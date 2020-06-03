Property transfers

The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in May:

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 104 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 108 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 112 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 116 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 117 White Pine Court, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 112 White Pine Court, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 108 White Pine Court, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 104 White Pine Court, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 159 Whispering Pines Drive/100 White Pine Court, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 143 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 131 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 127 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 123 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 115 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 107 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• Clifford Earl Campbell to Gerald S. Drury, 1410 Arroyo Drive, $140,000.

• Heather N. and Paul A. Wilkes to Joshua K. and Amy Wisecup, 1000 Tierra Linda Drive, $159,900.

• Floyd G. and Marsha G. Buckles to Michael Gene Taylor and Lacey Helm, 104 Post-Time Court, $237,500.

• Kathey and Dudley Parr to Keith Smith, 124 Butler St., $0.

• Nina Waizenhofer to Gina B. Tate, 1026 Seminole Trail, $140,000.

• Edward H. and Jayne C. Adams Revocable Living Trust to Perla A. and Francisco Hernandez, 562 Tatato Trail, $150,000.

• Sam W. Gilbert to Kasey Swails, 254 Desha Drive, $126,500.

• Edward H. Smith to Charles H. Lambert, 314 Cold Harbor Drive, $67,000.

• Freddie White to Floyd G. Buckles, 110 Rancho Court, $85,000.

• WNW Properties LLC to Charles Scott Kiney and Robin Fields, 208 Pinewood Drive, $147,000.

• Dlae and Tonia R. Hickman to Christopher L. and Audra S. Byers, 102 Owenton Ridge Lane, $40,000.

• Lynn Summer Shields to Jason A, Billie Hoe and Ani Gannone, 7205 U.S. 127 North, $487,000.

• Meta Katherine Harker to Eric C. and Sarah C. Gracey, Indian Gap Road, $0.

• BKK Properties LLC to Campbell Real Estate LLC, 1216-1218 Cliffside Drive, $80,000.

• Nathan Dailey to Daileys Properties LLC, 222 E. Campbell St., $55,000.

• Danny Wells and Dorothy Donovan to David A. Simpson, 815 Cline St., $25,000.

• Timothy L. Miller to Timothy L. and Ariel Miller, 413 Briarpatch Lane, $0.

• Jeffrey Kell to Allison Crume, 116 Old Station Road, $215,500.

• Farnk B. Ueltschi to Jeremy Lee and Kristina Cartwright, 216 Donalynn Drive, $98,769.

• Lena M. Harrod to Dianna C. and Christopher E. Thompson, 1093 Tracey Lane, $219,900.

• William and Angela Renee Bingham to Blake Henkdricks, 110 Cherrywood Drive, $82,500.

• Peggie Sue Phillips to Linda and James Benjamin Metts, 5225 Harp Pike, $95,000.

• Linda and James B. Metts to Alan M. and Tonya M. Hess, 7190 Harp Pike, $120,000.

• WEBCUR Properties LLC to Connie Jane and Jerry Scott Rutherfod, 174 Crab Orchard Road, $105,000.

