank National Association to GRA-KAT LLC, 206 Beechwood Ave., $80,850.
• Flippin Pink Investments LLC to Andrew Mackey, 220 Beechwood Ave., $139,500.
• Roy Hunter to V-Ascent Investments LLC, 217 Landings Drive, $125,000.
• Thomas J. and Kelly A. Campbell to Halmhuber Properties LLC, 25 American Way, $250,000.
• Thomas J. and Kelly A. Campbell to Halmhuber Properties LLC, 20 American Way, $250,000.
• Federal National Mortgage Association to William Henry Halmhuber, 666 Colonial Trace, $100,500.
• Jack A. Estes Estate to Paul Rearden, 513 Holmes St., $0.
• Salvador and Rebecca Hernandez to Frankfort Property Holdings LLC, 437 Holmes St., $95,000.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 728 Blackburn Ave., $0.
• Rebekah B. and Stephen D. Collins to Mainstreet Properties LLC, 313 Clements Ave., $75,000.
• A.C. Brewer Estate to Zachary Tyler Gardner, 214 Noel Ave., $105,000.
• Andrew and Courtney Tucker to Glen Dean St., 940 Letcher Ave., $6,000.
• Michael D. and Elizabeth P. Gabehart to Phillip B. and Donna Sue Broomall, 889 Ridgeview Drive, $227,000.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 105 Northwood Drive, $0.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 108 Locust Ridge Road, $0.
• Gleason L. and Robin C. Wheatley Trustee to Gleason L. and Robin C. Wheatley Trustee, 1021 Pinoak Drive, $0.
• Gleason L. and Robin C. Wheatley Trustee to Gleason L. and Robin C. Wheatley Trustee,1005 Pinoak Drive, $0.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 7510 Owenton Road, $0.
• Patricia Boyd to Elissa D. Cook and Isiah Perry, 149 Bethel Lane, $0.
• Neville Holder to Neville and Brandon Wayne Holder, 8866 Owenton Road, $0.
• Danny R. and Marilyn A. Jackson to Keith Gordon Jackson, 621 Raven Drive, $0.
• Keith A. and Sandra S. McGaughey to Frankfort Cliffside LLC, 235 Old Lawrenceburg Road, $216,000.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 303-305 Goebel Court, $0.
• Agnes Jane Cheshire to Lisa M. and Sherry L. Patys, 223 E. Fourth St., $1,800.
• April Cole to Amel Zul Properties LLC, 218 E. Second St., $35,000.
• William Durrett III to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 111 E. Second St., $80,000.
• Smythe J. Williams II and Kathleen S. Williams to Kathleen S. Williams, 102 Dakota Road, $0.
• Kathleen B. Gilliland to Alexander Burgan, 712 Leawood Drive, $152,000.
• Robert G. and Carrie L. Bemiss to Carrie L. Bemiss, 941 Belvoir Drive, $0.
• Kevin G. and Keith M. Harrod to William E. and Robin R. Howard, 720 Bluegrass Ave., $110,000.
• Kelly Devine to The Kelly C. Devines Special Needs, 938 Belvoir Drive, $0.
• Calen Studler Sr. to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 721 Woodland Ave., $96,500.
• Calen Studler Sr. to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 215-217 W. Todd St., $42,500.
• Calen Studler Sr. to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 221 W. Todd St., $100,000.
• Marissa Lee and Darron Chadwell to VJ Properties LLC, 231 W. Todd St., $15,000.
• Eric Joseph Feldman to Hosny Properties LLC, 726-728 Woodland Ave., $90,000.
• Larry E. Kiefer to Lisa A. Hicks and Lara A. Panayotoff, 830 Shelby St., $190,000.
• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Linda S. and Dennis Tiggs, 2028 Berry Hill Drive, $325,000.
• Anthony Todd Quire to Isabella Belenky, 200 Thistlewood #604, $25,000.
• Grace Morgan to Kevin Gregory and Nancy H. Lewis, 4 Ashmore Drive, $155,500.
• Mary Elizabeth Moore Estate to Edward W. Payne Jr. and Nancy S. Atcher, 18 Ashmore Drive, $136,000.
• William and Lenora Locknane to Lli Yuan, 326-328 Collins St., $49,500.
• Roy C. Sanders Estate to Robert Bickers, 336 Wallace Ave., $25,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Benson Bluff LLC, 237 Wright St., $22,000.
• James W. Nelson to James and Scott W. Nelson, 141 Oaklawn Drive, $0.
• Inspirational Grounds LLC to Fork Knife & Spoon LLC, 306 Wapping St., $575,000.
