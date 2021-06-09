The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in May:
• Roger C. and Susan L. Sparrow to Robert Scott and Mary Kay Quire, 3234 Jones Lane, $140,000.
• James E. and Michele L. Barnes to Brian D. & Rebecca M. Phillips, 1900 Switzer Road, $453,000.
• Steven S. and Cara S. Popp to Jonathan and Andrea Hall, 750 Snavely Road, $319,000.
• Daniel Clifford Spinks Estate to Martin and Gillermina Garcia, Duckers Road, Duckers Station Lot 5, $65,000.
• Earl A. and Vicki R. Goode to Bradley T. Smither and Lisa Darby, 995 Duckers Road, $18,860.
• Christopher and Audra Byers to Hannah M. and Joshua J. Brown, 212 Bracken Court, $349,900.
• Rebecca Broughton to Alexandra Claire Cunningham, 4350 Switzer Road, $10,000.
• Rudolph Green and Judith Hutcherson to Judith L. Hutcherson, 4335 Switzer Road, $0.
• KT Holdings LLC to Felicita Ramirez, 465 Union Ridge Road, $90,000.
• James W. and Linda G. Bates to Effie Hudson, 330 Village Drive, $146,000.
• Effie Hudson to Amanda L. Talley and Andrew K. Semones, 330 Village Drive, $238,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to J & V Properties Management LLC, 111 Blue Spruce Drive, $18,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to EB Investments LLC, 112 Bayberry Lane, $22,000.
• Timothy C. and Erin J. Hopkins to Bonnie and Merrill Murray, 870 Springhill Lane, $276,000.
• Madhu S. and Jhansi Chilukuri to Joseph and Allison Wood, 107 Mahan Court, $415,000.
• William A. and Judy D. Barnes to Katherine M. and Gregory P. Johnson, 1000 Lucas Lane, $400,000.
• Catherine Demers to Michele Lynn and James Edward Barnes, 4179 Lucas Lane, $180,000.
• Rayma Parks to James E. II and Heather N. Ferguson, 5685 Rocky Branch Road, $70,000.
• Julie M. and David Shute to Phillip B. and Donna Sue Broomall, 1041 Hanley Lane, $370,000.
• Stephanie L. McGuire to Elisha J. and Miguel A. Balladeers, 711 Isaac Shelby Circle West, $289,900.
• Charles D. and Clara H. Wade to Irrevocable Gracie Trust, 12 Regents Park, $0
• Charles E. Hungate to Kentucky Consulting LLC, 1024 Maverick Trail, $123,000.
• Brian M. and Jill R. Graves to Jonathan Eusebio Vieyra, 621 Wren Ave., $198,750.
• Tiffany W. Turner to Benjamin Cleveland, 341 Whippoorwill Lane, $144,000.
• George W. and Betty C. Gayheart to Madonna Elise Seelhammer, 469 Breckinridge Ave., $272,500.
• Kristin N. Gillion to Grant T. Gillion, 363 Bluebird Lane, $139,500.
• Paul and Barbara Comley to Patricia Carter, 115 Sunset Drive, $139,000.
• Glen and Linda Wren to Raven S. Evans, 167 Sunset Drive, $149,900.
• Cassie R. Givens and Angela M. Wilbers to Ronald W, Brown, 119 Sonoma Drive, $170,000.
• Sonia White to Shelby and Jack Noftsger, 213 Stretch Lane, $180,000.
• Wanda and Roger A. Kerns to John M. and Tracey W. Cline, 1464 Corral Way, $169,500.
• FB Residential Holdings LLC to Turquoise M. Brown-Patterson, 213 Corral Court, $145,000.
• Janice Wahrer Trust to Samantha Boyd, 1001 Quarter Mile Way, $158,000.
• Dennis A. and Sue Ellen Ellis to Sue Ellen & Dennis Ellis, 1024 Silver Lake Blvd., $0
• Paul D. Rodgers to William C. Ayer Jr., 1217 Man-O-War Drive, $0.
• William C. Ayer Jr. to Paul D. and Twanna Rodgers, 1217 Man-O-War Drive, $0.
• Robert G. & Jo Ann Kinker to Michelle R. and Bryan C. Weldon, 309 Stonehedge, $650,000.
• Robert H. Newberry to Sue W. Flener and Andrea K. Southworth and Leslie S. Webster, 129 Locust Hill, $210,000,
• Anna M. Crawford Estate to Susan L. and Thomas Keith Payton, 334 Westover Road, $250,000.
• Blue Door Homes Co. to Haley K. and Ernest R. Kincer III, 131 Lincoln Drive, $182,500.
• Randall Aungst and Gail Abrams-Aungst to Michelle L. and Jerry L. Gardner, 215 Laffoon Drive, $105,000.
• Rekindled Properties LLC to Jeffery D and Jill L. Smith, 1042 Navajo Trail, $110,000.
• Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to Bid Bizz LLC, 111 Tuscany Lane, $208,000.
• Frankfort Property Partners LLC to Whiskey Storage LLC, 91 Granite Ridge Lane, $6,500,000.
• WNW Properties LLC to Terry Lee and Teresa B. Tackett, 303 Quachita Trail, $182,500.
• Daniel S. Crawley III to Carole Coogle and Danna E. Droz and Daniel and Geoffrey Crawley, 203 Tecumseh Trail, $0.
• Sue Wilson Flener to Mohan B. Bagale, 1149 Kiowa Trail, $225,000.
• Leroy Holcomb Jr. to Leroy Wayne Holcomb and Debra Anne Holcomb Smither, 1167 Kiowa Trail, $0.
• Hannah M. and Joshua J. Brown to Tiffany L. and James C. Durham, 105 Lindenwood Lane, $200,000.
• Michael E. and Freddie A. Morrow to Edward C. Kelsey Jr., Peaks Mill Road Tract 3, $50,000.
• Michael E. and Freddie A. Morrow to Joseph Shroeder, 7075 Peaks Mill Road, $70,000.
• Michael E. and Freddie A. Morrow to R.W. Eldridge, Peaks Mill Road, $200,000.
• Lola M. Raines and Rhonda Love to Richard K. and Karly M. Kemper, 1030 Hanley Lane, $200,000.
• David L. Cobb to Sweeney Properties LLC, 505 Johnson Road, $624,900.
• David Raymond and Pamela Tate to Bonita Paige and Dustin Tate, 318 Magnolia Ave., $75,000.
• Teresa A. and Terry L. Tackett to Tonya Neal, 320 Senate Drive, $152,000.
• Melissa Natalie Garcia to Teresa R. and Joseph C. Yagel III, 505 Comanche Trail, $145,000.
• Robert Gregory Langan to Nancy G. Gruen, 1014 Shawnee Trail, $195,000.
• Regents Properties LLC to Edward and Deanna Nichols, 1007 Mojave Trail, $350,000.
• Alice Rhea Keithley to Robert W. and Amanda L. Ridgeway, 840 Hillwood Ave., $187,000.
• Sarah Paul to Edward C. Harp, 218 Pinewood Drive, $140,000.
• RSM Capital LLC to Badlands LLC, 214-220 Centennial Drive, $317,500.
• RSM Capital LLC to Badlands LLC, 60 American Way, $317,500.
• Frankfort Rental Property LLC to Fint Rentals LLC, 541-543 Williamsburg Road, $110,000.
• Freda H. and Garnett Harris Jr. to Freda Harris, 800 Colonial Trace, $0.
• Robert and Daisy Cox to Faithful Properties Inc., 164 Gayle St., $40,000,
• Wally Damron to Forrest Holdings LLC, 913 Holmes St., $40,000.
• David Chadwick and Jennifer G. Miller to Alysa R. McGillvary, 830 Holmes St., $149,000,
• Kevin and Ann Kay Hulette to Lowell D. and Kathleen P. Atchley, 633 Hillcrest Ave., $47,000.
• Martin Grady Young to Janie Hall, 712 Blackburn Ave., $135,000.
• Joshua J. Gaddie and Sarah M. Schmit to EBS Properties, LLC, 310 Henry St., $80,000.
• Tackett Properties LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 632 Blackburn Ave., $60,000.
• Joseph D. and Pamela T. Penn to Howard Penn, 210 Alexander St., $0.
• Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, 215 Dailey Ave., $0.
• R.T. Penn to Eleanor C. Penn, 316 Swigert Ave., $0.
• Tom Penn to Eleanor C. Penn, 945 Fifth Ave., $0.
• Edward L. Lewis to Forrest Holdings LLC, 404 Swigert Ave., $54,000.
• Breakout Incorporated to George Parsons, 416 Noel Ave., $70,000.
• Tommy Penn to Eleanor C. Penn, 400-402 Noel Ave., $0.
• Kendallwood Limited Liability Co. to Cedric Terrance Brown, 111 Kendallwood Drive, $201,000,
• Kendallwood Limited Liability Co. to Joe Smith, 103 Kendallwood Drive, $205,000.
• Margo Charles to Roger Wayne Pollard, 111 Schenkelwood Dr., $161,900.
• Phillip B. and Donna Sue Broomall to Jordan and Keisha King, 889 Ridgeview Drive, $265,000.
• Barry L. Robinson Sr. to Adam D. Robinson, 121 Northwood Road, $0.