• Fifth Third Bank to Katherine Marks, 729 Cline St., $53,500.
• David A. Mitchell to Fifth Third Bank, Cline Street, $50,000.
• John M. and Kimberly Jo Bradley, 1022 Aderly Lane, $160,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Roothog Properties LLC, 1150 Devane Lane, $148,000.
• Lucille S. Mitchell Revocable Living Trust to Richard and Karen Lawrence, 1066 Tamworth Lane, $157,800.
• Vanessa Noble to Jody S. and Angela M. Morris, 46 Lawrence St., $157,900.
• Jody Scott and Angela Marie Morris to Jordan William Tucker, 113 Fox Tail Lane, $150,000.
• Danny T. and Marilyn A. and Keith Jackson, 109 Goring Lane, $0.
• Jacquelyn H. Rogers to Joni R. Crowe, 112 Leonardwood Drive #203, $132,000.
• MLMT 2008-C1 202 Limestone Dr. LLC to Limestone Centre Investments LLC, 202 Limestone Drive, $2,250,000.
• Haley Investments LLC to Austin K. Sharp and Jennie L. Burton, 232 Donnalynn Drive, $122,500.
• Forby Enterprises LLC to Frankfort Designs LLC, 221 Donnalynn Drive, $458,333.
• Forby Enterprises LLC to Frankfort Designs LLC, 225 Donnalynn Drive, $458,333.
• Richard Lee and Caroline Collins to Collins Rentals LLC, 1010 Manor Drive, $0.
• Richard Lee and Caroline Collins to Collins Rentals LLC, 520 Pierce Lane, $0.
• Richard Lee and Caroline Collins to Collins Rentals LLC, 526-534 Manor Drive, $0.
• Richard Lee and Caroline Collins to Collins Rentals LLC, 524 Manor Drive, $0.
• Richard Lee and Caroline Collins to Collins Rentals LLC, 522 Pierce Lane, $0.
• Linc J. Conn Sr. to The Conn Revocable Trust, 208 Ashland Drive, $0.
• Arline W. Daniel Estate to Barbara J. Hall, 102 River Oak Drive, $0.
• MO Holdings LLC to C. Norton Properties LLC, 101 Maple Ridge Drive, $16,500.
• Timothy Bradford and Anne S. Robertson to Kayla Whalen, 624 Moss Lane, $94,500.
• Vicki W. Easterly Watkins to Martin and Tonya Antle, 6405 Flat Creek Road, $150,000.
• Brande Adams to Angela Smith, 102 Farmers Lane, $115,000.
• Darryl R. and Tina G. Lilly to Tina G. Lilly, 279 Cherry Lane, $0.
• Commonwealth Property Rentals LLC to Kristen Walter, 97 Strawberry Lane, $112,000.
• Carolyn S. Gast Estate to Sarah L. Walker, 108 Harvest Moon Court, $103,000.
• Capital City Rentals LLC to Capital City Residences LLC, 409 Sandstone Drive, $0.
• Monique J. Begin Estate to Avril L. Begin, 212 Brookfield Drive, $70,000.
• Mason McCoin to Heather and Shawn Brown, 218 Brookfield Drive, $97,500.
• Richard Lee and Caroline Joan Collins to Collins Rentals LLC, 2451 Cardwell Lane, $0.
• 4K Construction and Remodeling LLC to Gilbert Daniel, 326 Spruce Drive, $166,000.
• Jack C. Burch to Donnie R. and Patricia L. Smith, 6705 U.S. 421 North, $16,500.
• David B. and Leigh A. Gossett to C. Michael Davenport, 1042 Bittersweet Lane, $20,000.
• Erin D. McCauley to Albert Tandy Penn and Janet Ray Foster, 230 South Benson Road, $285,000.
• Joshua and Jessica Callie to Jimmie D. and Sandra K. Shelton, 3206 Louisville Road, $0.
• Commonwealth Property Rentals LLC to Helen Sizemore, 2163 Bryant-Benson Road, $3,000.
• Kenneth R. and Tammy S. Disponett to Ralph G. and Carrie D. Peach III, 2151 Lebanon Ridge Road, $192,000.
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Margaret A. Hazelett, 7825 Harp Pike, $34,900.
• Travis M. and Kathryn K. McCrystal to Tammy S. and Kenneth R. Disponett, 1312 Hickory Lane, $168,000.
• Venture Group Properties LLC to Kentucky Conservation Officers, 4895 Louisville Road, $325,000.
• Richard Meyer to GDW LLC, 2458 Lebanon Road, $21,000.
• Richard Meyer to GDW LLC, 2456 Lebanon Road, $21,000.