• Richard and Karen Lawrence to Jason and Margaret Ann Hazelnut, 110 Cedar Cove Road, $120,000.
• Tammy Cobb to BCobb Investments LLC, 86-6 Bell Lane, $1,270.
• Joe and Billee Butcher to DREM Realty LLC, Appomattox Dr., $140,000.
• Joe and Billee Butcher to DREM Realty LLC, 71 Appomattox Drive, $140,000.
• Levada Allen and Ryan Lee Stone to Ryann Lee Maddox, 7526 Owenton Road, $0.
• Bailey Brewer to Jamie L. Brewer, Tracy Lane, $0.
• Stanley Lee and Pamela G Green to Michael Allen and Trina Jo McDaniel, 191 Sullivan Lane, $190,000.
• Zach Lusk and Anna Locole to Floyd Smith, U.S. 127 North Tract 1, $37,500.
• Eloise A. and Thomas C. Quarles Jr. to KT Holdings LLC, 475 Sullivan Lane, $693,000.
• April M. and Jeffrey Phillips to Kelsey M. Mitchell, 13920 Swallowfield Road, $180,000.
• H. Louise Quarles Estate to Thomas C. Jr. and Eloise A. Quarles, McDonald Ferry Road, $870,000.
• Karen Lee Averill to Stephanie Lee McGuire, 1256 Ninevah Road, $420,000.
• Teresa Perry to Laura Perry Avent and John Perry, 925 Ninevah Road, $0.
• Aaron and Samara Baker to Aaron Reed Barker, 315 Logan St., $0.
• Richard L. Bishop and Chantelle Shelton to Richard Bishop, 119 W. Third St., $0.
• Robert S. Poysti and Anne J. Bourgeat to Charles L. and Melissa Doerr, 305 Paul Sawyier Drive, $290,000.
• Virginia Gatewood to Jeffrey C. and Katie M. Atha, 301 Meadow Lane, $77,700.
• Melissa J. Benton and Jane L. McCord to Jacob Alexander Perkins and Emily Marie McKenna, 105 Reservoir Road, $198,000.
• Zachary Neihof to Andrew R. Ritzel, 203 Raintree Road, $210,000.
• Donna P. Solheim to Linda F. McDonald, 925 Crosshill Drive, $200,000.
• Johnny S. and Karen S. Lefler to Tanner Reynold and Abigail M. Hagg, 917 Brookhaven Drive, $215,000.
• Kimberly D. Smith and Tammy L. Fields to Shire Haven Properties LLC, 708 Timothy Drive, $160,000.
• Sheree A. McDonald to Bryan Hix, 604 Alfa Drive, $0.
• Bryan His to Sheree and Joseph Ryan O’Neal, 604 Alfa Drive, $0.
• Madonna Elise Seelhammer to Steve Stavros Anthony, 617-619 Woodland Ave., $285,000.
• Jennifer Paige Jenkins to Chelsey and Jonah Fryrear, 325 Ewing St., $180,000.
• Erika J. Kaiser to Edward Q. Kaiser and Gloria C. Hale, 2036 Berry Hill Drive, $0.
• VanHouten Construction Inc. to John Hubbard, 1140 Leawood Drive, $278,935.
• VanHouten Construction Inc. to Evelyn J. Freedman, 1138 Leawood Drive, $270,045.
• Vladimir Kolesnikov to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood Drive #508, $45,000.
• Vladimir Kolesnikov to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood Drive #506, $45,000.
• Harold Hensley Estate to Sabra Hornbeck, 610 Hoge Avenue, $0.
• Harold Hensley Estate to Sabra Hornbeck, 200 Holmes St., $0.
• Harold Hensley Estate to Sabra Hornbeck, 200, 202 and 204 Holmes St., $0.
• Collective Capital LLC to Cindy Buton and Samantha Knapp, 153 E. Main St., $142,000.
• John Lester Lewis to What’s Next Enterprises LLC, 131 Oaklawn Drive, $140,000.
• R.T. and Eleanor C. Penn to Eleanor C. Penn, 154 Pleasant Hill Drive, $0.
• Harold Hensley Estate to Sabra Hornbeck, 725½ Dabney St., $0
• Harold Hensley Estate to Sabra Hornbeck, 725 Dabney St., $0.
• Lillian Simmons Estate to Charles N. Simmons and June S. Baker, 724 Cline St., $0.
• Charles N. Simmons and June S. Baker to June Simmons Baker, 724 Cline St., $0.
• 118 Compton Drive LLC to IPlus Investment LLC, 118 Compton Drive, $225,000.
• Jeffrey Brian and Amy Carol Taylor to Michael E. and Heather L. Washington, Iron Drive, $245,000.
• Jeffrey Brian and Amy Carol Taylor to Michael E. and Heather L. Washington, 167 Iron Drive, $245,000.
• Betty K. Fulgham to William C. Fulgham, 1142 Collins Lane, $85,000,
• William C. Fulgham to KHW Properties LLC, 1142 Collins Lane, $0.
• Bridgette N. Wash-Quarles to Rosby and Kimberly Glover, 213 Pin Oak Place, $248,000,
• Paige Walker to Paige and Michael Newell, 208 Pin Oak Place, $0.
• Keith Jackson to Marilyn A. Jackson, 109 Goring Lane, $0.
• Sarah W, Williams to Sarah W. Williams Irrevocable Trust, 370 Garden Point Dr., $0.
• Patsy C. Bates Estate to Melissa Pike, 390 Cardwell Lane, $0.
• Melissa Pike to Amanda Pike, 390 Cardwell Lane, $0.
• Lloyd A. and Krista J. King to Khanh Tran and John Paul Nguyen, 200 Tinderwood Drive, $206,000.
• Gravesco Inc. to Kentucky Association of Master Contractors Inc., 2123 Commercial Drive, $220,000.
• Robert E. and Beverly A. Hartness to Beverly Ann Hartness, 1700 Twilight Trail, $0.
• Cassandra J. Anderson to Charles A. Wilkerson Revocable Living Trust, 112 Leonardwood Drive #505, $24,000.
• Pamela D. Miller-Minton to Sarah Fitch, 112 Leonardwood Drive #204, $141,000.
• Frankfort Depot LLC to Frankfort Depot 3 LLC, 111 West Ridge Road, $0.
• Capitol Properties LLC to David Gaines, Hollyberry Road, $42,000.
• Paul Eric Varney to Bridgette and Steven M. Lancaster, 239 Hawkeegan Drive, $132,000.
• Tackett Properties LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 2 Skyview Drive, $106,000.
• James Dempsey and Kristie Wilhoit to James Dempsey and Kandis Sutherland, 619 Skyline Drive, $106,000.
• James Dempsey and Kristie Wilhoite to James Dempsey and Kandis Sutherland, Skyline Drive, $106,000.
• Revolution Home Builders LLC to Samantha Franks and Clay Groce, 107 Maple Ridge Drive, $238,300.
• Emma Jordan to Thomas F. Davis, 105 Pea Ridge Road, $10,000.
• Tackett Properties LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 1108 Green Wilson Road, $115,000.
• Robert G. McClain to Robert G. McClain and Amber McCamish, 272 Cherry Lane, $0.
• Phillip J. and Gretchen A. Donovan to Jonathan G. and Mary Ann Dailey, 650 Schofield Lane, $475,000.
• Elizabeth May to Gary R. and Jacqueline S. May, 2930 Cardwell Lane, $125,000.
• Michele L. and Ryan H. Gipson to Tonya Lee Walker, 124 Cherrywood Drive, $127,000.
• James Vaughn to Latera R. and Joshua M. Morris, 404 Green Fields Lane, $101,000.
• Mark S. Pardi to Joshua David Hutchinson, 221 Highwood Drive, $148,500.
• Jean C. Giles to James and Pamela Kelso, 112 Running Brook Trail, $135,000.
• Wellington Lane LLC to Mark K. and Bonnie S. Loy, 105 Wellington Lane, $10,000.
• Carl and Sheila K. Kratzer to Kyle and Susan Kratzer, 2412 Cardwell Lane, $0.
• Macy A. Hutcherson to Paulette Morrow, 105 Tulip Drive, $174,000.
• Joanne Collins to Joanne Collins and Gary P. Hoagland, 310 Spruce Drive, $0.
• By The Game Farm LLC to Kevin and Amy Colston, 1904 Louisville Road, $445,000.
• James O. Mark Tucker III to James O. Mark Tucker III, 2066 St. Johns Road, $0.
• Joanna K. and Bryan F. Morong to Christopher Allen Herndon and Stephanie Herndon, 6950 U.S. 421 North, $300,000.
• Sherry Gayle and Michael Hutcherson to Michael Robert Hudkins, Harp Pike, $102,531.
• Danny G. and Vicki S. Prather to Dylan and Erin Manley, South Benson Road, $32,500.
• Betty Grace Marcum to David Scott Marcum, 5200 St. Johns Road, $0.
• Cooper Carmack to Danna S. and Oscar P. Woods, 7800 Harp Pike, $193,000.
• Steven M. and Kimberly F. Minter to Zhengyu Chen and Jordan Allen, 1408 Stage Coach Road, $244,900.
• Lucinda Wright to Libbi A. Evans, 7373 Hatton Road, $135,000.
• Lucinda Wright to Alvin E. and Ann Wright, 7403 Hatton Road, $0.
